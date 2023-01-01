Main picView gallery

PLAZA GARIBALDI

935 Washington Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Food Menu

Antojitos/Appetizer

Nachos Mixtos (Mixed Nachos)

$11.00

Tortilla chips dipped in refried beans and topped with ground beef, shredded chicken, chorizo sausage, sour cream, chihuahua style cheese, monterey jack and cheddar cheese. lettuce & pico de gallo

Nachos de Pollo (Chicken Nachne)

$11.00

Tortilla chips dipped in refried beans and topped with shredded chicken, sour cream, chihuahua cheddar cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo

Nachos de Chorizo (Mexican Sausage Nachos)

$11.00

Tortilla chips dipped in refried beans and topped chorizo sausage, sour cream, chihuahua style cheddar cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo

Nachos Vegetarianos ( Vegetarian Nachos)

$11.00

Sincronizadas (Ham Quesadillas)

$7.50

tortilla chips dipped in retried beans and topped with sour cream. Chihuahua style cheese. monterey jack and cheddar cheese, sautéed vegetables & pico de gallo da pico de gallo

Sincronizadas con Queso Oaxaca (Ham Quesadillas with Oaxacan Cheese)

$7.50

flour tortillas stuffed with ham and chihuahua cheese garnished with a chipotle dipping sauce & pico de gallo

Queso Fundido con Chorizo (Cheese Fondue with Mexican Sausage)

$10.00

Mexican sausage covered in melted cheese, and served with flour tortillas

Queso Fundido Garibaldi (Cheese Fondue Garibaldi)

$10.00

Mexican sausage, bacon and mushrooms covered in melted cheese and served with flour tortillas.

Camarones Garibaldi (Garibaldi Shrimp)

$12.50

Jumbo shrimp, two shrimp wrapped in bacon and stuffed with cheese and two breaded shrimp served on a bed lettuce pico de gallo and chipotle mayo.

Coctel de Camarones Garibaldi (Shrimp Cocktail Garibaldi)

$12.00

Shrimp in our delicious homemade tomato sauce with avocado, onions and cilantro

Tostadas

Tres por orden. servidas con frijoles refritos, lechuga, queso & crema Three to an order. crispy tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, cheese & sour cream

Tinga de Pollo (Spicy Shredded Chicken)

$9.50

Picadillo (Spicy Ground Beef)

$9.50

Enaladas/Salads

Ensalada de Nopales (Cactus Salad)

$8.00

Ensalada Mixta (Mixed Salad)

$8.00

Sopes

Tres por orden, servidos con triioles refritos, lechuga queso & crema y su eleccion de carne Three to an order, homemade tortillas filled with refried beans. topped with lettuce cheese sour cream & your choice or meat

Al Pastor (Marinated Pork with Pineapple)

$12.00

Bistec (Grilled Steak)

$13.00

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)

$12.00

Carnitas (Simmering pork)

$12.00

Tacos

Tres por orden, servidos con cebolla y cilantro. Three to an order. served with diced onion and cilantro

Al Pastor (Marinated Pork with Pineapple)

$10.00

Suadero (Slow cooked Brisket)

$11.00

Cabeza (Steer Head)

$11.00

Bistec Asado (Thin Grilled Steak)

$10.00

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)

$10.00

Chorizo con Papas (Mexican Sausage with Potatoes)

$10.00

Carnitas (Simmering pork)

$10.00

Campechanos (Steak with Mexican Sausage)

$10.00

Tinga de Pollo (Spicy Shredded Chicken)

$9.00

Pollo a la Parrilla (Grilled Chicken Breast)

$9.00

Pescado Empanizado

$11.00

Burritos

Al Pastor (Marinated Pork with Pineapple)

$12.00

Bistec Asado (Thin Grilled Steak)

$12.00

Garlbaldl (Chicken with Mole Sauce & Rice)

$12.00

PIcadillo (Spicy Ground Beet)

$12.00

Pollo a la Parilla (Grilled Chicken Breast)

$12.00

Carnitas ( Simmering pork )

$12.00

Vegetarlano (Vegetarian)

$12.00

Served with rice, black beans, zucchini, bel peppers, onions & mushrooms

Chalupas

Tres por orden, servidas con salsa roja y verde, queso. cilantro, cebolla & crema Three to an order. 3 soft fried tortillas topped with red and green sauce, cheese cilantro, onions & sour cream

Sencillas (Plain)

$6.00

Con Carne (With Meat)

$10.00

Tortas/Sandwiches

Jamon (Ham)

$8.50

Milanesa de Pollo (Thin Lightly Breaded Chicken)

$9.00

Milaneza de Res (Thin Lightly Breaded Steak)

$10.00

Cubana (Cuban)

$11.00

Preparado con milanesa de Res, amon. nuevo, chorizo. dollo. sachicha & queso Prepared with thin lightly breaded Steak. ham, eggs. chorizo, chicken, not dog & cheese

Cemitas

Milaneza de Res (Thin Lightly Breaded Steak)

$12.00

Milanesa de Pollo (Thin Lightly Breaded Chicken)

$12.00

Campechana (Milanese de res. jamon, pastor y un huevo strellado)

$13.50

Platillos/Mexican Dishes

Bistec a la Mexicana (Steak Mexican Style)

$17.00

servido con arroz da frijole Diced steak mixed with onions tomatoes, hot peppers rice & beans

Bistec Encebollado (Steak with Sauteed onions)

$18.00

servido con rpico de collo, queso resto, arros & frijoles. steak with onions, served with Pico de gallo, queso fresco, rice & beans

Mariscos/Seafood

Camarones Encebollados (Jumbo Shrimp with Onions)

$15.00

6 Camarones acompandos e arroz y ensalada 6 Jumbo Shrimp with sautéed onions served with rice and a side salad

Camarones Enchiladoc (Shrimp in Chipotle Sauce)

$15.00

6 Camarones acompandos de arros & ensalada 6 Jumbo Shrimp with tomatoes, onions, green and red peppers sautéed in a spicy chipotle sauce served with rice and a side salad

Camarones a la Diabla (Spicy Deviled Shrimp)

$15.00

6 Camarones sarteneados con chile de arbol. jalapeno y cebolla. servido con arroz & ensalada 6 Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with chile de arbol. jalapeno and onion. served with rice and a side salad

Camarones al Ajillo (Grilled Garlic Shrimp)

$15.00

6 Camarones acompandos de arroz & ensalada 6 Jumbo Shrimp sautéed in garlic sauce served with rice and a side salad

Camarones a la Mexicana (Mexican Style Shrimp)

$15.00

6 Camarones acompandos de arroz & ensalada 6 Jumbo Shrimp sauteed with onions, zucchini, jalapeno, tomatoes & cilantro, served with rice and a side salad

Filete a la Mexicana (Mexican Style Tilapia Filet)

$12.00

Servido con arroz y frijoles. Tilapia filet covered with Sauteed onions, zucchini, tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro. served with rice & beans

Filete con Mariscos (Tilapia Filet with a Seafood Medley)

$16.00

Servido con arros Tilapia filet covered with tangy chipotle sauce and a seafood medley. served with rice

Sopa de Mariscos

$15.00

Soup with jumbo shrimp, mussels, clams & seafood medley & tilapia

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.50

Tres por orden, acompanadas con arroz & frijoles unree sort corn fordllas rolled and fled when chicken, oaxaca cheese then covered with creamy creen sauce topped w/sour cream & cheese

Enchiladas de Mole

$13.50

Tres por orden. acompanadas de arroz & frijoles. Three soft corn tortillas rolled and filled with chicken then covered with mole sauce topped with onions, sour cream & cheese

Enchiladas Vegetarians

$13.50

Tres por orden. acompandas de arroz & frijoles. Three soft corn tortillas rolled and filled w/ chicken covered with chipotle sauce topped with cheese avocado & sour cream

Enchipocladas

$13.50

Tres por orden. acompandas, de arroz & frijoles. Three soft corn tortillas rolled and filled w/ chicken covered with chipotle sauce topped with cheese avocado & sour crea

Quesadillas

Order of three corn handmade quesadillas and Oaxaca cheese

Queso (Oaxaca Cheese)

$9.75

Champinones (Mushrooms)

$12.00

Tinga De Pollo (Shredded Spicy Chicken Breast )

$12.00

Bistek (Thin grilled Steak)

$15.00

Flor de Caladaza (ZucchinI Flower)

$12.00

Huitlacoche (corn fungus)

$12.00

Huaraches

Handmade sandal-shape corn tortilla filled with black refried bean, lettuce, queso fresco, creama & choice of salsa (Verde or Roja)

1 Pieza (Single)

$7.00

Flautas de Pollo o Pada

$12.50

Tres por orden servidas con lechugua, pico de gallo, frijoles, crema & queso. Three hard shell tortillas topped w/ lettuce. pico de gallo, beans, sour cream & cheese

Side Orders

Pico de gallo and Chips

$7.00

creama 40z

$1.50

Queso Rallado. Fresco or Oaxaca

$2.50

RIce and Reined Deans

$4.50

Rice

$2.50

Refried beans

$2.50

Chipotles Jalapeños

$1.50

Pickle Jalapeños

$1.50

Chiles Toreados (4 pcs)

$1.50

Entrees

Bistec Ganbaldi (Garibaldis special Ribeye steak)

$21.00

Servido con un sope, nopales cocidos, pico de gallo, arroz & frijoles. Ribeye steak served with soup (homemade tortilla with refried beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream) sautéed jalapeno peppers & cactus. pico de gallo, rice and beans)

Bistec con Mariscos (Ribeye Steak with Seafood Medley)

$23.00

Servido con dos quesadillas, mariscos a la parilla, nopal, pico de gallo, arroz & frijoles. Ribeye steak topped with grilled seafood medley, lime juice, pepper & dos quesadillas

Rister con Enfrijoladas (Ribeye Steak with Enfrijoladas)

$21.00

Servido con tres tres enfrijoladas, arroz, pico de gallo & nopal. Ribeye steak served with three enfrijoladas (cheese filled tortillas rolled & topped with beans, sour cream, cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, rice)

Bistec Xochilmilco (Ribeye Steak Xochilmilco Style)

$21.00

Servido con papas, honqos, queso derretido, arroz & frijoles. Ribeye steak topped with mushrooms and melted cheese, served with jalapenos, potatoes, pico de gallo, rice & beans

Carne a lla Tampiquena (Ribeye Steak Tampiquena Style)

$21.00

Servido con una enchilada de mole, pico de gallo ensalada de nopales, arroz & frijoles. Ribeye steak served with mole sauce enchiladas, sour cream, pico de gallo, cactus salad, rice & beans

Carne Asada (Grilled Thin Top Butt Sirloin Steak)

$18.00

Servida con cebollitas, ques, arroz & frijoles

Bistec con Nopales (Steak with Sautéed Cactus)

$18.00

Servida con arroz & frijoles. Steak topped sautéed cactus, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, cilantro served with rice & beans

Grinja

$17.00

Pollo, bistec, carne enchilada, servido con cebolla, morron queso derritido, pico de gallo, arroz & frijoles. Grilled chicken, steak, marinated pork covered with melted cheese. Served with onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, rice & beans

Pelangocha

$17.00

Bistec, jamon, carintas, servido con morron, queso derretido, pico de gallo, arroz & frijoles. Grilled steak, ham, braised pork covered with melted cheese, served with onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, rice & beans

Sarape

$17.00

Tocino, jamon, pollo, servido con cebollo, morron, queso derretido, pico de gallo, arroz & frijoles Chicken, ham, bacon covered in melted cheese, served with onions, bell peppers, rice & beans

Mula Terca

$17.00

Chorizo carne enchilada, carne al pastor, servido con cebolla, morron, pico de gallo, queso derretido, arroz & frijoles. Marinated pork with pineapple, gilled chorizo (mexican sausage) covered in cheese and served with onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, rice & beans

Alambre

$18.00

Bistec. pollo, tocino, servido con cebolla, moron, queso derretido un nopal, pico de gallo, guacamole, arroz &. frijole. Grilled steak, chicken, bacon covered In cheese, served with onion. bell peppers cactus, pico de gallo guacamole, rice & beans

Pechuga Empanizada

$15.00

Servida con papa fritas, esalada & aquacade. Breaded chicken breast served with french fries and a side of salad topped with fresh avocado

Beverage Menu

Sodas

Jarritos

$3.00

Boing

$3.00

Jumex

$3.25

Coca Cola

$3.00

Pepsi Cola

$3.00

Sidral

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Agua Frescas (Homemade Horchata)

$3.25+

American Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coffee

Cafe de olla

$2.25

Cafe con leche

$3.00

Frescas/Smoothies

Agua Frescas (Homemade Horchata)

$3.25+

Jugos Naturale/Fresh squeezed (12oz)

$5.00

Licuados/Milkshakes

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

935 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Directions

