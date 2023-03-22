Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plaza Restaurant

808 Reviews

$

328 Pennsylvania Ave W

Warren, PA 16365

Popular Items

Souvlaki
Lg Greek Salad
Graham Cracker Cream Slice

FOOD

Appetizers

SM French Fries

$3.25

LG French Fries

$4.25

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.25

French fries topped with cheese and our famous homemade texas sauce.

Large Chili Cheese Fries

$5.95

Large order of fries topped with cheese and our homemade texas sauce.

Loaded French Fries

$4.25

Order of fries topped with cheese, crumbled bacon, and homemade ranch.

Large Loaded Fries

$5.95

Large order of fries topped with cheese, crumbled bacon, and our homemade ranch.

SM Seasoned FF

$3.95

LG Seasoned FF

$4.25

Chips

$3.25

Hummus Dip

$4.95

Pita bread served with a side of hummus.

Quesadillas

$7.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, peppers, and onions and your choice of chicken or steak.

Onion Rings

$4.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.95

deep fried cheese sticks

Falafel

$5.95

Ground garbanzo beans with Mediterranean spices. Deep fried served with a side of ranch.

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Quart Homemade Soup Of the day

$7.95

Broiled feta

$5.95

Spin & Artichoke Dip

$7.95

Simple Sandwiches

Hamburger

$4.99

Freshly pressed ground beef patty cooked to order with your choice of toppings.

Cheeseburger

$5.49

Freshly pressed ground beef patty cooked to order with cheese and your choice of toppings.

Hot Dog

$2.35

Grilled with your choice of toppings.

Grilled Cheese

$2.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.75

Fresh chicken with your choice of toppings served on a Kaiser roll.

Fish Sandwich

$6.95

Fried or grilled haddock with your choice of toppings.

Egg Salad

$3.99

Homemade egg salad on bread and choice of toppings.

Classic BLT

$6.49

Choice of bread piled high with bacon, lettuce, and tomato.

Tuna Salad Sandwiches

$4.95

Tuna Salad Melt

$5.00

Grilled bread topped with tuna and cheese.

Sliced Turkey

$4.95

Sliced Ham

$4.95

Southern Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.95

Fried chicken topped with ham and melted swiss. Finished off with a scoop of coleslaw and served on a Kaiser roll.

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$4.95

Entree Salads

Sm Greek Salad

$8.25

Small portion of lettuce, tomatoes, potatoes, and green peppers tossed in a homemade Greek dressing. Topped with feta cheese and a grilled pita. Served with an egg, pepperochinis, and olives on the side.

Lg Greek Salad

$9.95

Large portion of lettuce, tomatoes, potatoes, and green peppers tossed in a homemade Greek dressing. Topped with feta cheese and a grilled pita. Served with an egg, pepperochinis, and olives on the side.

Pocket Salad

$9.25

Pita pocket stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, potatoes, and green peppers tossed in a homemade Greek dressing. Topped with homemade ranch and feta cheese.

Souvlaki

$11.95

Same as pocket salad but with a choice of chicken, steak, or gyro meat.

Tender Salad Plain

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Topped with chicken tenders and fries.

Tender Salad Buffalo Style

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Topped with tenders tossed in hot sauce and fries.

Grilled Steak Salad

$13.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Topped with steak cooked to order and fries.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Topped with grilled chicken and fries.

Spinach Salad

$12.95

Fresh spinach topped with tomatoes, diced onions, olives, cheddar cheese, and an egg on the side. Finished off with a Cajun chicken breast and a grilled pita.

Chef Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese topped with diced ham and turkey. Served with an egg on the side and choice of dressing.

Spinach Pie

$13.95

A Greek classic. Layers of filo dough, spinach, and cheese. Served with a side greek salad.

Spin Pie NO Salad

$10.95

Layers of filo dough, spinach, and cheese baked to perfection.

Wraps & Paninis

Gyro Wrap

$10.95

Ched Wrap Chicken

$10.95

Ched Wrap Steak

$11.95

Greek Wrap With Falafel

$11.95

Greek Wrap With Chicken

$11.95

Greek Wrap With Steak

$12.95

Med Veg Wrap

$8.99

Med Chick Wrap

$11.55

Med Steak Wrap

$11.95

Greek Panini

$11.95

Four Cheese Panini

$9.95

Turkey & Bacon Panini

$11.95

Signature Sandwiches

Gyro

$10.95

Slices of lamb and beef with tomatoes, onions, and feta. Finished with some of our homemade ranch and rolled in a grilled pita.

Gyro Chicken

$10.95

Gyro Steak

$10.95

Classic Turkey Club

$11.95

Ham & Cheese Club

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.95

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.99

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.49

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.49

French Dip Sandwich

$10.95

Beef on Weck

$10.95

Chicken Finger Basket

$12.95

Pittsburgh Sandwiches

All sandwiches topped with spiral fries and a homemade slaw.

Philly Steak Pitt

$11.95

Steak with peppers and onions. Topped with spiral fries and slaw.

Buff Pitt

$9.95

Fried chicken tossed in hot sauce and provolone cheese. Topped with spiral fries and slaw.

Fish Pitt

$9.95

Choice of fried and grilled. Topped with spiral fries and slaw.

Burgers

All American Burger

$11.99

Greek Burger

$12.99

Black & Blue Burger

$11.99

Mushroom Burger

$12.49

Rodeo Burger

$11.99

Texas Burger

$12.99

Quesadilla Burger

$11.95

Jalapeño Popper Burger

$11.95

Honey Hot Burger

$11.95

Turkey Burger

$9.99

Hamburger Plate Special

$8.95

Sides

Soup & Pie Special

$8.95

Soup & Salad Special

$7.99

House Salad

$3.95

Side Greek Salad

$4.25

Small French Fries

$3.25

Large French Fries

$4.25

Baked Potato

$3.75

Cheese Fries

$3.45

Small Seasoned Fries

$3.95

Large Seasoned Fries

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Pita Bread

$2.75

Chips

$3.25

Coleslaw

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes

$3.75

Broccolli

$3.25

Mediterranean Mac&Cheese

$5.25Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$4.25

Corn

$3.25

Cottage Cheese

$3.75

Applesauce

$2.75

Macaroni Salad

$2.95Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$2.95Out of stock

Veggie Of The Day

$3.25

SM Dressing

$0.50

LG Dressing

$0.75

Side Village Greek Salad

$3.95Out of stock

Dinner Entrees

Ribeye Steak

$19.95

Strip Steak

$19.95

Sirlion Steak

$18.95

Sirloin Tips

$18.95

Meatloaf Dinner

$13.95

Roast Beef Dinner

$14.95

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$15.75

Mediterranean Fish

$16.95

Fish Plate

$16.95

Shrimp Dinner

$15.95

Deep Fried Shrimp

$15.95

Crab Cake Dinner

$16.95

Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.95

Hand Breaded Chx Tender Dinner

$13.95

Chicken Bowl

$12.95

Moussaka

$14.95

Greek Platter

$15.95

Sm Greek Pasta

$9.95

Lg Greek Pasta

$11.95

Dessert

Graham Cracker Cream Slice

$5.25

Coconut Cream Slice

$5.25

Lemon Meringue Pie Slice

$5.25

Banana Cream

$5.25

Peanut Butter Cream Slice

$5.25

French Silk Slice

$5.95

Boston Cream Pie Slice

$5.95

Chocolate Boston Cream

$5.95

Cheesecake

$5.95Out of stock

PB Cheesecake

$5.95Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake

$5.95Out of stock

Trip Choc. Cheesecake

$5.95Out of stock

Dutch Apple

$5.25Out of stock

Apple Pie Slice

$5.25Out of stock

Cherry Pie Slice

$5.25Out of stock

Blueberry Pie Slice

$5.25

Mixed Berry

$5.25

Strawberry Rhub

$5.25

Sugar-Free Apple Slice

$4.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie Slice

$5.75Out of stock

Baklava

$4.95Out of stock

Rice Pudding

$4.95

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$5.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Cream RegCrust

$5.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Cream WGraham Crust Slice

$5.25Out of stock

Key Lime

$5.25Out of stock

Whole Pie

$19.95

Whole French Silk Pie

$23.99

Whole Pecan Pie

$23.99Out of stock

Slice Oreo Ice Cream Pie

$5.55Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.45

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$2.45Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$2.45

Triple Choc

$2.45Out of stock

Cherry Choc. Chip

$2.45Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Cookie

$2.45Out of stock

Chocolate PB Cookie

$2.45Out of stock

Choc. W PB Frosting

$2.45Out of stock

Andy's Triple Choc

$2.45Out of stock

Butterscotch Cookie

$2.45Out of stock

Snickerdoodles

$2.45Out of stock

Hillbilly No Bakes

$2.45Out of stock

Strawberry&Cherry W/ White Choc Chips

$2.45Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.45Out of stock

Rasp White Choc Cookie

$2.45Out of stock

Smores Cookie

$2.45Out of stock

Cinnamon Sweet Rolls

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Frosted Brownie

$2.25Out of stock

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Specials

Daily Egg Special

$8.95

Hash Special

$10.95

Tenderloin Tips & Eggs

$12.95

Gyro Meat & Eggs

$9.95

1 Egg & Toast

$1.85

1 Egg Toast Meat

$6.95

1 Egg HF Toast

$5.95

2 Egg & Toast

$4.50

2 Egg Toast Meat

$7.25

2 Egg HF Toast

$6.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bfast Sand On Toast

$5.25

Bfast Sand On Eng Muffin

$5.25

Bfast Sand On Bagel

$5.60

Bfast Sand On Croissant

$5.60

Omelettes

Vegetables

$10.95

Western

$11.95

Hungry Man

$12.95

Mediterranean

$11.95

Cheese

$9.75

Greek

$10.95

All American

$11.95

Ham and chz

$11.95

Omelet Wrap

$9.95

Pancakes & French Toast

French Toast 1 Piece

$3.95

French Toast 2 Piece

$4.95

French Toast 3 Piece

$7.95

Pancake 1

$4.75

Pancake 2

$6.95

Pancake 3

$8.95

Blueberry Pancake

$4.95

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$4.95

Side Orders

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$2.75

3 Eggs

$3.25

Bacon

$3.95

Toast

$1.85

Home Fries

$3.45

Hash Browns

$3.45

Corned Beef Hash

$4.50

Sausage Links

$3.95

Sausage Patties

$3.95

Country Fresh Ham

$3.50

Bagel

$1.95

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$2.55

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Hot Oatmeal

$3.95

Blueberry Muffin

$2.25

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$2.25

Chocolate Muffin

$2.25

Blueberry Coffee Cake

$3.25

Yogurt

$2.75Out of stock

Saturday Specials

Sausage Gravy& Bisc W/ HF

$9.95

Southwestern Omelette

$10.95

DRINKS

Beverages

Coffee

$2.45

H2O

Orange Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.45

Hot Chocolate

$2.45

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Orange Crush

$2.95

Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Bottled Water

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Beer

Seltzer Special

$4.25

Twisted Tea Special

$4.25

Corona

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$3.95

Bud Lt

$3.95

Yueng

$3.95

Miller Lite

$3.95

Old Man Winter

$4.50

ST IPA

$4.50

ST Harvest IPA

$4.50

EBC Lager Assorted

$4.50

EBC Blueberry

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.75

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Twisted Tea

$4.75

Busch Light Apple

$4.50

Smirnoff Ice

$4.75

Truly Margarita

$4.75Out of stock

Truly Poolside

$4.75Out of stock

Truly Lemonade

$4.75

White Claw VP3

$4.75

White Claw Surf

$4.75

White Claw Lemonade

$4.75

BL Seltzer Soda

$4.75

Mich Ultra Seltzer

$4.75Out of stock

Corona Special

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Lt Seltzer

$4.75

ST 2XIPA

$4.50Out of stock

ST Nu Haze

$4.50Out of stock

ST Live Session

$4.50Out of stock

ST Nice Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Bucket Of Bud Lt

$15.95

Wine

Moscato (SW)

$5.75

Pink Moscato (SW)

$5.75

Riesling (SSW)

$5.75

White Zin (SSW)

$5.75

Pinot Grigio (DW)

$5.75

Chardonnay (DW)

$5.75

Cab Sauv (DR)

$5.75

Pinot Noir (DR)

$5.75

Merlot (DR)

$5.75

Allegheny Bigfoot (SR)

$5.75

Mixed Drinks

Bloody Mary

$6.95

Mimosa

$5.50

Captain&Coke

$4.25

NA Bloody Mary

$5.95

Margarita

$5.75

Vodka Lemonade

$4.00

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Jim Beam Sour

$4.95

Jim Beam Honey& Lemonade

$4.95

Salted Caramel Apple

$4.95

Whiskey Sour

$4.50Out of stock

Red Sangria

$7.00Out of stock

Blueberry Vodka Lemonade

$5.50Out of stock

DAILY SPECIALS

MONDAY

Goulash SM

$11.95

Goulash LG

$13.95

Sauerkraut And 2 Hot Dogs

$10.95

Loaded Kielbasa Sub

$10.95

Reuben

$13.95

TUESDAY

Chicken&Biscuit SM

$11.95

Chicken&Biscuit LG

$13.95

Stuffed Pepper

$13.95

WEDNESDAY

Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Fish Tacos

$12.95

3 Taco Special

$9.95

Taco Salad

$11.95

Taco Wrap

$9.95

Greek Tacos

$9.95

Stuffed Pepper

$13.95

Chicken&Biscuit LG

$13.95

Chicken&Biscuit SM

$11.95

4 Chz Panini And Soup

$9.95

6oz. Filét Mignon

$19.95

THURSDAY

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$12.95

Turkey Dinner SM

$12.95

Turkey Dinner LG

$14.95

2 Texas Dogs With Fries

$7.95

4 Chz Panini And Soup

$9.95

FRIDAY

Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Fish Tacos

$12.95

Fish Plate SM

$14.95

Fish Plate LG

$16.95

Mac & Cheese Din SM

$7.95

Mac & Cheese Din LG

$9.95

Reuben

$13.95

Corned Beef&Cabbage

$16.95

CornBeef&Swiss Club

$13.95

SATURDAY

SM Spaghetti

$11.95

LG Spaghetti

$13.95

Reuben

$13.95

Corned Beef&Cabbage

$16.95

CornBeef&Swiss Club

$13.95

Spicy Honey Chicken Pitt

$9.95

KIDS

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.50

Kids Hot Dog

$4.25

Kids Hamburger

$4.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids PB & J

$4.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Egg Salad

$3.99

Homemade egg salad on bread and choice of toppings.

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Welcome to the Plaza, serving you traditional Greek and American favorites for over 60 years. Our homemade offerings include freshly prepared soups, daily specials and county-famous pies. Come join us Monday through Saturday (7am to 8pm) for breakfast, lunch, dinner or an afternoon slice of homemade pie — we look forward to feeding you!

328 Pennsylvania Ave W, Warren, PA 16365

Plaza Restaurant image
Plaza Restaurant image

