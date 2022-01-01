Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plaza Inn Foods Inc 491 S main st.

review star

No reviews yet

491 S main st.

Mount Victory, OH 43340

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sharables

Crisp Potato Skins

$8.99

Melted Cheese, Bacon And Onions

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Housemade Beer Cheese

Loaded Pulled Pork Fries

$9.99

House Smoked Cheese,Bacon

Chicken Fillet Strips

$8.49

Boneless Filletsand Sauces

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Served With Marinara

Jalapeno Popper Dip

$7.99

Served With Fresh Chips

Egg Rolls (2)

$5.00

Brisket Quesadilla

$8.99

Pizza

Cheese And Pepperoni

$12.99

12 Inch Pizza

Supreme

$13.99

12 Inch Pizza Works

Scb Pizza

$14.99

12 Inch Bbq Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

$11.99

12 In Breakfast Pizza

Soups And Salads

Taco Salad

$10.49

Crispy Shell Taco

Pecan Chicken Salad

$10.49

Chunky Pecan Chiken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.49

Crispy Shell Chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Julienne Chef Salad

$10.49

Crispy Shell Ham,Turkey Swiss

French Onion

$4.99

Topped With Mozzarella

Ham And Bean Bowl

$3.99

Ham Bean

Ham And Bean Cup

$2.99

Ham Bean

Vegatable Beef Bowl

$3.99

Vegatable Beef

Vegatable Beef Cup

$2.99

Vegatable Beef

Chili With Beff Bowl

$3.99

Seasonal

Chili Witth Beef Cup

$2.99

Seasonal

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$3.99

Soup Of The Day Cup

$2.79

Handhelds

Plaza Burger

$12.99

Plaza Classic

Trucker Special

$9.99

Plaza Classic

Steak Burger

$8.99

Classic Burger

Bacon Mozzarella Burger

$10.49

Topped Bacon Mozzarella

Pork Tenderloin

$10.49

House Made Grilled -Breaded

Reuben Grill

$11.99

House Made Kraut,Smoked

Applewood Smoked Blt

$7.99

Served On Toasted Bread

Chicken Bacon Club

$10.59

Grilled Chicken,Bacon ,Cheese

Philly Grilled Chicken

$10.59

Grilled Chicken,Grn Peppers

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Swiss,Peeper Jack

Pecan Chicken Sandwhich

$7.99

Housemade Chunky Pecan

Patty Melt

$8.99

1/3 Pound Swiss Grilled Onions

Triple Decker Club

$9.99

Turkey, Bacon, Tomato

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.49

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Vegetable of the day

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Broasted Potato

$2.99

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Macaroni Salad

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Home Fries

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Red Applesauce

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Thre Bean Salad

$2.99

Sweet Sauerkraut

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Salad Bar add on

$4.50

Premium Sides

Loaded Baked Potato/Mashed

$4.29

Bacon,cheese

Loaded Baked Potato/Mashed (Vegetable)

$3.99

Vegetable and cheese

Loaded Fries

$4.99

Bacon,cheese

Burnt Ends Macaroni/Cheese

$5.49

Brisket,cheese

Onion Rings FULL

$6.99

Onions Rings HALF

$3.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.49

Dinner Favorites

House Made Pork Tenderloin

$10.49

House Made Pork Tenderloin

Jager Pork Tenderloin

$10.99

Topped w/gravy and mushrooms

Chopped Beef Steak 1/2 pound

$12.99

Topped w/onions and mushrooms

Chopped Beef Steak 1/3 pound

$8.99

Topped w/onions and mushrooms

Beef Liver

$10.59

Onions and bacon

Plaza Inn Meatloaf

$10.59

Plaza Classic

Chicken Livers

$9.99

Lightly breaded w/mushrooms

D-Chicken Fillet Strips

$9.99

4 Breaded Breast meat

Broasted Chicken Breast-wing

$9.29

Breast and Wing

Broasted Cchicken Thigh and Leg

$9.29

Thigh and Wing

Fish and Chips (fries)

$11.99

Fish Wings and Fries

Butterfly Shrimp

$13.49

Lightly breaded served w/sauce

Alaskan Walleye

$13.99

House Breaded fish

Wild Caught Perch

$12.99

Breaded Perch

Fettuccine Shrimp Neptune

$13.99

Fettuccine,shrimp,mushrooms

Grilled Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$13.99

Chicken fettuccine alfredo

Spaghetti and Garlic Bread Stick

$8.99

Meat sauce -bread stick

Lasagna

$9.99

Bakeed meat Lasagna

Stir Fry Chicken

$12.99

Chicken - Egg roll

Stir Fry -Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp - Egg roll

Stir Fry - Combo

$14.99

Shrimp, Chicken - Eggroll

Manhattans

$8.49

Potato Salad Plus

$9.99

Loaded Baked Potato/Mashed

$4.29

Bacon,cheese

Loaded Baked Potato/Mashed (Vegetable)

$3.99

Vegetable and cheese

Loaded Fries

$4.99

Bacon,cheese

Burnt Ends Macaroni/Cheese

$5.49

Brisket,cheese

Onion Rings FULL

$6.99

Onions Rings HALF

$3.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.49

Plate Specials

Plaza Noodle

$9.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$11.99

Popcorn coconut

$11.99

Clams and fries

$11.99

Meat Loaf Sand w/fries

$8.99

Riblit with fries

$9.99

Wednesday Bar

$6.00

Smoked Wing Special

$8.99

Broasted Pork Chop

$12.99

Baked Steak

$9.99

Liquor

Well Vodka

$2.80

Absolut

$3.73

Titos

$3.73

Three Olives Cherry

$2.80

Smirnoff Cherry

$2.80

Smirnoff Raspberry

$2.80

Stolichnaya

$2.80

Well Gin

$2.80

Beefeater

$3.73

Bombay Dry

$3.73

Well Rum

$2.80

Bacardi Gold

$3.73

Bacardi Silver

$3.73

Captain Morgan

$3.73

Captain Morgan Private Select

$5.59

Malibu

$4.66

Parrott Bay

$4.66

Well Tequila

$2.80

Jose Cuervo Anejo

$3.73

Patron Anejo

$6.53

Patron Silver

$6.53

Hornitos

$3.73

Herradura

$9.32

1800 Coconut

$3.73

Don Julio 1942

$18.65

Angels Envy

$9.32

Basil Hayden

$7.46

Crown

$4.66

Crown Apple

$4.66

Crown Black

$4.66

Crown peach

$4.66

Gentleman Jack

$7.46

Jack 10 year

$9.32

Jack Apple

$4.66

Jack Core-Rye

$4.66

Jack Daniels

$4.66

Jack fire

$4.66

Jack Honey

$4.66

Jack Single Barrel

$9.32

Jim Beam

$3.73

Jim Beam Apple

$3.73

Knob Creek

$9.32

Makers 46

$9.32

Makers Mark

$4.66

Seagram's 7

$2.80

Tullamore Dew

$4.66

Well Whiskey

$2.80

Wild Turkey 101

$9.32

Chivas Regal

$6.53

Dewars White Label

$5.60

Johnnie Walker Blue

$23.31

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.59

Glenlivet

$9.32

Basil Hayden

$9.32

Bird Dog Peach

$3.73

Black Velvet

$2.80

Blantons

$13.99

Bookers

$13.99

Buffalo Trace

$9.32

Calumet Farm

$13.99

Elijah Craig

$9.32

Horse Soldier

$9.32

Jeagermiester

$4.66

Jameson

$4.66

Jefferson's Reserve

$7.46

Knob Creek Maple

$9.32

Knob Creek

$9.32

Micher's Small Batch

$9.32

Rabbit Hole

$13.99

Wellers Green

$7.46

Whistle Pig 6 Year

$9.32

Whistle Pig 15 Year

$27.98

Woodford Reserve

$7.46

Disaronno

$4.66

Campari

$4.66

Cointreau

$2.80

Blue Curacao

$2.80

Carolans Irish Cream

$2.80

Kahlua

$3.73

Licor 43

$2.80

Cinnamon Schnapps

$2.80

Chambord

$3.73

Crave Chocolate Liquor

$2.80

Melon Liquor

$2.80

Peach Schnapps

$2.80

Sour Apple Schanpps

$2.80

Tripple Sec

$2.80

Cocktails

Angry Water

$5.59

Bloody Mary

$7.46

Drink Special

$2.80

Jello-Shots

$0.93

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.32

Mai Tai

$3.73

Margarita

$7.46

Mimosa

$2.80

Peach Tea

$5.59

Red Eye

$3.73

Red Viper

$4.66

Tequlia Sunrise

$5.59

Tropical Sunrise

$5.59

White Russian

$6.53

Screwdriver

$3.73

Whiskey Sour

$5.59

Beer

Bush Light D

$2.80

Bush Light Pitcher

$9.32

Michelob Ultra

$3.73

Michelob Ultra Pitcher

$11.19

Bud Light

$3.73

Bud Light Pitcher

$11.19

Coors Light

$3.73

Coors Light Pitcher

$11.19

Miller Lite

$3.73

Miller Lite Pitcher

$11.19

Yuengling Light

$3.73

Yuengling Light Pitcher

$11.19

Haze Jude

$4.66

Modelo

$5.59

ACE Seasonal

$5.59

Angry Orchard

$3.73

Bells's Two Hearted Ale

$5.59

Black Butte Porter

$5.59

Blue Moon

$4.66

Goose Lisland IPA

$5.59

Great Lakes Porter

$4.66

Moeller's Orange Krush

$5.59

North High Honey Wheat

$3.73

Rabbit Hole Porter

$5.59

Restoration

$5.59

San Adams Seasonal

$4.66

QR Code Price Glass

$2.80

QR Code Price Pitcher

$9.32

Space Dust

$5.59

Bucket of Beer (6)

$13.99

Bud Light

$2.80

Budwiser

$2.80

Corona

$2.80

Landshark

$2.80

Michelob Ultra

$2.80

Michelob Ultra Gold

$2.80

Miller Lite

$2.80

PBR

$2.80

Red Bridge

$2.80

Tisted Tea

$2.80

High Noon

$2.80

NUTRL

$1.87

Truly

$1.87

White Claw

$1.87

Simp Lem

$1.87

Chips

$2.00

Nuts

$2.00

Wine GLASS

Big Daddy Berry

Black Raspberry Bonan

Blackberry Bling

Blimey Blueberry Blues

Blush

Bokes Blush

Bokes Charming

Bokes Dry Bone

Cajoling Cackles

Charming Chapter

Cherry Cherry

Concord Chorus

Cranberry Castanets

Dalton Union Charm

Frasca Frenzie

Gooseberry Giggles

Itasca

Marchello Memories

Mniagra Nightingale

Oh Gracious Gris

Pear Diamond

Plum-O-Rama

Raspberry Shwine

Red Raspberry Rhapsody

Rhubarb Rucker

Sangria

$5.59

Strawberry Serende

Woodbridge Black Horse

Woodbridge Cabernet

$3.73

Woodbridge Merlot

$3.73

Woodbridge Momento

Apple Cinnamon

$5.59

Beringer White Zinfandel

Chardonnay

$3.73

LaLuna Lullaby

Moscato

$3.73

White LaCresent

White Zin

Wine BOTTLE

Big Daddy Berry BTL

$15.00

Black Raspberry Bonan BTL

$15.00

Blackberry Bling BTL

$15.00

Blimey Blueberry Blues BTL

$15.00

Blush BTL

$15.00

Bokes Blush BTL

$15.00

Bokes Charming BTL

$15.00

Bokes Dry Bone BTL

Cajoling Cackles BTL

$15.00

Charming Chapter BTL

$15.00

Cherry Cherry BTL

$15.00

Concord Chorus BTL

$15.00

Cranberry Castanets BTL

$15.00

Dalton Union Charm BTL

$15.00

Frasca Frenzie BTL

$15.00

Gooseberry Giggles BTL

$15.00

Itasca BTL

$15.00

Marchello Memories BTL

$15.00

Mniagra Nightingale BTL

$15.00

Oh Gracious Gris BTL

$15.00

Pear Diamond BTL

$15.00

Plum-O-Rama BTL

$15.00

Raspberry Shwine BTL

$15.00

Red Raspberry Rhapsody BTL

$15.00

Rhubarb Rucker BTL

$15.00

Sangria BTL

Strawberry Serende BTL

$15.00

Woodbridge Black Horse BTL

$15.00

Woodbridge Cabernet BTL

Woodbridge Merlot BTL

Woodbridge Momento BTL

$15.00

Apple Cinnamon BTL

Beringer White Zinfandel BTL

$15.00

Chardonnay BTL

LaLuna Lullaby BTL

$15.00

Moscato BTL

White LaCresent BTL

$15.00

White Zin BTL

$15.00

NA Beverages

Reg Coffee

$1.99

Decaf Coffee

$1.99

Pepsi

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Mountain Dew

$2.29

Diet Dew

$2.29

Dr Pepper

$2.29

RootBeer

$2.29

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Sobe

$2.29

Iced Tea

$2.29

Flavored Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Large Juice

$1.99

Large Milk

$2.00

Small Juice

$1.49

Small Milk

$1.25

Cappuccino

$3.50

Small Coffee

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.29

Bottle Water

$1.00

Chicken Meal

9 Piece with 2 Pint Sides Chicken

$23.99

12 Piece with 2 Pint Sides Chicken

$25.99

15 Piece with 2 Quart Sides Chicken

$28.99

18 Piece with 2 Quart Sides Chicken

$31.99

21 Piece with 2 Quart Sides Chicken

$32.74

Fish Meal

9 Piece with 2 Pint Sides Fish

$22.99

12 Piece with 2 Pint Sides Fish

$24.99

15 Piece with 2 Quart Sides Fish

$27.99

18 Piece with 2 Quart Sides Fish

$30.99

21 Piece with 2 Quart Sides Fish

$32.99

Chicken Only

9 Piece Chicken only

$18.99

12 Piece Chicken only

$20.99

15 Piece Chicken only

$22.99

18 Piece Chicken only

$24.99

21 Piece Chicken only

$28.99

Fish Only

9 Piece Fish Only

12 Piece Fish Only

15 Piece Fish Only

18 Piece Fish Only

21 Piece Fish Only

A la Carte

Chicken Wings

$1.25

Jumbo Chicken Wing

$2.00

Chicken Leg

$2.00

Chicken Thigh

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Fish by the Piece

$2.50

Half Loaf Bread

Full Loaf

Pints

3 Bean PNT

$4.49

Baked Bean PNT

$4.49

Chicken or Beef Noodles PNT

$4.99

Chilli Soup PNT

$4.99

Cole Slaw PNT

$4.49

Cottage Cheese PNT

$4.49

Cowboy Beans PNT

$4.49

Croutons PNT

$1.50

Ham & Bean Soup PNT

$5.99

Mac & Cheese PNT

$5.99

Mashed Potato PNT

$4.49

Muddog Sauce PNT

$5.49

Onion Soup PNT

$5.49

Potato Salad PNT

$5.99

Applesauce PNT

$4.29

Sauerkraut Salad PNT

$4.49

Sausage Gravy PNT

$5.49

Scalloped Potatos PNT

$4.49

Tapioca PNT

$4.49

Vegetable Soup PNT

$4.99

Vegetable of the day PNT

$4.99

Quarts

Chili QT

$4.99

Gravy QT

$4.49

Applesauce QT

$5.49

Chicken Salad QT

$10.00

Mac and Cheese QT

$8.49

Ham and Bean soup QT

$5.99

Cottage Cheese QT

$4.99

Whipped Potato QT

$4.99

Sausage Gravy QT

$6.49

Macaroni Salad QT

$4.99

Potato Salad QT

$4.99

Veggie of the day QT

$4.99

Sauerkraut Salad QT

$5.49

Chicken/Beef Noodles QT

$5.49

Cole Slaw QT

$4.99

Gallons

Mashed Potato GAL

$25.00

Mac and Cheese GAL

$35.00

Apple Sauce GAL

$18.00

Vegetable GAL

$18.00

Macaroni Salad GAL

$18.00

Cole Slaw GAL

$18.00

Baked Beans GAL

$18.00

Popular Items

Club Breakfast

$7.99

Country Fried Steak

$9.99

Two Eggs, Homefries , Toast

$5.99

One Egg, Homefries, Toast

$4.99

Two Biscuits/Gravy

$6.99

One Biscuit/Gravy

$3.99

2x4 Two Pancakes, Two eggs, two sausage links and two strips of bacon

$6.99

Southern 2x4 Biscuits halves covered w/gravy, 2 eggs, 2 strips bacon , sausage links

$6.99

Fried Mush 3 piece

$4.99

Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich (1 egg)

$2.99

Egg Sandwich (2 egg)

$3.99

Bacon or Ham (1 egg)

$4.99

Sausage Sandwich (1 egg)

$4.79

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Taco Omelette

$9.49

Vegetable Omelette

$9.49

Western Omelette

$9.49

Griddle

One Hot Cake with Syrup

$3.29

Two Hot Cakes with Syrup

$5.49

Cinnamon French Toast (6)

$6.99

Cinnamon French Toast (4)

$4.49

French Toast STICKS (6)

$4.49

A La Carte

One Egg

$0.99

Sausage Link

$2.99

Ham

$2.99

Beef Patty

$2.99

Bacon

$2.99

One Biscuit

$1.79

Sausage Gravy

$2.29

Corned Beef Hash

$2.99

Grits or Oatmeal

$2.29

Banana

$0.49

Fresh Fruit

$3.39

Fresh Baked Cinnamon Roll

$3.49

Pecan Roll

$3.99

English Muffin

$1.69

Toast

$1.69

Homefries

$2.99

Sausage Patty

$2.99

Smoked Jumbo Wings

Wings (5)

$9.99

Wings (10)

$14.99

Pulled Pork

Pork Dinner

$11.99

Pulled Pork

$9.99

Mega Platter Sampler

4 meat sampler

$25.99

Ribs

Half rack ribs

$14.99

Full rack ribs

$19.99

Half rack ribs ONLY

$12.99

Full rack ribs ONLY

$16.99

Brisket

Brisket Dinner

$14.99

Brisket Pound

$12.99

Pie Slice

Cherry

$3.29

Apple

$3.29

Rhubarb

$3.29

Peach

$3.29

Peanut Butter

$2.99

Chocolate

$2.99

Pecan

$3.49

Lemon

$2.99

Coconut Cream

$2.99

Butterscotch

$2.99

Pumpkin

$2.99

Banana Cream

$3.49

Whole Pies

Cherry

$13.99

Peach

$13.99

Apple

$13.99

Rhubarb

$13.99

Coconut Cream

$13.99

Butterscotch

$13.99

Chocolate

$13.99

Peanut Butter

$14.99

Lemon

$13.99

Banana Cream

$14.99

Ice Cream

One Scoop

$1.25

Two Scoop

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

491 S main st., Mount Victory, OH 43340

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jac & Do's Pizza - Kenton
orange star3.8 • 67
507 E Columbus St Kenton, OH 43326
View restaurantnext
Michael Angelo's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
215 S Detroit Street Kenton, OH 43326
View restaurantnext
Wildcat Pizza - Richwood
orange star4.1 • 174
220 N Clinton St Richwood, OH 43344
View restaurantnext
Berwick Pizza and Subs - 205 Marion Street
orange starNo Reviews
205 Marion Street Green Camp, OH 43322
View restaurantnext
Brewfontaine
orange star4.7 • 1,274
211 S Main St Bellefontaine, OH 43311
View restaurantnext
Iron City Sports Bar
orange star4.0 • 941
1125 South Main Street Bellefontaine, OH 43311
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mount Victory
Bellefontaine
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Urbana
review star
No reviews yet
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Lima
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston