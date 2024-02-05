Pleasure Pizza - Downtown Santa Cruz
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Under new ownership and new reopened - we're so excited to serve the Santa Cruz community! A True Santa Cruz Tradition Since 1975! You’ll always find an inviting atmosphere authentic to Santa Cruz at Pleasure Pizza. Preferred by Santa Cruz locals and a taste of Santa Cruz for beach going travelers. A welcoming and courteous staff is always waiting to greet you. The Pleasure Pizza menu offers a venerable Who’s Who of all your old favorites, some with unique twists, along with new and exciting tastes and textures that are guaranteed to please the palette.
1415 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
