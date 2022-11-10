Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs

The Plough & the Stars

1,547 Reviews

$$

123 Chesnut Street

Enter on 2nd

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Popular Items

Plough Jumbo Wings
Fish & Chips
Poached Pear Salad

Dinner Specials

Shrimp and Mushroom Risotto with veg du jour and blackened salmon

Soup du Jour

$7.00

Cream of Mushroom

Seafood Chowder

$9.00

Chicken Special

$26.00

Free Range Organic Chicken served in our Honey Lemon Tarragon Sauce with Mashed Potato & Vegetable $26

Salad Special

$14.00

Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato & Avocado dressed with crouton & Russian dressing

Small Plates

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Dubliner & Provolone Cheese on Sourdough Bread. Served with a side of French Fries

Battered Sausages

$9.00

Beer Battered Irish Bangers, served with horseradish HP sauce

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

with Applewood Smoked Bacon & Balsamic Reduction

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Dubliner Fries

$12.00
Lamb Lollys

Lamb Lollys

$12.00

with Roasted Potatoes & Homemade Mint Sauce

Salads

Poached Pear Salad

$12.00

Greens, Caramelized Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Poached Pears & Goat Cheese in Champagne Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons & Homemade Caesar Dressing

Warm Rustic Bowl

$14.00

Warm Brown Rice, Black Beans, Corn & Tomato Salsa, & Avocado, served with a dollop of Greek Yogurt

Warm Tomato & Mozzarella Salad

$12.00

With Prosciutto & mixed greens drizzled with Balsamic reduction

Plough Hummus

$17.00

Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives & Pita Bread

Bar Food

Haddock Sandwich

$13.00

with Homemade Tartar, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion, served with a side of Roasted Potatoes

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated in Buttermilk and Spices, served on a homemade Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cornichons, & Herb Mayonnaise, served with a side of Roasted Potatoes

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Wrap

$15.00

With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Homemade Remoulade Sauce

Plough Jumbo Wings

$15.00

Fried Drumsticks & Wings in Homemade Buffalo sauce with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

With our Homemade Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

Buffalo Tenders

$15.00

Tossed in Homemade Buffalo Sauce served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing

Calamari

$10.00

Served with Spicy Siracha Aioli

Angus Sirloin Burger

$12.00

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion

Plough Hummus

$17.00

Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives & Pita Bread

Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Avocado, Tomato, Corn & Cheddar Cheese with Mayonnaise

Omelette du Jour

$13.00

Entrees

Shepherd’s Pie

$17.00

Traditional dish of slow simmered Ground Beef, Vegetables & Herbs, topped with Mashed Potato

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Beer Battered Haddock, French Fries & Homemade Tartar Sauce

Salmon & Shrimp

$26.00

In a Pernod Velouté Sauce over Basmati Rice accompanied by the Vegetable du Jour

Chicken Curry

$17.00

Irish-style Chicken Curry served with Rice & French Fries

Shrimp Curry

$19.00

Irish-style Shrimp Curry served with Rice & French Fries

Plough Steak Fritte

$21.00

Grilled & Sliced Marinated Flank Steak with a Red Wine au Jus, Fries & Horseradish Dipping Sauce

Pork Ribeye

$21.00

Topped with an Irish Rasher Bacon, Caramelized Pearl Onions & Red Wine Mushroom Sauce served with Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable du Jour

Guinness Casserole

$21.00

Angus Beef slowly braised with Guinness, Carrots & Onions with Mashed Potatoes & Vegetable du Jour

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00
Fries

$5.00
Rice

$5.00

Curry Sauce

$5.00

Vegetable du Jour

$5.00

2 Fried Eggs

$5.00

Curry Fries

$8.00

Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Roasted potatoes

$5.00

Plough Breads

Loaf of Soda Bread

$7.00

Soda bread with raisins.

Loaf Of Brown Bread

$7.00

Merch

Plough'd Small Tee

$20.00
Plough'd Medium Tee

$20.00
Plough'd LG Tee

$20.00
Plough'd XL Tee

$20.00
Plough'd 2X Tee

$20.00
Plough Hoodie Small

$38.00
Plough Hoodie Medium

$38.00
Plough Hoodie Large

$38.00
Plough Hoodie XLarge

$38.00
Plough Hoodie XXL

$38.00

3XL Collared Shirt

$25.00
Plough Shot Glass

$5.00

Celtic Scarf

$20.00

Desserts

Moist Sponge Cake with Apple Chunks.

Pecan Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Caramel Apple bread Pudding

$9.00

One Scoop Ice Cream Cup

$5.00

Two Scoops Ice Cream Cone

$6.00

Two Scoops Ice Cream Martini Glass

$6.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Philadelphia's premier Irish Restaurant

Website

Location

123 Chesnut Street, Enter on 2nd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

