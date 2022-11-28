- Home
Plaza Bar & Kitchen
No reviews yet
59 De Pasquale Ave
Providence, RI 02903
APPS
Burgers Sandwiches
Desserts
Entrees
KIDS MENU
Pizza
Sides
Soup
Sunday Brunch
"CLASSIC" Bacon, Egg, Cheese/Mr. Feeny
$12.00
Avocado Toast w/Bacon/Wakkos Wish
$12.00
Bacon Egg Quesadilla
$12.00
Belgian Waffle/Michelle Elizabeth Tanner
$10.00
Benedict Reg/Cher Horowitz
$14.00
Benedict Salmon
$18.00
Breakfast Pizza- Bacon, Egg, Cheese
$14.00
Breakfast Pizza- Chicken & Waffles
$14.00
Breakfast Pizza- Margherita
$12.00
BYO Scramble
$13.00
Chicken & Waffles/Ross and Rachel
$14.00
Egg White Scramble
$12.00
French Toast
$10.00
Fruit Plate/ PowerPuff
$8.00
Muffins (2)
$4.00
Plaza Pancakes/Rudy Fruity Tabootie
$10.00
Shrimp Tostadas/ Xen, Warrior Princess
$14.00
SIDE Bacon
$4.00
SIDE English Muffin
$2.00
SIDE Focaccia Toast
$2.00
SIDE Fruit Cup
$3.00
SIDE Homefries
$3.00
SIDE Scrambled Eggs
$3.00
SIDE Wheat Toast
$2.00
Soup of the Day
$8.00
Steak & Eggs/Red Ranger
$20.00
Breakfast burrito
$14.00
Bagel w cream cheese
$5.00
APPY HOUR
SPECIALS
Food Fights
Party Event
Beer
Allagash White
$6.00
BlueMoon BTL
$6.00
Bud Light BTL
$4.00
Cacti
$4.00
Cigar City Jai Alai IPA
$6.00
Coors Light BTL
$4.00
Corona BTL
$5.00
Dogfish 60 Minute BTL
$6.00
Dogfish Seaquench
$6.00
Fisher's Island Lemonade
$8.00
Game Day Bud Light
$2.50
Guinness Nitro Brew
$7.00
Guinness Pub Draught Cans
$6.00
Heineken BTL
$5.00
Long Drink
$5.00
Mich Ultra BTL
$4.00
Narragansett Lager 16
$4.00
PBR 16 oz Can
$4.00
Regatta Ginger Beer Cans BTL
$4.00
Revival Night Swimmah
$7.00
Sam Adams Pumpkin
$5.00
Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA
$6.00
Stella Artois
$6.00
White Claw Blk Cherry
$3.00
White Claw Grapefruit
$3.00
White Claw Mango
$3.00
Proclamation
$9.00
Finback rolling in clouds
$9.00
Finback some Assembly
$10.00
Artifact Wild Thing Cider
$3.00
Bent Water Tell me IPA
$7.00
BlueMoon Draft
$5.50
Coors Light Draft
$4.00
Dogfish Draft
$6.00
Goose IPA
$7.00
Michelob Ultra Draft
$4.00
McKenzie's Pumpkin Cider
$6.00
Shipyard Pumpkin Draft
$6.00
Sierra Nevada Draft
$6.00Out of stock
Stella Artois Draft
$6.00
VonTrapp Oktoberfest
$7.00
Gansett IPA
$6.00
Flights/Samples
Stella Sample
Dogfish Sample
Shipyard Sample
Blue Moon Sample
Worm Town Sample
Coors Light Sample
Beer Flight
$25.00
Di Lenardo Sample
Kato Sample
Cascinetta Vietti Sample
Angeline Sample
Bieler Sample
Straccali Sample
Los Cardos Sample
Ken Merlot Sample
De Loach Sample
Coppola Sample
Wine Flight
$29.00
Bonanza Sample
Peter Yealands
$9.00
Angeline
$9.00
Wine Flight
$29.00
Bieler Glass
$10.00
De Loach Glass
$9.00
Francis F. Coppola Glass
$9.00
Kenwood Merlot Glass
$9.00
Los Cardos Glass
$9.00
Cigar Dinner
$70.00
Lavazza Coffee
Liquor
Hennessy Vs
$10.00
Remy Martin Vsop
$11.00
Beefeater
$10.00
Bombay Sapphire
$10.00
Crystal Palace Gin
$7.00
Hendricks
$10.00
Sevilla Tanqueray
$10.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Sambuca
$8.00
Campari
$7.00
Jager
$7.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Baileys
$7.00
Amaretto
$7.00
Kahlua
$6.00
Bacardi White
$9.00
Calypso Silver
$7.00
Calypso Spiced
$7.00
Captain Coconut
$10.00
Captain Morgan Spiced
$10.00
Malibu
$10.00
Meyers dark
$11.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$10.00
Bulleit Rye
$10.00
Crown Apple
$9.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
George Dickel
$8.00
Glenlivet 12 Year
$12.00
Jack Daniel's
$9.00
Jameson
$9.00
Johnny Walker Black
$10.00
Johnny Walker Red
$9.00
Macallan 12 Year
$12.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Redemption
$8.00
Screwball
$9.00
Seagrams 7
$8.00
Southern Comfort
$9.00
Amaretto Shot
$5.00
Baccardi White Shot
$5.00
Baileys Shot
$5.00
Beefeater Shot
$6.00
Bulleit Bourbon Shot
$6.00
Bulleit Rye Shot
$6.00
Cafe Patron Shot
$9.00
Calypso Silver Shot
$5.00
Calypso Spiced Shot
$5.00
Captain Spiced Shot
$6.00
Casamigos Shot
$10.00
Codigo Shot
$9.00
Crown Apple Shot
$6.00
Crown Royal Shot
$6.00
Crystal Palace Gin Shot
$5.00
Crystal Palace Vodka Shot
$5.00
Dickel Shot
$5.00
Don Julio Anejo Shot
$9.00
Don Julio Reposado Shot
$9.00
Don Julio Shot
$9.00
Fireball Shot
$7.00
Glenlivet 12YR Shot
$12.00
Grand Marnier Shot
$6.00
Green Tea Shot
$7.00
Grey Goose Shot
$8.00
Hennessy Shot
$9.00
House Shot
$4.00
J Walker Black Shot
$6.00
J Walker Red
$7.00
Jack Daniel's Shot
$6.00
Jager Shot
$7.00
Jameson Shot
$7.00
Jose Cuervo Shot
$6.00
Kamikaze
$7.00
Kettle Citron Shot
$7.00
Kettle Cucumber Shot
$7.00
Kettle Grapefruit Shot
$7.00
Kettle One Shot
$7.00
Kettle Peach Shot
$7.00
Lemon drop
$8.00
Limoncello
$6.00
Makers Mark Shot
$8.00
Malibu Shot
$6.00
Milagro Shot
$7.00
Montezuma Shot
$5.00
Patron Shot
$9.00
Remy Shot
$8.00
Sambuca Shot
$6.00
Screwball Shot
$7.00
Shot Macallan
$12.00
Smirnoff Coco Shot
$5.00
Smirnoff Orange Shot
$5.00
Smirnoff Raspberry Shot
$5.00
Smirnoff Vanilla Shot
$5.00
Tanqueray Shot
$6.00
Tito's Shot
$6.00
White Tea Shot
$6.00
Three olives
$5.00
1800 Coconut
$9.00
Casamigos
$12.00
Codigo
$12.00
Don Julio Anejo
$11.00
Don Julio Blanco
$11.00
Don Julio Reposado
$12.00
Jose Gold
$9.00
Milagro Blanco
$10.00
Milagro Reposado
$10.00
Patron
$13.00
Patron XO
$13.00
Vida Mezcal
$10.00
Well Tequila
$7.00
Crystal Palace (well)
$7.00
Grey Goose
$11.00
Ketel One Citroen
$10.00
Kettle One
$10.00
Kettle One Cucumber
$10.00
Kettle One Grapefruit
$10.00
Kettle One Peach
$10.00
Smirnoff Caramel
$10.00
Smirnoff Citron
$10.00
Smirnoff Coconut
$10.00
Smirnoff Blueberry
$10.00
Smirnoff Raspberry
$10.00
Smirnoff Vanilla
$10.00
Three Olives Espresso
$9.00
Tito's
$9.00
Soft Drinks
Coke
$3.00
Cranberry juice
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Fruit Punch
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Grapefruit
$3.00
Handmade Lemonade
$4.00
Ice Tea
$3.00
Italian Soda
$4.00
Milk
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pineapple
$3.00
Red Bull
$4.00
Saratoga Sparkling Large
$6.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Soda
$3.00
Sparkling San Pellegrino
$5.00
Sprite
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Virgin Mary
$4.00
Virgin Pina Colata
$8.00
Yacht Club Soda
$4.00
Wine
Altos Malbec
$42.00
Angeline Bottle
$31.00
Badiola Bottle
$40.00
Barolo
$119.00
Belle Glos Alturas Pinot Noir Bottle
$80.00
Cavaliere Pinot Grigio
$30.00
Caymus Bottle
$149.00
Centorri Moscato
$42.00
Chateau Risling
$42.00
Daou Pessimist Pinot Noir
$52.00
DeCoy Cab Sauvignon
$50.00
DeLoach Pinot Noir
$35.00
Evolution
$40.00
Hess Select Chardonnay
$35.00
Ken Merlot Bottle
$32.00
Quilt Cab Sav Bottle
$76.00
Twenty Rows Reserve Cab Bottle
$80.00
UpperCut Cab
$36.00
Votre Sante Pinot Bottle
$36.00
Whispering Angel Bottle Rose
$48.00
Yealands Bottle Sav Blanc
$36.00
Angeline
$9.00
Cavaliere Pinot Grigio
$10.00
Centorri Moscato
$8.00
CSM Riesling
$9.00
FRE NON ALCOHOLIC
$6.00
Hess Select Chardonay
$10.00
Mohua
$12.00
Peter Yealands
$9.00
Villa Pozzi Moscato
$7.00
Villa Pozzi Pinot Grigio
$8.00
White Zin (house)
$7.00
Altos Malbec
$10.00
Baddiola Red Blend
$12.00
Daou Pessimist Pinot Noir
$15.00
De Loach Glass
$9.00
Decoy Duckhorn
$14.00
Kenwood Merlot Glass
$9.00
Uppercut Cabernet
$10.00
Votre Pinot Noir
$9.00
Evolution
$11.00
Chandon Rose
$44.00
Lunetta Split
$9.00
Mionetto Bottle
$42.00
Moet & Chandon Bottle
$199.00
Veuve Cliquot Bottle
$119.00
Bieler Glass
$10.00
Whispering Angel
$6.00
Prosecco
$11.00
Wyclef Brut
$9.00
Moet Rose
$14.00
Specialty Cocktails
12OZ SLUSHY
$9.00
16OZ SLUSHY
$12.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Apple Martini
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Bloody Sweet & Spicy
$12.00
Botanical Spritz
$14.00
Classic Old Fashioned
$14.00
Coco Loco Marg
$12.00
Cosmo
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
Italian Margarita
$14.00
Limoncello Martini
$14.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$12.00
Margarita
$10.00
Margarita Pitcher
$35.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Mimosa Pitcher
$26.00
Mojito
$12.00
MULE BOURBON
$12.00
MULE IRISH
$12.00
MULE MEXICAN
$12.00
MULE OG
$11.00
Negroni
$11.00
Nicks Irish Iced Coffee
$12.00
Pistachio Martini
$12.00
Plaza Mimosa
$12.00
Plaza Punch
$11.00
Red Sangria
$9.00
Red Sangria Pitcher
$28.00
Sevilla Negroni
$14.00
Sex On The Beach
$11.00
Spiked Ice Coffee
$12.00
Tipsy Tomato
$11.00
Tiramisu Martini
$14.00
Top shelf margarita
$14.00
Well Special
$8.00
White Sangria
$9.00
White Sangria Pitcher
$28.00
5 dollar spin
$5.00
ToGo Drinks
Sunday Brunch
Fall Drinks
Party Event
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
59 De Pasquale Ave, Providence, RI 02903
Gallery
