Pizza

East Side Eatery

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

800 41st Avenue

Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Popular Items

Blackened Chicken Salad
Wings
Rio Del Mar

10" Pizza.

10" Half & Half

10" Abyss

$19.00

Lemon Garlic Prawns, Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

10" BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese.

10" Board'n

$15.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

10" Cheese

$11.50

10" Greek

$15.75

Artichoke Hearts, Olives, Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

10" Indicator

$15.00

Chipotle Pesto, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

10" Juliet's Garden

$15.75

Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Basil Pesto, Feta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

10" K-Pig

$19.00

Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

10" Meat Combo

$16.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

10" Pepperoni

$13.25

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

10" Pesto

$13.75

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

10" Pleasure Combo

$16.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Sausage

10" Popeye

$15.00

Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Mozzarella, No Tomato Sauce

10" Santa Barbara

$16.50

Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Green Onions, Parmesan Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

10" Sweet Hawaiian

$15.00

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

10" Telecaster

$18.00

Chipotle Pesto, Pineapple, Bacon, PepperJack Cheese, Tomato Cream Sauce

10" The Hook

$18.00

Canadian Bacon, Pesto, Feta, Tomatoes, Mozzarella. No Tomato Sauce.

10" Veggie

$15.75

Tomatoes, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Olives Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

10" Verona

$19.00

Chicken, Pesto, Garlic, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

Gluten Free Pizza.

Pepperoni, Salami, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Sausage

GF Half & Half

GF Abyss

$32.50

Lemon Garlic Prawns, Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

GF BBQ Chicken

$30.25

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Pineapple, Pepper Jack Cheese. No Tomato Sauce.

GF Board'n

$19.70

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

GF Cheese

$15.95

GF Greek

$22.95

Artichoke Hearts, Olives, Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

GF Indicator

$19.75

Chipotle Pesto, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

GF Juliet's Garden

$23.95

Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Basil Pesto, Feta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

GF K-Pig

$30.25

Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

GF Meat Combo

$25.25

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

GF Pepperoni

$18.50

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

GF Pesto

$18.50

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

GF Pleasure Combo

$25.25

GF Popeye

$23.95

Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Mozzarella, No Tomato Sauce

GF Santa Barbara

$30.25

Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Green Onions, Parmesan Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

GF Sweet Hawaiian

$19.70

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

GF Telecaster

$30.25

Chipotle Pesto, Pineapple, Bacon, PepperJack Cheese, Tomato Cream Sauce

GF The Hook

$30.25

Canadian Bacon, Pesto, Feta, Tomatoes, Mozzarella. No Tomato Sauce

GF Veggie

$21.00

Tomatoes, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Olives Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

GF Verona

$30.25

Chicken, Pesto, Red Onion, Garlic, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

14" Pizza.

14" Half & Half

14" Abyss

$32.50

Lemon Garlic Prawns, Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

14" BBQ Chicken

$30.25

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Pineapple, Pepper Jack Cheese. No Tomato Sauce.

14" Board'N

$18.70

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

14" Cheese

$15.95

14" Greek

$23.95

Artichoke Hearts, Olives, Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

14" Indicator

$19.75

Chipotle Pesto, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

14" Juliet's Garden

$23.95

Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Basil Pesto, Feta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

14" K-Pig

$30.25

Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

14" Meat Combo

$25.25

Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

14" Pepperoni

$18.50

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

14" Pesto

$18.50

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

14" Pleasure Combo

$25.25

Pepperoni, Salami, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Sausage

14" Popeye

$23.95

Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Mozzarella, No Tomato Sauce

14" Santa Barbara

$30.25

Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Green Onions, Parmesan Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

14" Sweet Hawaiian

$18.70

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

14" Telecaster

$30.25

Chipotle Pesto, Pineapple, Bacon, PepperJack Cheese, Tomato Cream Sauce

14" The Hook

$30.25

Canadian Bacon, Pesto, Feta, Tomatoes, Mozzarella. No Tomato Sauce.

14" Veggie

$21.00

Tomatoes, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Olives Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

14" Verona

$30.25

Chicken, Pesto, Red Onion, Garlic, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

18" Pizza.

18" Half & Half

18" Abyss

$37.75

Lemon Garlic Prawns, Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

18" BBQ Chicken

$34.50

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Pineapple, Pepper Jack Cheese. No Tomato Sauce.

18" Board'n

$26.25

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

18" Cheese

$19.95

18" Greek

$30.50

Artichoke Hearts, Olives, Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

18" Indicator

$26.25

Chipotle Pesto, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

18" Juliet's Garden

$30.50

Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Basil Pesto, Feta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

18" K-Pig

$34.50

Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

18" Meat Combo

$32.50

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

18" Pepperoni

$24.25

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

18" Pesto

$24.95

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

18" Pleasure Combo

$32.50

Pepperoni, Salami, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Sausage

18" Popeye

$30.50

Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Mozzarella, No Tomato Sauce

18" Santa Barbara

$34.50

Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Green Onions, Parmesan Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

18" Sweet Hawaiian

$26.25

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

18" Telecaster

$34.50

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

18" The Hook

$34.50

Canadian Bacon, Pesto, Feta, Tomatoes, Mozzarella. No Tomato Sauce.

18" Veggie

$28.50

Tomatoes, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Olives Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

18" Verona

$34.50

Chicken, Pesto, Red Onion, Garlic, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Appetizers

Prawns

$12.50

6 Bacon-wrapped Gulf prawns, served with chipotle aioli. [GF]

Bucci's Nachos

$14.50

Corn tortillas baked with organic black beans, and oozing with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses. Topped with pico de gallo, olives, sour cream, and jalapenos. FINISHED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF: Carnitas / Tri-Tip / Chicken / House Guacamole. [GF, w/o chili.] ADD: Don's chili--2.00 (Chili meat cooked with amber ale beer.)

French Fries

$6.25

Traditionally-cut, potato fries. Cooked in soy oil. Lightly salted. [GF, without chili.] ADD: House-made Ranch dressing--.50 ADD: Garlic / Cheese / Bacon--1.00 ADD: Cheesy Marinara Sauce--2.00 ADD: Don's Famous Chili (made w. amber ale beer)--3.00

Fried Calamari

$11.75

Lightly battered* calamari, served with house-made "shakka" tartar sauce and lemon wedges. (Cocktail sauce, available upon request.) [GF] (*Ingredients contain egg.)

Veggies & Ranch

$5.25

Organic Veggie basket: broccoli, carrots, sliced cucumbers, celery sticks. Served with our house-made ranch dressing (made with fresh dill!). [GF]

Pizza Fries

$7.50

House-made pizza bread-sticks, seasoned with garlic, Parmesan, Italian spices, and fresh basil chiffon. Served with YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE: Basil-pesto / Marinara / Chipotle-pesto ADD: House-made Ranch dressing--.50 ADD: Cheese / Bacon--1.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.25

Thinly-cut, sweet potato fries. Cooked in soy oil. Lightly salted. [GF, without chili.] ADD: House-made Ranch dressing--.50 ADD: Garlic / Cheese / Bacon--1.00 ADD: Cheesy Marinara Sauce--2.00 ADD: Don's Famous Chili (made w. amber ale beer)--3.00

Wings

$11.75

8 Chicken wings, crisped to perfection. Served with celery and carrots. [GF] CHOICE OF SAUCE: Nekkid / Smokey BBQ / Frank's Classic / Mango-Sambal / Dr. Jones' Habanero en Fuego Sauce CHOICE OF HOUSE-MADE DIP: Ranch / Blue cheese {WEDNESDAY WINGS: 3.00 OFF!!!}

Chips With Salsa and Guac

$7.50

Corn tortilla chips served with fresh, house-made salsa rojas. [GF, w/o chili.] ADD: fresh jalapeno--.50 ADD: cheddar / pepper-jack cheese / sour cream--1.00 ADD: house-made guacamole / avocado slices--2.00 ADD: Don's Chili Con Carne*--3.00 (*Chili meat cooked w. amber ale beer.)

1/2 Basket Fries

$3.50

Traditionally-cut, potato fries. Cooked in soy oil. Lightly salted. [GF, without chili.] ADD: House-made Ranch dressing--.50 ADD: Garlic / Cheese / Bacon--1.00 ADD: Cheesy Marinara Sauce--2.00 ADD: Don's Famous Chili (made w. amber ale beer)--3.00

1/2 Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Thinly-cut, sweet potato fries. Cooked in soy oil. Lightly salted. [GF, without chili.] ADD: House-made Ranch dressing--.50 ADD: Garlic / Cheese / Bacon--1.00 ADD: Cheesy Marinara Sauce--2.00 ADD: Don's Famous Chili (made w. amber ale beer)--3.00

1/2 Sweet 1/2 Reg Fries

$6.75

Half order of each: traditionally-cut potato fries, and thinly-cut, sweet potato fries. Cooked in soy oil. Lightly salted. [GF, without chili.] ADD: House-made Ranch dressing--.50 ADD: Garlic / Cheese / Bacon--1.00 ADD: Cheesy Marinara Sauce--2.00 ADD: Don's Famous Chili (made w. amber ale beer)--3.00

Stuffed Avocado

$15.00

House Specialties

ESE Street Tacos

Cup Clam Chowder

$8.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$13.00

First Place! Award-winning NEW ENGLAND Clam Chowder* (16 oz. bowl) A house-made rendition of a classic. Served with an oven-warmed sourdough roll. (*Ingredients include both flour and bacon.)

Cup Chili Mac

$10.00

Our award-winning Don's Chili Con Carne* (ground beef and pork), served atop a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and elbow macaroni. Topped with green onions, and sour cream. (8 oz. cup) [*Ingredients include amber ale beer.]

Bowl Chili Mac

$16.00

Our award-winning Don's Chili Con Carne* (ground beef and pork), served atop a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and elbow macaroni. Topped with green onions, and sour cream. (16 oz. bowl) [*Ingredients include amber ale beer.]

Bowl Pozole

$15.00

FRANKIE'S FAMOUS CHICKEN POZOLE [GF] Chicken, hominy, onions and peppers in a spicy tomato broth. Served with avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco and cilantro. (16 oz. bowl)

Cup Don's Chili Con Carne

$8.00

Award-winning! House-made ground beef and pork chili*--served with tortilla strips, green onions, cheddar cheese and sour cream. (8 oz. cup) [*Ingredients include amber ale beer.]

Bowl Don's Chili Con Carne

$13.00

Award-winning! House-made ground beef and pork chili*--served with tortilla strips, green onions, cheddar cheese and sour cream. (16 oz. bowl) [*Ingredients include amber ale beer.]

Cup Prawn & Bacon Mac

$10.00

Gulf prawns and crispy bacon in a creamy cheddar cheese macaroni. [GF] No more description needed! (8 oz. cup)

Bowl Prawn & Bacon Mac

$15.00

Gulf prawns and crispy bacon in a creamy cheddar cheese macaroni. [GF] No more description needed! (16 oz. bowl)

Fish And Chips

$14.00

CLASSIC FISH n CHIPS Alaskan cod, beer-battered and crisped to perfection. Served with house "shakka" tartar sauce, malt vinegar, lemon wedges and fries.

Fish Tacos

$14.50

2 Alaskan cod fish tacos (seared). [GF] Topped with green cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, and fresh lime--atop corn tortillas. Served with a side of organic black beans.

Baja Tacos

$14.50

2 Alaskan cod fish tacos (Baja style: lightly beer-battered). Topped with green cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, and fresh lime--on top of corn tortillas. Served with a side of organic black beans.

Quart Chowder

$28.00

First Place! Award-winning NEW ENGLAND Clam Chowder* (32 oz.) A house-made rendition of a classic. Served with 2 oven-warmed sourdough rolls. (*Ingredients include both flour and bacon.) Quart-size: 2 to 3 servings

Quart Chili

$28.00

Award-winning! House-made ground beef and pork chili*--served with tortilla strips, green onions, cheddar cheese and sour cream. (32 oz.) [*Ingredients include amber ale beer.] Quart-size: 2 to 3 servings

Quart Pozole

$28.00

FRANKIE'S FAMOUS CHICKEN POZOLE [GF] Chicken, hominy, onions and peppers in a spicy tomato broth. Served with avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco and cilantro. (32 oz.) Quart-size: 2 to 3 servings

Ryan's Bowl

$15.00

16 oz Ranch

$6.50

BOWL OLD SCHOOL POZOLE

$12.00

CUP OLD SCHOOL POZOLE

$8.00

FRANKIE'S FAMOUS CHICKEN POZOLE [GF] Chicken, hominy, onions and peppers in a spicy tomato broth. Served with avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco and cilantro. (8 oz. cup)

Seafood Curry Soup

$16.75Out of stock

Sandwiches

Pleasure Burger

$14.50

Braveheart Angus, all-natural, beef patty (1/3 pound), with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayo--served on a hamburger bun*. ADD: avocado, bacon, cheese, mushrooms -- 1.00 ea. INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad (Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50) Cup of Soup -- add 2.50 (Chili / Chowder / Pozole) *Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00

Spicy Muchacho

$15.75

Braveheart Angus, all-natural, beef patty (1/3 pound), with guacamole, seared jalapenos, pepper-jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo--served on a hamburger bun*. INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad (Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50) Cup of Soup -- add 2.50 (Chili / Chowder / Pozole) *Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00

The Cuban

$14.75

Frankie's famous Carnitas-style pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, tomato, pickles and mayo--served on a sourdough roll*. INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad (Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50) Cup of Soup -- add 2.50 (Chili / Chowder / Pozole) *Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00

Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

Organic veggie melt with avocado, onions, peppers, tomato, baby spinach, pepper-jack cheese and dijonnaise--served on a house-made Ciabatta roll*. ADD: bacon, mushrooms -- 1.00 ea. INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad (Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50) Cup of Soup -- add 2.50 (Chili / Chowder / Pozole) *Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00

Rio Del Mar

$14.50

Roasted chicken breast, thinly sliced and melted with provolone cheese. Topped with basil-pesto, tomato and mayo--served on a sourdough roll*. ADD: avocado / bacon / mushrooms -- 1.00 ea. INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad (Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50) Cup of Soup -- add 2.50 (Chili / Chowder / Pozole) *Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.75Out of stock

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Pastas

The Abyss

$15.50

Gulf prawns sauteed with fresh basil-pesto, and topped with Parmesan. Served with your choice of pasta: Penne or Fettucini. GF Quinoa noodle -- add 1.00 ADD: Garlic bread or Sliced Sourdough 2.50

Chicken Chipotle Alfredo

$15.25

House-roasted chicken breast, simmered in a creamy chipotle Alfredo sauce. Topped with chili powder and cilantro. (SUB: regular Alfredo, upon request) Served with your choice of pasta: Penne or Fettucini. GF Quinoa noodle -- add 1.00 ADD: Garlic bread or Sliced Sourdough 2.50

Spicy Southwestern Pasta

$15.50

Seared Gulf prawns tossed with chipotle pesto, roasted red bell peppers, caramelized onions and pepper-jack cheese. Topped with fresh cilantro. Served with your choice of pasta: Penne or Fettucini. GF Quinoa noodle -- add 1.00 ADD: Garlic bread or Sliced Sourdough 2.50

Bowl Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Pasta

$11.00

Salads

Blackened Chicken Salad

$13.00+

Blackened chicken breast, organic romaine, crispy bacon, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our house ranch dressing. ADD: guacamole--2.00 All salads are available as side salads--(less 2.00)

Chicken Caesar

$12.75+

Foggy Goddess

$10.50+

Organic romaine, sunflower sprouts, avocado, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and hemp seeds. Tossed with house-made, herb tahini dressing*. (*NOTE: dressing ingredients include sesame seeds.) ADD: Prawns / Chicken / Tri-Tip / Carnitas--3.00 ADD: Bacon / Tofu / House Guacamole--2.00

Happy Valley Apple

$10.50+

Organic mixed greens, heirloom apples, candied walnuts, fried onions* and raisins--tossed with blue cheese dressing. (*GF Sub/option: caramelized onions) ADD: Prawns / Chicken / Tri-Tip / Carnitas--3.00 ADD: Bacon / Tofu / House Guacamole--2.00

Regular House Salad

$9.50

Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber and carrots, tossed with your choice of dressing. [Full-sized salad.] ADD: Prawns / Chicken / Tri-Tip / Carnitas--3.00 ADD: Bacon / Tofu / House Guacamole--2.00 (NOTE: some dressing ingredients include sesame seeds.)

Side Salad

$5.50

Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber and carrots, tossed with your choice of dressing. [Small-sized salad.] ADD: Prawns / Chicken / Tri-Tip / Carnitas--3.00 ADD: Bacon / Tofu / House Guacamole--2.00 (NOTE: some dressing ingredients include sesame seeds.)

Thai Peanut Ginger Crunch

$10.50+

Napa cabbage, red bell peppers, cucumbers, sunflower sprouts, carrots and cilantro. Tossed with our house Thai peanut ginger dressing*. (NOTE: dressing ingredients contain peanuts and honey.) ADD: Prawns / Chicken / Tri-Tip / Carnitas--3.00 ADD: Bacon / Tofu / House Guacamole--2.00

Cesar Salad

$10.00+

Taos In The House Salad

$13.50+

Winter Spinach Salad

$10.25+

Desserts

S'mores

$5.00

Just like 'round the camp fire! 3 toasted graham sandwiches with toasted marshmallow and melted chocolate in the middle.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$8.50

Packed with chocolate chips!! One (HUGE) house-made chocolate chip cookie, topped with vanilla ice-cream and house-made chocolate sauce. [Packaged separately for ToGo orders.]

Doppel Chocolate Brownie

$8.50

Out of this Universe Brownie Sundae!!! A GIANT, house-made chocolate brownie with chocolate chunks(!), topped with vanilla ice-cream and house-made chocolate sauce. [Packaged separately for ToGo orders.]

Ice Cream

$4.00

Haupia Pie

$5.00

Sides

Ranch

$0.75

Avocado

$3.00

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Charo Beans

$3.00

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Chipotle Pesto

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Franks Sauce

$0.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Habanero

$0.50

Hamburger Patty

$4.00

Jalepeno Lime

$0.50

Mango Sambal

$0.50Out of stock

Marinara

$1.00

Pesto

$0.50

Pesto

$1.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.00

Side Grilled Jalapeños

$0.50

Side Jalapeños

$0.50

Side Of Chips

$2.00

Side Of Cod Fish

$5.00

Side Of Prawns

$5.00

Side Of Sauted Tofu

$3.00

Side Of Sauted Veggies

$3.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Small Bread Roll

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sourdough Bread

$1.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Yellow Mustard

Side Balsamic

Golf Ball

$1.00

Beer

1. 16oz SC Cider Co

$8.00

2. 16oz Flying Embers Guava Citra Kombucha

$7.00

3. 16oz Morgan Territory Pina Colada Sour

$8.00

4. 16oz Altamont Imperal Red Ale

$6.50

5. 16oz Humble Sea Socks

$7.50

6. 16oz Central Coast Pulp Francis

$7.50

7. 16oz Ghost Town Rager

$7.00

8. 16oz Ghost Town Xaphan IPA

$7.50

9.16oz Barrel House Big Sur DIPA

$8.50

10. 16oz Alvarado Mai Tai IPA

$7.00

11. 16oz Wood House Stout

$7.00

12. 16oz Amber

$6.50

13. 16oz Fort Point Natural Magic

$7.00

14. 16oz Mango Pango Fruit Ale

$7.00

15. 16oz Morgan Territory American Lager

$6.50

16. 16oz Discrection Simmer Pils

$6.50

17. 16oz Gilman Brewing Solamente Uno

$6.50

18. 16oz Tremor Citrus Wheat

$6.50

1. 20oz SC Cider

$8.50

2. 20oz Kombucha Not Available

$8.00Out of stock

3. 20oz Morgan Territory Pina Colada Sour

$9.00

4. 20oz Altamont Imperal Red Ale

$7.50Out of stock

5. 20oz Humble Sea Socks

$8.50

6. 20oz Central Coast Pulp Francis

$8.50

7. 20oz Ghost Town Rager

$8.00

8. 20oz Altamont Dank Row IPA

$8.50

9. 20oz DIPA Not Available

$9.00Out of stock

10. 20oz Alvarado Mai Tai IPA

$8.00

11. 20oz Central Coast P-nut Butter Stout

$8.50Out of stock

12. 20 Oz Amber

$7.50

13. 20oz Fort Point Natural Magic

$8.00

14. 20oz Mango Pango Fruit Ale

$8.00

15. 20oz Morgan Territory Lager

$7.50

16. 20oz Discrection Shimmer Pils

$7.50

17. 20oz Gilman Brewing Solamente Uno

$7.00

18. 20oz Tremor Citrus Wheat

$7.50

20 oz Lagunitas Island Beats

$8.50

20 oz Lagunitas IPA

$8.50

1. 12oz Santa Cruz Cider

$6.00

2. 12oz Flying Embers Guava Citra Kombucha

$6.00

3. 12oz Morgan Territory Pina Colada Sour

$7.00

4. 12oz Altamont Imperal Red Ale

$6.00

5. 12oz Humble Sea Socks And Sandals IPA

$5.50

6. 12oz Central Coast Pulp Francis

$7.00

7. 12oz Ghost Town Rager

$6.00

8.12oz Ghost Town Xaphan IPA

$6.00

9. 12oz Barrelhouse Big Sur DIPA

$7.50

10. 12 oz Alvarado Mai Tai IPA

$6.50

11. 12oz Central Coast P-nut Butter Stout

$7.00

12. 12 oz SC Amber

$5.50

13. 12oz Fort Point Natural Magic

$6.50

14. 12 Oz Mango Pango Fruit Ale

$6.00

15. 12oz Narrative Knusprig Festbeir

$5.50

16. 12oz Discrection Shimmer Pils

$5.50

17. 12oz Gilman Brewing Solamente Uno

$5.50

18. 12oz Tremor Citrus Wheat

$5.50

1. Pitcher Cider- NOT AVAILABLE

2. Pitcher Booch NOT AVAILABLE

3. Pitcher Sour NOT AVAILABLE

Out of stock

4. Pitcher Tioga- Sequoia Red

$24.00

5. Pitcher Humble Sea Socks

$25.00

6. Pitcher Central Coast Pulp Francis

$25.00

7. Pitcher Ghost Town Rager

$24.00

8. Pitcher Barrelhousr Mango IPA

$24.00

9. Pitcher Dbl Triple NOT AVAILABLE

Out of stock

10. Pitcher Alvarado Mai Tai IPA

$25.00

11. Barrel Aged NOT AVAILABLE

Out of stock

12. Pitcher Amber

$24.00

13. Pitcher Fort Point Natural Magic

$25.00

14. Pitcher Corralitos Blonde Ale

$24.00

15. Pitcher Firestone Oaktoberfest Lager

$24.00

16. Pitcher Discrection Shimmer Pils

$24.00

17.Gilman Brewing Solamente Uno

$24.00

18. Pitcher Tremor Citrus Wheat

$24.00

Omission Gluten Free IPA

$4.00Out of stock

Sierra Nevada

$4.00

Kona Lonaboard Lager

$4.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$4.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.50

Michelada

$9.00

High Noon Seltzer

$7.00Out of stock

The Finish Long Drink

$5.50

Barre Bottle Toricido Negra

$6.00

Central Coast Pacific Sunrise Tart Ale

$7.75

Central Coast Terrifico Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Hemly Apple Cider

$7.50

Hen House Fish Don't Exist IPA

$6.50Out of stock

High Noon Seltzer

$5.00Out of stock

Jolly Pumpkin Bam Biere Farmhouse Ale

$5.50

Lead Peanut Butter Stout

$5.50

Liquid Gravity Coconut Tangerine Hazy

$7.00

Narrative Fermentations Froot

$6.75Out of stock

Nectar Hard Seltzer

$5.00

New Glory Key Lime Gose (NITRO)

$5.75

Newtopia Electric Ritual Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Wild Boar Vice POG

$7.75Out of stock

Bare Bottle Torcido Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Wine By The Glass

Carrara Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Pasqua Prosecco

$9.00

Santa Margherita Rose

$8.00

Carmenet Chardonnay

$7.00

Storrs Chardonnay

$11.00

Soquel Pinot

$13.00

Pleasure Red Blend

$9.00

Birrinchino Sclia

$14.00

Ridge

$15.00

Sangria

$7.00

Sparkling Wine

$6.00

La Honda Sauvignon Blanc

$10.50

Terra D'Orro Chenin Blanc & Viogner

$8.00

Wine By The Bottle

BTL Santa Margherita Rose

$28.00

Terra D'Orro Chenin Blanc & Viognier

$27.00

BTL La Honda Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Carmenet, Chardonnay

$20.00

BTL Storrs Chardonnay

$35.00

Soquel Pinot

$38.00Out of stock

Birinchino Scylia

$40.00

BTL Pleasure Red, Cabernet

$27.00

BTL Sparkling Wine

$20.00

BTL Ridge

$45.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

NA Bev

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mango Juice

$4.00

Tonic

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pomegranite Juice

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.75

Soda Water

Sprite

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Large Orange Juice

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Roy Rodgers

$2.75

Soda Water W/ Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Cranberry

$4.00

Italian Soda

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.25

Liquor

WELL- New Amsterdam Vodka

$8.00

Absolute

$9.00Out of stock

Titos

$10.00

Stoli Chili

$9.00

Stoli Cucumber

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Uncle Ed's Dragon Berry

$9.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka

$9.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka

$9.00

Square 1 Basal Vodka

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lermon Vodka

$9.00

WELL-New Amsterdam Gin

$8.00

Venus

$9.00

Botanist Gin

$10.00

WELL-Cane Rum

$8.00

Kracken

$9.00

Appleton Estate

$9.00

Rum Haven Coconut Rum

$8.00

Plantation Barbados Rum

$11.00

Fog's End Whaler's Cove Rum

$9.00

Meyer's Dark Rum

$8.00

WELL-Lunazul

$9.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$13.00

Casa Azul Reposado

$20.00

Codigo Reposado

$12.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$15.00

Los Vecinos Machetazo Mezcal

$10.00

Mi Campo Repsado

$9.00

Milagro Blanco

$9.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Pueblo Viejo

$9.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$12.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$11.00

1.Whiskey Wednesday Flight

$15.00

1WELL BOURBON-Evan Williams

$8.00

1WELL-Ritttenhouse Rye

$8.00

Bourbon- Baker's 7 yr Bourbon

$10.00

Bourbon- Bardstown Bourbon Co Discovery Series

$15.00

Bourbon- Bardstown Fusion Series

$11.00

Bourbon- Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon

$12.00

Bourbon- Booker "Lumberyard"

$13.00

Bourbon- Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bourbon- Colonel Taylor Barrel Proof

$20.00

Bourbon- Colonel Taylor Warehouse C

$35.00

Bourbon-Colonel Taylor Single Barrel

$17.00

Bourbon-Colonel Taylor Small Batch

$15.00

Bourbon-Eagle Rare

$11.00

Bourbon-Elijah Craig 12 yr. Barrel Proof Batch A122

$13.00

Bourbon-Elijah Craig 18yr Single Barrel

$20.00

Bourbon-Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

$9.00

Bourbon-Elmer T. Lee

$18.00

Bourbon-Fireball

$7.00

Bourbon-Four Roses Limited Edition

$20.00

Bourbon-Four Roses Small Batch Select

$12.00

Bourbon-Hancock President's Single Barrel

$13.00

Bourbon-Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond

$12.00

Bourbon-Henry McKenna 10yr

$15.00

Bourbon-High West American Prarie Bourbon

$9.00

Bourbon-Hillrock Bourbon

$14.00

Bourbon-Joseph Magnus Murray Hill Club

$13.00

Bourbon-Joseph Magnus Triple Cask Finish

$13.00

Bourbon-Kentuck Owl St.Patrick's Edition

$15.00

Bourbon-Kentucky Owl Confiscted

$15.00

Bourbon-Kentucky Owl Takumi Edition

$18.00

Bourbon-Knob Creek 18yr

$18.00

Bourbon-Rock Hill Farms

$18.00

Bourbon-Russle's Single Barrel

$11.00

Bourbon-Stagg Jr.

$18.00

Bourbon-Widow Jane

$11.00

Irish-Jameson

$8.00

Irish-Mitchell & Son Green Spot

$13.00

Irish-Mitchell & Son's Gold Spot

$15.00

Irish-Red Breast Kentucky Oak

$13.00

Rye- Angel's Envy Rum Cask Finish

$13.00

Rye- Colonel Taylot Straight Rye

$15.00

Rye-Elijah Craig Rye

$9.00

Rye-Fog's End Rye

$9.00

Rye-High West Double Rye

$9.00

Rye-High West Rendezous Rye

$11.00

Rye-Hillrock Double Cask Rye

$14.00

Rye-Kentucky Owl 10yr Rye

$30.00

Rye-Lock Stock and Barel 21yr

Rye-Michters Straight Rye

$9.00

Rye-Old Cater Rye

$15.00

Rye-Old Pepper Straight Rye

$15.00

Rye-Sazerac Rye

$8.00

Rye-The Boss Hog 17yr Rye

$35.00

Rye-Thomas Handy Sazerac Rye

$25.00

Rye-Whistle Pig Straight Rye 10yr

$12.00

Scotch-Macallan 12 yr

$15.00

Wheated-Larceny Barrel Proof

$13.00

Wheated-Larceny Small Batch

$9.00

Wheated-Old Fitzgerald 11yr

$15.00

Wheated-Old Fitzgerald 17 year

$40.00

Wheated-Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr

$30.00

Wheated-Pappy 12 year

$30.00

Wheated-Weller 12 year

$12.00

Wheated-Weller CYPB

$20.00

Wheated-Weller Full Proff

$18.00

Wheated-Weller Single Barrel

$25.00

Wheated-Weller Special Reserve

$20.00

Whiskey-Guero 14 yr Whiskey

$20.00

Whiskey-High West Campfire

$13.00

Whiskey-Little Book Blended Straight Whiskey

$15.00

Whiskey-Michter's American Whiskey

$9.00

Whiskey-Old Carter American Whiskey

$20.00

Whiskey-Shenk's Kentucky Small Batch Whiskey

$15.00

Aperol

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Elderflower liquor

$7.00

Gran Gala

$6.00

Midori

$7.00

Baily's

$5.00

Fernet

$7.00

St. George Coffe Liquor

$8.00

Amarro Nonino

$9.00

Kids Drink

Kid Pom

$2.00

Kid Orange

$2.00

Kid Guava

$2.00

Kid Apple

$2.00

Kid Mango

$2.00

Kids Pineapple

$2.00

Kids Grapefruit

$2.00

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Coke

$1.50

Kids Diet Coke

$1.50

Kids Sprite

$1.50

Kids Fanta

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Root Beer

$1.50

Kids Soda Water

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.00

Kid Cranberry

$2.00

Kids Ice Tea

$2.00

LUNCH

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.99

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Pasta

$4.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$4.99

BREAKFAST

Kid's Pancake

$4.99

Kid's Egg

$4.99
All hours
Sunday 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Directions

