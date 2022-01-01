  • Home
Plaza Pizza Heath 830 S 30th Street Heath Ohio 43056

1 Review

$$

830 S. 30th St.

Heath, OH 43056

Popular Items

15" BYO XL Pizza
13" BYO Large Pizza
11" BYO Small Pizza

Mini Pizza

9" BYO Mini Pizza

$6.49

9" All The Meats Pizza

$10.49

9" All The Way Pizza

$8.49

9" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$7.99

9" BLT Pizza

$7.99

9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$7.99

9" Shirley Lou Pizza

$10.49

9" Veggie

$7.99

Small Pizza

11" BYO Small Pizza

$8.49

11" All The Meats Pizza

$13.99

11" All The Way Pizza

$10.99

11" Bbq Chicken Pizza

$10.99

11" Blt Pizza

$9.99

11" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.99

11" Shirley Lou

$13.99

11" Veggie

$10.99

Large Pizza

13" BYO Large Pizza

$12.49

13" All The Meats Pizza

$18.99

13" All The Way Pizza

$15.49

13" Bbq Chicken Pizza

$15.99

13" Blt Pizza

$14.49

13" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.49

13" Shirley Lou

$18.99

13" Veggie

$15.99

XL Pizza

15" BYO XL Pizza

$15.49

15" All the Meats

$23.49

15" All The Way Pizza

$18.99

15" Bbq Chicken Pizza

$18.99

15" Blt Pizza

$18.49

15" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.49

15" Veggie

$18.99

Cauliflower Crust

*Disclaimer Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility.

10" BYO Cauliflower Crust

$10.49

*Disclaimer Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility.

10" Cauliflower Crust All the Meats

$14.99

*Disclaimer Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility.

10" Cauliflower Crust All the Way

$11.99

*Disclaimer Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility.

10" Cauliflower Crust BBQ Chicken

$11.99

*Disclaimer Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility.

10" Cauliflower Crust BLT

$11.49

*Disclaimer Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility.

10" Cauliflower Crust Buffalo Chicken

$11.49

*Disclaimer Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility.

10" Cauliflower Crust Veggie

$11.99

*Disclaimer Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility.

Torpedo Subs

Torpedo Sub

$6.49

Garlic & Cheese Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.49

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.49

Sauce Sides

Extra Marinara

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Garlic Butter

$0.99

Italian Dressing

$0.99

Topping Sides

Side Anchovies

$0.99

Side Bacon

$0.99

Side Banana Peppers

$0.99

Side Black Olives

$0.99

Side Cheese

$0.99

Side Chicken

$0.99

Side Green Olives

$0.99

Side Green Peppers

$0.99

Side Ham

$0.99

Side Hamburger

$0.99

Side Jalapeno

$0.99

Side Mushroom

$1.49

Side Onion

$0.99

Side Pep

$0.99

Side Pineapple

$0.99

Side Sausage

$0.99

Side Tomatoes

$0.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.49

Italian Salad

$7.99

N/A Drinks

Pop

$1.00

Water

$1.50

Tea

$2.00

2 Lts. Pop

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Every one of our pizzas is handcrafted from start to finish with the absolute freshest ingredients we can find. With our hand-tossed crusts and zesty family recipe sauces, you'll be savoring every bite and screaming for more. We give you the option of digging into one of our many specialty pizzas or coming up with your own creation from the 17 quality toppings we offer.

Location

830 S. 30th St., Heath, OH 43056

Directions

