Cafe Plein Air

review star

No reviews yet

68-38 Forest Ave

Queens, NY 11385

Iced Coffee
Latte
Chai Latte

Coffee by Devoción

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$5.00
Red Eye

Red Eye

$6.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.75

Macchiato

$4.00
Americano

Americano

$3.75
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50
Cortado

Cortado

$4.25
Flat White

Flat White

$4.75
Latte

Latte

$5.00
Mocha

Mocha

$6.00

Latte Special

$6.00
Decaf Cappuccino

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.50
Decaf Latte

Decaf Latte

$5.00

Decaf Americano

$3.75

Decaf Mocha

$6.00

Espresso Tonic

$7.00
Coffee Beans - Pound

Coffee Beans - Pound

$20.00
Coffee Beans - Half Pound

Coffee Beans - Half Pound

$9.00

Tea & Tisane

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.25
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.75

Dirty Chai

$7.25

Matcha

$6.00

Iced Black Tea

$4.50

Soft Drinks

Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$5.50
Fresh Orange Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.50
Green Juice

Green Juice

$5.50Out of stock

Club Soda

$2.50
Small Sparkling Water

Small Sparkling Water

$3.50

Large Sparkling Water

$7.00
Ginger Lime Soda

Ginger Lime Soda

$5.50

Arnold Palmer

$5.50
Vanilla Soda

Vanilla Soda

$5.50
Virgin Mary

Virgin Mary

$7.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Milk

$3.00

Medicine Boy

$8.00

chai, lemon, ginger, shaken on the rocks

Dessert

Slice of Chocolate Tart

Slice of Chocolate Tart

$8.00
French Apple Cake

French Apple Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream (2 scoops)

$7.00

One Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Plein Air is a Ridgewood neighborhood cafe inspired by the flavors of Southern France and Northern Italy. Open for breakfast, lunch and weekend dinner hours.

68-38 Forest Ave, Queens, NY 11385

