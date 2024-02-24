Plaza Bakery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1940 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mizuno Japanese Restaurant
No Reviews
1860 LASKIN RD Suite 115B Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurant
Wasserhund Brewing Company - 1805 Laskin Road Suite 102
4.6 • 807
1805 Laskin Road Suite 102 Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach
Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
More near Virginia Beach