Pleasant Pizza - Willimantic
556 Reviews
$$
413 Pleasant Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD.
Appetizers
- Jumbo Pizza Pretzel$9.99
Jumbo pretzel topped with coarse salt, mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic better, and our three cheese Caesar blend, served with marinara on the side. For a limited time only!
- Breadsticks$8.95
- Bread Sticks with Cheese$11.00
Order with or without cheese! (FYI to the non-dairy people, both with and without cheese contain butter!)
- Chicken N Waffles$14.99
2 Belgium Waffles covered in powdered sugar and cinnamon, 4 Chicken Tenders served with butter and syrup
- Chicken Tenders (6 Piece)$9.95
- Chicken Wings (10 Piece)$15.00
- Chicken Wings (20 Piece)$29.00
- French Fries$6.50
- Fried Pita with Spicy Feta Sauce$7.95
- Hosmer Mountain Melt$14.50
French Fries loaded with chopped fried chicken, spun in your choice of flavor, covered with mozzarella and bacon, and baked. Comes with dipping sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks (8 Piece)$7.99
- Onion Rings$7.75
- Willi Whacha-ma-call-it$14.50
French Fries & Fried Eggplant Covered in Our house made Ricotta & Marinara Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella, Cheddar & Caesar Blend
- Spanakopita$6.25
Buttery, Flaky Filo Dough stuffed with Feta and Spinach and baked
- Kids Tenders & Fries$8.95
3 tenders and a small portion of fries for the kiddos.
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone *BUILD YOUR OWN*$12.50
- Air Line Calzone$15.95
Ricotta White Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Spiral Ham, Candied Apple, Feta, Honey
- BBQ Chicken Calzone$15.95
Seasoned Grilled Chicken spun in our BBQ Sauce, Red Onions Onions, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$15.95
Seasoned Grilled Chicken spun in our Mild Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone$15.95
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Chicken Broccoli Calzone$15.95
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Parmesan, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce
- Ding-a-ling-a-ling Calzone$15.95
Creamy Garlic, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumble, Bacon, Ricotta Sauce
- Dr. Willy Calzone$15.95
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers.
- EP Phone Home Calzone$15.95
Red Base, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Caesar Blend.
- Flaribbean Calzone$15.95
Ranch Base, Bbq sauce, Grilled Chicken Tossed In our Kick'n Cajun Sauce, Pineapples, Jalapeños, Mozzarella
- Greek Calzone$15.95
Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Oregano, Feta Cheese, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella,
- Hawaiian Calzone$13.50
Ham, Pineapple, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce
- House Special Calzone$15.95
Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Hamburger, Sausage, Baby Bella Mushrooms, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Husky Calzone$15.95
Roasted Garlic, Portobello Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Truffle Oil, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Mambo Calzone$15.95
Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.
- Meat Lovers Calzone$15.95
Pepperoni, Ham, Hamburger, Sausage, Bacon, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Moussaka Calzone$15.95
Eggplant, Hamburger, Marinara Sauce, Feta, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Patronus Calzone$15.95
Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant spun in mild sauce, Baby Spinach, Avocado.
- Roma Calzone$15.95
Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Spinach Feta Calzone$15.95
Baby Spinach, Feta, Dill, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Thimble Calzone$15.95
Red Base, Sour Cream, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado,
- Vegetarian Calzone$15.95
Red Sauce, Ricotta Sauce, Fried Eggplant, Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Broccoli, Olive Oil, House mix Spices
- Wolf Rock Calzone$15.95
Baby Bellas, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Truffle Honey, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
10" Pan Pizza
- S Big Willy$30.00
Pizza 1: Mayoketchup base, extra hamburger, pickles Pizza 2: Red Base Mozzarella In between: Lettuce Tomato, Mayoketchup Served with fries! Easily feeds 4 adults
- S Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*$11.50
- S Air Line$14.95
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Spiral Ham, Candied Apple, Feta, Honey Drizzle
- S Balboa$14.95
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, ground beef, bacon, onion rings, BBQ drizzle.
- S BBQ Chicken$14.95
BBQ Sauce Base, Red Onions
- S Broccoli White$13.25
Broccoli on our Famous Ricotta White Base, topped with a blend of Asiago, Romano & Parmesan
- S Buffalo Chicken$14.95
Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Base, Seasoned Grilled Chicken tossed in our Mild Sauce & topped with Mozzarella
- S CBR Chicken Bacon & Ranch$14.95
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Oregano & Bacon on a Ranch Base
- S Chicken & Broccoli$14.95
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Broccoli and Parmesan on our famous Ricotta White Base
- S Ding-A-Ling-A-Ling$14.95
Creamy Garlic Base, Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Drizzle of Creamy Garlic Dressing
- S Dr. Willy$14.95
Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.
- S Drive-In$14.95
Mayo Base, Angus Beef, Pickles, Red Onions, French Fries, Ketchup & Mustard Drizzle
- S EP Phone Home$14.95
Red Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Caesar Blend, Ricotta White Sauce Drizzle.
- S Flaribbean$14.95
Ranch Base, Grilled Chicken Tossed in Kick’n Cajun Sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Drizzle of BBQ Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella
- S Greek$14.95
Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, & Oregano
- S Hangover$14.95
Fried Egg, Baby Spinach, Ham, Bacon, Portobello, Mushroom, Sriracha Drizzle
- S Hawaiian$13.25
Ham and Pineapple swimming in Mozzarella Cheese
- S House Special$14.95
Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Hamburger, Sausage, Mushrooms
- S Husky$14.95
Roasted Garlic, Baby Portobellos, Spinach, Truffle Oil
- S Mambo$14.95
Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.
- S Margherita$13.25
Red Base, Caesar Blend, Basil, Minced Garlic & Fresh Mozzarella
- S Meat Lovers$14.95
Pepperoni, Hamburger, Sausage, Ham, Bacon
- S Moussaka$14.95
Eggplant, Hamburger, Marinara Sauce, Feta Cheese
- S Patronus$14.95
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant spun in Mild Sauce, Baby Spinach, Avocado, Ranch & Mild Drizzle
- S Roma$14.95
Pepperoni, Red Onions & Green Peppers on our Famous Ricotta White Base
- S Spinach & Feta White$14.95
Spinach & Feta on our Famous White Base
- S Spud$14.95
Creamy garlic base, mozzarella, red potato, broccoli, roasted red peppers, dill & bacon
- S Taco$14.95
Choice of Seasoned Hamburger or Grilled Chicken, Taco Chips, Salsa, Lettuce & Tomatoes (Cold) and served with side of Sour Cream
- S Thimble$14.95
Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime Avocado, Sour Cream Drizzle.
- S Vegetarian$14.95
Tomatoes, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, & Broccoli on our Famous Ricotta White Base
- S Victorian$14.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Chopped Basil, Parmesan, Romano & Asiago Cheese, Topped with Arugula Salad mixed with Basil Infused EVOO & Balsamic Glaze
- S Willi-Da-Beast$14.95
BBQ Sauce Base, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Tomatoes, Cold arugula & Raw Red Onions
- S Wolf Rock$14.95
Our Housemade Ricotta White Base, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Truffle Honey
16" Pan Pizza
- L Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*$20.00
- L Air Line$27.50
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Spiral Ham, Candied Apple, Feta, Honey Drizzle
- L Balboa$27.50
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, ground beef, bacon, onion rings, BBQ drizzle.
- L BBQ Chicken$27.50
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce
- L Broccoli White$23.50
Broccoli on our Famous Ricotta White Base, topped with a blend of Asiago, Romano & Parmesan
- L Buffalo Chicken$27.50
Choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch base, Grilled Chicken spun in our Mild Sauce
- L CBR Chicken Bacon Ranch$27.50
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Parmesan and Oregano on a Ranch Base
- L Chicken & Broccoli$27.50
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Parmesan & Oregano on our Famous Ricotta White Base
- L Ding-A-Ling-A-Ling$27.50
Creamy Garlic Base, Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Drizzle of Creamy Garlic Dressing
- L Dr. Willy$27.50
Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Creamy Garlic Drizzle
- L Drive-In$27.50
Mayo Base, Angus Beef, Pickles, Red Onions, French Fries, Ketchup & Mustard Drizzle
- L EP Phone Home$27.50
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Caesar Blend, Ricotta White Sauce Drizzle
- L Flaribbean$27.50
Ranch Base, Grilled Chicken Tossed in Kick’n Cajun Sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Drizzle of BBQ Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella
- L Greek$27.50
Tomatoes, Feta, Kalamata Olives & Oregano
- L Hangover$27.50
Fried Egg, Baby Spinach, Ham, Bacon, Portobello Mushroom, Sriracha Drizzle
- L Hawaiian$23.50
Ham & Pineapple swimming in Mozzarella
- L House Special$27.50
Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Hamburger, Sausage, Mushrooms
- L Husky$27.50
Roasted Garlic, Baby Portobellos, Spinach, Truffle Oil
- L Mambo$27.50
Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.
- L Margherita$23.50
Red Base, Caesar Blend, Basil, Minced Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella
- L Meat Lovers$27.50
Pepperoni, Hamburger, Sausage, Ham, Bacon
- L Moussaka$27.50
Hamburger, Eggplant, Marinara Sauce & Feta Cheese
- L Patronus$27.50
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant spun in Mild Sauce, Baby spinach, Avocado, Ranch & Mild Drizzle
- L Roma White$27.50
Pepperoni, Onions & Green Peppers on our Famous Ricotta White Sauce
- L Spinach & Feta White$27.50
Spinach & Feta on our famous Ricotta White Base
- L Spud$27.50
Creamy garlic base, mozzarella, red potatoes, broccoli, roasted red peppers, dill, & bacon
- L Taco$27.50
Choice of Seasoned Hamburger or Grilled Chicken, Taco Chips, Salsa, Lettuce & Tomatoes (cold), and served with Sour Cream
- L Thimble$27.50
Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado, Sour Cream Drizzle
- L Vegetarian$27.50
Tomatoes, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers and Broccoli on our Famous Ricotta White Base
- L Victorian$27.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Chopped Basil, Parmesan, Romano & Asiago Cheese, Topped with Arugula Salad mixed with Basil Infused EVOO & Balsamic Glaze
- L Willi-Da-Beast$27.50
BBQ Sauce Base, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Tomatoes, Cold arugula & Raw Red Onions
- L Wolf Rock$27.50
Our Housemade Ricotta White Base, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Truffle Honey
16" Thin Crust Pan Pizza
- Tc Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*$18.00
- Tc Airline$24.00
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Spiral Ham, Candied Apples, Feta, Honey Drizzle
- Tc Balboa``$24.00
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, ground beef, bacon, onion rings, BBQ drizzle.
- Tc BBQ Chicken$24.00
BBQ Base, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, BBQ Drizzle.
- TC Broccoli White$20.00
- Tc Buffalo Chicken$24.00
Blue Cheese or Ranch Base, Mozzarella, chicken tossed in mild sauce.
- Tc Chicken & Broccoli$24.00
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Chicken, Broccoli, Caesar Blend.
- Tc Chicken Bacon & Ranch$24.00
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Chicken Parmesan, Bacon, Ranch Drizzle
- Tc Ding-A-Ling-A-Ling$24.00
Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Bacon, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.
- Tc Dr. Willy$24.00
Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.
- Tc Drive-In$24.00
Mayo Base, Mozzarella, Hamburger, Pickles, Red Onions, French Fries, Ketchup & Mustard Drizzle.
- Tc EP Phone Home$24.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Caesar Blend, Ricotta White Sauce Drizzle
- Tc Flaribbean$24.00
BBQ Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Chicken Spun in our Kick'n Cajun Sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Ranch Drizzle
- Tc Greek$24.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Oregano.
- Tc Hangover$24.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Ham, Baby Bellas, Bacon, Fried Egg, Sriracha Drizzle.
- Tc Hawaiin$20.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple
- Tc House Special$24.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Sausage, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Baby Bellas
- Tc Husky$24.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Baby Bellas, Baby Spinach, Truffle Oil.
- Tc Mambo$24.00
Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.
- Tc Margherita$20.00
Red Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Minced Garlic, Basil, Caesar Blend.
- Tc Meat Lovers$24.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Sausage
- Tc Moussaka$24.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Hamburger, Marinara Sauce, Feta Cheese
- Tc Patronus$24.00
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant spun in Mild Sauce, Baby Spinach, Avocado, Ranch & Mild Drizzle.
- Tc Spinach & Feta$24.00
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Feta, Dill
- Tc Spud$24.00
Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Red Potato, Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, Dill, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.
- Tc Taco$24.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Choice of Seasoned Hamburger or Chicken, Taco Chips, Salsa, Topped with Lettuce & Tomatoes, and served with Sour Cream
- Tc Thimble$24.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado, Sour Cream Drizzle
- Tc Vegetarian$24.00
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Roasted Peppers, EVOO.
- Tc Victorian$24.00
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Caesar Blend, Basil, Roasted Garlic, Topped with an Arugula Salad spun in Garlic Infused EVOO & Balsamic Glaze
- Tc Willi-Da-Beast$24.00
BBQ Sauce Base, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Tomatoes, Cold arugula & Raw Red Onions,
- Tc Wolf Rock$24.00
Ricotta White Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Baby Bellas, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Truffle Honey Drizzle.
13" GLUTEN SENSITIVE Pan Pizza
- *GS* Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*$16.00
- *GS* BBQ Chicken$22.00
- *GS* Buffalo Chicken$22.00
- *GS* CBR Chicken Bacon Ranch$22.00
- *GS* Ding-A-Ling-A-Ling$22.00
- *GS* Dr. Willy$22.00
Creamy Garlic Bae, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.
- *GS* Flaribbean$22.00
- *GS* Greek Pizza$22.00
Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Sauce
- *GS* Hangover$22.00
- *GS* Hawaiian$19.00
- *GS* House Special$22.00
- *GS* Husky$22.00
- *GS* Mambo$22.00
Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.
- *GS* Margherita$19.00
Red base, minced garlic, caesar blend, fresh mozzarella, basil
- *GS* Meat Lovers$22.00
- *GS* Spud$22.00
Creamy garlic base, mozzarella, red potatoes, broccoli, roasted red peppers, dill & bacon
- *GS* Taco$22.00
- *GS* Thimble$22.00
Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado, Sour Cream Drizzle
- *GS* Victorian$22.00
- *GS* Willi-Da-Beast$22.00
BBQ Sauce Base, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Tomatoes, Cold arugula & Raw Red Onions
Salads
- Boom Box Salad$14.00
Arugula, Bacon, Red Onions, Candied Walnuts, Seasonal Fruit, Feta Cheese, Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Blend (Shaved Asiago, Romano & Parmesan Cheese), Croutons, Black Pepper TEMPORARY PRICE INCREASE, romaine is at an all time high :(
- Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese. Spin your chicken in any chicken flavor!
- Garden Salad$9.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives
- Greek Salad$13.00
Mixed Green, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncinis, Feta Cheese, Oregano
- Que Linda Salad$14.00
Choice of Seasoned Grilled Chicken or Ground Beef Sautéed in Salsa & Red Onions, Mixed Greens, Chopped Tomatoes, Taco Chips, Jalapeños, Mozzarella, Served with Sour Cream
- Shetucket Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Feta Cheese, Mixed Greens, Pepperoncinis, Bacon, Served with Ranch Dressing
- The Don Salad$13.00
Arugula, Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Roasted Garlic, Ceasar Blend. Salad comes DRESSED with Garlic Infused Olive Oil and a Balsamic Glaze
Rice & Mac Bowls
- BBQ Rice Bowl$14.00
Choice of Protein, Brown Rice, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Red Onions,
- Buffalo Rice Bowl$14.00
Brown Rice, choice of protein, mild sauce, avocado, feta cheese, scallions, tomatoes
- Fiesta Bowl$11.50
Brown Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Chopped Tomatoes, Scallions, Avocado, Lime
- Spartan Bowl$11.50
Brown Rice, Feta Cheese, Chopped Onions, Lentils, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Dill, Kalamata Olives.
- Tato Bowl$11.50
Brown Rice, Sweet Potato, Lentils, Avocado, Lime
- Yaki Bowl$11.50
Brown Rice, Sautéed Broccoli, Carrots & Red Onions, Sesame Seeds, Teriyaki Sauce
- Mac n Cheese$10.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese$14.00
Wraps
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$16.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella, ranch dressing and bacon on a white wrap. Served with french fries or a side salad.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese dressing, served on a white wrap. Choice of French fries or side salad
- BBQ Chicken Wrap$16.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, tomato, mozzarella cheese, bbq sauce on a white wrap. Choice of french fries or side salad
- Steak Wrap$16.99
Seasoned shaved steak, sautéed onions, green peppers and mixed greens, creamy garlic on a white wrap. Choice of French fries or side salad
- Mediterranean Veggie Wrap$15.99
Mixed greens, roasted peppers, greek lentils, onion, tomato, Kalamata olives, Italian dressing on a white wrap. Choice of French fries or side salad
Desserts
Sides
- 4oz Side Bleu Cheese Dressing$1.25
- 4oz Side Ranch Dressing$1.25
- 4oz Side House Creamy Garlic Dressing$1.25
- 4oz Side Marinara Sauce$1.00
- 4oz BBQ Sauce$1.00
- 4oz Side Mozzarella Cheese$1.50
- 4oz Side Anchovies$2.50
- 4oz Side Balsamic Vinaigrette$1.25
- 4oz Side Black Olives$1.00
- 4oz Side Bleu Cheese CRUMBLE$2.00
- 4oz Side Caesar Dressing$1.25
- 4oz Side Cucumbers$0.75
- 4oz Side Feta Cheese$1.50
- 4oz Side Green Peppers$0.75
- 4oz Side Honey BBQ Sauce$1.25
- 4oz Side Italian Dressing$1.25
- 4oz Side Honey Mustard Dresssing$1.25
- 4oz Side Honey Sriracha Sauce$1.25
- 4oz Side Hot Sauce$1.25
- 4oz Side Jalapeños$0.75
- 4oz Side Kalamata Olives$1.25
- 4oz Side Ketchup$1.00
- 4oz Side Mild Sauce$1.25
- 4oz Side Mayoketchup$1.25
- 4oz Side Mayo$1.25
- 4oz Side Oil$0.75
- 4oz Side Olive Oil$1.00
- 4oz Side Black Olives$0.75
- 3oz Parmesan Cheese$2.00
- 4oz Side Pepperoncinis$0.75
- 4oz Side Pickles$0.50
- 4oz Side Pineapple$0.75
- 4oz Side Baby Bellas$0.75
- 4oz Side Red Onions$0.75
- 4oz Side Roasted Garlic$2.00
- 4oz Side Roasted Peppers$0.75
- 4oz Side Salsa$1.00
- 4oz Side Sour Cream$1.25
- 4oz Side Spicy BBQ Sauce$1.25
- 4oz Side Sriracha$1.50
- 4oz Teriyaki Sauce$1.50
- 4oz Side Vinegar$0.50
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Pleasant Pizza is a family owned and operated restaurant. We offer take out, delivery and outdoor dining (only during summer months!). We vow to stay creative, and offer the highest quality food and service! Keep up with us on Instagram and Facebook!
413 Pleasant Street, Willimantic, CT 06226