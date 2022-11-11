Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges
Chinese

Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds - Ballard

3 Reviews

5458 Shilshole Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Popular Items

Sichuan Pork Dumplings
Dan Dan Noodles
Garlicky Cucumbers

Food

Chrysanthemum Salad

$7.00

soy-vinegar dressing, bird's eye chilies, crushed peanuts (spicy, vegan)

Garlicky Cucumbers

$7.00

smashed cucumbers, black beans, toasted garlic, chili oil, peanuts (vegan, gluten free)

Silky Chickpea Curd

$7.00

pickled chilies, shallots, peanuts, cilantro (vegan, trace amounts of gluten)

Sichuan Pork Dumplings

$10.00

chili oil, cilantro, sesame (6 per order)

Flatbread Sandwich

$13.00

house-made toasted flatbread stuffed w/ choice of protein, chilies, cilantro, pickled cabbage (can be made vegan)

Cold Noodles

$13.00

choice of protein, sesame dressing, black vinegar, sour cabbage, (can be made vegetarian, noodles contain eggs) *served cold

MaLa Noodles

$16.00

house-made alkaline noodles (think ramen noodles), choice of protein, chili oil, fried soy nuts, pickled vegetables, sichuan pepper, broth (can be made vegan)

Dan Dan Noodles

$13.00

sichuan pepper, chili oil, sesame, pickles (sichuan classic, served hot, noodles contain egg, can be made vegetarian)

Sesame Noodles

$14.00

choice of protein, rich sesame sauce, mala spice, chinese greens (can be made vegetarian, noodles contain egg)

Rice Bowl a Plenty

$13.00

our favorite snack bowl! choice of protein, pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, veggies, sesame dressing, dumpling sauce (can be made vegan)

Special Treats

$6.00

crispy rice cereal, corn flakes, marshmallows, salted peanuts, toasted sesame, dark chocolate (a slab big enough to share, if you want to)

Mo

$3.00Out of stock

Need something to soak up dumpling sauce?! House-made mo (flatbread that reminds us of a pita combined with an english muffin, but better) toasted are ready for tearing and dipping.

Drinks

Rachel's Blood Orange Ginger Beer

$6.00

La Croix Can

$3.00

Pantry/Merch

Select 3

$25.00

Dumpling Sauce

$10.00

spoon, pour, drizzle, chug.

Sesame Dressing

$10.00

our favorite condiment. rich, creamy, nut free.

Chili Oil

$10.00Out of stock

5-Star Magic Chili

$10.00Out of stock

NEW! Spicier version of our magic chili to sprinkle on food to put into your face.

Magic Chili Spice

$10.00

this addictive spice blend is ready to be sprinkled liberally on ANYTHING.

Shao Kao Spice

$10.00

lots of cumin, chili, coriander, Sichuan pepper make this spice mix perfect for grilled meats or veggies.

Chrysanthemum Tea (5 bags)

$5.00Out of stock

Delicate, floral, herbal tea.

Formosa Bai Hao Oolong Tea (5 bags)

$5.00

Light, toasty, luxurious oolong tea from Taiwan.

Dump Truck T-Shirt

$22.00
Dump Truck Sweatshirt

Dump Truck Sweatshirt

$41.00

Alternative Apparel crew neck sweatshirt featuring dumplings (cozy, fun, runs small)!

Hat

$25.00
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds is parked right inside the Cloudburst beer garden in Ballard. Order online for pick up or while you sip a beer. Cheers!

Website

Location

5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107

Directions

