Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges
Chinese

Plenty of Clouds - CAPITOL HILL

505 Reviews

$$

1550 15th Ave.

Seattle, WA 98122

Popular Items

Sichuan Pork Dumplings

$13.00

chili oil, cilantro, sesame (cannot be made gluten free)

Cucumber Salad

$11.00

cucumbers, radish, black beans, toasted garlic, chili oil, peanuts (vegan, gluten free)

Ma-Po Tofu

$20.00

tofu, pork, doubanjiang, leeks, rice (can be made gluten free &/or vegan - sub mushrooms for beef)


Small

Cucumber Salad

$11.00

cucumbers, radish, black beans, toasted garlic, chili oil, peanuts (vegan, gluten free)

Spicy Eggplant

$12.00

tender eggplant strips, bird's eye chilies, fresh ginger and garlic, fresh herbs. *spicy

Chrysanthemum Salad

$12.00

chili-soy dressing, bird's eye chili, crushed peanuts (spicy, vegan, can be made gluten free)

Chickpea Curd

$11.00

pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, cilantro (vegan, can be made gluten free)

Chinese Greens

$13.00

dried chilies, garlic (vegan, gluten free)

Grandma Potatoes

$13.00

pickled mustard greens, sichuan peppercorn (vegan, trace amounts of gluten)

Sichuan Pork Dumplings

$13.00

chili oil, cilantro, sesame (cannot be made gluten free)

Large

Ma-Po Tofu

$20.00

tofu, pork, doubanjiang, leeks, rice (can be made gluten free &/or vegan - sub mushrooms for beef)

Twice-Cooked Pork

$20.00

pork belly, charred onions, doubanjiang, jasmine rice (this item can be made vegan, CANNOT be made celiac)

Dry Fried Chicken

$20.00

too many chilies, sichuan peppercorn, kohlrabi, rice (can be made vegan - sub tofu, CANNOT be made celiac friendly)

Stir-Fried Cumin Lamb

$22.00

crispy steamed bun, chrysanthemum, rice (can be made gluten free &/or vegan - sub tofu for lamb)

Rice & Noodles

Cold Noodles

$17.00

pork, sesame, black vinegar, sour cabbage (noodles contain wheat & egg, can be made vegetarian - sub mushrooms or tofu)

Burning Noodle

$17.00

pork, walnuts, ya cai, chili oil, scallions, sesame, pickled chilies (can be made vegan, CANNOT be made nut free)

Sesame Noodles

$17.00

pork, ma-la dressing, chinese greens (noodles contain wheat & egg, can be made vegetarian - sub mushrooms or tofu)

Dan Dan Noodles

$17.00

pork, mala, pickled long beans, a Sichuan classic (noodles contain wheat & egg, can be made vegetarian or vegan - sub mushrooms or tofu)

Shrimp Fried Rice

$19.00

pickled chilies, egg, crispy shallots (gluten free)

Mushroom & Tofu Fried Rice

$18.00

greens, aromatic soy sauce, peanuts (vegan, CANNOT be made gluten free)

Ground Pork Fried Rice

$18.00

mushrooms, cabbage, greens, doubanjiang (can be made gluten free)

Egg & Chive Fried Rice

$13.00

Jasmine Rice Side

$4.00

Cocktails

Our house-crafted cocktails are now available to-go! You must be 21 or older to purchase alcoholic beverages. *** Customer Notice*** Pre-mixed alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment may not be consumed in a motor vehicle or transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (this does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment, but may include underneath a seat outside of the driver’s reach).

It's Not a Turmeric

$13.00

turmeric gin, osmanthus flower syrup, lime - makes 2 cocktails. Shake with ice, strain and serve in a martini glass if you've got it. If not, pour over ice and enjoy.

Smoke & Mirrors

$13.00

rye whiskey, angostura bitters, smokey syrup (hibiscus & lapsang souchong) - makes 2 drinks, we recommend that you pour over ice & stir, add a lemon twist if you are feeling fancy.

Red Panda

$13.00

campari, vermouth blanc, soju, baijiu- makes 2 cocktails. Not quite a negroni, lower proof soju makes this cocktail somewhat fierce. Shake with ice, strain and serve up or on the rocks, you wild creature you.

Ernest Goes East

$13.00

Yoshimi On Vacay

$13.00

Beer

We are supporting friends & fellow small business owners by bringing in product from local breweries that have shifted their business to provide canned beer.

4 pack 16 oz cans

$25.00

You pick your 4-pack of 16oz beer from our favorite Seattle breweries!

Cloudburst Happy Little Clouds Pilsner 16oz

$7.00

Bob Ross inspired bastardized pilsner. Always different. Always delicious.

Stoup German Pilsner 16oz

$7.00

Bizarre Kolsch

$7.00

Holy Mountain Wit

$7.00

Stoup Citra IPA

$7.00

Cloudburst IPA

$7.00

Holy Mountain Saison

$7.00

Yonder Cider

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Bend & Snap

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Retail

Pick 3 sauces/spices

$25.00

Magic Chili Spice

$10.00

the spice blend that you will want to sprinkle on EVERYTHING. it's magic! toasted chilies, salt, sugar, msg, white pepper.

5-Star Magic Chili Spice

$10.00

NEW! For those that need the extra heat.

Shao Kao Spice

$10.00

cumin, Sichuan pepper, sesame seeds, chili, salt. Toasty & fragrant spice blend traditionally used for grilled meat skewers (or vegetables).

Sesame Dressing 8 oz.

$10.00

house-made sesame dressing for salad, noodles or sandwiches (our favorite condiment).

Dumpling Sauce 8 oz.

$10.00

house-made sauce for dumplings, rice or anything!

Chili Oil 8oz

$10.00

Chrysathemum Tea Bags (5 pc)

$5.00

light & floral herbal tea

Dragonwell Tea Bags (5 pc)

$5.00

toasty & fresh green tea

Wuyi Oolong Tea Bags (5 pc)

$5.00

our favorite oolong tea

Pu-erh Poe Tea Bags (5 pc)

$5.00

rich & earthy black tea

Dump Truck Crew Neck

Dump Truck Crew Neck

$41.00

Super soft Alternative Aparrel sweatshirt featuring the dumplings of the Dump Truck on the back. Plenty of Clouds logo on the front. (Sizes s, m. lg, xl - runs small)

Clouds Logo Dad Hat

$25.00

Sticker

$2.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sichuan & Yunnan Cuisine

Website

Location

1550 15th Ave., Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Search similar restaurants

