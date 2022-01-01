Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plaza Azteca - Sioux Falls

3500 W 69th Street

Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Order Again

Appetizers

Street Elote

$7.25

Mexican style corn on the cob, serrano aioli, cotija queso, chili powder

Fresh Table Side Guacamole

$13.99

Freshly made table side, avocados, jalapeno, tomato, onion, lime, salt, cilantro

Cheese Dip

$9.00

Queso Fundido (Choriqueso)

$12.50

Grilled Mexican sausage, melted cheese

Camarones Grantinados

$14.50

Grilled Shrimp, chopped onions covered with melted cheese

Empanadas

$13.50

(4) assorted empanadas, served with pico de gallo, guacamole

Fresh Table Side Ceviche

$15.25

Super Queso Dip

$13.25

Sweet Plantains

$8.00

Tacos

Rib Eye Tacos

$20.00

Three corn tortillas, grilled Rib eye, Maguey salsa, caramelized onions, cilantro, red pickled onions

Birria Tacos

$20.00

Three corn tortillas dipped in birria style beef broth, stuffed with beef birria, queso Chihuahua, chopped onions & cilantro. Accompanied by birria style beef soup broth

Baja Fresh Tacos

$19.00

Light, crispy beer battered white fish, tangy citrus slaw, spicy garlic - lime sauce.

Tacos de Camaron

$20.00

Flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, cheese & pico de gallo

Tacos de Pollo

$17.00

Corn tortillas, grilled chicken, tomato, cilantro, shredded cheese, avocado. Served side tomatillo sauce

Tacos de Carne Asada

$18.00

Corn tortillas, grilled steak topped onions. Side tomatillo sauce

Tacos Al Pastor

$17.00+

Corn tortillas, choice of grilled pork or chicken, marinated in pineapple adobo. topped with cilantro, onion, side of tomatillo sauce

California Fish Tacos

$19.00

Choice flour or corn tortillas with grilled tilapia topped red cabbage, creamy chipotle sauce

Tacos Los Cabos

$17.25

Three tacos with breaded white fish fillet topped creamy chipotle sauce, mango pico de gallo

Tacos Camarones Caramelo

$17.25

Lightly batter shrimp in a mango-coconut sauce, mango habanero relish, flour tortilla

Nachos

OMG Nachos

$14.50

Chicken, chorizo, applewood bacon, topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapenos

Grilled Vegetables Fajita Nachos

$12.50

sautéed with onions and bell peppers

Chicken and Steak Fajita Nachos

$17.50

sautéed with onions and bell peppers

Chicken and Shrimp Fajita Nachos

$18.99

sautéed with onions and bell peppers

Steak and Shrimp Fajita Nachos

$19.99

sautéed with onions and bell peppers

Chicken, Beef, Shrimp Fajita Nachos

$20.99

sautéed with onions and bell peppers

Nacho Supreme

$14.50

Ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

Shrimp Nachos

$19.99

Grilled shrimp, sauteed onions, bell peppers

Nachos Al Pastor

$15.99

Creamy cheese sauce, beans, marinated pork, pineapple chunks, jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo

Salads

Taco Salad

$13.00

Flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

Super Taco Fiesta Salad

$17.50

Rice, black beans, choice of meat, yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo

Fajita Taco Salad

$17.50

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo.

Chicken Fajita Salad

$15.50

Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce with pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado and cheese

Azteca Salad

$21.00

Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over shredded lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese

La Flaca Chopped Salad

$15.00

Romain and iceburg lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas El Jefe (3)

$19.50

Stuffed with carne asada, grilled corn and onions. Covered with queso fresco, sour cream, corn sauce. Bed of rice.

Spinach and Chicken Enchilada (3)

$17.00

Stuffed with grilled chicken and spinach. Topped with creamy poblano sauce queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side of rice.

Enchiladas Suizas (3)

$17.00

Stuffed with chicken topped creamy tomatillo sauce & queso fresco. Side of Rice.

Enchiladas de La Dona (3)

$16.25

Stuffed with shrimp sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, cilantro and garlic. Garnished with chipotle sauce, queso fresco, avocado slices

Enchiladas Chipotle (3)

$18.00

One stuffed with shredded beef, one ground beef and one shredded chicken. Topped with creamy chipotle cheease sauce, pico de gallo, queso fresco. Side of rice.

Enchiladas Supreme(4)

$18.00

Enchiladas Nayarit (3)

$16.25

Grilled fish sauteed spinach, pico de gallo. Topped green sauce, melted shredded cheese, avocado sauce, avocado slice.

Enchiladas de Carnitas (3)

$17.00

Pork carnitas sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, cilantro and minced garlic. Topped with green enchilada sauce and shredded melted cheese. Garnished with avocado sauce, avocado slice.

Enchiladas Bandera (3)

$18.00

One with chicken, one with beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces and queso fresco. Served rice and beans.

Enchiladas Rancheras (2)

$17.50

Cheese enchiladas with pork carnitas cooked onions, bell peppers. Served rice and beans.

Sizzling Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.50

A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Mixed Fajitas

$23.50

Chicken and steak. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Texas Fajitas

$24.50

Steak, chicken, shrimp. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Fajitas for Two

$35.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp, pork. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Fajitas Veracruz

$24.99

Steak, chicken, chorizo. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Fajitas Chihuahua

$24.99

Chicken, shrimp, bacon, Chihuahua cheese, tomato, lettuce. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Fajitas Vallarta

$24.25

Chicken, shrimp. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Burritos

Burrito Ruleta

$17.50

One flour tortilla filled choice, grilled chicken or steak, onions, rice, beans, Topped cheese sauce, enchilada sauce, crema, pico de gallo.

Burrito Fajitas(2)

$17.50

Two burritos, choice of steak or chicken, onions, drizzled cheese sauce topped sour cream, served side rice and beans.

Burrito Pastor

$16.50

One flour tortilla with pastor style grilled pork, pineapple, grilled onions, topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo. Served side rice and beans.

Burrito de Espinaca

$16.00

One flour tortilla stuffed grilled chicken, rice, beans, and onions, topped pico de gallo, spinach, cheese sauce, sour cream

Philly Steak Burrito

$16.50

One flour tortilla with thinly sliced Philly Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers, topped cheese sauce, sour cream

Burrito San Jose

$17.00

One flour tortilla with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, beans, topped cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Burrito Deluxe

$17.00

Two burritos, one with chicken/beans and beef/beans topped burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, served side of rice or beans

Burrito Texano

$19.00

Grilled chicken, beef and shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped cheese sauce, mango sauce, garnished sour cream, pico de gallo

Burrito Mex

$17.50

One flour tortilla, choice grilled steak or chicken, onions, beans, topped with guacamole dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, served side rice and beans

Burrito Chipotle

$16.00

One flour tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, beans and peppers, topped creamy chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Burrito de Carnitas

$16.50

Pork carnitas topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce. Garnished avocado sauce, pico de gallo

Burrito California

$17.50

Choice chicken or grilled steak, french fries, rice, beans, topped cheese dip, guacamole, pico de gallo.

Oaxaca Bowl

$13.99

Bed of white rice, choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, red pickled onions, sweet plantain, caramelized onions.

Steaks

Molcajeta Mexicano

$42.00

Roasted pork, ribeye steak, chicken, shrimp and homemade chorizo, queso Oaxaca, poblano pepper, mushrooms, onions and roasted jalapeno. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Pina Loka

$24.50

Grilled pineapple stuffed with chicken, steak, peppers, onions, cheese sauce. Served side of rice, flour tortillas.

Carne Asada

$23.50

Tender rib-eye steak. Side rice, beans, pico de gallo, flour tortillas

El Paisano

$26.50+

Choice 10oz T-bone steak or grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions and peppers. Drizzled cheese sauce. Served side rice, beans, tortillas

Chori Steak

$25.50

Grilled 10oz T-bone steak, chorizo drizzled cheese sauce. Served rice, beans, tortillas

Carnitas Dinner

$20.50

Pork confit, grilled onions. Served side pico de gallo, rice, beans, tortillas

Ranchero Especial

$23.50

Grilled chicken breast and steak, one chicken enchilada, side pico de gallo. Served rice, beans, flour tortillas

Laredo Grill

$30.50

Steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with onions, peppers over a bed of rice with queso blanco.

El Jaripeo

$27.25

10oz T-bone steak, chicken enchilada. Served rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo.

Combos

#1 Combo

$16.00

Taco, Two enchiladas, choice rice or beans

#2 Combo

$16.00

Fried chicken burrito, fried chicken flauta, topped cheese sauce. Side rice and beans.

#3 Combo

$16.00

Beef taco & tostada wit h cheese, one enchilada. Side rice.

#4 Combo

$16.00

Cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, side rice and beans

#5 Combo

$16.00

Shredded beef burrito with cheese sauce, beef and cheese tostada, chicken quesadilla and beef taco

#6 Combo

$16.00

Two tacos, side rice and beans

#7 Combo

$16.00

Burrito, taco and enchilada

#8 Combo

$16.00

Burrito, enchilada, side of rice and beans

#9 Combo

$16.00

Burrito, taco, side rice and beans

#10 Combo

$16.00

Two chicken enchiladas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Side rice and beans.

Chicken

Pollo Fundido

$11.00

Pollo Patron

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and carrots. Topped creamy cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.

Chori Pollo

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast, chorizo, drizzled cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.

Pollo Sonora

$19.00

Marinated chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, onions and our classic cheese and ranchero sauce. Served rice and beans

Pollo Asado

$18.50

Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, cheese sauce. Served rice and beans.

Chicken and Spinach

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with a creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served rice and crema salad.

Chimis

Chimichangas Dinner

$16.00

Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, cheese sauce and sour cream. Side of rice and beans

Chimichangas Texanas

$25.00

tow flour tortillas fried or soft stuffed with steak or chicken fakitas, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side rice and beans.

Vegetarian & Veggie

Spinach Enchiladas (3)

$13.00

Corn tortillas filled spinach, topped roasted poblano sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, served side of rice.

Enchiladas Trio (3)

$12.50

Corn tortillas, one cheese, one bean, one spinach, topped cheese sauce. Side of rice.

Vegan Bowl

$15.50

Bowl with soy meat, black beans, white rice, mushrooms, corn, poblano pepper, onion, vegan gourmet cheese. Topped guacamole, pico de gallo

Fajitas Vegetarianas

$16.50

Mixed grilled vegetables. Served rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas

Sonora

$15.25

One quesadilla with cheese, spinach, pico de gallo, one cheese enchilada, and one bean burrito drizzled cheese sauce

Enchiladas Vegetarianas (3)

$13.50

Three corn tortillas with steamed yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. Topped cheese. Side of rice.

Seafood

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$23.00

Sauteed shrimp, garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato and fresh avocado, served over rice, fresh cilantro.

Seafood Chimichangas

$22.00

Two flour tortillas, fried or soft with shrimp and crab meat drizzled with cheese sauce, lobster bisque and sour cream. Served side of rice and beans.

Pescado Azteca

$23.50

White fish fillet with shrimp, white wine sauce, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers. Served side of rice

Plaza del Mar

$24.00

White fish fillet and shrimp. Topped lobster bisque. Side of rice and pico de gallo.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.00

Mexican fried rice with cheese sauce

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$16.50

One quesadilla, pastor, chicken or pork, Chihuahua cheese, pineapple chunks, onions

Quesadilla Ranchera

$17.50

One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions. Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Side of crema salad.

Quesadillas Rellenas

$16.00

Two quesadillas. Choice of shredded beef or chicken. Side of rice or beans.

Quesadillas del Mar

$18.99

One quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese, onions and grilled shrimp. Side of crema salad.

Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla

$16.50

One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach. Side of crema salad.

SIDES

Guacamole Side

$7.50

Sour Cream Side

$3.50

Tostones Sides

$6.50

Corn Tortillas (3)

$3.25

Flour Tortillas (3)

$3.25

Sredded Cheese Side

$3.75

Lettuce Side

$2.99

Pico de Gallo Side

$4.75

Sweet Plantains Side

$7.50

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side Refried Beans

$3.00

Side of Black Beans

$3.00

Side of Rice and Beans

$5.00

Side of French Fries

$4.00

Chiles Toreados(3)

$4.00

Grill Chicken Side

$7.99

Grill Steak Side

$8.99

Grill Shrimp side (6)

$9.99

Avocado slices side

$3.75

Grill Veggies Side

$6.25

Grill onions Side

$2.00

Side of fresh Jalapeños

$2.50

Red Salsa 16oz.

$5.00

Red Salsa 32oz.

$10.00

White Salsa 16oz.

$6.00

White Salsa 32oz.

$12.00

Chips Small bag

$3.00

Chips Large bag

$6.00

Guacamole Salad

$6.75

Crema Salad

$5.50

Habanero Sauce

$1.50

A La Carte

1 Hard Taco

$4.00

1 Soft Taco

$4.00

3 Tacos

$11.00

1 Street Taco

$5.00

1 Enchilada

$4.00

Cheese Quesadilla Grande

$8.00

1 Burrito

$8.00

Tostada Ground Beef

$7.00

DESSERTS

Churros

$8.00

Fried Ice-cream

$8.00

Flan

$8.00

Kids

1. KIDS Mac and Cheese

$8.25

2. KIDS Meat Quesadilla and Rice

$9.25

3. KIDS Chicken Fingers and Fries

$8.25

4. KIDS Quesadilla and Fries

$8.25

5. KIDS Enchilada, Rice, Beans

$8.25

6. KIDS Combo

$8.25

Ground beef burrito & soft taco

7. KIDS Nachos Locos

$9.00

8. KIDS Chicken Fried Rice

$9.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Jarrito

$3.00

Kids-Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Water

Tequila

818 Anejo

$14.00

818 Blanco

$12.00

818 Reposado

$13.00

Asombroso Reposado

$11.00

Avion 44

$22.00

Avion Cristalino

$22.00

Avion Reposado

$12.00

Avion Silver

$11.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$18.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$15.00

Cenote Anejo

$13.00

Cenote Blanco

$11.00

Cincoro Anejo

$20.00

Cincoro Reposado

$18.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$40.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$24.00

Don Julio 1942

$22.00

Don Julio 70

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$14.00

Gran Coramino

$14.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Herradura Blanco

$11.00

komos Cristalino

$14.00

Komos Extra Anejo

$35.00

komos Reposado

$15.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$10.00

Maestro Dobel

$9.00

Maestro Dobel Cristalino

$24.00

Milagro Reposado

$12.00

Milagro Select Barrel

$14.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Milagro Silver

$11.00

Patron State Release

$15.00

Reserva De La Familia Extra Anejo

$22.00

Reserva de la Familia Platino

$18.00

Teremana Anejo

$14.00

Teremana Blanco

$12.00

Teremana Reposado

$13.00

Tesoro Anejo

$15.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$16.00

Titos

$8.00

Titos Double

$14.00

Gin

Empress Indigo Gin

$9.00

whisky

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Double

$13.00

Windsor

$7.00

Windsor Double

$11.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

$10.00

Skinny Margarita

$14.00

Sangria Rita

$16.00

Corona Rita

$16.00

Azteca Margarita

$22.00

Jalapeño Margarita

$13.00

Raspberry Mamacita

$16.00

Pineapple Agave

$16.00

Strawberry Agave

$16.00

Tropical Margarita

$13.00

Raspberry Sparkle Margarita

$16.00

Patrón Mango

$13.00

Margarita Flight

$19.00

Mojito

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Mixed Drinks

Michelada

$7.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Paloma

$15.00

Mexican Old Fashioned

$12.00

Gourmet Sangria

$13.00

Premium Mules

Mexican Mule

$10.00

Classic Mule

$10.00

Berry Mule

$10.00

Martinis

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dirty Martini

$9.00

Pomegranate Tini

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Draft Beer

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud Light DRFT

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager DRFT

$7.00

Dos Equis Amber DRFT

$7.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Wine by the Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon-Glass

$8.00

Chardonnay-Glass

$8.00

Moscato-Glass

$8.00

Pinot Gris-Glass

$8.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Location

3500 W 69th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

