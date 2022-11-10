Gastropubs
The Plough & the Stars
1,547 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Philadelphia's premier Irish Restaurant
Location
123 Chesnut Street, Enter on 2nd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant