Plosky’s Deli 1201 Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
NY BAGELS • SAMMIES • BAKERY • COFFEE
Location
1201 Main Street, Entrance on Colorado Ave side of building, Carbondale, CO 81623
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pour House Company - 351 Main Street, Carbondale, CO 81623
No Reviews
351 Main Street Carbondale, CO 81623
View restaurant
More near Carbondale