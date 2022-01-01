- Home
- /
- Mount Victory
- /
- Plaza Inn Foods Inc - 491 S main st.
Plaza Inn Foods Inc 491 S main st.
No reviews yet
491 S main st.
Mount Victory, OH 43340
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sharables
Crisp Potato Skins
Melted Cheese, Bacon And Onions
Pretzel Bites
Housemade Beer Cheese
Loaded Pulled Pork Fries
House Smoked Cheese,Bacon
Chicken Fillet Strips
Boneless Filletsand Sauces
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Served With Marinara
Jalapeno Popper Dip
Served With Fresh Chips
Egg Rolls (2)
Brisket Quesadilla
Pizza
Soups And Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy Shell Taco
Pecan Chicken Salad
Chunky Pecan Chiken Salad
Fried Chicken Salad
Crispy Shell Chicken
Grilled Chicken Salad
Julienne Chef Salad
Crispy Shell Ham,Turkey Swiss
French Onion
Topped With Mozzarella
Ham And Bean Bowl
Ham Bean
Ham And Bean Cup
Ham Bean
Vegatable Beef Bowl
Vegatable Beef
Vegatable Beef Cup
Vegatable Beef
Chili With Beff Bowl
Seasonal
Chili Witth Beef Cup
Seasonal
Soup Of The Day Bowl
Soup Of The Day Cup
Handhelds
Plaza Burger
Plaza Classic
Trucker Special
Plaza Classic
Steak Burger
Classic Burger
Bacon Mozzarella Burger
Topped Bacon Mozzarella
Pork Tenderloin
House Made Grilled -Breaded
Reuben Grill
House Made Kraut,Smoked
Applewood Smoked Blt
Served On Toasted Bread
Chicken Bacon Club
Grilled Chicken,Bacon ,Cheese
Philly Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken,Grn Peppers
Grilled Cheese
Swiss,Peeper Jack
Pecan Chicken Sandwhich
Housemade Chunky Pecan
Patty Melt
1/3 Pound Swiss Grilled Onions
Triple Decker Club
Turkey, Bacon, Tomato
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Sides
Baked Potato
Vegetable of the day
French Fries
Broasted Potato
Mashed Potato
Cottage Cheese
Macaroni Salad
Coleslaw
Home Fries
Side Salad
Red Applesauce
Potato Salad
Thre Bean Salad
Sweet Sauerkraut
Baked Beans
Tater Tots
Salad Bar add on
Premium Sides
Dinner Favorites
House Made Pork Tenderloin
House Made Pork Tenderloin
Jager Pork Tenderloin
Topped w/gravy and mushrooms
Chopped Beef Steak 1/2 pound
Topped w/onions and mushrooms
Chopped Beef Steak 1/3 pound
Topped w/onions and mushrooms
Beef Liver
Onions and bacon
Plaza Inn Meatloaf
Plaza Classic
Chicken Livers
Lightly breaded w/mushrooms
D-Chicken Fillet Strips
4 Breaded Breast meat
Broasted Chicken Breast-wing
Breast and Wing
Broasted Cchicken Thigh and Leg
Thigh and Wing
Fish and Chips (fries)
Fish Wings and Fries
Butterfly Shrimp
Lightly breaded served w/sauce
Alaskan Walleye
House Breaded fish
Wild Caught Perch
Breaded Perch
Fettuccine Shrimp Neptune
Fettuccine,shrimp,mushrooms
Grilled Chicken Fettucine Alfredo
Chicken fettuccine alfredo
Spaghetti and Garlic Bread Stick
Meat sauce -bread stick
Lasagna
Bakeed meat Lasagna
Stir Fry Chicken
Chicken - Egg roll
Stir Fry -Shrimp
Shrimp - Egg roll
Stir Fry - Combo
Shrimp, Chicken - Eggroll
Manhattans
Potato Salad Plus
Loaded Baked Potato/Mashed
Bacon,cheese
Loaded Baked Potato/Mashed (Vegetable)
Vegetable and cheese
Loaded Fries
Bacon,cheese
Burnt Ends Macaroni/Cheese
Brisket,cheese
Onion Rings FULL
Onions Rings HALF
Macaroni and Cheese
Plate Specials
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Titos
Three Olives Cherry
Smirnoff Cherry
Smirnoff Raspberry
Stolichnaya
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Dry
Well Rum
Bacardi Gold
Bacardi Silver
Captain Morgan
Captain Morgan Private Select
Malibu
Parrott Bay
Well Tequila
Jose Cuervo Anejo
Patron Anejo
Patron Silver
Hornitos
Herradura
1800 Coconut
Don Julio 1942
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Black
Crown peach
Gentleman Jack
Jack 10 year
Jack Apple
Jack Core-Rye
Jack Daniels
Jack fire
Jack Honey
Jack Single Barrel
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Apple
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Seagram's 7
Tullamore Dew
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey 101
Chivas Regal
Dewars White Label
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Red
Glenlivet
Basil Hayden
Bird Dog Peach
Black Velvet
Blantons
Bookers
Buffalo Trace
Calumet Farm
Elijah Craig
Horse Soldier
Jeagermiester
Jameson
Jefferson's Reserve
Knob Creek Maple
Knob Creek
Micher's Small Batch
Rabbit Hole
Wellers Green
Whistle Pig 6 Year
Whistle Pig 15 Year
Woodford Reserve
Disaronno
Campari
Cointreau
Blue Curacao
Carolans Irish Cream
Kahlua
Licor 43
Cinnamon Schnapps
Chambord
Crave Chocolate Liquor
Melon Liquor
Peach Schnapps
Sour Apple Schanpps
Tripple Sec
Cocktails
Beer
Bush Light D
Bush Light Pitcher
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra Pitcher
Bud Light
Bud Light Pitcher
Coors Light
Coors Light Pitcher
Miller Lite
Miller Lite Pitcher
Yuengling Light
Yuengling Light Pitcher
Haze Jude
Modelo
ACE Seasonal
Angry Orchard
Bells's Two Hearted Ale
Black Butte Porter
Blue Moon
Goose Lisland IPA
Great Lakes Porter
Moeller's Orange Krush
North High Honey Wheat
Rabbit Hole Porter
Restoration
San Adams Seasonal
QR Code Price Glass
QR Code Price Pitcher
Space Dust
Bucket of Beer (6)
Bud Light
Budwiser
Corona
Landshark
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra Gold
Miller Lite
PBR
Red Bridge
Tisted Tea
High Noon
NUTRL
Truly
White Claw
Simp Lem
Chips
Nuts
Wine GLASS
Big Daddy Berry
Black Raspberry Bonan
Blackberry Bling
Blimey Blueberry Blues
Blush
Bokes Blush
Bokes Charming
Bokes Dry Bone
Cajoling Cackles
Charming Chapter
Cherry Cherry
Concord Chorus
Cranberry Castanets
Dalton Union Charm
Frasca Frenzie
Gooseberry Giggles
Itasca
Marchello Memories
Mniagra Nightingale
Oh Gracious Gris
Pear Diamond
Plum-O-Rama
Raspberry Shwine
Red Raspberry Rhapsody
Rhubarb Rucker
Sangria
Strawberry Serende
Woodbridge Black Horse
Woodbridge Cabernet
Woodbridge Merlot
Woodbridge Momento
Apple Cinnamon
Beringer White Zinfandel
Chardonnay
LaLuna Lullaby
Moscato
White LaCresent
White Zin
Wine BOTTLE
Big Daddy Berry BTL
Black Raspberry Bonan BTL
Blackberry Bling BTL
Blimey Blueberry Blues BTL
Blush BTL
Bokes Blush BTL
Bokes Charming BTL
Bokes Dry Bone BTL
Cajoling Cackles BTL
Charming Chapter BTL
Cherry Cherry BTL
Concord Chorus BTL
Cranberry Castanets BTL
Dalton Union Charm BTL
Frasca Frenzie BTL
Gooseberry Giggles BTL
Itasca BTL
Marchello Memories BTL
Mniagra Nightingale BTL
Oh Gracious Gris BTL
Pear Diamond BTL
Plum-O-Rama BTL
Raspberry Shwine BTL
Red Raspberry Rhapsody BTL
Rhubarb Rucker BTL
Sangria BTL
Strawberry Serende BTL
Woodbridge Black Horse BTL
Woodbridge Cabernet BTL
Woodbridge Merlot BTL
Woodbridge Momento BTL
Apple Cinnamon BTL
Beringer White Zinfandel BTL
Chardonnay BTL
LaLuna Lullaby BTL
Moscato BTL
White LaCresent BTL
White Zin BTL
NA Beverages
Reg Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Diet Dew
Dr Pepper
RootBeer
Sierra Mist
Sobe
Iced Tea
Flavored Tea
Hot Tea
Large Juice
Large Milk
Small Juice
Small Milk
Cappuccino
Small Coffee
Lemonade
Bottle Water
Chicken Meal
Fish Meal
Chicken Only
A la Carte
Pints
3 Bean PNT
Baked Bean PNT
Chicken or Beef Noodles PNT
Chilli Soup PNT
Cole Slaw PNT
Cottage Cheese PNT
Cowboy Beans PNT
Croutons PNT
Ham & Bean Soup PNT
Mac & Cheese PNT
Mashed Potato PNT
Muddog Sauce PNT
Onion Soup PNT
Potato Salad PNT
Applesauce PNT
Sauerkraut Salad PNT
Sausage Gravy PNT
Scalloped Potatos PNT
Tapioca PNT
Vegetable Soup PNT
Vegetable of the day PNT
Quarts
Chili QT
Gravy QT
Applesauce QT
Chicken Salad QT
Mac and Cheese QT
Ham and Bean soup QT
Cottage Cheese QT
Whipped Potato QT
Sausage Gravy QT
Macaroni Salad QT
Potato Salad QT
Veggie of the day QT
Sauerkraut Salad QT
Chicken/Beef Noodles QT
Cole Slaw QT
Gallons
Popular Items
Club Breakfast
Country Fried Steak
Two Eggs, Homefries , Toast
One Egg, Homefries, Toast
Two Biscuits/Gravy
One Biscuit/Gravy
2x4 Two Pancakes, Two eggs, two sausage links and two strips of bacon
Southern 2x4 Biscuits halves covered w/gravy, 2 eggs, 2 strips bacon , sausage links
Fried Mush 3 piece
Sandwiches
Griddle
A La Carte
Smoked Jumbo Wings
Pulled Pork
Mega Platter Sampler
Pie Slice
Whole Pies
Ice Cream
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
491 S main st., Mount Victory, OH 43340