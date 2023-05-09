- Home
Pleasant Pizza - Willimantic
556 Reviews
$$
413 Pleasant Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
FOOD
Appetizers
Jumbo Pizza Pretzel
Jumbo pretzel topped with coarse salt, mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic better, and our three cheese Caesar blend, served with marinara on the side. For a limited time only!
Breadsticks
Bread Sticks with Cheese
Order with or without cheese! (FYI to the non-dairy people, both with and without cheese contain butter!)
Chicken N Waffles
2 Belgium Waffles covered in powdered sugar and cinnamon, 4 Chicken Tenders served with butter and syrup
Chicken Tenders (6 Piece)
Chicken Wings (10 Piece)
Chicken Wings (20 Piece)
French Fries
Fried Pita with Spicy Feta Sauce
Hosmer Mountain Melt
French Fries loaded with chopped fried chicken, spun in your choice of flavor, covered with mozzarella and bacon, and baked. Comes with dipping sauce
Mozzarella Sticks (8 Piece)
Onion Rings
Willi Whacha-ma-call-it
French Fries & Fried Eggplant Covered in Our house made Ricotta & Marinara Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella, Cheddar & Caesar Blend
Spanakopita
Buttery, Flaky Filo Dough stuffed with Feta and Spinach and baked
Kids Tenders & Fries
3 tenders and a small portion of fries for the kiddos.
Calzones
Cheese Calzone *BUILD YOUR OWN*
Air Line Calzone
Ricotta White Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Spiral Ham, Candied Apple, Feta, Honey
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Seasoned Grilled Chicken spun in our BBQ Sauce, Red Onions Onions, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Seasoned Grilled Chicken spun in our Mild Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
Chicken Broccoli Calzone
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Parmesan, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce
Ding-a-ling-a-ling Calzone
Creamy Garlic, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumble, Bacon, Ricotta Sauce
Dr. Willy Calzone
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers.
EP Phone Home Calzone
Red Base, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Caesar Blend.
Flaribbean Calzone
Ranch Base, Bbq sauce, Grilled Chicken Tossed In our Kick'n Cajun Sauce, Pineapples, Jalapeños, Mozzarella
Greek Calzone
Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Oregano, Feta Cheese, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella,
Hawaiian Calzone
Ham, Pineapple, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce
House Special Calzone
Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Hamburger, Sausage, Baby Bella Mushrooms, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
Husky Calzone
Roasted Garlic, Portobello Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Truffle Oil, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
Mambo Calzone
Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.
Meat Lovers Calzone
Pepperoni, Ham, Hamburger, Sausage, Bacon, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
Moussaka Calzone
Eggplant, Hamburger, Marinara Sauce, Feta, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
Patronus Calzone
Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant spun in mild sauce, Baby Spinach, Avocado.
Roma Calzone
Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
Spinach Feta Calzone
Baby Spinach, Feta, Dill, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
Thimble Calzone
Red Base, Sour Cream, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado,
Vegetarian Calzone
Red Sauce, Ricotta Sauce, Fried Eggplant, Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Broccoli, Olive Oil, House mix Spices
Wolf Rock Calzone
Baby Bellas, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Truffle Honey, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
16" Pan Pizza
L Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*
L Air Line
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Spiral Ham, Candied Apple, Feta, Honey Drizzle
L Balboa
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, ground beef, bacon, onion rings, BBQ drizzle.
L BBQ Chicken
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce
L Broccoli White
Broccoli on our Famous Ricotta White Base, topped with a blend of Asiago, Romano & Parmesan
L Buffalo Chicken
Choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch base, Grilled Chicken spun in our Mild Sauce
L CBR Chicken Bacon Ranch
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Parmesan and Oregano on a Ranch Base
L Chicken & Broccoli
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Parmesan & Oregano on our Famous Ricotta White Base
L Ding-A-Ling-A-Ling
Creamy Garlic Base, Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Drizzle of Creamy Garlic Dressing
L Dr. Willy
Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Creamy Garlic Drizzle
L Drive-In
Mayo Base, Angus Beef, Pickles, Red Onions, French Fries, Ketchup & Mustard Drizzle
L EP Phone Home
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Caesar Blend, Ricotta White Sauce Drizzle
L Flaribbean
Ranch Base, Grilled Chicken Tossed in Kick’n Cajun Sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Drizzle of BBQ Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella
L Greek
Tomatoes, Feta, Kalamata Olives & Oregano
L Hangover
Fried Egg, Baby Spinach, Ham, Bacon, Portobello Mushroom, Sriracha Drizzle
L Hawaiian
Ham & Pineapple swimming in Mozzarella
L House Special
Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Hamburger, Sausage, Mushrooms
L Husky
Roasted Garlic, Baby Portobellos, Spinach, Truffle Oil
L Mambo
Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.
L Margherita
Red Base, Caesar Blend, Basil, Minced Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella
L Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Hamburger, Sausage, Ham, Bacon
L Moussaka
Hamburger, Eggplant, Marinara Sauce & Feta Cheese
L Patronus
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant spun in Mild Sauce, Baby spinach, Avocado, Ranch & Mild Drizzle
L Roma White
Pepperoni, Onions & Green Peppers on our Famous Ricotta White Sauce
L Spinach & Feta White
Spinach & Feta on our famous Ricotta White Base
L Spud
Creamy garlic base, mozzarella, red potatoes, broccoli, roasted red peppers, dill, & bacon
L Taco
Choice of Seasoned Hamburger or Grilled Chicken, Taco Chips, Salsa, Lettuce & Tomatoes (cold), and served with Sour Cream
L Thimble
Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado, Sour Cream Drizzle
L Vegetarian
Tomatoes, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers and Broccoli on our Famous Ricotta White Base
L Victorian
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Chopped Basil, Parmesan, Romano & Asiago Cheese, Topped with Arugula Salad mixed with Basil Infused EVOO & Balsamic Glaze
L Willi-Da-Beast
BBQ Sauce Base, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Tomatoes, Cold arugula & Raw Red Onions
L Wolf Rock
Our Housemade Ricotta White Base, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Truffle Honey
16" Thin Crust Pan Pizza
Tc Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*
Tc Airline
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Spiral Ham, Candied Apples, Feta, Honey Drizzle
Tc Balboa``
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, ground beef, bacon, onion rings, BBQ drizzle.
Tc BBQ Chicken
BBQ Base, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, BBQ Drizzle.
TC Broccoli White
Tc Buffalo Chicken
Blue Cheese or Ranch Base, Mozzarella, chicken tossed in mild sauce.
Tc Chicken & Broccoli
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Chicken, Broccoli, Caesar Blend.
Tc Chicken Bacon & Ranch
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Chicken Parmesan, Bacon, Ranch Drizzle
Tc Ding-A-Ling-A-Ling
Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Bacon, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.
Tc Dr. Willy
Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.
Tc Drive-In
Mayo Base, Mozzarella, Hamburger, Pickles, Red Onions, French Fries, Ketchup & Mustard Drizzle.
Tc EP Phone Home
Red Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Caesar Blend, Ricotta White Sauce Drizzle
Tc Flaribbean
BBQ Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Chicken Spun in our Kick'n Cajun Sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Ranch Drizzle
Tc Greek
Red Base, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Oregano.
Tc Hangover
Red Base, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Ham, Baby Bellas, Bacon, Fried Egg, Sriracha Drizzle.
Tc Hawaiin
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple
Tc House Special
Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Sausage, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Baby Bellas
Tc Husky
Red Base, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Baby Bellas, Baby Spinach, Truffle Oil.
Tc Mambo
Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.
Tc Margherita
Red Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Minced Garlic, Basil, Caesar Blend.
Tc Meat Lovers
Red Base, Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Sausage
Tc Moussaka
Red Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Hamburger, Marinara Sauce, Feta Cheese
Tc Patronus
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant spun in Mild Sauce, Baby Spinach, Avocado, Ranch & Mild Drizzle.
Tc Spinach & Feta
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Feta, Dill
Tc Spud
Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Red Potato, Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, Dill, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.
Tc Taco
Red Base, Mozzarella, Choice of Seasoned Hamburger or Chicken, Taco Chips, Salsa, Topped with Lettuce & Tomatoes, and served with Sour Cream
Tc Thimble
Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado, Sour Cream Drizzle
Tc Vegetarian
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Roasted Peppers, EVOO.
Tc Victorian
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Caesar Blend, Basil, Roasted Garlic, Topped with an Arugula Salad spun in Garlic Infused EVOO & Balsamic Glaze
Tc Willi-Da-Beast
BBQ Sauce Base, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Tomatoes, Cold arugula & Raw Red Onions,
Tc Wolf Rock
Ricotta White Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Baby Bellas, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Truffle Honey Drizzle.
13" GLUTEN SENSITIVE Pan Pizza
*GS* Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*
*GS* BBQ Chicken
*GS* Buffalo Chicken
*GS* CBR Chicken Bacon Ranch
*GS* Ding-A-Ling-A-Ling
*GS* Dr. Willy
Creamy Garlic Bae, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.
*GS* Flaribbean
*GS* Greek Pizza
Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Sauce
*GS* Hangover
*GS* Hawaiian
*GS* House Special
*GS* Husky
*GS* Mambo
Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.
*GS* Margherita
Red base, minced garlic, caesar blend, fresh mozzarella, basil
*GS* Meat Lovers
*GS* Spud
Creamy garlic base, mozzarella, red potatoes, broccoli, roasted red peppers, dill & bacon
*GS* Taco
*GS* Thimble
Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado, Sour Cream Drizzle
*GS* Victorian
*GS* Willi-Da-Beast
BBQ Sauce Base, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Tomatoes, Cold arugula & Raw Red Onions
Salads
Boom Box Salad
Arugula, Bacon, Red Onions, Candied Walnuts, Seasonal Fruit, Feta Cheese, Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Blend (Shaved Asiago, Romano & Parmesan Cheese), Croutons, Black Pepper TEMPORARY PRICE INCREASE, romaine is at an all time high :(
Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese. Spin your chicken in any chicken flavor!
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives
Greek Salad
Mixed Green, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncinis, Feta Cheese, Oregano
Que Linda Salad
Choice of Seasoned Grilled Chicken or Ground Beef Sautéed in Salsa & Red Onions, Mixed Greens, Chopped Tomatoes, Taco Chips, Jalapeños, Mozzarella, Served with Sour Cream
Shetucket Salad
Mixed Greens, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Feta Cheese, Mixed Greens, Pepperoncinis, Bacon, Served with Ranch Dressing
The Don Salad
Arugula, Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Roasted Garlic, Ceasar Blend. Salad comes DRESSED with Garlic Infused Olive Oil and a Balsamic Glaze
Bowls
BBQ Rice Bowl
Choice of Protein, Brown Rice, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Red Onions,
Buffalo Rice Bowl
Brown Rice, choice of protein, mild sauce, avocado, feta cheese, scallions, tomatoes
Fiesta Bowl
Brown Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Chopped Tomatoes, Scallions, Avocado, Lime
Spartan Bowl
Brown Rice, Feta Cheese, Chopped Onions, Lentils, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Dill, Kalamata Olives.
Tato Bowl
Brown Rice, Sweet Potato, Lentils, Avocado, Lime
Yaki Bowl
Brown Rice, Sautéed Broccoli, Carrots & Red Onions, Sesame Seeds, Teriyaki Sauce
Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella, ranch dressing and bacon on a white wrap. Served with french fries or a side salad.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese dressing, served on a white wrap. Choice of French fries or side salad
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella cheese, bbq sauce on a white wrap. Choice of french fries or side salad
Steak Wrap
Seasoned shaved steak, sautéed onions, green peppers and mixed greens, creamy garlic on a white wrap. Choice of French fries or side salad
Mediterranean Veggie Wrap
Mixed greens, roasted peppers, greek lentils, onion, tomato, Kalamata olives, Italian dressing on a white wrap. Choice of French fries or side salad
Desserts
Sides
4oz Side Bleu Cheese Dressing
4oz Side Ranch Dressing
4oz Side House Creamy Garlic Dressing
4oz Side Marinara Sauce
4oz BBQ Sauce
4oz Side Mozzarella Cheese
4oz Side Anchovies
4oz Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
4oz Side Black Olives
4oz Side Bleu Cheese CRUMBLE
4oz Side Caesar Dressing
4oz Side Cucumbers
4oz Side Feta Cheese
4oz Side Green Peppers
4oz Side Honey BBQ Sauce
4oz Side Italian Dressing
4oz Side Honey Mustard Dresssing
4oz Side Honey Sriracha Sauce
4oz Side Hot Sauce
4oz Side Jalapeños
4oz Side Kalamata Olives
4oz Side Ketchup
4oz Side Mild Sauce
4oz Side Mayoketchup
4oz Side Mayo
4oz Side Oil
4oz Side Olive Oil
4oz Side Black Olives
3oz Parmesan Cheese
4oz Side Pepperoncinis
4oz Side Pickles
4oz Side Pineapple
4oz Side Baby Bellas
4oz Side Red Onions
4oz Side Roasted Garlic
4oz Side Roasted Peppers
4oz Side Salsa
4oz Side Sour Cream
4oz Side Spicy BBQ Sauce
4oz Side Sriracha
4oz Teriyaki Sauce
4oz Side Vinegar
DRINKS
2 Liter Bottles
16.9oz Poland Spring
16oz Body Armor Sports Drink
PLEASANT MARKETPLACE
Produce
Dough Balls
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Pleasant Pizza is a family owned and operated restaurant. We offer take out, delivery and outdoor dining (only during summer months!). We vow to stay creative, and offer the highest quality food and service! Keep up with us on Instagram and Facebook!
413 Pleasant Street, Willimantic, CT 06226