Plaza Restaurant
808 Reviews
$
328 Pennsylvania Ave W
Warren, PA 16365
Popular Items
FOOD
Appetizers
SM French Fries
LG French Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
French fries topped with cheese and our famous homemade texas sauce.
Large Chili Cheese Fries
Large order of fries topped with cheese and our homemade texas sauce.
Loaded French Fries
Order of fries topped with cheese, crumbled bacon, and homemade ranch.
Large Loaded Fries
Large order of fries topped with cheese, crumbled bacon, and our homemade ranch.
SM Seasoned FF
LG Seasoned FF
Chips
Hummus Dip
Pita bread served with a side of hummus.
Quesadillas
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, peppers, and onions and your choice of chicken or steak.
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
deep fried cheese sticks
Falafel
Ground garbanzo beans with Mediterranean spices. Deep fried served with a side of ranch.
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Quart Homemade Soup Of the day
Broiled feta
Spin & Artichoke Dip
Simple Sandwiches
Hamburger
Freshly pressed ground beef patty cooked to order with your choice of toppings.
Cheeseburger
Freshly pressed ground beef patty cooked to order with cheese and your choice of toppings.
Hot Dog
Grilled with your choice of toppings.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh chicken with your choice of toppings served on a Kaiser roll.
Fish Sandwich
Fried or grilled haddock with your choice of toppings.
Egg Salad
Homemade egg salad on bread and choice of toppings.
Classic BLT
Choice of bread piled high with bacon, lettuce, and tomato.
Tuna Salad Sandwiches
Tuna Salad Melt
Grilled bread topped with tuna and cheese.
Sliced Turkey
Sliced Ham
Southern Chicken Cordon Bleu
Fried chicken topped with ham and melted swiss. Finished off with a scoop of coleslaw and served on a Kaiser roll.
Grilled Ham And Cheese
Entree Salads
Sm Greek Salad
Small portion of lettuce, tomatoes, potatoes, and green peppers tossed in a homemade Greek dressing. Topped with feta cheese and a grilled pita. Served with an egg, pepperochinis, and olives on the side.
Lg Greek Salad
Large portion of lettuce, tomatoes, potatoes, and green peppers tossed in a homemade Greek dressing. Topped with feta cheese and a grilled pita. Served with an egg, pepperochinis, and olives on the side.
Pocket Salad
Pita pocket stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, potatoes, and green peppers tossed in a homemade Greek dressing. Topped with homemade ranch and feta cheese.
Souvlaki
Same as pocket salad but with a choice of chicken, steak, or gyro meat.
Tender Salad Plain
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Topped with chicken tenders and fries.
Tender Salad Buffalo Style
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Topped with tenders tossed in hot sauce and fries.
Grilled Steak Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Topped with steak cooked to order and fries.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Topped with grilled chicken and fries.
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach topped with tomatoes, diced onions, olives, cheddar cheese, and an egg on the side. Finished off with a Cajun chicken breast and a grilled pita.
Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese topped with diced ham and turkey. Served with an egg on the side and choice of dressing.
Spinach Pie
A Greek classic. Layers of filo dough, spinach, and cheese. Served with a side greek salad.
Spin Pie NO Salad
Layers of filo dough, spinach, and cheese baked to perfection.
Wraps & Paninis
Signature Sandwiches
Gyro
Slices of lamb and beef with tomatoes, onions, and feta. Finished with some of our homemade ranch and rolled in a grilled pita.
Gyro Chicken
Gyro Steak
Classic Turkey Club
Ham & Cheese Club
Grilled Chicken Club
Philly Cheese Steak
Chicken Cheese Steak
Hot Meatloaf Sandwich
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
French Dip Sandwich
Beef on Weck
Chicken Finger Basket
Pittsburgh Sandwiches
Burgers
Sides
Soup & Pie Special
Soup & Salad Special
House Salad
Side Greek Salad
Small French Fries
Large French Fries
Baked Potato
Cheese Fries
Small Seasoned Fries
Large Seasoned Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Pita Bread
Chips
Coleslaw
Mashed Potatoes
Broccolli
Mediterranean Mac&Cheese
Mac & Cheese
Corn
Cottage Cheese
Applesauce
Macaroni Salad
Pasta Salad
Veggie Of The Day
SM Dressing
LG Dressing
Side Village Greek Salad
Dinner Entrees
Ribeye Steak
Strip Steak
Sirlion Steak
Sirloin Tips
Meatloaf Dinner
Roast Beef Dinner
Hamburger Steak Dinner
Mediterranean Fish
Fish Plate
Shrimp Dinner
Deep Fried Shrimp
Crab Cake Dinner
Chicken Breast Dinner
Hand Breaded Chx Tender Dinner
Chicken Bowl
Moussaka
Greek Platter
Sm Greek Pasta
Lg Greek Pasta
Dessert
Graham Cracker Cream Slice
Coconut Cream Slice
Lemon Meringue Pie Slice
Banana Cream
Peanut Butter Cream Slice
French Silk Slice
Boston Cream Pie Slice
Chocolate Boston Cream
Cheesecake
PB Cheesecake
Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake
Trip Choc. Cheesecake
Dutch Apple
Apple Pie Slice
Cherry Pie Slice
Blueberry Pie Slice
Mixed Berry
Strawberry Rhub
Sugar-Free Apple Slice
Pecan Pie Slice
Baklava
Rice Pudding
Pumpkin Pie Slice
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pumpkin Cream RegCrust
Pumpkin Cream WGraham Crust Slice
Key Lime
Whole Pie
Whole French Silk Pie
Whole Pecan Pie
Slice Oreo Ice Cream Pie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie
Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
Triple Choc
Cherry Choc. Chip
Blueberry Lemon Cookie
Chocolate PB Cookie
Choc. W PB Frosting
Andy's Triple Choc
Butterscotch Cookie
Snickerdoodles
Hillbilly No Bakes
Strawberry&Cherry W/ White Choc Chips
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Rasp White Choc Cookie
Smores Cookie
Cinnamon Sweet Rolls
Chocolate Frosted Brownie
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Specials
Breakfast Sandwiches
Omelettes
Pancakes & French Toast
Side Orders
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
Bacon
Toast
Home Fries
Hash Browns
Corned Beef Hash
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Country Fresh Ham
Bagel
Bagel With Cream Cheese
Peanut Butter
Cream Cheese
Hot Oatmeal
Blueberry Muffin
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Chocolate Muffin
Blueberry Coffee Cake
Yogurt
Saturday Specials
DRINKS
Beverages
Coffee
H2O
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Tomato Juice
Lemonade
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Root Beer
Dr. Pepper
Sierra Mist
Orange Crush
Raspberry Tea
Sweet Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Bottled Water
Arnold Palmer
Beer
Seltzer Special
Twisted Tea Special
Corona
Mich Ultra
Bud Lt
Yueng
Miller Lite
Old Man Winter
ST IPA
ST Harvest IPA
EBC Lager Assorted
EBC Blueberry
Blue Moon
Angry Orchard
Twisted Tea
Busch Light Apple
Smirnoff Ice
Truly Margarita
Truly Poolside
Truly Lemonade
White Claw VP3
White Claw Surf
White Claw Lemonade
BL Seltzer Soda
Mich Ultra Seltzer
Corona Special
Bud Lt Seltzer
ST 2XIPA
ST Nu Haze
ST Live Session
ST Nice Slice
Bucket Of Bud Lt
Wine
Mixed Drinks
DAILY SPECIALS
MONDAY
WEDNESDAY
THURSDAY
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Welcome to the Plaza, serving you traditional Greek and American favorites for over 60 years. Our homemade offerings include freshly prepared soups, daily specials and county-famous pies. Come join us Monday through Saturday (7am to 8pm) for breakfast, lunch, dinner or an afternoon slice of homemade pie — we look forward to feeding you!
