  • Home
  • /
  • Newark
  • /
  • Pizza
  • /
  • Plaza Pizza Newark - 1130 Mount Vernon Road - Newark Ohio 43055
Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Plaza Pizza Newark 1130 Mount Vernon Road Newark Ohio 43055

649 Reviews

$

1130 Mt Vernon

Newark, OH 43055

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

15" BYO XL Pizza
13" BYO Large Pizza
Torpedo Sub

Mini Pizza

9" BYO Mini Pizza

$6.49

9" All The Meats Pizza

$10.49

9" All The Way Pizza

$8.49

9" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$7.99

9" BLT Pizza

$7.99

9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$7.99

9" Shirley Lou Pizza

$10.49

9" Veggie

$7.99

Small Pizza

11" BYO Small Pizza

$8.49

11" All The Meats Pizza

$13.99

11" All The Way Pizza

$10.99

11" Bbq Chicken Pizza

$10.99

11" Blt Pizza

$9.99

11" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.99

11" Shirley Lou

$13.99

11" Veggie

$10.99

Large Pizza

13" BYO Large Pizza

$12.49

13" All The Meats Pizza

$18.99

13" All The Way Pizza

$15.49

13" Bbq Chicken Pizza

$15.99

13" Blt Pizza

$14.49

13" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.49

13" Shirley Lou

$18.99

13" Veggie

$15.99

XL Pizza

15" BYO XL Pizza

$15.49

15" All the Meats

$23.49

15" All The Way Pizza

$18.99

15" Bbq Chicken Pizza

$18.99

15" Blt Pizza

$18.49

15" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.49

15" Veggie

$18.99

Cauliflower Crust

*Disclaimer Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility.

10" BYO Cauliflower Crust

$10.49

*Disclaimer Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility.

10" Cauliflower Crust All the Meats

$14.99

*Disclaimer Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility.

10" Cauliflower Crust All the Way

$11.99

*Disclaimer Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility.

10" Cauliflower Crust BBQ Chicken

$11.99

*Disclaimer Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility.

10" Cauliflower Crust BLT

$11.49

*Disclaimer Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility.

10" Cauliflower Crust Buffalo Chicken

$11.49

*Disclaimer Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility.

10" Cauliflower Crust Veggie

$11.99

*Disclaimer Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility.

Torpedo Subs

Torpedo Sub

$6.49

Garlic & Cheese Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.49

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.49

Sauce Sides

Extra Marinara

$0.99

Side Ranch

$0.99

Side Italian Dressing

$0.99

Side Mayo

$0.99

Topping Sides

Side Anchovies

$0.99

Side Bacon

$0.99

Side Banana Peppers

$0.99

Side Black Olives

$0.99

Side Cheese

$0.99

Side Chicken

$0.99

Side Green Olives

$0.99

Side Green Peppers

$0.99

Side Ham

$0.99

Side Hamburger

$0.99

Side Jalapeno

$0.99

Side Mushroom

$1.49

Side Onion

$0.99

Side Pep

$0.99

Side Pineapple

$0.99

Side Sausage

$0.99

Side Tomatoes

$0.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.49

Italian Salad

$7.99

N/A Drinks

Pop Cans

$1.00

Water

$1.50

Tea

$2.00

2 Liter

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Every one of our pizzas is handcrafted from start to finish with the absolute freshest ingredients we can find. With our hand-tossed crusts and zesty family recipe sauces, you'll be savoring every bite and screaming for more. We give you the option of digging into one of our many specialty pizzas or coming up with your own creation from the 17 quality toppings we offer.

Location

1130 Mt Vernon, Newark, OH 43055

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Plaza Pizza image
Plaza Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Clay's Cafe - Hebron, OH
orange starNo Reviews
808 West Main Street Hebron, OH 43025
View restaurantnext
Buckeye Piez
orange star4.7 • 48
5320 Dillon Hills Dr Nashport, OH 43830
View restaurantnext
Stadz Pizzeria
orange star4.9 • 257
6755 Taylor Rd B Blacklick, OH 43004
View restaurantnext
Cardo's Pizza & Tavern - Pickerington
orange star4.7 • 671
7897 Refugee Road Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
Roosters - New Albany
orange star3.0 • 132
5511 New Albany Rd. New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
Mazza's
orange star4.0 • 49
11587 Upper Gilchrist Rd. Mount Vernon, OH 43050
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newark

Barrel & Boar - Newark
orange star4.5 • 746
5 N 3rd St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Trek Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 707
1486 Granville Rd Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
River Road Coffeehouse - Newark
orange star4.6 • 613
973 N 21st St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Turntable at Thirty One West
orange star4.8 • 41
31 W Church St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
FRANKS & SAMMIES
orange star4.4 • 33
34 S 3rd St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Newark
orange star4.4 • 1
1414 N 21st St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newark
Heath
review star
Avg 1 (3 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Zanesville
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston