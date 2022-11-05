Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plaza Oaxaca

141 Gibbs St #305

Rockville, MD 20850

APPETIZERS

Chicken Rajas Tamal

Chicken Rajas Tamal

$6.00

Corn Dough, Chicken

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Oaxaca And Chihuahua Cheese, Mexican Chorizo And Tortilla

Esquite

$6.00

Fresh Cut Corn, Mayo, Cheese And Tajin Pepper

Guacamole & Grasshoppers

Guacamole & Grasshoppers

$15.00

Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Spicy Pepper, Lime, Grasshoppers & Cheese

Fish & Shrimp Ceviche

Fish & Shrimp Ceviche

$25.00

Lime Juice, Celery, Onion,Cucumber, Jalapeno And Avocado

Mango Shrimp Ceviche

$25.00

Mango, Red Onion, Cilantro, Mango Sauce

Fish Ceviche

$25.00

Taquitos Dorados

$6.00

Crispy Corn Tortilla, Stuffed With Chicken, Served With Beans, Cheese And Cream

Tinga Tostada

$6.00

Shredded Chicken In Chipotle Sauce

DESSERTS

Nutella Churros

Nutella Churros

$8.00

Churros filled with Nutella

Churro

Churro

$6.00
Tres leches

Tres leches

$8.00
Flan

Flan

$8.00
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00
Chocolate

Chocolate

$3.50

A perfect cacao bean drink for after dinner “chocolate”

Champurrado

Champurrado

$4.00

Champurrado is a type of atole with its main characteristic consisting of chocolate.

ENTREES

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$17.00

Bell peppers, onion, mexican rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.00

Bell peppers, onion, mexican rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas

Shrimp Fajita

$25.00

Trio Balta Fajita

$25.00

Vegetables Fajitas

$17.00

Bell peppers, onion, mexican rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas

Green Enchiladas

Green Enchiladas

$12.00
Mole Enchiladas

Mole Enchiladas

$15.00Out of stock
Red Enchiladas

Red Enchiladas

$12.00

Corn tortilla stuffed with chicken, cheese, onion and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and cabbage Choice of Red, Green or Mole sauce

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$23.00

Skirt steak served with french fries, mexican rice, beans and tortillas

Huaraches or sopes

Huaraches or sopes

$17.00

Handmade corn tortilla, refried beans, cheese, cabbage and sour cream. Choice of Chorizo, Chicken or Vegetables

Kids Chicken Tender

$8.00

Three pieces of chicken tenders and french fries

Kids Grilled Chicken

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Grilled chicken served with Mexican rice and beans

Vegetable Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Mole Oaxaca

Mole Oaxaca

$25.00

Oaxaca mole, mexican rice, chicken breast and sesame seeds

Molcajete

Molcajete

$40.00

Melted cheese, steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, ribs, cactus, mexican rice, beans & tortillas

Tlayuda

Tlayuda

$30.00

Oaxaca tortilla, cabbage, steak, chorizo and avocado

Quesadilla Combo

$16.00

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortilla, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

SOUP & SALAD

Mango Salad

$10.00

Mixed green, mango, grape, cucumber, tomato & mango dressing

Chicken Pozole

Chicken Pozole

$20.00

Hominy, cheese, onion, cabbage, radish, cilantro and chips

Pork Pozole

Pork Pozole

$20.00

Hominy, cheese, onion, cabbage, radish, cilantro and chips

TACOS

Cordero Taco

Cordero Taco

$4.00

Marinated lamb with onions and cilantro

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$5.00

Tempura fried mahi-mahi with avocado ranch and coleslaw

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Marinated shrimp with aioli dressing and coleslaw

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Grilled chicken with onions and cilantro

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

Grilled skirt steak with onions and cilantro

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Fried pork with pickled onion and cilantro

Lengua Taco

Lengua Taco

$4.00

Seared beef tongue with onions and cilantro

Pastor Taco

Pastor Taco

$4.00

Marinated pork with pineapple onion and cilantro

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Mexican spicy sausage with onions and cilantro

Suadero Taco

Suadero Taco

$4.00

Street style fried beef with onions and cilantro

Cecina Taco

Cecina Taco

$4.00

Salted dried meat with pan-fried onion and cilantro

Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$4.00

Shredded beef in guajillo sauce with onion and cilantro

Mushroom Taco

Mushroom Taco

$4.00

Mushrooms marinated in chipotle sauce, with corn onions and cilantro

Chapulines Taco

Chapulines Taco

$5.00

Grasshopper with guacamole, onion and cilantro

Vegetables Taco

Vegetables Taco

$4.00

Seasoned vegetables in tomato sauce with onions and cilantro

Pulpo Taco

Pulpo Taco

$5.00

Grilled octopus with pickled onion and cilantro

Nopales Taco

Nopales Taco

$4.00

Grilled cactus with onion and cilantro

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.50

Diet coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger ale

$3.50

Club soda

$3.50

Mexican Coca Cola

$5.00

Tonic water

$3.50

Fanta naranja

$3.50

Agua

Perrier

$5.00

Melon

$5.00

Horchata

$5.00

Jarrito Pineapple

$5.00

Jarrito Grapefruit

$5.00

Jarrito Sangria

$5.00

Jarrito Mandarin

$5.00

Jarrito Tamarindo

$5.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Pineapple juice

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

MOCKTAIL

$7.00

Redbull

$5.00

Gift Certificates

Please add the following info: Full Name for the person you are buying it or will pick up. Phone #, Email optional.

Gift Certificate $25

$25.00

Gift Certificate $50

$50.00

Gift Certificate $75

$75.00

Gift Certificate $100

$100.00

Gift Certificate $150

$150.00

Gift Certificate $200

$200.00

Sides

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Sour cream

$1.50

Guacamole

$7.00

Jalapeños

$1.50

Refills Chip and salsa

$2.00

Pico de gallo

$2.00

Flour tortillas

$3.00

Corn tortillas

$2.00

Cheese

$2.00

French Fries

$5.00

Nopales

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

BOTTLED BEER

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Negra Modelo

$5.00

BTL Modelo Special

$5.00

BTL Pacifico

$5.00

BTL Victoria

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Tecate

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Xx Lager

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.00

BTL Miller Light

$5.00

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Flavor Margarita

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Rails

$10.00

Lemon Drop martini

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Martini

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Blue Motorcycle

$16.00

Greentea

$9.00

B52

$14.00

Sex On The Beach

$14.00

Jager B

$12.00

LATE NIGHT HH

BEER

$4.00Out of stock

MARGARITA

$7.00Out of stock

RAILS

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Artisan Mexican Food just like if you were in Oaxaca, Mexico

Website

Location

141 Gibbs St #305, Rockville, MD 20850

Directions

