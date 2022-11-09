Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plosky's Deli 1201 Main Street

No reviews yet

1201 Main Street

Entrance on Colorado Ave side of building

Carbondale, CO 81623

Order Again

Popular Items

Detention
Pastrami on Rye
Hey Mambo

Build-A-Bagels

Choose a Bagel

$3.00

Whole Bagels

Whole Bagel

$3.00

Please limit bulk orders to one dozen. Thank you!

Plain Schmear

$1.25+

Choose your size!

Scallion Schmear

$2.00+

Choose your size!

Veggie Schmear

$2.00+

Choose your size!

Hot Smoked Salmon Schmear

$2.00+

Choose your size!

Vegan Schmear

$2.00+

Choose your size!

Bagels n Lox

Lox Bagel

$12.00

Choose your bagel and your schmear with tasty lox

Gucci Lox Bagel

$14.00

Choose your bagel and schmear, lox, red onion, capers, tomato, 'gold flakes'

Carrot is a Fish Bagel

$12.00

Choose your bagel and schmear, house carrot lox, red onion, capers, tomato.

That One Uncle's Favorite Bagel

$13.00

Choose your bagel, with housemade smoked whitefish salad, lettuce, and tomato

Breakfast Sammies

BEC English Muffin

$11.00

Bacon, scrambled egg, and choice of swiss or sharp cheddar on a toasted house english muffin

Bagel BEC

$11.00

Bacon, scrambled egg, and choice of swiss or sharp cheddar on a bagel of your choice

ACE English Muffin

$11.00

Avocado, scrambled egg, and choice of swiss or sharp cheddar on a toasted house english muffin

ACE Bagel

$11.00

Avocado, scrambled egg, choice of swiss or sharp cheddar on a bagel of your choice

Hot Sammies - come with a dill spear

Sandwiches come with a pickle spear.

Pastrami on Rye

$16.00

Pastrami, swiss, PSB mustard, pickles & onion on marbled rye

No Beef Here

$14.00

House cured celery root, swiss, PSB mustard, pickles & onion on marbled rye

Reuben

$16.00

Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut & thousand island on marbled rye

Turkey Reuben

$16.00

Roasted turkey, swiss, sauerkraut & thousand island on marbled rye

Greek Sneak

$14.00

Halloumi, roasted portobello, roasted red pepper, balsamic onions & pesto mayo on house multigrain bread

RFG Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Sharp cheddar & swiss on house sourdough bread. Beggin' to be dunked.

Cold Sammies - come with a dill spear

Sandwiches come with a pickle spear.

Detention

$15.00

Roasted turkey, swiss, shrettuce, tomato, onion, hots & tomato bacon jam, and mayo on a sub roll

Hey Mambo

$16.00

Mortadella, capicola, salami, provolone, shrettuce, tomato, onion, hots, mayo, oil & vinegar on a sub roll

Here Piggy Piggy

$15.00

Berkshire ham, dijon, mayo, swiss, pickles, shrettuce, tomato & onion on house sourdough bread

Rodeo

$13.00

Bangin’ chicken salad, shrettuce, tomato & mayo on a toasted sub roll

Bring Your Vegan!

$13.00

Cucumber ribbons, shredded carrot, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, pickled banana peppers, potato chips & magic sauce on house multigrain bread

The Mary Edith

$11.00

Classic egg salad, pickle chips, shrettuce on toasted sourdough bread

Kid's Ham, Swiss, Yellow Mustard

$8.00

Choice of turkey or ham with provolone and mayo on house sourdough bread

Kid's Turkey, Cheddar, Mayo

$8.00

PB&J

$8.00

Classic! Peanut butter and strawberry jam

Deli Case

Deli Style Potato Salad

$3.00+

Red bell pepper, celery, red onion, taters, herbs and creamy dressing

Macaroni Salad

$3.00+

Elbows, red onion, red bell pepper, sweet pickles, peas, creamy dressing

Egg Salad

$3.00+

With red onion, tarragon, chives. A classic, just like Dave's G'ma Mary Edith ate!

Chicken Salad

$7.00+

Celery, sliced apple, dried cranberries and tarragon. Yum!

Smoked Whitefish Salad (7oz)

$12.00

Smoked Whitefish Salad & Bagel Chips

$15.00

Bagel Chips

$5.00

House Sauerkraut

$3.00+

Pimento Cheese Dip

$3.00

Chip flavors: barbeque, dill pickle, Chesapeak crab, Mama Zuma's Revenge (hot!), lightly salted. If you know what you want, drop us a note!

Whole Half Sour Dill

$2.50

Made in house!

Marinated Button Mushrooms (8oz)

$4.00

Marinated Olives (4oz)

$3.50

Route 11 Chips

Route 11 Mama Zuma's Revenge Chips

$2.50

Habanero - revenge is served hot!

Route 11 Chesapeake Crab Chips

$2.50

No crabs were harmed in the making of this chip.

Route 11 Lightly Salted Chips

$2.50

Route 11 Barbeque Chips

$2.50

Route 11 Dill Pickle Chips

$2.50

Soups

Matzoh Ball

$7.00+

House made matzoh balls floating in our in-house chicken stock with carrots, celery and dill. Beat the blues with soup!

Curried Squash

$7.00+Out of stock

Salads

Caesar

$13.00

Kale, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, frico, house caesar

Farmhouse Chop

$13.00

Little gem lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese, pickled red onions, radish & farmhouse ranch

Autumn Salad

$13.00

Roasted squash, carrot, rutabaga, mixed greens, pepitas and maple vin.

Breakfast Platter

Bagels and Schmears (per person)

$7.00

Includes assorted bagels and up to three schmears of your choosing. We will do our best to accommodate bagel flavor requests, but cannot guarantee availability. Plattered for a build-your-own adventure!

Bagels, Schmears and Lox (per person)

$10.00

Includes assorted bagels, lox and up to three schmears of your choosing. We will do our best to accommodate bagel flavor requests, but cannot guarantee availability. Plattered for a build-your-own adventure!

Bagels, Schmears, Lox and All the Fixins' (per person)

$12.00

Includes assorted bagels, lox, sliced tomatoes, capers, red onion, and up to three schmears of your choosing. We will do our best to accommodate bagel flavor requests, but cannot guarantee availability. Plattered for a build-your-own adventure!

Sandwich Platter

Ham or Turkey Sub Platter

$15.00

Turkey or ham, your choice of cheese, shrettuce, onion, tomato, mustard and mayo on a sub roll. Sliced and picked and plattered for your convenience! 6 pieces per order, serves approximately 4 as a snack.

Pastries

Maple Pecan Scone

$3.50

Slice of Pumpkin Bread

$2.25

Chocolate Donut

$2.50Out of stock

Glazed Donut

$2.50Out of stock

Slice of Banana Nut Bread

$2.25

Banana Bread Pudding

$3.50Out of stock

Pecan Sticky Bun

$3.50Out of stock

Cookies and Brownies

Mini Rocky Road Cookie

$0.75

Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Lemon Crinkle Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Whole Loaves

Challah Loaf

$7.00Out of stock

Mini Babka

$5.00

Parfait

Parfait

$8.00Out of stock

Bottled Bevvies

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Rocky Mtn Cola

$3.00

Rocky Mtn Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Boylan's Diet Cola

$3.00

Black Cherry Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade Natalie's

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Orange Juice

$6.00

Tangerine Juice

$6.00Out of stock

RESILIENT Juice

$6.00

Citrus & Blossoms DRAM

$3.00

Ginger Cinnamon Switchel CBD DRAM

$5.00

Lavender & Lemon Balm DRAM

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50Out of stock

Pina Frescos

$4.50Out of stock

Tamarindo Frescos

$4.50

Wild Barn Nitro

$3.50

Savory Peach Rowdy Mermaid

$4.00

Rowdy Belly Rowdy Mermaid

$4.00

On Tap To Go

Oliko Ginger Beer

$4.00+

Hibiscus watermelon!

Coldbrew Coffee

$4.00+

Threads

Thimble Fox Logo TShirt

$20.00

Green Plosky's Cap

$35.00

Blue Plosky's Cap

$35.00

Plosky's 5-Panel Hat

$35.00

Spacecraft Collective TShirt

$25.00

Thimble Fox Baseball Tee

$25.00

MIIR Cups

Silver & Green 12oz

$25.00

Black & Mustard 16oz

$30.00

Sticker

Red Sticker

$1.50

Green Sticker

$1.50

White Sticker

$1.50

Picnic Stuff

Saucisson Sec Salami

$13.00

Finnochiona Salami

$14.00

Black Truffle Salami

$15.00

Spiced Juniper Salami

$13.00

Cacciatore Salami

$13.00

Bloody Mary Olives

$6.00

Castelvetrano Olives

$6.00

Wickles

$9.00

Blue Cheese Olives

$7.00

KariKari

$13.00

Mitica Fig Almond Cake

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
NY BAGELS • SAMMIES • BAKERY • COFFEE

Website

Location

1201 Main Street, Entrance on Colorado Ave side of building, Carbondale, CO 81623

Directions

