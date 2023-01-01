- Home
- PLAZA GARIBALDI
PLAZA GARIBALDI
935 Washington Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Food Menu
Antojitos/Appetizer
Nachos Mixtos (Mixed Nachos)
Tortilla chips dipped in refried beans and topped with ground beef, shredded chicken, chorizo sausage, sour cream, chihuahua style cheese, monterey jack and cheddar cheese. lettuce & pico de gallo
Nachos de Pollo (Chicken Nachne)
Tortilla chips dipped in refried beans and topped with shredded chicken, sour cream, chihuahua cheddar cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo
Nachos de Chorizo (Mexican Sausage Nachos)
Tortilla chips dipped in refried beans and topped chorizo sausage, sour cream, chihuahua style cheddar cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo
Nachos Vegetarianos ( Vegetarian Nachos)
Sincronizadas (Ham Quesadillas)
tortilla chips dipped in retried beans and topped with sour cream. Chihuahua style cheese. monterey jack and cheddar cheese, sautéed vegetables & pico de gallo da pico de gallo
Sincronizadas con Queso Oaxaca (Ham Quesadillas with Oaxacan Cheese)
flour tortillas stuffed with ham and chihuahua cheese garnished with a chipotle dipping sauce & pico de gallo
Queso Fundido con Chorizo (Cheese Fondue with Mexican Sausage)
Mexican sausage covered in melted cheese, and served with flour tortillas
Queso Fundido Garibaldi (Cheese Fondue Garibaldi)
Mexican sausage, bacon and mushrooms covered in melted cheese and served with flour tortillas.
Camarones Garibaldi (Garibaldi Shrimp)
Jumbo shrimp, two shrimp wrapped in bacon and stuffed with cheese and two breaded shrimp served on a bed lettuce pico de gallo and chipotle mayo.
Coctel de Camarones Garibaldi (Shrimp Cocktail Garibaldi)
Shrimp in our delicious homemade tomato sauce with avocado, onions and cilantro
Tostadas
Sopes
Tacos
Al Pastor (Marinated Pork with Pineapple)
Suadero (Slow cooked Brisket)
Cabeza (Steer Head)
Bistec Asado (Thin Grilled Steak)
Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)
Chorizo con Papas (Mexican Sausage with Potatoes)
Carnitas (Simmering pork)
Campechanos (Steak with Mexican Sausage)
Tinga de Pollo (Spicy Shredded Chicken)
Pollo a la Parrilla (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Pescado Empanizado
Burritos
Al Pastor (Marinated Pork with Pineapple)
Bistec Asado (Thin Grilled Steak)
Garlbaldl (Chicken with Mole Sauce & Rice)
PIcadillo (Spicy Ground Beet)
Pollo a la Parilla (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Carnitas ( Simmering pork )
Vegetarlano (Vegetarian)
Served with rice, black beans, zucchini, bel peppers, onions & mushrooms
Chalupas
Tortas/Sandwiches
Jamon (Ham)
Milanesa de Pollo (Thin Lightly Breaded Chicken)
Milaneza de Res (Thin Lightly Breaded Steak)
Cubana (Cuban)
Preparado con milanesa de Res, amon. nuevo, chorizo. dollo. sachicha & queso Prepared with thin lightly breaded Steak. ham, eggs. chorizo, chicken, not dog & cheese
Cemitas
Platillos/Mexican Dishes
Bistec a la Mexicana (Steak Mexican Style)
servido con arroz da frijole Diced steak mixed with onions tomatoes, hot peppers rice & beans
Bistec Encebollado (Steak with Sauteed onions)
servido con rpico de collo, queso resto, arros & frijoles. steak with onions, served with Pico de gallo, queso fresco, rice & beans
Mariscos/Seafood
Camarones Encebollados (Jumbo Shrimp with Onions)
6 Camarones acompandos e arroz y ensalada 6 Jumbo Shrimp with sautéed onions served with rice and a side salad
Camarones Enchiladoc (Shrimp in Chipotle Sauce)
6 Camarones acompandos de arros & ensalada 6 Jumbo Shrimp with tomatoes, onions, green and red peppers sautéed in a spicy chipotle sauce served with rice and a side salad
Camarones a la Diabla (Spicy Deviled Shrimp)
6 Camarones sarteneados con chile de arbol. jalapeno y cebolla. servido con arroz & ensalada 6 Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with chile de arbol. jalapeno and onion. served with rice and a side salad
Camarones al Ajillo (Grilled Garlic Shrimp)
6 Camarones acompandos de arroz & ensalada 6 Jumbo Shrimp sautéed in garlic sauce served with rice and a side salad
Camarones a la Mexicana (Mexican Style Shrimp)
6 Camarones acompandos de arroz & ensalada 6 Jumbo Shrimp sauteed with onions, zucchini, jalapeno, tomatoes & cilantro, served with rice and a side salad
Filete a la Mexicana (Mexican Style Tilapia Filet)
Servido con arroz y frijoles. Tilapia filet covered with Sauteed onions, zucchini, tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro. served with rice & beans
Filete con Mariscos (Tilapia Filet with a Seafood Medley)
Servido con arros Tilapia filet covered with tangy chipotle sauce and a seafood medley. served with rice
Sopa de Mariscos
Soup with jumbo shrimp, mussels, clams & seafood medley & tilapia
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Suizas
Tres por orden, acompanadas con arroz & frijoles unree sort corn fordllas rolled and fled when chicken, oaxaca cheese then covered with creamy creen sauce topped w/sour cream & cheese
Enchiladas de Mole
Tres por orden. acompanadas de arroz & frijoles. Three soft corn tortillas rolled and filled with chicken then covered with mole sauce topped with onions, sour cream & cheese
Enchiladas Vegetarians
Tres por orden. acompandas de arroz & frijoles. Three soft corn tortillas rolled and filled w/ chicken covered with chipotle sauce topped with cheese avocado & sour cream
Enchipocladas
Tres por orden. acompandas, de arroz & frijoles. Three soft corn tortillas rolled and filled w/ chicken covered with chipotle sauce topped with cheese avocado & sour crea
Quesadillas
Huaraches
Side Orders
Entrees
Bistec Ganbaldi (Garibaldis special Ribeye steak)
Servido con un sope, nopales cocidos, pico de gallo, arroz & frijoles. Ribeye steak served with soup (homemade tortilla with refried beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream) sautéed jalapeno peppers & cactus. pico de gallo, rice and beans)
Bistec con Mariscos (Ribeye Steak with Seafood Medley)
Servido con dos quesadillas, mariscos a la parilla, nopal, pico de gallo, arroz & frijoles. Ribeye steak topped with grilled seafood medley, lime juice, pepper & dos quesadillas
Rister con Enfrijoladas (Ribeye Steak with Enfrijoladas)
Servido con tres tres enfrijoladas, arroz, pico de gallo & nopal. Ribeye steak served with three enfrijoladas (cheese filled tortillas rolled & topped with beans, sour cream, cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, rice)
Bistec Xochilmilco (Ribeye Steak Xochilmilco Style)
Servido con papas, honqos, queso derretido, arroz & frijoles. Ribeye steak topped with mushrooms and melted cheese, served with jalapenos, potatoes, pico de gallo, rice & beans
Carne a lla Tampiquena (Ribeye Steak Tampiquena Style)
Servido con una enchilada de mole, pico de gallo ensalada de nopales, arroz & frijoles. Ribeye steak served with mole sauce enchiladas, sour cream, pico de gallo, cactus salad, rice & beans
Carne Asada (Grilled Thin Top Butt Sirloin Steak)
Servida con cebollitas, ques, arroz & frijoles
Bistec con Nopales (Steak with Sautéed Cactus)
Servida con arroz & frijoles. Steak topped sautéed cactus, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, cilantro served with rice & beans
Grinja
Pollo, bistec, carne enchilada, servido con cebolla, morron queso derritido, pico de gallo, arroz & frijoles. Grilled chicken, steak, marinated pork covered with melted cheese. Served with onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, rice & beans
Pelangocha
Bistec, jamon, carintas, servido con morron, queso derretido, pico de gallo, arroz & frijoles. Grilled steak, ham, braised pork covered with melted cheese, served with onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, rice & beans
Sarape
Tocino, jamon, pollo, servido con cebollo, morron, queso derretido, pico de gallo, arroz & frijoles Chicken, ham, bacon covered in melted cheese, served with onions, bell peppers, rice & beans
Mula Terca
Chorizo carne enchilada, carne al pastor, servido con cebolla, morron, pico de gallo, queso derretido, arroz & frijoles. Marinated pork with pineapple, gilled chorizo (mexican sausage) covered in cheese and served with onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, rice & beans
Alambre
Bistec. pollo, tocino, servido con cebolla, moron, queso derretido un nopal, pico de gallo, guacamole, arroz &. frijole. Grilled steak, chicken, bacon covered In cheese, served with onion. bell peppers cactus, pico de gallo guacamole, rice & beans
Pechuga Empanizada
Servida con papa fritas, esalada & aquacade. Breaded chicken breast served with french fries and a side of salad topped with fresh avocado
Beverage Menu
Sodas
American Sodas
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
935 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147