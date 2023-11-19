The Pleasant Cafe Ayer
7 Depot Square
Ayer, MA 01432
Popular Items
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
House fried chicken, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon aioli, brioche bun.
- Smash Burger$18.00
(2) "smashed" burger patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, bacon aioli, brioche bun.
Appetizers
- Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Sweet Belgium waffles, hand breaded chicken tenders, hot honey syrup, whipped butter.
- Chipotle Broccoli$12.00
Pan roasted broccoli, balsamic glaze, chipotle aioli, onion strings.
- Gouda Mac & Cheese$12.00
Orcchietta pasta, gouda sauce, bacon, fried onions.
- Loaded Tater Tots$12.00
Golden brown tater tots, smoked gouda sauce, bacon and sour cream.
- Chicken Wings$14.00
Nashville hot, bourbon glaze, buffalo or Carolina gold.
- Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$15.00
Nashville hot, bourbon glaze, buffalo or Carolina gold.
- Fried Pickles$12.00
Hand battered pickles served with chipotle mayo.
- Soft Baked Pretzel Bites$12.00
Soft baked pretzel bites served with house made gouda sauce.
Soups & Salads
- Tomato Bisque$9.00
Creamy tomato bisque served in a crock.
- French Onion Soup$9.00
Caramelized onions, house made beef broth, melted Swiss & crostinis.
- New England Clam Chowder$9.00
- Wedge Salad$15.00
Iceberg, bacon, blue cheese dressing, tomato, pickled red onions, crostini.
- Garden Salad$15.00
Fresh iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onions, house made croutons and your choice of dressing.
- Shaved Caesar Salad$15.00
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, crostini’s served with creamy caesar dressing.
- Harvest Salad$16.00
Spring mix, honey Dijon vinaigrette, candied pecans, craisins, sliced gala apples, goat cheese, crostini.
Sandwiches
- Jr. Smash Burger$16.00
(1) "smashed" burger patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, bacon aioli, brioche bun.
- Little Mack$16.00
(1) All beef patty, secret sauce, lettuce, government cheese, pickles, red onion on a brioche bun.
- Big Mack$18.00
(2) All beef patties, secret sauce, lettuce, government cheese, pickles, red onion on a brioche bun.
- Beyond Burger$19.00
Beyond patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, brioche bun.
- Grilled Salmon Sandwich$22.00
Brioche bun, grilled salmon, chopped iceberg, dill tartar sauce.
- Fried Cod Sandwich$21.00
Fresh day boat cod loin, shredded iceberg, dill tartar sauce, brioche bun.
- Grown-Up Grilled Cheese$18.00
Sourdough, 3 way shredded blend, Gouda, tomato, sliced avocado, thick cut bacon.
- French Dip$19.00
Braised top sirloin, caramelized onions, swiss, au jus for dipping, french baguette.
- Italian Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00Out of stock
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic reduction, ciabatta roll.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$17.00
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, caesar dressing, chopped romaine, caesar blend cheese.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$17.00
Flour tortilla, buffalo grilled chicken, blue cheese dressing, shredded cheese, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onion.
- Bourbon Chicken Sandwich$17.00
House fried chicken, bourbon glaze, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.00
House fried chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.00
House fried chicken, nashville hot sauce, coleslaw, pickles, ciabatta roll.
Entrees
- Braised Short Rib$25.00
House braised short rib served with your choice is two sides.
- Marinated Steak Tips$23.00
Bourbon glazed steak tips grilled to order. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Brown Sugar Pecan Salmon$23.00
Grilled Salmon topped with honey Dijon vinaigrette, brown sugar and candied pecans. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Grilled Salmon Dinner$22.00
Grilled salmon served with your choice of 2 sides.
- Fish & Chips$22.00
Fresh fried day boat cod loin served with your choice of two sides.
- Panko Crusted Pesto & Tomato Cod Loin$22.00
Baked day boat cod loin topped with pesto, pinko bread crumbs and house roasted tomatoes. Served with your choice of two sides.
Side Dishes
Children's Menu
7 Depot Square, Ayer, MA 01432