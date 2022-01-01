Plaza Cafe Southside 3466 Zafarano Dr.

Restaurant header imageView gallery

BREAKFAST

BKFST CHIX FRIED/CHILE

$23.00

BLUE CORN PANCAKE

$10.50+

w/orange butter & cinammon syrup

BREAKFAST BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS

$15.25

2 eggs, blue corn tortillas, chile, cheese, beans, hashbrowns, flour tortilla

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$15.25

2 scrambled eggs, cheese, chile, choice or protein, beans, hashbrowns

BREAKFAST STEAK & EGGS

$28.95

8 oz top choice, nm grass fed beef rib-eye steak, 2 eggs, hash browns

BREAKFAST STEAK W/CHILE

$28.50

8oz top choice, nm grass fed beef rib-eye steak, 2 eggs, hash brown, beans and chile

BUTTERMILK PANCAKE

$7.95+

made from scratch everyday

CUP OF POSOLE

$7.50

FRENCH TOAST

$9.95+

thick cut, crunchy coated, w/maple frosting

HAND HELD BURRITO

$8.95

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$15.25

2 eggs on a corn tortillla w/chile & cheese, beans, hash browns, tortilla

PLAIN OATMEAL

$7.95

PLAZA BREAKFAST

$15.50

hotcakes, 2 eggs, hashbrowns, choice of protein

POSOLE

$13.75

traditional pork & hominy stew, chile, flour tortilla, garnishes

SIDE CRISPY BACON

$4.25

SIDE HAM

$3.95

SIDE IMPOSSIBLE SAUSAGE

$5.50

tastes like sausage, made from plants

SIDE OF BACON

$4.25

thick cut, sugar cured

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.95

STICK BUN

$3.95

THE TRADITIONAL

$14.95

2 eggs, hash browns, toast, choice of protein

YOGURT BOWL

$12.95

layers of honey infused greek yogurt, house made pecan granola, fresh fruit

ΗARVEST OATS

$13.95

mccann's honey flavored, steel cut irish oats, fresh fruit, pecan granola, greek yogurt

BKF CHIX FRIED W/GRAVY

$23.00

LUNCH APPETIZERS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$14.25

SALSA & CHIPS

$6.95

CHILE CON QUESO

$12.75

melted white cheddar

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.75

large flour tortilla, chicken cheese, sour cream, chipotle salsa

NACHOS

$15.95

tortilla chips, ground beef, beans, chile con queso, chipotle salsa, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato

APPETIZER TRIO

$15.95

chile con queso, guacamole, salsa norteña, tortilla chips

GUACAMOLE COMBO

$15.25

guacamole, salsa norteña, corn chips

CHILE CHEESE FRIES

$7.50

LUNCH SALADS

GREEK SALAD

$16.25

greens, spinach, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bell pepper, fresh herbs, caper-berries, kalamata olives, greek vinaigrette

MIXED GREENS

$10.95

SIDE SALAD

$7.95

NEW MEXICO CHOPPED

$15.95

greens, avocado, tomato, roasted corn salsa, green chile, apple, cilantro, garbanzos, pepitas, corn tortilla, cumin vinaigrette

LUNCH SANDWICHES

PLAZA CLUB

$17.50

green chile cheddar bread, turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, choice of fries or cole slaw

BLT&A

$16.50

green chile cheddar bread, turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaise, choice of fries or cole slaw

GR CH GRILLED CHEESE

$16.95

TURKEY MELT

$17.50

LUNCH BURGERS

BUILD YOUR OWN

$16.50

nm grass feed beef, 8 oz, fries or cole slaw

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$19.95

the burger that looks, cooks, and tastes like meat -made entirely from plants, 6 oz, fries or cole slaw

HATCH GREEN CHILE CHEESE

$17.50

nm grass feed beef, 8 oz, cheddar cheese, hatch green chile, fries or cole slaw

TORTILLA

$17.50

nm grass feed beef, 8 oz, flour tortilla, chile, cheese, fries or cole slaw

LUNCH NEW MEXICAN

FRITO PIE (UPSIDE DOWN)

$13.75

nm grass fed ground beef, chicken or calabacitas, beans, chile, cheese, onions

BOWL OF CHILE

$13.75

chile, nm grass fed beef, chicken or calabacitas, beans, cheese, sour cream, sopaipilla

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK W/CHILE

$23.00

home-style, in house breaded, nm beef steak, chile, cheese, beans, rice, sopaipilla

POSOLE

$13.95

pork and hominy stew, chile, sopaipilla, garnishes

NORTEñO TACOS

$18.50

hard shells, nm grass fed ground beef or chicken, norteño salsa, sour cream, beans, rice

IMPOSSIBLE TACOS

$21.50

hard shells, nm grass fed ground beef or chicken, norteño salsa, sour cream, beans, rice

BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS

$18.50

flat blue corn enchiladas, cheese, chile, nm grass fed beef, chicken or calabacitas, beans, rice, sopaipilla

BC CHEESE ENCHILADA

$17.50

BURRITO

$18.25

nm grass fed ground beef, chicken or calabacitas, beans, chile cheese, beans, rice

STEAK & ENCHILADAS

$28.75

8 oz top choice, nm grass fed beef rib-eye steak, cheese enchilada, chile, beans, rice, sopaipilla

LUNCH SPECIALTIES

CRISPY AVOCADO TACOS

$18.95

quinoa, sesame seed, poppy seed coated avocado, soft corn tortilla, lettuce, corn salsa, pickled onions, beans, rice, norteño salsa

SPICY FISH & CHIPS

$19.95

beer battered alaskan cod filet, jalapeño tartar sauce, red chile oil

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK W/GRAVY

$23.00

home-style, in-house breaded, nm beef steak, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, calabacitas

FISH TACOS

$18.95

fried alaskan cod fish, soft corn tortillas, chipotle ranch, cabbage, tomatoes onions cilantro, avocado

RIB EYE STEAK

$28.95

8 oz top choice, nm grass fed beef rib-eye steak, green chile garlic butter, mashed potatoes, gravy, calabacitas

FISH & CHIPS

$19.50

beer battered alaskan cod filet, jalapeño tartar sauce, red chile oil

SPECIALS

RAINBOW TROUT

$19.95

CHILE RELLENO OMELETT

$13.75

AÇAÍ BOWL

$14.95

PUMPKIN POSOLE

$15.95

CARNE ASADA

$30.95

KIDS BREAKFAST

KIDS ONE EGG

$5.95

w/ ham, bacon, sausage, one piece of toast

KIDS BREAKFAST BURRITO

$5.95

w/ ham, bacon, sausage

KIDS PANCAKE

$5.95

w/ ham, bacon, sausage

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$5.95

w/ ham, bacon, sausage

KIDS LUNCH & DINNER

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

w fries

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.50

KIDS SOFT TACO

$6.50

chicken or beef

KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADA

$6.50

w/ beans and rice

KIDS BEAN BURRITO

$6.50

w/ rice

KIDS IMPOSSIBLE CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.50

KIDS FISH & CHIPS

$6.50

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.50

KIDS DRINKS

KIDS SOFT DRINK

$1.50

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$2.25

KIDS CRANBERRY

$2.25

KIDS MILK

$2.25

KIDS CHOCO MILK

$2.25

ALA CARTE

BEEF PATTY

IMPOSSIBLE PATTY

GRILLED CHICKEN

RIB EYE STEAK

ENCHILADA

TACO

FISH TACO

AVOCADO TACO

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$3.25

DIET COKE

$3.25

LEMONADE

$5.95

TROPIC ISLE ICED TEA

$3.25

ORANGE MANGO TEA

$5.25

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.95

PRICKLY PALMER

$4.50

PRICKLY PEAR LEMONADE

$6.25

MEXICAN COKE

$4.75

FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE

$6.95

cold pressed

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.75

APPLE JUICE

$3.75

TOMATO JUICE

$3.75

MILK

$3.25

TOPO CHICO

$3.95

SPRITE

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

FIJI

$3.95

PANNA

$3.00

WATER

WATER NO ICE

DR PEPPER

$3.25

FANTA

$2.95

ROOT BEER

$3.25

VANILLA SHAKE

$5.95

CHOC SHAKE

$5.95

RED VELVET SHAKE

$6.25

MANGO SHAKE

$5.95

STRAW SHAKE

$5.95

BISCO SHAKE

$6.95

FLOAT

$4.95

ESSPRESO SHAKE

$6.25

COFFEE AND TEA

MEXICAN MOCHA

$5.95

illy café, ibarra mexican hot chocolate

CAFÉ LATTE

$5.50

illy café

CHAI LATTE

$5.50

tazo tea

CAPPUCCINO

$4.95

illy café

COFFEE

$2.95

allegro coffe

HOT TEA

$4.95

allegro fine teas

ESPRESSO

$3.95

illy café

MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.50

ibarra mexican hot chocolate

DBL ESPESSO

$5.95

DBL CAPPUCCINO

$5.95

ALA CARTE

BEEF PATTY

$6.25

IMPOSSIBLE PATTY

$8.75

GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.25

RIB EYE STEAK ALA CARTE

$16.65

ENCHILADA A LA CARTE

$5.25

TACO A LA CARTE

$5.25

FISH TACO A LA CARTE

$6.75

AVOCADO TACO A LA CARTE

$7.75

SD FISH

$5.95

Leslie's Hard Tacos

$6.75

SIDES

SIDE CHILE

$1.95

SIDE OF BACON

$4.25

thick cut, sugar cured

SIDE CRISPY BACON

$4.25

SIDE HAM

$3.95

SIDE IMPOSSIBLE SAUSAGE

$5.50

tastes like sausage, made from plants

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.95

SIDE TOAST

$2.25

SIDE GUACAMOLE REGULAR

$11.95

1 EGG ON TOP

$1.75

2 egg on top

$3.25

SIDE GUAC TRIO

$4.95

SIDE GUAC 1.5

$2.50

SIDE FRIES

$5.95

SIDE CALABACITAS

$5.25

SIDE BEANS

$1.75

SIDE RICE

$1.50

SIDE HASHBROWNS

$4.50

SIDE AVOCADO

$4.50

SIDE FRUIT

$4.75

SIDE GRAVY

$1.25

MAPLE SYRUP

$2.25

SIDE SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.25

SIDE JALAPEñO

$1.25

SIDE SOUR CRÈME

$1.25

SIDE OF MASHED

$2.75

SIDE OLIVES

$0.95

SIDE SALAD SAND

$5.95

SIDE PITA BREAD

$2.25

SIDE CHOPPED GREEEN CHILE

$1.25

SIDE OF SALSA

$2.75

SIDE SHREDDED CHICKEN

$3.25

SIDE COLE SLAW

$3.50

SIDE TOMATO

$1.50

SIDE FLOUR TORTILLA

$1.25

SIDE OF GR BEEF

$3.95

SIDE FETA

$2.25

ORDER OF SOPAIPILLAS

$5.95

EXTRA SOPAIPILLA

$2.25

SIDE ICE CREAM

$2.25

EGG WHITES

$2.00

RANCH

CORN TORTILLAS

$1.25

CUP OF POSOLE

$6.25

CUP OF CHILE

$6.95

Sd TRIO CON QUESO

$4.95

SIDE TARTAR

STICKY BUN

$3.75

FETA CHZ

$2.75

SD IMP CHORIZO

$5.95

DESSERT

CARAMEL APPLE PIE

$8.50

QUATRO LECHES CUPCAKE

$4.25

BISCOCHITOS

$8.25

COCONUT CREAM PIE

$8.50

KEY LIME PIE

$8.50

CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE

$8.50

FLAN

$8.50

CARROT CAKE

$8.50

RED VELVET CUPCAKE

$3.50

BROWNIE

$4.25

ALA MODE

$2.25

DISH ICE CREAM

$4.25

CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE

$3.50

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$8.50

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.75

OATMEAL COOKIE

$2.75

STICK BUN

$3.95

SPECIAL DESSERT

$8.25

RETAIL

GRANOLA

$9.95

TEA

$15.00

APRON

$5.00

BOW-TIE

$5.00

LOAF BREAD

$7.95

GREEN CHILE LOAF

$9.95

T-SHIRT

$18.00

16oz Red Chile

$9.95

16oz Green Chile

$9.95

WHOLE PIES & CAKES

WHOLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$45.00

WHOLE RED VELVET

$45.00

WHOLE CARROT CAKE

$45.00

WHOLE APPLE CARMEL PIE

$40.00

WHOLE KEY LIME PIE

$45.00

WHOLE CHOCOLATE CREME PIE

$35.00

WHOLE TRES LECHES

$55.00

WHOLE P BUTTER CHOCO

$45.00

CATERING

ENCHILADA TRAY

$110.00

1/2 ENCHILADA TRAY

$55.00

QT RICE

$9.95

QT BEANS

$9.95

QT SALSA

$13.95

CHIP COMBO (10)

$80.00

TACO KIT

$48.00

FRITO PIE KIT

$48.00

CALABACITAS CASS

$38.00

CHEESE ENCH TRAY

$55.00

GAL BEANS

$30.00

GAL CHILE

$37.00

QT CHILE/QUESO

$24.00

GAL RICE

$32.00

QT CHILE

$14.95

QT GUAC

$21.95

T-shirt

$18.00

8oz CHILE OIL

$6.00

16oz CHILE OIL

$12.00

32oz CHILE OIL

$18.00

CHOPPED SALAD (15 PEOPLE)

$110.00

CHIPPED SALAD W/CHICKEN

$155.00

GREEK SALAD

$175.00

GREEK SALAD W/CHICKEN

$215.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3466 Zafarano Drive, Santa Fe, NM 87507

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

