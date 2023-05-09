Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Sandwiches

Pleasant Pizza - Willimantic

556 Reviews

$$

413 Pleasant Street

Willimantic, CT 06226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

L Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*

$17.50

Chicken Tenders (6 Piece)

$9.95

French Fries

$6.50

FOOD

Appetizers

Jumbo Pizza Pretzel

Jumbo Pizza Pretzel

$9.99

Jumbo pretzel topped with coarse salt, mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic better, and our three cheese Caesar blend, served with marinara on the side. For a limited time only!

Breadsticks

$7.95
Bread Sticks with Cheese

Bread Sticks with Cheese

$9.95

Order with or without cheese! (FYI to the non-dairy people, both with and without cheese contain butter!)

Chicken N Waffles

$15.00

2 Belgium Waffles covered in powdered sugar and cinnamon, 4 Chicken Tenders served with butter and syrup

Chicken Tenders (6 Piece)

$9.95

Chicken Wings (10 Piece)

$15.00

Chicken Wings (20 Piece)

$29.00

French Fries

$6.50
Fried Pita with Spicy Feta Sauce

Fried Pita with Spicy Feta Sauce

$7.50

Hosmer Mountain Melt

$14.00

French Fries loaded with chopped fried chicken, spun in your choice of flavor, covered with mozzarella and bacon, and baked. Comes with dipping sauce

Mozzarella Sticks (8 Piece)

$7.99

Onion Rings

$7.75

Willi Whacha-ma-call-it

$14.00

French Fries & Fried Eggplant Covered in Our house made Ricotta & Marinara Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella, Cheddar & Caesar Blend

Spanakopita

$6.25

Buttery, Flaky Filo Dough stuffed with Feta and Spinach and baked

Kids Tenders & Fries

$8.95

3 tenders and a small portion of fries for the kiddos.

Calzones

Cheese Calzone *BUILD YOUR OWN*

$11.50

Air Line Calzone

$14.95

Ricotta White Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Spiral Ham, Candied Apple, Feta, Honey

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$13.75

Seasoned Grilled Chicken spun in our BBQ Sauce, Red Onions Onions, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.75

Seasoned Grilled Chicken spun in our Mild Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$13.75

Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella

Chicken Broccoli Calzone

$13.75

Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Parmesan, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce

Ding-a-ling-a-ling Calzone

$14.95

Creamy Garlic, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumble, Bacon, Ricotta Sauce

Dr. Willy Calzone

$14.95

Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers.

EP Phone Home Calzone

$14.95

Red Base, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Caesar Blend.

Flaribbean Calzone

$14.95

Ranch Base, Bbq sauce, Grilled Chicken Tossed In our Kick'n Cajun Sauce, Pineapples, Jalapeños, Mozzarella

Greek Calzone

$13.75

Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Oregano, Feta Cheese, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella,

Hawaiian Calzone

$12.75

Ham, Pineapple, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce

House Special Calzone

$13.75

Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Hamburger, Sausage, Baby Bella Mushrooms, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella

Husky Calzone

$14.95

Roasted Garlic, Portobello Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Truffle Oil, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella

Mambo Calzone

$14.95

Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.

Meat Lovers Calzone

$13.75

Pepperoni, Ham, Hamburger, Sausage, Bacon, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella

Moussaka Calzone

$14.95

Eggplant, Hamburger, Marinara Sauce, Feta, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella

Patronus Calzone

$14.95

Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant spun in mild sauce, Baby Spinach, Avocado.

Roma Calzone

$13.75

Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella

Spinach Feta Calzone

$13.75

Baby Spinach, Feta, Dill, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella

Thimble Calzone

$14.95

Red Base, Sour Cream, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado,

Vegetarian Calzone

$13.75

Red Sauce, Ricotta Sauce, Fried Eggplant, Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Broccoli, Olive Oil, House mix Spices

Wolf Rock Calzone

$14.95

Baby Bellas, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Truffle Honey, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella

16" Pan Pizza

L Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*

$17.50

L Air Line

$27.50

Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Spiral Ham, Candied Apple, Feta, Honey Drizzle

L Balboa

$27.50

Blue cheese base, mozzarella, ground beef, bacon, onion rings, BBQ drizzle.

L BBQ Chicken

$24.25

Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce

L Broccoli White

$21.00

Broccoli on our Famous Ricotta White Base, topped with a blend of Asiago, Romano & Parmesan

L Buffalo Chicken

$24.25

Choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch base, Grilled Chicken spun in our Mild Sauce

L CBR Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.25

Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Parmesan and Oregano on a Ranch Base

L Chicken & Broccoli

$24.25

Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Parmesan & Oregano on our Famous Ricotta White Base

L Ding-A-Ling-A-Ling

$27.50

Creamy Garlic Base, Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Drizzle of Creamy Garlic Dressing

L Dr. Willy

$27.50

Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Creamy Garlic Drizzle

L Drive-In

$27.50

Mayo Base, Angus Beef, Pickles, Red Onions, French Fries, Ketchup & Mustard Drizzle

L EP Phone Home

$27.50

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Caesar Blend, Ricotta White Sauce Drizzle

L Flaribbean

$27.50

Ranch Base, Grilled Chicken Tossed in Kick’n Cajun Sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Drizzle of BBQ Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella

L Greek

$24.25

Tomatoes, Feta, Kalamata Olives & Oregano

L Hangover

$27.26

Fried Egg, Baby Spinach, Ham, Bacon, Portobello Mushroom, Sriracha Drizzle

L Hawaiian

$21.00

Ham & Pineapple swimming in Mozzarella

L House Special

$24.25

Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Hamburger, Sausage, Mushrooms

L Husky

$27.50

Roasted Garlic, Baby Portobellos, Spinach, Truffle Oil

L Mambo

$27.50

Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.

L Margherita

$21.00

Red Base, Caesar Blend, Basil, Minced Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella

L Meat Lovers

$24.25

Pepperoni, Hamburger, Sausage, Ham, Bacon

L Moussaka

$27.50

Hamburger, Eggplant, Marinara Sauce & Feta Cheese

L Patronus

$27.50

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant spun in Mild Sauce, Baby spinach, Avocado, Ranch & Mild Drizzle

L Roma White

$24.25

Pepperoni, Onions & Green Peppers on our Famous Ricotta White Sauce

L Spinach & Feta White

$24.25

Spinach & Feta on our famous Ricotta White Base

L Spud

$27.50

Creamy garlic base, mozzarella, red potatoes, broccoli, roasted red peppers, dill, & bacon

L Taco

$27.50

Choice of Seasoned Hamburger or Grilled Chicken, Taco Chips, Salsa, Lettuce & Tomatoes (cold), and served with Sour Cream

L Thimble

$27.50

Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado, Sour Cream Drizzle

L Vegetarian

$27.50

Tomatoes, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers and Broccoli on our Famous Ricotta White Base

L Victorian

$27.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Chopped Basil, Parmesan, Romano & Asiago Cheese, Topped with Arugula Salad mixed with Basil Infused EVOO & Balsamic Glaze

L Willi-Da-Beast

$27.50

BBQ Sauce Base, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Tomatoes, Cold arugula & Raw Red Onions

L Wolf Rock

$27.50

Our Housemade Ricotta White Base, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Truffle Honey

16" Thin Crust Pan Pizza

Tc Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*

$16.00

Tc Airline

$24.50

Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Spiral Ham, Candied Apples, Feta, Honey Drizzle

Tc Balboa``

$24.50

Blue cheese base, mozzarella, ground beef, bacon, onion rings, BBQ drizzle.

Tc BBQ Chicken

$22.00

BBQ Base, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, BBQ Drizzle.

TC Broccoli White

$20.25

Tc Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Blue Cheese or Ranch Base, Mozzarella, chicken tossed in mild sauce.

Tc Chicken & Broccoli

$22.00

Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Chicken, Broccoli, Caesar Blend.

Tc Chicken Bacon & Ranch

$22.00

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Chicken Parmesan, Bacon, Ranch Drizzle

Tc Ding-A-Ling-A-Ling

$24.50

Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Bacon, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.

Tc Dr. Willy

$24.50

Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.

Tc Drive-In

$24.50

Mayo Base, Mozzarella, Hamburger, Pickles, Red Onions, French Fries, Ketchup & Mustard Drizzle.

Tc EP Phone Home

$24.50

Red Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Caesar Blend, Ricotta White Sauce Drizzle

Tc Flaribbean

$24.50

BBQ Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Chicken Spun in our Kick'n Cajun Sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Ranch Drizzle

Tc Greek

$22.00

Red Base, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Oregano.

Tc Hangover

$24.50

Red Base, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Ham, Baby Bellas, Bacon, Fried Egg, Sriracha Drizzle.

Tc Hawaiin

$19.25

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

Tc House Special

$22.00

Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Sausage, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Baby Bellas

Tc Husky

$24.25

Red Base, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Baby Bellas, Baby Spinach, Truffle Oil.

Tc Mambo

$24.25

Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.

Tc Margherita

$19.25

Red Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Minced Garlic, Basil, Caesar Blend.

Tc Meat Lovers

$22.00

Red Base, Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Sausage

Tc Moussaka

$24.25

Red Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Hamburger, Marinara Sauce, Feta Cheese

Tc Patronus

$24.25

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant spun in Mild Sauce, Baby Spinach, Avocado, Ranch & Mild Drizzle.

Tc Spinach & Feta

$22.00

Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Feta, Dill

Tc Spud

$24.25

Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Red Potato, Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, Dill, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.

Tc Taco

$24.25

Red Base, Mozzarella, Choice of Seasoned Hamburger or Chicken, Taco Chips, Salsa, Topped with Lettuce & Tomatoes, and served with Sour Cream

Tc Thimble

$24.25

Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado, Sour Cream Drizzle

Tc Vegetarian

$22.00

Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Roasted Peppers, EVOO.

Tc Victorian

$24.25

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Caesar Blend, Basil, Roasted Garlic, Topped with an Arugula Salad spun in Garlic Infused EVOO & Balsamic Glaze

Tc Willi-Da-Beast

$24.25

BBQ Sauce Base, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Tomatoes, Cold arugula & Raw Red Onions,

Tc Wolf Rock

$24.25

Ricotta White Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Baby Bellas, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Truffle Honey Drizzle.

13" GLUTEN SENSITIVE Pan Pizza

*GS* Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*

$15.50

*GS* BBQ Chicken

$18.75

*GS* Buffalo Chicken

$18.75

*GS* CBR Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.75

*GS* Ding-A-Ling-A-Ling

$21.00

*GS* Dr. Willy

$21.00

Creamy Garlic Bae, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.

*GS* Flaribbean

$21.00

*GS* Greek Pizza

$18.75

Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Sauce

*GS* Hangover

$21.00

*GS* Hawaiian

$17.75

*GS* House Special

$18.75

*GS* Husky

$21.00

*GS* Mambo

$21.00

Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.

*GS* Margherita

$17.75

Red base, minced garlic, caesar blend, fresh mozzarella, basil

*GS* Meat Lovers

$18.75

*GS* Spud

$21.00

Creamy garlic base, mozzarella, red potatoes, broccoli, roasted red peppers, dill & bacon

*GS* Taco

$21.00

*GS* Thimble

$21.00

Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado, Sour Cream Drizzle

*GS* Victorian

$21.00

*GS* Willi-Da-Beast

$21.00

BBQ Sauce Base, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Tomatoes, Cold arugula & Raw Red Onions

Salads

Boom Box Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Bacon, Red Onions, Candied Walnuts, Seasonal Fruit, Feta Cheese, Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Blend (Shaved Asiago, Romano & Parmesan Cheese), Croutons, Black Pepper TEMPORARY PRICE INCREASE, romaine is at an all time high :(

Chicken Salad

$13.50

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese. Spin your chicken in any chicken flavor!

Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives

Greek Salad

$10.50

Mixed Green, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncinis, Feta Cheese, Oregano

Que Linda Salad

$13.50

Choice of Seasoned Grilled Chicken or Ground Beef Sautéed in Salsa & Red Onions, Mixed Greens, Chopped Tomatoes, Taco Chips, Jalapeños, Mozzarella, Served with Sour Cream

Shetucket Salad

$13.50

Mixed Greens, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Feta Cheese, Mixed Greens, Pepperoncinis, Bacon, Served with Ranch Dressing

The Don Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Roasted Garlic, Ceasar Blend. Salad comes DRESSED with Garlic Infused Olive Oil and a Balsamic Glaze

Bowls

ALL the rice bowl are Gluten Sensitive! And just leave the cheese off if you're a vegan! Mac n Cheese bowls are totally not either of those things.
BBQ Rice Bowl

BBQ Rice Bowl

$12.25

Choice of Protein, Brown Rice, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Red Onions,

Buffalo Rice Bowl

Buffalo Rice Bowl

$12.25

Brown Rice, choice of protein, mild sauce, avocado, feta cheese, scallions, tomatoes

Fiesta Bowl

Fiesta Bowl

$10.25

Brown Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Chopped Tomatoes, Scallions, Avocado, Lime

Spartan Bowl

Spartan Bowl

$10.75

Brown Rice, Feta Cheese, Chopped Onions, Lentils, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Dill, Kalamata Olives.

Tato Bowl

Tato Bowl

$10.25

Brown Rice, Sweet Potato, Lentils, Avocado, Lime

Yaki Bowl

Yaki Bowl

$10.00

Brown Rice, Sautéed Broccoli, Carrots & Red Onions, Sesame Seeds, Teriyaki Sauce

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$16.99

Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella, ranch dressing and bacon on a white wrap. Served with french fries or a side salad.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.99

Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese dressing, served on a white wrap. Choice of French fries or side salad

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$16.99

Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella cheese, bbq sauce on a white wrap. Choice of french fries or side salad

Steak Wrap

$16.99

Seasoned shaved steak, sautéed onions, green peppers and mixed greens, creamy garlic on a white wrap. Choice of French fries or side salad

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap

$14.99

Mixed greens, roasted peppers, greek lentils, onion, tomato, Kalamata olives, Italian dressing on a white wrap. Choice of French fries or side salad

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$3.75

Flakey filo dough filled with syrup, chopped walnuts, and almonds. A Greek Classic!

Chocolate Truffle Bomb

Chocolate Truffle Bomb

$6.75
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.25

Drizzled with chocolate and strawberry syrup

Pleasant Balls

Pleasant Balls

$7.75

Deep Fried Dough with cinnamon, sugar, confectionary sugar, honey & nutella drizzle

Sides

4oz Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.25

4oz Side Ranch Dressing

$1.25

4oz Side House Creamy Garlic Dressing

$1.25

4oz Side Marinara Sauce

$1.00

4oz BBQ Sauce

$1.00

4oz Side Mozzarella Cheese

$1.50

4oz Side Anchovies

$2.50

4oz Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.25

4oz Side Black Olives

$1.00

4oz Side Bleu Cheese CRUMBLE

$2.00

4oz Side Caesar Dressing

$1.25

4oz Side Cucumbers

$0.75

4oz Side Feta Cheese

$1.50

4oz Side Green Peppers

$0.75

4oz Side Honey BBQ Sauce

$1.25

4oz Side Italian Dressing

$1.25

4oz Side Honey Mustard Dresssing

$1.25

4oz Side Honey Sriracha Sauce

$1.25

4oz Side Hot Sauce

$1.25

4oz Side Jalapeños

$0.75

4oz Side Kalamata Olives

$1.25

4oz Side Ketchup

$1.00

4oz Side Mild Sauce

$1.25

4oz Side Mayoketchup

$1.25

4oz Side Mayo

$1.25

4oz Side Oil

$0.75

4oz Side Olive Oil

$1.00

4oz Side Black Olives

$0.75

3oz Parmesan Cheese

$2.00

4oz Side Pepperoncinis

$0.75

4oz Side Pickles

$0.50

4oz Side Pineapple

$0.75

4oz Side Baby Bellas

$0.75

4oz Side Red Onions

$0.75

4oz Side Roasted Garlic

$2.00

4oz Side Roasted Peppers

$0.75

4oz Side Salsa

$1.00

4oz Side Sour Cream

$1.25

4oz Side Spicy BBQ Sauce

$1.25

4oz Side Sriracha

$1.50

4oz Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50

4oz Side Vinegar

$0.50

DRINKS

12oz Cans

Can Coke

$1.16

Can Diet Coke

$1.16

Can Sprite

$1.16

2 Liter Bottles

2 Liter Bottle Coke

$2.79

2 Liter Bottle Diet Coke

$2.79

2 Liter Bottle Fanta Orange

$2.79

2 Liter Bottle Sprite

$2.79

2 Liter Bottle Ginger Ale

$2.79

16.9oz Poland Spring

Poland Spring

$1.40

16oz Body Armor Sports Drink

Strawberry Grape

$3.00

PLEASANT MARKETPLACE

Produce

1 Avocado

$2.50

2 Cucumbers

$4.00

2 Granny Smith Apples

$3.00

2 Green Peppers

$4.00

Lemon

$0.50

Lime

$0.75

2 Red Onions (Medium)

$4.00

2 Red Potatoes (Medium)

$2.50

2 Sweet Potatoes (Medium)

$3.00

Grape Tomatoes Pack

$4.00

Romaine Lettuce Head

$2.25

2 Red Delicious Apples

$2.50Out of stock

2 Naval Oranges

$3.00Out of stock

Dough Balls

10oz Small Dough

$2.50

20oz Large Dough

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pleasant Pizza is a family owned and operated restaurant. We offer take out, delivery and outdoor dining (only during summer months!). We vow to stay creative, and offer the highest quality food and service! Keep up with us on Instagram and Facebook!

Website

Location

413 Pleasant Street, Willimantic, CT 06226

Directions

Gallery
Pleasant Pizza image
Pleasant Pizza image
Pleasant Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lakeview Restaurant - Coventry
orange star3.9 • 891
50 Lake St Coventry, CT 06238
View restaurantnext
Wicked Slice - Hebron
orange star4.3 • 147
55 Main St Hebron, CT 06248
View restaurantnext
The Flour Girl Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
12 Main Street Hebron, CT 06248
View restaurantnext
Dimitri's
orange star4.4 • 552
3444 Main St Coventry, CT 06238
View restaurantnext
Wicked Slice - Coventry
orange star4.5 • 460
3466 Main St Coventry, CT 06238
View restaurantnext
Willington Pizza House - Willington
orange star4.0 • 198
25 River Rd Willington, CT 06279
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Willimantic

Hoppy Days Diner
orange star4.4 • 621
931 Main St Willimantic, CT 06226
View restaurantnext
Tony's Pizza - Willimantic
orange star4.5 • 287
117 Main St Willimantic, CT 06226
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Willimantic
Coventry
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville