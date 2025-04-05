Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City KC

review star

No reviews yet

1111 Main St Suite 120

Kansas City, MO 64105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Combos

06 Burnt Ends Combo

06 Burnt Ends Combo

$17.00

1/2 lb. burnt ends served on toast, and your choice of 2 regular sides

Sandwiches

Regular on Bun

Regular on Bun

4oz of the slow smoked meat of your choice

Jumbo on Bun

Jumbo on Bun

6oz of the slow smoked meat of your choice

2 Meat on Bun

2 Meat on Bun

$9.00

Your choice of 2 slow smoked meats

Burnt Ends on Bun

Burnt Ends on Bun

$9.50

6oz of tender and juicy Burnt Ends piled high on a bun

Ribs

Rib Combo

Rib Combo

$14.00

4 Ribs served on toast and 2 regular sides of your choice

Half Rack Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$19.00

A half slab of our tender and juicy slow smoked baby back ribs

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$31.00

A full slab of our tender and juicy slow smoked baby back ribs

Get Loaded

Loaded BBQ Nachos

Loaded BBQ Nachos

House fried corn tortilla chips piled high with your choice of meat, house made cheese sauce and topped with KC Crossroads sauce. Sour Cream and Jalapenos available upon request

Loaded BBQ Fries

Loaded BBQ Fries

Our Yardbird fries piled high with your choice of meat, house made cheese sauce and topped with KC Crossroads sauce. Sour Cream and Jalapenos available upon request

Meat By The LB

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$9.50+
Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage

$9.50+
Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$9.50+
Brisket

Brisket

$11.00+
Pit Ham

Pit Ham

$9.50+
Sliced Turkey

Sliced Turkey

$9.50+
Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$11.50+

Sides

Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.50

Golden brown and seasoned with our famous Yardbird dry rub

Pit Beans

Pit Beans

$4.00+

Smoky pit beans made with chopped brisket and featuring our Bean Buddy

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$4.00+

Pasta tossed in our house made cheese sauce

Cheesy Potatoes

Cheesy Potatoes

$4.00+

A perfect marriage of cheese and hash browns seasoned with Yardbird dry rub and baked to perfection

Cheesy Corn

Cheesy Corn

$4.00+

Sweet corn with diced ham and covered in our house made cheese sauce

Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.00+

Green Beans with chopped rib meat and Bovine Bold dry rub

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$3.00+

Pasta, tomatoes and black olives tossed in a creamy Italian style dressing and seasoned with our Yardbird dry rub.

Family Pack

Royal Crown Family Box

Royal Crown Family Box

$35.00

Full slab of ribs, 1lb of brisket and 1lb of pulled pork

Moink Family Box

$35.00

1.5 Pounds of Burnt Ends 1 Pound of Sausage

Homegating Box

$35.00

1/2 Pound of Pork 1 Slab of Ribs 1 Pound of Burnt Ends

Beverages

24oz Fountain Drink

$1.99

Gallon Lemonade

$6.25

Bottled Soda or Water

$2.49Out of stock

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$6.25

Extras

Extra 2 Bread

$0.50

Extra 2 Toast

$0.50

Add 1 Bun

$0.50

Gluten Free Bun

$1.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Dozen Sliders

$4.50

Package Buns (8)

$4.00

Cookies

$2.00

Retail Items

Yardbird

Yardbird

$9.00
Bovine Bold

Bovine Bold

$9.00
Fin & Feather

Fin & Feather

$9.00
Sweet 180

Sweet 180

$9.00
En Fuego

En Fuego

$9.00
KC Crossroads

KC Crossroads

$9.00
Hot Head

Hot Head

$9.00
Tarheel Tang

Tarheel Tang

$9.00
Bean Buddy

Bean Buddy

$5.00
3 Pack

3 Pack

$20.00

T-Shirt

$15.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve Shirt Plus

$25.00

Draft Beer

Boulevard Tank 7

$8.00

Boulevard Wheat

$7.00

Cinder Block English Cherry Cider

$7.00

City Barrel RAD AF

$8.00

East 40 Big Head Red

$7.00

KC Bier Dunkel

$7.00

KC Bier Hefe

$7.00

Martin City Hardway IPA

$7.00

Plowboys Lager

$7.00

Plowboys Porter

$7.00

Frozen

Frose

$9.00

Watermelon Marg

$9.00

Frose Sample

Watermelon Sample

Pre-Mix

Cosmopolitain

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Old-Fashioned

$9.00Out of stock

Whiskey Rieger

Whiskey 1.5oz

$7.00

Whiskey 2oz

$8.00

Vodka Rieger

Vodka 1.5oz

$7.00

Vodka 2oz

$8.00

Gin Rieger

Gin 1.5oz

$7.00

Gin 2oz

$8.00

Rum/Cruzan

Rum 1.5oz

$7.00

Rum 2oz

$8.00

Hot Dog Entree

Hot Dog Entree

$10.00

Chili Bowls

Chili Bowl 6oz

$3.50

Chili Bowl 16oz

$8.00

Chili Bowl 32oz

$15.00

Chili Bowl Gallon

$45.00

Family Value Chili Dog Box

Family Value Chili Dog Box

$50.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1111 Main St Suite 120, Kansas City, MO 64105

Directions

Gallery
Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City image
Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City image
Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City image

Similar restaurants in your area

PT's Coffee - Power & Light
orange star4.5 • 25
1310 Baltimore Ave Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Tavern - Power & Light
orange starNo Reviews
1310 Grand Boulevard Kansas City, MO 64106
View restaurantnext
The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company - Kansas City
orange starNo Reviews
101 W. 9th St. Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Drunken Fish - DF - Power & Light
orange starNo Reviews
14 East 14th St. Kansas City, MO 64106
View restaurantnext
801 Chophouse - Kansas City
orange starNo Reviews
71 E 14th Street Kansas City, MO 64106
View restaurantnext
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
orange starNo Reviews
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B KANSAS CITY, MO 64105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
GRINDER'S KC VENUE - 417 E 18th ST
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th ST Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Garozzo's Downtown
orange star4.5 • 1,400
526 Harrison St Kansas City, MO 64106
View restaurantnext
Taps on Main
orange star4.5 • 690
1715 Main Street Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 504
1740 Holmes St. Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Central Business District
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Brookside
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Westport
review star
No reviews yet
Waldo
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Volker
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Rivermarket
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Country Club Plaza
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston