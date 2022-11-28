Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plaza Bar & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

59 De Pasquale Ave

Providence, RI 02903

APPS

Basket Of Fries

$7.00

Calamari

$14.00

Crab Cakes

$9.00

House Wings

$12.00

Meatballs

$12.00

Plaza Poutine

$12.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Burrata

$12.00

Brie dip

$12.00

Burgers Sandwiches

Chicken Parm SAND

$14.00

Eggplant Parm SAND

$12.00

Plaza Burger

$16.00

Prosciutto Sandwich

$14.00

The Port

$16.00

The DIO

$12.00

The Veggie

$16.00

Chix waffle

$12.00

Mediterranean

$12.00

SOP

$12.00

All american

$16.00

Desserts

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$8.00

Fried Candy Corn

$9.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Sweet potato parfait

$7.00

Apple turnovers

$8.00

Cookie sundae

$9.00

Smores

$10.00

Entrees

Bolognese

$24.00

Chicken Parm Dinner

$19.00

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$26.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$22.00

Dinner for two

$50.00

Fish and chips

$18.00

Pork chops

$22.00

Lemon garlic chix

$24.00

The croque

$18.00

Shrimp scampi

$26.00

Vongole

$24.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Finger w/ fries

$9.00

Kids Penne w/sauce meatball

$9.00

Kids Penne with Butter

$6.00

Kids Penne with Sauce

$8.00

Pizza

Balsamic Crispy Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Prosciutto & Fig

$16.00

Meat lovers

$14.00

White Clam Pizza

$14.00

Salads

Beets & Citrus Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Greek

$12.00

Garden Salad

$12.00

Sides

2 Eggs

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Brussels

$5.00

Carrots

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Potato of Day

$5.00

Side Caesar Sal.

$6.00

Spinach

$5.00

Side House Sal

$6.00

Side Greek Sal

$6.00

Soup

Chicken Escarole

$8.00

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

White Clam Chowder

$8.00

Red Clam Chowder

$8.00

Butternut pumpkin and apple

$7.00

Sunday Brunch

"CLASSIC" Bacon, Egg, Cheese/Mr. Feeny

$12.00

Avocado Toast w/Bacon/Wakkos Wish

$12.00

Bacon Egg Quesadilla

$12.00

Belgian Waffle/Michelle Elizabeth Tanner

$10.00

Benedict Reg/Cher Horowitz

$14.00

Benedict Salmon

$18.00

Breakfast Pizza- Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$14.00

Breakfast Pizza- Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Breakfast Pizza- Margherita

$12.00

BYO Scramble

$13.00

Chicken & Waffles/Ross and Rachel

$14.00

Egg White Scramble

$12.00

French Toast

$10.00

Fruit Plate/ PowerPuff

$8.00

Muffins (2)

$4.00

Plaza Pancakes/Rudy Fruity Tabootie

$10.00

Shrimp Tostadas/ Xen, Warrior Princess

$14.00

SIDE Bacon

$4.00

SIDE English Muffin

$2.00

SIDE Focaccia Toast

$2.00

SIDE Fruit Cup

$3.00

SIDE Homefries

$3.00

SIDE Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

SIDE Wheat Toast

$2.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Steak & Eggs/Red Ranger

$20.00

Breakfast burrito

$14.00

Bagel w cream cheese

$5.00

APPY HOUR

BASKET OF FRIES

$3.50

CALAMARI

$7.00

FRIED MOZZ

$6.00

WINGS

$6.00

MEATBALLS

$6.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$7.00

POUTINE

$6.00

SPECIALS

CHICK N WAFFLES

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

FISH TACOS

$9.00

HUMMUS & PITA

$8.00

Lasagna

$15.00

PULED PORK SANDO AND FRIES

$12.00

Food Fights

TACO

Party Event

Calamari

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Chk & Wfls

$12.00

Nachos

$11.00

Pancakes w fruit

$10.00

Pita & Hummus

$10.00

SCS

$12.00

Beer

Allagash White

$6.00

BlueMoon BTL

$6.00

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Cacti

$4.00

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$6.00

Coors Light BTL

$4.00

Corona BTL

$5.00

Dogfish 60 Minute BTL

$6.00

Dogfish Seaquench

$6.00

Fisher's Island Lemonade

$8.00

Game Day Bud Light

$2.50

Guinness Nitro Brew

$7.00

Guinness Pub Draught Cans

$6.00

Heineken BTL

$5.00

Long Drink

$5.00

Mich Ultra BTL

$4.00

Narragansett Lager 16

$4.00

PBR 16 oz Can

$4.00

Regatta Ginger Beer Cans BTL

$4.00

Revival Night Swimmah

$7.00

Sam Adams Pumpkin

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

White Claw Blk Cherry

$3.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$3.00

White Claw Mango

$3.00

Proclamation

$9.00

Finback rolling in clouds

$9.00

Finback some Assembly

$10.00

Artifact Wild Thing Cider

$3.00

Bent Water Tell me IPA

$7.00

BlueMoon Draft

$5.50

Coors Light Draft

$4.00

Dogfish Draft

$6.00

Goose IPA

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00

McKenzie's Pumpkin Cider

$6.00

Shipyard Pumpkin Draft

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Stella Artois Draft

$6.00

VonTrapp Oktoberfest

$7.00

Gansett IPA

$6.00

Flights/Samples

Stella Sample

Dogfish Sample

Shipyard Sample

Blue Moon Sample

Worm Town Sample

Coors Light Sample

Beer Flight

$25.00

Di Lenardo Sample

Kato Sample

Cascinetta Vietti Sample

Angeline Sample

Bieler Sample

Straccali Sample

Los Cardos Sample

Ken Merlot Sample

De Loach Sample

Coppola Sample

Wine Flight

$29.00

Bonanza Sample

Peter Yealands

$9.00

Angeline

$9.00

Wine Flight

$29.00

Bieler Glass

$10.00

De Loach Glass

$9.00

Francis F. Coppola Glass

$9.00

Kenwood Merlot Glass

$9.00

Los Cardos Glass

$9.00

Cigar Dinner

$70.00

Lavazza Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Tea

$3.00

Chai

$3.00

Hot chocolate

$3.00

Liquor

Hennessy Vs

$10.00

Remy Martin Vsop

$11.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Crystal Palace Gin

$7.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Sevilla Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Campari

$7.00

Jager

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Baileys

$7.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Bacardi White

$9.00

Calypso Silver

$7.00

Calypso Spiced

$7.00

Captain Coconut

$10.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Meyers dark

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

George Dickel

$8.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Macallan 12 Year

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Redemption

$8.00

Screwball

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Amaretto Shot

$5.00

Baccardi White Shot

$5.00

Baileys Shot

$5.00

Beefeater Shot

$6.00

Bulleit Bourbon Shot

$6.00

Bulleit Rye Shot

$6.00

Cafe Patron Shot

$9.00

Calypso Silver Shot

$5.00

Calypso Spiced Shot

$5.00

Captain Spiced Shot

$6.00

Casamigos Shot

$10.00

Codigo Shot

$9.00

Crown Apple Shot

$6.00

Crown Royal Shot

$6.00

Crystal Palace Gin Shot

$5.00

Crystal Palace Vodka Shot

$5.00

Dickel Shot

$5.00

Don Julio Anejo Shot

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado Shot

$9.00

Don Julio Shot

$9.00

Fireball Shot

$7.00

Glenlivet 12YR Shot

$12.00

Grand Marnier Shot

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Grey Goose Shot

$8.00

Hennessy Shot

$9.00

House Shot

$4.00

J Walker Black Shot

$6.00

J Walker Red

$7.00

Jack Daniel's Shot

$6.00

Jager Shot

$7.00

Jameson Shot

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Shot

$6.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Kettle Citron Shot

$7.00

Kettle Cucumber Shot

$7.00

Kettle Grapefruit Shot

$7.00

Kettle One Shot

$7.00

Kettle Peach Shot

$7.00

Lemon drop

$8.00

Limoncello

$6.00

Makers Mark Shot

$8.00

Malibu Shot

$6.00

Milagro Shot

$7.00

Montezuma Shot

$5.00

Patron Shot

$9.00

Remy Shot

$8.00

Sambuca Shot

$6.00

Screwball Shot

$7.00

Shot Macallan

$12.00

Smirnoff Coco Shot

$5.00

Smirnoff Orange Shot

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry Shot

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla Shot

$5.00

Tanqueray Shot

$6.00

Tito's Shot

$6.00

White Tea Shot

$6.00

Three olives

$5.00

1800 Coconut

$9.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Codigo

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Jose Gold

$9.00

Milagro Blanco

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Patron

$13.00

Patron XO

$13.00

Vida Mezcal

$10.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Crystal Palace (well)

$7.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One Citroen

$10.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Kettle One Cucumber

$10.00

Kettle One Grapefruit

$10.00

Kettle One Peach

$10.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$10.00

Smirnoff Citron

$10.00

Smirnoff Coconut

$10.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$10.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$10.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$10.00

Three Olives Espresso

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Handmade Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Italian Soda

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling Large

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Sparkling San Pellegrino

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Virgin Pina Colata

$8.00

Yacht Club Soda

$4.00

Wine

Altos Malbec

$42.00

Angeline Bottle

$31.00

Badiola Bottle

$40.00

Barolo

$119.00

Belle Glos Alturas Pinot Noir Bottle

$80.00

Cavaliere Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Caymus Bottle

$149.00

Centorri Moscato

$42.00

Chateau Risling

$42.00

Daou Pessimist Pinot Noir

$52.00

DeCoy Cab Sauvignon

$50.00

DeLoach Pinot Noir

$35.00

Evolution

$40.00

Hess Select Chardonnay

$35.00

Ken Merlot Bottle

$32.00

Quilt Cab Sav Bottle

$76.00

Twenty Rows Reserve Cab Bottle

$80.00

UpperCut Cab

$36.00

Votre Sante Pinot Bottle

$36.00

Whispering Angel Bottle Rose

$48.00

Yealands Bottle Sav Blanc

$36.00

Angeline

$9.00

Cavaliere Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Centorri Moscato

$8.00

CSM Riesling

$9.00

FRE NON ALCOHOLIC

$6.00

Hess Select Chardonay

$10.00

Mohua

$12.00

Peter Yealands

$9.00

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$7.00

Villa Pozzi Pinot Grigio

$8.00

White Zin (house)

$7.00

Altos Malbec

$10.00

Baddiola Red Blend

$12.00

Daou Pessimist Pinot Noir

$15.00

De Loach Glass

$9.00

Decoy Duckhorn

$14.00

Kenwood Merlot Glass

$9.00

Uppercut Cabernet

$10.00

Votre Pinot Noir

$9.00

Evolution

$11.00

Chandon Rose

$44.00

Lunetta Split

$9.00

Mionetto Bottle

$42.00

Moet & Chandon Bottle

$199.00

Veuve Cliquot Bottle

$119.00

Bieler Glass

$10.00

Whispering Angel

$6.00

Prosecco

$11.00

Wyclef Brut

$9.00

Moet Rose

$14.00

Specialty Cocktails

12OZ SLUSHY

$9.00

16OZ SLUSHY

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Sweet & Spicy

$12.00

Botanical Spritz

$14.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$14.00

Coco Loco Marg

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Italian Margarita

$14.00

Limoncello Martini

$14.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Margarita Pitcher

$35.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$26.00

Mojito

$12.00

MULE BOURBON

$12.00

MULE IRISH

$12.00

MULE MEXICAN

$12.00

MULE OG

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Nicks Irish Iced Coffee

$12.00

Pistachio Martini

$12.00

Plaza Mimosa

$12.00

Plaza Punch

$11.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$28.00

Sevilla Negroni

$14.00

Sex On The Beach

$11.00

Spiked Ice Coffee

$12.00

Tipsy Tomato

$11.00

Tiramisu Martini

$14.00

Top shelf margarita

$14.00

Well Special

$8.00

White Sangria

$9.00

White Sangria Pitcher

$28.00

5 dollar spin

$5.00

ToGo Drinks

ToGo Plaza Punch

$14.00

Sunday Brunch

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bloody Sweet and Spicy

$12.00

Blueberry Bellini//Buffy

$12.00

Mimosa Bottle Service

$25.00

Mommas Choco Milk/Helga G Pataki

$12.00

Plaza Mimosa/Steve Urkel

$12.00

Spiked Coffee/Ms Fizzle

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise/Furby

$12.00

Tropical Mimosa/Cher and Dionne

$12.00

Fall Drinks

Apples 2 Apples

$9.00

Artifact Cider

$3.00

Butterscotch Martini

$12.00

Els Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Harvest Sangria

$9.00

MC Pumpkin Beer

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie Mule

$10.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$12.00

Screwball HOT CHOCOLATE

$8.00

Shipyard Pumpkin

$7.00

Cran brulee

$10.00

WARM APPLE CIDER

$8.00

Party Event

3$ Patron

$3.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00

SHIRTS

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

Cigar Dinner

Cigar Dinner

$70.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

59 De Pasquale Ave, Providence, RI 02903

Directions

Gallery
Plaza Bar & Kitchen image
Plaza Bar & Kitchen image
Plaza Bar & Kitchen image

