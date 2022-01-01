- Home
East Side Eatery
800 41st Avenue
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Popular Items
10" Pizza.
10" Half & Half
10" Abyss
Lemon Garlic Prawns, Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
10" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese.
10" Board'n
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
10" Cheese
10" Greek
Artichoke Hearts, Olives, Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
10" Indicator
Chipotle Pesto, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
10" Juliet's Garden
Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Basil Pesto, Feta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
10" K-Pig
Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
10" Meat Combo
Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
10" Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
10" Pesto
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
10" Pleasure Combo
Pepperoni, Salami, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Sausage
10" Popeye
Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Mozzarella, No Tomato Sauce
10" Santa Barbara
Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Green Onions, Parmesan Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
10" Sweet Hawaiian
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
10" Telecaster
Chipotle Pesto, Pineapple, Bacon, PepperJack Cheese, Tomato Cream Sauce
10" The Hook
Canadian Bacon, Pesto, Feta, Tomatoes, Mozzarella. No Tomato Sauce.
10" Veggie
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Olives Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
10" Verona
Chicken, Pesto, Garlic, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
Gluten Free Pizza.
GF Half & Half
GF Abyss
Lemon Garlic Prawns, Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
GF BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Pineapple, Pepper Jack Cheese. No Tomato Sauce.
GF Board'n
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
GF Cheese
GF Greek
Artichoke Hearts, Olives, Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
GF Indicator
Chipotle Pesto, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
GF Juliet's Garden
Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Basil Pesto, Feta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
GF K-Pig
Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
GF Meat Combo
Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
GF Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
GF Pesto
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
GF Pleasure Combo
GF Popeye
Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Mozzarella, No Tomato Sauce
GF Santa Barbara
Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Green Onions, Parmesan Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
GF Sweet Hawaiian
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
GF Telecaster
Chipotle Pesto, Pineapple, Bacon, PepperJack Cheese, Tomato Cream Sauce
GF The Hook
Canadian Bacon, Pesto, Feta, Tomatoes, Mozzarella. No Tomato Sauce
GF Veggie
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Olives Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
GF Verona
Chicken, Pesto, Red Onion, Garlic, Mozzarella, Red Sauce
14" Pizza.
14" Half & Half
14" Abyss
Lemon Garlic Prawns, Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
14" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Pineapple, Pepper Jack Cheese. No Tomato Sauce.
14" Board'N
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
14" Cheese
14" Greek
Artichoke Hearts, Olives, Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
14" Indicator
Chipotle Pesto, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
14" Juliet's Garden
Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Basil Pesto, Feta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
14" K-Pig
Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
14" Meat Combo
Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
14" Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
14" Pesto
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
14" Pleasure Combo
Pepperoni, Salami, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Sausage
14" Popeye
Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Mozzarella, No Tomato Sauce
14" Santa Barbara
Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Green Onions, Parmesan Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
14" Sweet Hawaiian
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
14" Telecaster
Chipotle Pesto, Pineapple, Bacon, PepperJack Cheese, Tomato Cream Sauce
14" The Hook
Canadian Bacon, Pesto, Feta, Tomatoes, Mozzarella. No Tomato Sauce.
14" Veggie
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Olives Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
14" Verona
Chicken, Pesto, Red Onion, Garlic, Mozzarella, Red Sauce
18" Pizza.
18" Half & Half
18" Abyss
Lemon Garlic Prawns, Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
18" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Pineapple, Pepper Jack Cheese. No Tomato Sauce.
18" Board'n
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
18" Cheese
18" Greek
Artichoke Hearts, Olives, Tomato, Feta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
18" Indicator
Chipotle Pesto, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
18" Juliet's Garden
Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Basil Pesto, Feta, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
18" K-Pig
Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
18" Meat Combo
Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
18" Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
18" Pesto
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
18" Pleasure Combo
Pepperoni, Salami, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Sausage
18" Popeye
Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Mozzarella, No Tomato Sauce
18" Santa Barbara
Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Green Onions, Parmesan Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
18" Sweet Hawaiian
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
18" Telecaster
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
18" The Hook
Canadian Bacon, Pesto, Feta, Tomatoes, Mozzarella. No Tomato Sauce.
18" Veggie
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Olives Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
18" Verona
Chicken, Pesto, Red Onion, Garlic, Mozzarella, Red Sauce
Appetizers
Prawns
6 Bacon-wrapped Gulf prawns, served with chipotle aioli. [GF]
Bucci's Nachos
Corn tortillas baked with organic black beans, and oozing with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses. Topped with pico de gallo, olives, sour cream, and jalapenos. FINISHED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF: Carnitas / Tri-Tip / Chicken / House Guacamole. [GF, w/o chili.] ADD: Don's chili--2.00 (Chili meat cooked with amber ale beer.)
French Fries
Traditionally-cut, potato fries. Cooked in soy oil. Lightly salted. [GF, without chili.] ADD: House-made Ranch dressing--.50 ADD: Garlic / Cheese / Bacon--1.00 ADD: Cheesy Marinara Sauce--2.00 ADD: Don's Famous Chili (made w. amber ale beer)--3.00
Fried Calamari
Lightly battered* calamari, served with house-made "shakka" tartar sauce and lemon wedges. (Cocktail sauce, available upon request.) [GF] (*Ingredients contain egg.)
Veggies & Ranch
Organic Veggie basket: broccoli, carrots, sliced cucumbers, celery sticks. Served with our house-made ranch dressing (made with fresh dill!). [GF]
Pizza Fries
House-made pizza bread-sticks, seasoned with garlic, Parmesan, Italian spices, and fresh basil chiffon. Served with YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE: Basil-pesto / Marinara / Chipotle-pesto ADD: House-made Ranch dressing--.50 ADD: Cheese / Bacon--1.00
Sweet Potato Fries
Thinly-cut, sweet potato fries. Cooked in soy oil. Lightly salted. [GF, without chili.] ADD: House-made Ranch dressing--.50 ADD: Garlic / Cheese / Bacon--1.00 ADD: Cheesy Marinara Sauce--2.00 ADD: Don's Famous Chili (made w. amber ale beer)--3.00
Wings
8 Chicken wings, crisped to perfection. Served with celery and carrots. [GF] CHOICE OF SAUCE: Nekkid / Smokey BBQ / Frank's Classic / Mango-Sambal / Dr. Jones' Habanero en Fuego Sauce CHOICE OF HOUSE-MADE DIP: Ranch / Blue cheese {WEDNESDAY WINGS: 3.00 OFF!!!}
Chips With Salsa and Guac
Corn tortilla chips served with fresh, house-made salsa rojas. [GF, w/o chili.] ADD: fresh jalapeno--.50 ADD: cheddar / pepper-jack cheese / sour cream--1.00 ADD: house-made guacamole / avocado slices--2.00 ADD: Don's Chili Con Carne*--3.00 (*Chili meat cooked w. amber ale beer.)
1/2 Basket Fries
Traditionally-cut, potato fries. Cooked in soy oil. Lightly salted. [GF, without chili.] ADD: House-made Ranch dressing--.50 ADD: Garlic / Cheese / Bacon--1.00 ADD: Cheesy Marinara Sauce--2.00 ADD: Don's Famous Chili (made w. amber ale beer)--3.00
1/2 Sweet Potato Fries
Thinly-cut, sweet potato fries. Cooked in soy oil. Lightly salted. [GF, without chili.] ADD: House-made Ranch dressing--.50 ADD: Garlic / Cheese / Bacon--1.00 ADD: Cheesy Marinara Sauce--2.00 ADD: Don's Famous Chili (made w. amber ale beer)--3.00
1/2 Sweet 1/2 Reg Fries
Half order of each: traditionally-cut potato fries, and thinly-cut, sweet potato fries. Cooked in soy oil. Lightly salted. [GF, without chili.] ADD: House-made Ranch dressing--.50 ADD: Garlic / Cheese / Bacon--1.00 ADD: Cheesy Marinara Sauce--2.00 ADD: Don's Famous Chili (made w. amber ale beer)--3.00
Stuffed Avocado
House Specialties
ESE Street Tacos
Cup Clam Chowder
Bowl Clam Chowder
First Place! Award-winning NEW ENGLAND Clam Chowder* (16 oz. bowl) A house-made rendition of a classic. Served with an oven-warmed sourdough roll. (*Ingredients include both flour and bacon.)
Cup Chili Mac
Our award-winning Don's Chili Con Carne* (ground beef and pork), served atop a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and elbow macaroni. Topped with green onions, and sour cream. (8 oz. cup) [*Ingredients include amber ale beer.]
Bowl Chili Mac
Our award-winning Don's Chili Con Carne* (ground beef and pork), served atop a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and elbow macaroni. Topped with green onions, and sour cream. (16 oz. bowl) [*Ingredients include amber ale beer.]
Bowl Pozole
FRANKIE'S FAMOUS CHICKEN POZOLE [GF] Chicken, hominy, onions and peppers in a spicy tomato broth. Served with avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco and cilantro. (16 oz. bowl)
Cup Don's Chili Con Carne
Award-winning! House-made ground beef and pork chili*--served with tortilla strips, green onions, cheddar cheese and sour cream. (8 oz. cup) [*Ingredients include amber ale beer.]
Bowl Don's Chili Con Carne
Award-winning! House-made ground beef and pork chili*--served with tortilla strips, green onions, cheddar cheese and sour cream. (16 oz. bowl) [*Ingredients include amber ale beer.]
Cup Prawn & Bacon Mac
Gulf prawns and crispy bacon in a creamy cheddar cheese macaroni. [GF] No more description needed! (8 oz. cup)
Bowl Prawn & Bacon Mac
Gulf prawns and crispy bacon in a creamy cheddar cheese macaroni. [GF] No more description needed! (16 oz. bowl)
Fish And Chips
CLASSIC FISH n CHIPS Alaskan cod, beer-battered and crisped to perfection. Served with house "shakka" tartar sauce, malt vinegar, lemon wedges and fries.
Fish Tacos
2 Alaskan cod fish tacos (seared). [GF] Topped with green cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, and fresh lime--atop corn tortillas. Served with a side of organic black beans.
Baja Tacos
2 Alaskan cod fish tacos (Baja style: lightly beer-battered). Topped with green cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, and fresh lime--on top of corn tortillas. Served with a side of organic black beans.
Quart Chowder
First Place! Award-winning NEW ENGLAND Clam Chowder* (32 oz.) A house-made rendition of a classic. Served with 2 oven-warmed sourdough rolls. (*Ingredients include both flour and bacon.) Quart-size: 2 to 3 servings
Quart Chili
Award-winning! House-made ground beef and pork chili*--served with tortilla strips, green onions, cheddar cheese and sour cream. (32 oz.) [*Ingredients include amber ale beer.] Quart-size: 2 to 3 servings
Quart Pozole
FRANKIE'S FAMOUS CHICKEN POZOLE [GF] Chicken, hominy, onions and peppers in a spicy tomato broth. Served with avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco and cilantro. (32 oz.) Quart-size: 2 to 3 servings
Ryan's Bowl
16 oz Ranch
BOWL OLD SCHOOL POZOLE
CUP OLD SCHOOL POZOLE
FRANKIE'S FAMOUS CHICKEN POZOLE [GF] Chicken, hominy, onions and peppers in a spicy tomato broth. Served with avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco and cilantro. (8 oz. cup)
Seafood Curry Soup
Sandwiches
Pleasure Burger
Braveheart Angus, all-natural, beef patty (1/3 pound), with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and mayo--served on a hamburger bun*. ADD: avocado, bacon, cheese, mushrooms -- 1.00 ea. INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad (Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50) Cup of Soup -- add 2.50 (Chili / Chowder / Pozole) *Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
Spicy Muchacho
Braveheart Angus, all-natural, beef patty (1/3 pound), with guacamole, seared jalapenos, pepper-jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo--served on a hamburger bun*. INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad (Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50) Cup of Soup -- add 2.50 (Chili / Chowder / Pozole) *Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
The Cuban
Frankie's famous Carnitas-style pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, tomato, pickles and mayo--served on a sourdough roll*. INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad (Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50) Cup of Soup -- add 2.50 (Chili / Chowder / Pozole) *Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
Veggie Sandwich
Organic veggie melt with avocado, onions, peppers, tomato, baby spinach, pepper-jack cheese and dijonnaise--served on a house-made Ciabatta roll*. ADD: bacon, mushrooms -- 1.00 ea. INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad (Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50) Cup of Soup -- add 2.50 (Chili / Chowder / Pozole) *Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
Rio Del Mar
Roasted chicken breast, thinly sliced and melted with provolone cheese. Topped with basil-pesto, tomato and mayo--served on a sourdough roll*. ADD: avocado / bacon / mushrooms -- 1.00 ea. INCLUDES: Fries or Side Salad (Sweet Potato Fries -- add .50) Cup of Soup -- add 2.50 (Chili / Chowder / Pozole) *Melinda's GF bread, available --add 2.00
Kids Burger
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich
Pastas
The Abyss
Gulf prawns sauteed with fresh basil-pesto, and topped with Parmesan. Served with your choice of pasta: Penne or Fettucini. GF Quinoa noodle -- add 1.00 ADD: Garlic bread or Sliced Sourdough 2.50
Chicken Chipotle Alfredo
House-roasted chicken breast, simmered in a creamy chipotle Alfredo sauce. Topped with chili powder and cilantro. (SUB: regular Alfredo, upon request) Served with your choice of pasta: Penne or Fettucini. GF Quinoa noodle -- add 1.00 ADD: Garlic bread or Sliced Sourdough 2.50
Spicy Southwestern Pasta
Seared Gulf prawns tossed with chipotle pesto, roasted red bell peppers, caramelized onions and pepper-jack cheese. Topped with fresh cilantro. Served with your choice of pasta: Penne or Fettucini. GF Quinoa noodle -- add 1.00 ADD: Garlic bread or Sliced Sourdough 2.50
Bowl Mac and Cheese
Pasta
Salads
Blackened Chicken Salad
Blackened chicken breast, organic romaine, crispy bacon, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our house ranch dressing. ADD: guacamole--2.00 All salads are available as side salads--(less 2.00)
Chicken Caesar
Foggy Goddess
Organic romaine, sunflower sprouts, avocado, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and hemp seeds. Tossed with house-made, herb tahini dressing*. (*NOTE: dressing ingredients include sesame seeds.) ADD: Prawns / Chicken / Tri-Tip / Carnitas--3.00 ADD: Bacon / Tofu / House Guacamole--2.00
Happy Valley Apple
Organic mixed greens, heirloom apples, candied walnuts, fried onions* and raisins--tossed with blue cheese dressing. (*GF Sub/option: caramelized onions) ADD: Prawns / Chicken / Tri-Tip / Carnitas--3.00 ADD: Bacon / Tofu / House Guacamole--2.00
Regular House Salad
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber and carrots, tossed with your choice of dressing. [Full-sized salad.] ADD: Prawns / Chicken / Tri-Tip / Carnitas--3.00 ADD: Bacon / Tofu / House Guacamole--2.00 (NOTE: some dressing ingredients include sesame seeds.)
Side Salad
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber and carrots, tossed with your choice of dressing. [Small-sized salad.] ADD: Prawns / Chicken / Tri-Tip / Carnitas--3.00 ADD: Bacon / Tofu / House Guacamole--2.00 (NOTE: some dressing ingredients include sesame seeds.)
Thai Peanut Ginger Crunch
Napa cabbage, red bell peppers, cucumbers, sunflower sprouts, carrots and cilantro. Tossed with our house Thai peanut ginger dressing*. (NOTE: dressing ingredients contain peanuts and honey.) ADD: Prawns / Chicken / Tri-Tip / Carnitas--3.00 ADD: Bacon / Tofu / House Guacamole--2.00
Cesar Salad
Taos In The House Salad
Winter Spinach Salad
Desserts
S'mores
Just like 'round the camp fire! 3 toasted graham sandwiches with toasted marshmallow and melted chocolate in the middle.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae
Packed with chocolate chips!! One (HUGE) house-made chocolate chip cookie, topped with vanilla ice-cream and house-made chocolate sauce. [Packaged separately for ToGo orders.]
Doppel Chocolate Brownie
Out of this Universe Brownie Sundae!!! A GIANT, house-made chocolate brownie with chocolate chunks(!), topped with vanilla ice-cream and house-made chocolate sauce. [Packaged separately for ToGo orders.]
Ice Cream
Haupia Pie
Sides
Ranch
Avocado
BBQ
Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Blue Cheese
Brown Rice
Charo Beans
Chipotle Mayo
Chipotle Pesto
Cocktail Sauce
Dijon Mustard
Franks Sauce
Fruit Cup
Garlic Bread
Grilled Chicken
Guacamole
Habanero
Hamburger Patty
Jalepeno Lime
Mango Sambal
Marinara
Mayo
Pesto
Pesto
Sauteed Mushrooms
Side Grilled Jalapeños
Side Jalapeños
Side Of Chips
Side Of Cod Fish
Side Of Prawns
Side Of Sauted Tofu
Side Of Sauted Veggies
Side Salsa
Small Bread Roll
Sour Cream
Sourdough Bread
Tartar Sauce
Yellow Mustard
Side Balsamic
Golf Ball
Beer
1. 16oz SC Cider Co
2. 16oz Flying Embers Guava Citra Kombucha
3. 16oz Morgan Territory Pina Colada Sour
4. 16oz Altamont Imperal Red Ale
5. 16oz Humble Sea Socks
6. 16oz Central Coast Pulp Francis
7. 16oz Ghost Town Rager
8. 16oz Ghost Town Xaphan IPA
9.16oz Barrel House Big Sur DIPA
10. 16oz Alvarado Mai Tai IPA
11. 16oz Wood House Stout
12. 16oz Amber
13. 16oz Fort Point Natural Magic
14. 16oz Mango Pango Fruit Ale
15. 16oz Morgan Territory American Lager
16. 16oz Discrection Simmer Pils
17. 16oz Gilman Brewing Solamente Uno
18. 16oz Tremor Citrus Wheat
TASTER
1. 20oz SC Cider
2. 20oz Kombucha Not Available
3. 20oz Morgan Territory Pina Colada Sour
4. 20oz Altamont Imperal Red Ale
5. 20oz Humble Sea Socks
6. 20oz Central Coast Pulp Francis
7. 20oz Ghost Town Rager
8. 20oz Altamont Dank Row IPA
9. 20oz DIPA Not Available
10. 20oz Alvarado Mai Tai IPA
11. 20oz Central Coast P-nut Butter Stout
12. 20 Oz Amber
13. 20oz Fort Point Natural Magic
14. 20oz Mango Pango Fruit Ale
15. 20oz Morgan Territory Lager
16. 20oz Discrection Shimmer Pils
17. 20oz Gilman Brewing Solamente Uno
18. 20oz Tremor Citrus Wheat
20 oz Lagunitas Island Beats
20 oz Lagunitas IPA
1. 12oz Santa Cruz Cider
2. 12oz Flying Embers Guava Citra Kombucha
3. 12oz Morgan Territory Pina Colada Sour
4. 12oz Altamont Imperal Red Ale
5. 12oz Humble Sea Socks And Sandals IPA
6. 12oz Central Coast Pulp Francis
7. 12oz Ghost Town Rager
8.12oz Ghost Town Xaphan IPA
9. 12oz Barrelhouse Big Sur DIPA
10. 12 oz Alvarado Mai Tai IPA
11. 12oz Central Coast P-nut Butter Stout
12. 12 oz SC Amber
13. 12oz Fort Point Natural Magic
14. 12 Oz Mango Pango Fruit Ale
15. 12oz Narrative Knusprig Festbeir
16. 12oz Discrection Shimmer Pils
17. 12oz Gilman Brewing Solamente Uno
18. 12oz Tremor Citrus Wheat
1. Pitcher Cider- NOT AVAILABLE
2. Pitcher Booch NOT AVAILABLE
3. Pitcher Sour NOT AVAILABLE
4. Pitcher Tioga- Sequoia Red
5. Pitcher Humble Sea Socks
6. Pitcher Central Coast Pulp Francis
7. Pitcher Ghost Town Rager
8. Pitcher Barrelhousr Mango IPA
9. Pitcher Dbl Triple NOT AVAILABLE
10. Pitcher Alvarado Mai Tai IPA
11. Barrel Aged NOT AVAILABLE
12. Pitcher Amber
13. Pitcher Fort Point Natural Magic
14. Pitcher Corralitos Blonde Ale
15. Pitcher Firestone Oaktoberfest Lager
16. Pitcher Discrection Shimmer Pils
17.Gilman Brewing Solamente Uno
18. Pitcher Tremor Citrus Wheat
Omission Gluten Free IPA
Sierra Nevada
Kona Lonaboard Lager
Stella Artois
Pacifico
Coors Light
Michelada
High Noon Seltzer
Cold Glass
The Finish Long Drink
Barre Bottle Toricido Negra
Central Coast Pacific Sunrise Tart Ale
Central Coast Terrifico Lager
Hemly Apple Cider
Hen House Fish Don't Exist IPA
High Noon Seltzer
Jolly Pumpkin Bam Biere Farmhouse Ale
Lead Peanut Butter Stout
Liquid Gravity Coconut Tangerine Hazy
Narrative Fermentations Froot
Nectar Hard Seltzer
New Glory Key Lime Gose (NITRO)
Newtopia Electric Ritual Cider
Wild Boar Vice POG
Bare Bottle Torcido Lager
Wine By The Glass
Carrara Pinot Grigio
Pasqua Prosecco
Santa Margherita Rose
Carmenet Chardonnay
Storrs Chardonnay
Soquel Pinot
Pleasure Red Blend
Birrinchino Sclia
Ridge
Sangria
Sparkling Wine
WINE TASTER
La Honda Sauvignon Blanc
Terra D'Orro Chenin Blanc & Viogner
Wine By The Bottle
BTL Santa Margherita Rose
Terra D'Orro Chenin Blanc & Viognier
BTL La Honda Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Carmenet, Chardonnay
BTL Storrs Chardonnay
Soquel Pinot
Birinchino Scylia
BTL Pleasure Red, Cabernet
BTL Sparkling Wine
BTL Ridge
Corkage Fee
NA Bev
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Coke
Diet Coke
Coffee
Fanta
Grapefruit Juice
Guava Juice
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mango Juice
Tonic
Milk
Orange Juice
Pomegranite Juice
Root Beer
Soda Water
Sprite
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Large Orange Juice
Ginger Beer
Shirley Temple
Roy Rodgers
Soda Water W/ Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry
Italian Soda
Grapefruit Juice
Topo Chico
Liquor
WELL- New Amsterdam Vodka
Absolute
Titos
Stoli Chili
Stoli Cucumber
Grey Goose
Uncle Ed's Dragon Berry
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka
Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka
Square 1 Basal Vodka
Deep Eddy Lermon Vodka
WELL-New Amsterdam Gin
Venus
Botanist Gin
WELL-Cane Rum
Kracken
Appleton Estate
Rum Haven Coconut Rum
Plantation Barbados Rum
Fog's End Whaler's Cove Rum
Meyer's Dark Rum
WELL-Lunazul
Casa Amigos Reposado
Casa Azul Reposado
Codigo Reposado
El Tesoro Anejo
Los Vecinos Machetazo Mezcal
Mi Campo Repsado
Milagro Blanco
Milagro Reposado
Pueblo Viejo
Siete Leguas Anejo
Siete Leguas Blanco
1.Whiskey Wednesday Flight
1WELL BOURBON-Evan Williams
1WELL-Ritttenhouse Rye
Bourbon- Baker's 7 yr Bourbon
Bourbon- Bardstown Bourbon Co Discovery Series
Bourbon- Bardstown Fusion Series
Bourbon- Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon
Bourbon- Booker "Lumberyard"
Bourbon- Buffalo Trace
Bourbon- Colonel Taylor Barrel Proof
Bourbon- Colonel Taylor Warehouse C
Bourbon-Colonel Taylor Single Barrel
Bourbon-Colonel Taylor Small Batch
Bourbon-Eagle Rare
Bourbon-Elijah Craig 12 yr. Barrel Proof Batch A122
Bourbon-Elijah Craig 18yr Single Barrel
Bourbon-Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
Bourbon-Elmer T. Lee
Bourbon-Fireball
Bourbon-Four Roses Limited Edition
Bourbon-Four Roses Small Batch Select
Bourbon-Hancock President's Single Barrel
Bourbon-Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond
Bourbon-Henry McKenna 10yr
Bourbon-High West American Prarie Bourbon
Bourbon-Hillrock Bourbon
Bourbon-Joseph Magnus Murray Hill Club
Bourbon-Joseph Magnus Triple Cask Finish
Bourbon-Kentuck Owl St.Patrick's Edition
Bourbon-Kentucky Owl Confiscted
Bourbon-Kentucky Owl Takumi Edition
Bourbon-Knob Creek 18yr
Bourbon-Rock Hill Farms
Bourbon-Russle's Single Barrel
Bourbon-Stagg Jr.
Bourbon-Widow Jane
Irish-Jameson
Irish-Mitchell & Son Green Spot
Irish-Mitchell & Son's Gold Spot
Irish-Red Breast Kentucky Oak
Rye- Angel's Envy Rum Cask Finish
Rye- Colonel Taylot Straight Rye
Rye-Elijah Craig Rye
Rye-Fog's End Rye
Rye-High West Double Rye
Rye-High West Rendezous Rye
Rye-Hillrock Double Cask Rye
Rye-Kentucky Owl 10yr Rye
Rye-Lock Stock and Barel 21yr
Rye-Michters Straight Rye
Rye-Old Cater Rye
Rye-Old Pepper Straight Rye
Rye-Sazerac Rye
Rye-The Boss Hog 17yr Rye
Rye-Thomas Handy Sazerac Rye
Rye-Whistle Pig Straight Rye 10yr
Scotch-Macallan 12 yr
Wheated-Larceny Barrel Proof
Wheated-Larceny Small Batch
Wheated-Old Fitzgerald 11yr
Wheated-Old Fitzgerald 17 year
Wheated-Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr
Wheated-Pappy 12 year
Wheated-Weller 12 year
Wheated-Weller CYPB
Wheated-Weller Full Proff
Wheated-Weller Single Barrel
Wheated-Weller Special Reserve
Whiskey-Guero 14 yr Whiskey
Whiskey-High West Campfire
Whiskey-Little Book Blended Straight Whiskey
Whiskey-Michter's American Whiskey
Whiskey-Old Carter American Whiskey
Whiskey-Shenk's Kentucky Small Batch Whiskey
Aperol
Grand Marnier
Elderflower liquor
Gran Gala
Midori
Baily's
Fernet
St. George Coffe Liquor
Amarro Nonino
Kids Drink
Come in and enjoy!
800 41st Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95062