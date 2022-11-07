Restaurant header imageView gallery

PLNT Burger

459 Reviews

$$

833 Wayne Ave

Silver Spring, MD 20910

MEALS

Regular Meal

Choice of Main, 12 oz. Drink and Small Crispy Herb Fries. Upgrade Your Side for an Additional Charge

PLNTY Meal

Choice of Main, 16 oz Beverage and Large Crispy Herb Fries. Upgrade Your Side for an Additional Charge.

Cosmic Kids Meal

Cosmic Kids Meal

$10.99

Choice of Kid's Main, 12 oz. Drink and Small Crispy Herb Fries or Sweet Potato Fries.

PLNT Burger Box

PLNT Burger Box

$69.99

Our Group Value Pack! 4 PLNT Burgers or PLNT Cheeseburgers, 2 small Crispy Herb Fries & 2 small Sweet Potato Fries (substitutions available). Choice of 4, 12 oz Drinks and 4 Cookies

BURGERS

PLNT Burger

PLNT Burger

$9.59

Plant-Based Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun

PLNT Cheeseburger

PLNT Cheeseburger

$10.19

Plant-Based Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Plant-Based American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun

DBL PLNT Cheeseburger

DBL PLNT Cheeseburger

$14.99

Double Plant-Based Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Plant-Based American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Sesame Seeded Bun

PLNT Mushroom BBQ Bacon Burger

PLNT Mushroom BBQ Bacon Burger

$11.39

Plant-Based Patty, Caramelized Onion, Plant-Based Cheddar Cheese, Mushroom Bacon, PLNT BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Petals, Potato Bun

Steakhouse Burger

Steakhouse Burger

$11.99

Plant-Based Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Plant-Based Provolone Slice, Crispy Potato Strings, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.99

Plant-Based Burger Patty, Caramelized Onions, Plant-Based Sliced American, Pickles, PLNT Sauce on Griddled Potato Bread

CHIK'N SANDWICHES

Crispy Chik'N Sandwich

Crispy Chik'N Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy Plant-Based Chik'N, Green Leaf Lettuce, Pickles, Garden Herb Mayo, Potato Bun

Spicy Chik'N Sandwich

Spicy Chik'N Sandwich

$13.19

Crispy Plant-Based Chik'N Tossed in House-Made Hot Sauce, Plant-Based Pepper-Jack Slice, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Pickles, Garden Herb Mayo, Potato Bun

LIL' DIPPERS

8 PC Lil' Dippers

8 PC Lil' Dippers

$8.39

Crispy plant-based chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces

12 PC Lil' Dippers

12 PC Lil' Dippers

$11.99

Crispy plant-based chik 'n nuggets accompanied by two of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces

24 PC Lil' Dippers

24 PC Lil' Dippers

$20.39

Crispy plant-based chik 'n nuggets accompanied by four of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces

FISH SANDWICH

Save The Bay Fillet

Save The Bay Fillet

$11.39

SAVE THE BAY TODAY! Crispy Plant-Based No-Fish Fillet, PLNT Tartar Sauce, Pickles, Lettuce, Potato Bun

SIDES

Crispy Herb Fries

Crispy Herb Fries

Our original Skin-on skinny fries, Tossed in Fresh Herbs, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce

Sweet Potato Crinkles

Sweet Potato Crinkles

Wavy Sweet Potato Wedges, Tossed in Bloomie Spice, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce

PLNT Chili Bowl

PLNT Chili Bowl

$8.99

12 oz. of our House-Made Plant-Based Chili, Plant-Based Cheddar Shreds and Sour Cream, Green Onion

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.59

Large Order of Crispy Herb Fries topped with our House-Made Plant-Based Chili, Plant-Based Cheddar Shreds and Chives

Sour Cherry Berry Carrot Chews

Sour Cherry Berry Carrot Chews

$2.49

Cosmic Carrot Chews are a new chewy kids snack sweetened with real sour cherry fruit juice and containing only 60 calories per serving. 1 serving of carrots per pouch, and an excellent source of vitamin A.

SWEETS

PLNT Cookies

PLNT Cookies

$3.29

Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple

Soft Serve

Soft Serve

$3.99

4 oz cup. Oat-Milk Based Soft Serve. Your Choice of Flavor. Top with Sprinkles

Oatasty Shake

Oatasty Shake

NEW FLAVORS! Oat-Milk Based Soft Serve Blended with Oat-Milk To Make A Smooth And Creamy Shake. Your Choice Of Flavor. Available in 12 oz or 16 oz.

DRINKS

Mandarin-cardamom

Mandarin-cardamom

100% Organic. suite of succulent citrus pairs with minty cardamom, gingery turmeric and lemony coriander for a delightfully lively refresher

Berry Patch

Berry Patch

100% Organic. The orchard meets the garden with a harvest blend of apples, pomegranates, strawberries, cherries, and black currants accented with ambrosial spices

Lemonade

Lemonade

juicy, ripe lemons, a dash of vibrant turmeric and perfectly proportioned all-natural sugarcane is our recipe for liquid sunshine

Proud Source Bottled Water

Proud Source Bottled Water

16 oz Aluminum Bottle. Sustainably sourced alkaline spring water. As a conservation effort, Proud Source never sources more than 5% of a spring. To create local impact, Proud Source generates economic uplift through job creation in a small towns

PLNTY Meal 1500 Point Reward

PLNTY Meal 1500 Point Reward

Choice of Main, 16 oz Beverage and Large Crispy Herb Fries. Upgrade Your Side for an Additional Charge.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

833 Wayne Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910

