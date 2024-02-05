Restaurant info

Under new ownership and new reopened - we're so excited to serve the Santa Cruz community! A True Santa Cruz Tradition Since 1975! You’ll always find an inviting atmosphere authentic to Santa Cruz at Pleasure Pizza. Preferred by Santa Cruz locals and a taste of Santa Cruz for beach going travelers. A welcoming and courteous staff is always waiting to greet you. The Pleasure Pizza menu offers a venerable Who’s Who of all your old favorites, some with unique twists, along with new and exciting tastes and textures that are guaranteed to please the palette.

