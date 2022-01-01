- Home
Plowboys BBQ Blue Springs
3111 State Route 7
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Cans
QUiRK - STRAWBERRY/LEMON
BLVD - SPACE CAMPER
BLVD - WHEAT
MIXED 6 PACKS
BLVD - TANK 7 16oz Can
Angry Orchard
Budwieser
Michelob Ultra
Busch Light - 16 oz Can
Coors Light - 16 oz Can
Miller Lite - 16 oz Can
Michelob Ultra - 16 oz Aluminum Bottle
Budweiser - 16 oz aluminum bottle
Bud Light - 16 oz Aluminum Bottle
Combos (OnLine Orders)
Sandwiches (OnLine Orders)
Ribs (OnLine Orders)
Get Loaded (OnLine Orders)
Loaded BBQ Nachos (OnLine Orders)
House fried corn tortilla chips piled high with your choice of meat, house made cheese sauce and topped with En Fuego sauce. Sour Cream and Jalapenos available upon request
Loaded BBQ Fries (OnLine Orders)
Our Yardbird Fries piled high with your choice of meat, house made cheese sauce and topped with KC Crossroads sauce. Sour Cream and Jalapenos available upon request
Sides (OnLine Orders)
A La Cart Side Fries (OnLine Orders)
Golden brown and seasoned with our famous Yardbird dry rub
A La Cart Pit Beans (OnLine Orders)
Smoky pit beans made with chopped brisket and featuring our Bean Buddy
A La Cart Mac and Cheese (OnLine Orders)
Pasta tossed in our house made cheese sauce
A La Cart Cheesy Potatoes (OnLine Orders)
A perfect marriage of cheese and hash browns seasoned with Yardbird dry rub and baked to perfection
A La Cart Green Beans (OnLine Orders)
Green Beans with chopped rib meat and Bovine Bold dry rub
A La Cart Cheesy Corn (OnLine Orders)
Sweet corn with diced ham and covered in our house made cheese sauce
A La Cart Pasta Salad (OnLine Orders)
Pasta, tomatoes and black olives tossed in a creamy Italian style dressing and seasoned with our Yardbird dry rub.
A La Cart Brussels Sprout Salad (OnLine Orders)
*Gluten Free* Roasted Brussel Sprouts, parmesan cheese, cranberries in a house lemon vinaigrette.
Meat By The LB (OnLine Orders)
Family Box (OnLine Orders)
Royal Crown Family Box
Full slab of ribs, 1lb of pulled pork and 1lb of sliced brisket
Moink Family Box
1.5 Pounds of Burnt Ends 1 Pound of Sausage
Homgating Family Box
1/2 Pound of Pork 1 Rack of Ribs 1 Pound of Burnt Ends
Fall Classic Family Box
1 Pound of Pork 1 Pound of Turkey 1/2 Pound of Sausage
Nacho Family Box
Loaded Nachos Family Box Choose 2 Pounds of Meat (Pork, Chicken, Chopped Brisket) Box Includes on the side: 1 Quart of Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapenos and En Fuego
Rib Box
2 Racks of ribs with Sweet 180!
Desserts (OnLine Ordres)
Beverages (OnLine Orders)
Extras (OnLine Orders)
Retail Items (OnLine Orders)
The Jerk (OnLine Orders)
Bovine Bold (OnLine Orders)
Fin & Feather (OnLine Orders)
Sweet 180 (OnLine Orders)
En Fuego (OnLine Orders)
KC Crossroads (OnLine Orders)
Hot Head (OnLine Orders)
Tarheel Tang (OnLine Orders)
Bean Buddy (OnLine Orders)
3 Pack (OnLine Orders)
T-Shirt (OnLine Orders)
Long Sleeve Shirt (OnLine Orders)
Long Sleeve Shirt Plus (OnLine Orders)
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
3111 State Route 7, Blue Springs, MO 64015