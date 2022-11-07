- Home
PLNT Burger
459 Reviews
$$
833 Wayne Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
MEALS
Regular Meal
Choice of Main, 12 oz. Drink and Small Crispy Herb Fries. Upgrade Your Side for an Additional Charge
PLNTY Meal
Choice of Main, 16 oz Beverage and Large Crispy Herb Fries. Upgrade Your Side for an Additional Charge.
Cosmic Kids Meal
Choice of Kid's Main, 12 oz. Drink and Small Crispy Herb Fries or Sweet Potato Fries.
PLNT Burger Box
Our Group Value Pack! 4 PLNT Burgers or PLNT Cheeseburgers, 2 small Crispy Herb Fries & 2 small Sweet Potato Fries (substitutions available). Choice of 4, 12 oz Drinks and 4 Cookies
BURGERS
PLNT Burger
Plant-Based Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
PLNT Cheeseburger
Plant-Based Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Plant-Based American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
DBL PLNT Cheeseburger
Double Plant-Based Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Plant-Based American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Sesame Seeded Bun
PLNT Mushroom BBQ Bacon Burger
Plant-Based Patty, Caramelized Onion, Plant-Based Cheddar Cheese, Mushroom Bacon, PLNT BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Petals, Potato Bun
Steakhouse Burger
Plant-Based Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Plant-Based Provolone Slice, Crispy Potato Strings, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
Patty Melt
Plant-Based Burger Patty, Caramelized Onions, Plant-Based Sliced American, Pickles, PLNT Sauce on Griddled Potato Bread
CHIK'N SANDWICHES
LIL' DIPPERS
8 PC Lil' Dippers
Crispy plant-based chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
12 PC Lil' Dippers
Crispy plant-based chik 'n nuggets accompanied by two of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
24 PC Lil' Dippers
Crispy plant-based chik 'n nuggets accompanied by four of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
FISH SANDWICH
SIDES
Crispy Herb Fries
Our original Skin-on skinny fries, Tossed in Fresh Herbs, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce
Sweet Potato Crinkles
Wavy Sweet Potato Wedges, Tossed in Bloomie Spice, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce
PLNT Chili Bowl
12 oz. of our House-Made Plant-Based Chili, Plant-Based Cheddar Shreds and Sour Cream, Green Onion
Chili Cheese Fries
Large Order of Crispy Herb Fries topped with our House-Made Plant-Based Chili, Plant-Based Cheddar Shreds and Chives
Sour Cherry Berry Carrot Chews
Cosmic Carrot Chews are a new chewy kids snack sweetened with real sour cherry fruit juice and containing only 60 calories per serving. 1 serving of carrots per pouch, and an excellent source of vitamin A.
SWEETS
PLNT Cookies
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
Soft Serve
4 oz cup. Oat-Milk Based Soft Serve. Your Choice of Flavor. Top with Sprinkles
Oatasty Shake
NEW FLAVORS! Oat-Milk Based Soft Serve Blended with Oat-Milk To Make A Smooth And Creamy Shake. Your Choice Of Flavor. Available in 12 oz or 16 oz.
DRINKS
Mandarin-cardamom
100% Organic. suite of succulent citrus pairs with minty cardamom, gingery turmeric and lemony coriander for a delightfully lively refresher
Berry Patch
100% Organic. The orchard meets the garden with a harvest blend of apples, pomegranates, strawberries, cherries, and black currants accented with ambrosial spices
Lemonade
juicy, ripe lemons, a dash of vibrant turmeric and perfectly proportioned all-natural sugarcane is our recipe for liquid sunshine
Proud Source Bottled Water
16 oz Aluminum Bottle. Sustainably sourced alkaline spring water. As a conservation effort, Proud Source never sources more than 5% of a spring. To create local impact, Proud Source generates economic uplift through job creation in a small towns
LIMITED TIME ONLY!
LIMITED TIME SPECIALS
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
833 Wayne Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910