Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plowboys BBQ Blue Springs

review star

No reviews yet

3111 State Route 7

Blue Springs, MO 64015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cans

QUiRK - STRAWBERRY/LEMON

$4.00

BLVD - SPACE CAMPER

$4.00

BLVD - WHEAT

$4.00

MIXED 6 PACKS

$14.50Out of stock

BLVD - TANK 7 16oz Can

$7.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Budwieser

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Busch Light - 16 oz Can

$4.50

Coors Light - 16 oz Can

$4.50

Miller Lite - 16 oz Can

$4.50

Michelob Ultra - 16 oz Aluminum Bottle

$4.50

Budweiser - 16 oz aluminum bottle

$4.50

Bud Light - 16 oz Aluminum Bottle

$4.50

Wine

Red Blend

$6.00

Combos (OnLine Orders)

01 Whole Hog Combo (OnLineORDERS)

01 Whole Hog Combo (OnLineORDERS)

$18.00

4oz Pulled Pork, 4 Ribs served on toast and your choice of 2 regular sides

06 Burnt Ends Combo (OnLineORDERS)

06 Burnt Ends Combo (OnLineORDERS)

$18.00

8oz of Burnt Ends served on toast and your choice of 2 regular sides

Sandwiches (OnLine Orders)

Regular on Bun (OnLineORDERS)

Regular on Bun (OnLineORDERS)

4oz of the slow smoked meat of your choice

Jumbo on Bun (OnLineORDERS)

Jumbo on Bun (OnLineORDERS)

6oz of the slow smoked meat of your choice

2 Meat on Bun (OnLineORDERS)

2 Meat on Bun (OnLineORDERS)

$11.20

Your choice of 2 slow smoked meats

Burnt Ends on Bun (OnLineORDERS)

Burnt Ends on Bun (OnLineORDERS)

$10.93

6oz of tender and juicy Burnt Ends piled on a bun

Ribs (OnLine Orders)

Rib Combo (OnLine Orders)

Rib Combo (OnLine Orders)

$14.00

4 Ribs served on toast and 2 regular sides of your choice

Half Rack Ribs (OnLine Orders)

Half Rack Ribs (OnLine Orders)

$19.00

A half slab of our tender and juicy, slow smoked baby back ribs

Full Rack Ribs (OnLine Orders)

Full Rack Ribs (OnLine Orders)

$31.00

A full slab of our tender and juicy, slow smoked baby back ribs

Get Loaded (OnLine Orders)

Loaded BBQ Nachos (OnLine Orders)

Loaded BBQ Nachos (OnLine Orders)

House fried corn tortilla chips piled high with your choice of meat, house made cheese sauce and topped with En Fuego sauce. Sour Cream and Jalapenos available upon request

Loaded BBQ Fries (OnLine Orders)

Loaded BBQ Fries (OnLine Orders)

Our Yardbird Fries piled high with your choice of meat, house made cheese sauce and topped with KC Crossroads sauce. Sour Cream and Jalapenos available upon request

Sides (OnLine Orders)

A La Cart Side Fries (OnLine Orders)

A La Cart Side Fries (OnLine Orders)

$3.50

Golden brown and seasoned with our famous Yardbird dry rub

A La Cart Pit Beans (OnLine Orders)

A La Cart Pit Beans (OnLine Orders)

$4.00+

Smoky pit beans made with chopped brisket and featuring our Bean Buddy

A La Cart Mac and Cheese (OnLine Orders)

A La Cart Mac and Cheese (OnLine Orders)

$4.00+

Pasta tossed in our house made cheese sauce

A La Cart Cheesy Potatoes (OnLine Orders)

A La Cart Cheesy Potatoes (OnLine Orders)

$4.00+

A perfect marriage of cheese and hash browns seasoned with Yardbird dry rub and baked to perfection

A La Cart Green Beans (OnLine Orders)

A La Cart Green Beans (OnLine Orders)

$4.00+

Green Beans with chopped rib meat and Bovine Bold dry rub

A La Cart Cheesy Corn (OnLine Orders)

A La Cart Cheesy Corn (OnLine Orders)

$4.00+

Sweet corn with diced ham and covered in our house made cheese sauce

A La Cart Pasta Salad (OnLine Orders)

A La Cart Pasta Salad (OnLine Orders)

$4.00+

Pasta, tomatoes and black olives tossed in a creamy Italian style dressing and seasoned with our Yardbird dry rub.

A La Cart Brussels Sprout Salad (OnLine Orders)

A La Cart Brussels Sprout Salad (OnLine Orders)

$4.00+

*Gluten Free* Roasted Brussel Sprouts, parmesan cheese, cranberries in a house lemon vinaigrette.

Meat By The LB (OnLine Orders)

# Pulled Pork (OnLine Orders)

# Pulled Pork (OnLine Orders)

$11.00+
# Pulled Chicken (OnLine Orders)

# Pulled Chicken (OnLine Orders)

$11.00+
# Brisket (OnLine Orders)

# Brisket (OnLine Orders)

$13.00+
# Burnt Ends (OnLine Orders)

# Burnt Ends (OnLine Orders)

$14.00+
# Ham (OnLine Orders)

# Ham (OnLine Orders)

$11.00+
# Sausage (OnLine Orders)

# Sausage (OnLine Orders)

$11.00+
# Turkey (OnLine Orders)

# Turkey (OnLine Orders)

$11.00+

Family Box (OnLine Orders)

Royal Crown Family Box

Royal Crown Family Box

$80.00

Full slab of ribs, 1lb of pulled pork and 1lb of sliced brisket

Moink Family Box

Moink Family Box

$35.00

1.5 Pounds of Burnt Ends 1 Pound of Sausage

Homgating Family Box

Homgating Family Box

$35.00

1/2 Pound of Pork 1 Rack of Ribs 1 Pound of Burnt Ends

Fall Classic Family Box

Fall Classic Family Box

$35.00

1 Pound of Pork 1 Pound of Turkey 1/2 Pound of Sausage

Nacho Family Box

Nacho Family Box

$65.00

Loaded Nachos Family Box Choose 2 Pounds of Meat (Pork, Chicken, Chopped Brisket) Box Includes on the side: 1 Quart of Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapenos and En Fuego

Rib Box

Rib Box

$30.00

2 Racks of ribs with Sweet 180!

Desserts (OnLine Ordres)

Cookie

Cookie

$2.00

Baked Fresh Daily

Beverages (OnLine Orders)

24oz Fountain Drink

$2.75

Gallon Lemonade

$7.18

Bottled Soda or Water

$2.86

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$7.18

Extras (OnLine Orders)

Extra 2 Bread (OnLine Orders)

$0.58

Extra 2 Toast (OnLine Orders)

$0.58

Add 1 Bun (OnLine Orders)

$0.58

Gluten Free Bun (OnLine Orders)

$1.73

Side Cheese Sauce (OnLine Orders)

$1.15

Dozen Sliders (OnLine Orders)

$4.50

Package Buns (8) (OnLine Orders)

$5.18

Retail Items (OnLine Orders)

The Jerk (OnLine Orders)

$8.00
Bovine Bold (OnLine Orders)

Bovine Bold (OnLine Orders)

$8.00
Fin & Feather (OnLine Orders)

Fin & Feather (OnLine Orders)

$8.00
Sweet 180 (OnLine Orders)

Sweet 180 (OnLine Orders)

$5.00
En Fuego (OnLine Orders)

En Fuego (OnLine Orders)

$5.00
KC Crossroads (OnLine Orders)

KC Crossroads (OnLine Orders)

$5.00
Hot Head (OnLine Orders)

Hot Head (OnLine Orders)

$5.00
Tarheel Tang (OnLine Orders)

Tarheel Tang (OnLine Orders)

$5.00
Bean Buddy (OnLine Orders)

Bean Buddy (OnLine Orders)

$5.00
3 Pack (OnLine Orders)

3 Pack (OnLine Orders)

$18.00

T-Shirt (OnLine Orders)

$5.00

Long Sleeve Shirt (OnLine Orders)

$5.00

Long Sleeve Shirt Plus (OnLine Orders)

$5.00

Chili Dog

10.00

Chili Dog Entree

$10.00

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl 6oz

$3.50

Chili Bowl 16oz

$8.00

Chili Bowl 32oz

$15.00

Chili Bowl Gallon

$45.00

Family Value Chili Dog Box

Value Box

$50.00

Combos (OnLine Orders)

01 Whole Hog Combo (OnLineORDERS)

01 Whole Hog Combo (OnLineORDERS)

$18.00

4oz Pulled Pork, 4 Ribs served on toast and your choice of 2 regular sides

06 Burnt Ends Combo (OnLineORDERS)

06 Burnt Ends Combo (OnLineORDERS)

$18.00

8oz of Burnt Ends served on toast and your choice of 2 regular sides

Sandwiches (OnLine Orders)

Regular on Bun (OnLineORDERS)

Regular on Bun (OnLineORDERS)

4oz of the slow smoked meat of your choice

Jumbo on Bun (OnLineORDERS)

Jumbo on Bun (OnLineORDERS)

6oz of the slow smoked meat of your choice

2 Meat on Bun (OnLineORDERS)

2 Meat on Bun (OnLineORDERS)

$11.20

Your choice of 2 slow smoked meats

Burnt Ends on Bun (OnLineORDERS)

Burnt Ends on Bun (OnLineORDERS)

$10.93

6oz of tender and juicy Burnt Ends piled on a bun

Ribs (OnLine Orders)

Rib Combo (OnLine Orders)

Rib Combo (OnLine Orders)

$14.00

4 Ribs served on toast and 2 regular sides of your choice

Half Rack Ribs (OnLine Orders)

Half Rack Ribs (OnLine Orders)

$19.00

A half slab of our tender and juicy, slow smoked baby back ribs

Full Rack Ribs (OnLine Orders)

Full Rack Ribs (OnLine Orders)

$31.00

A full slab of our tender and juicy, slow smoked baby back ribs

Get Loaded (OnLine Orders)

Loaded BBQ Nachos (OnLine Orders)

Loaded BBQ Nachos (OnLine Orders)

House fried corn tortilla chips piled high with your choice of meat, house made cheese sauce and topped with En Fuego sauce. Sour Cream and Jalapenos available upon request

Loaded BBQ Fries (OnLine Orders)

Loaded BBQ Fries (OnLine Orders)

Our Yardbird Fries piled high with your choice of meat, house made cheese sauce and topped with KC Crossroads sauce. Sour Cream and Jalapenos available upon request

Sides (OnLine Orders)

A La Cart Side Fries (OnLine Orders)

A La Cart Side Fries (OnLine Orders)

$3.50

Golden brown and seasoned with our famous Yardbird dry rub

A La Cart Pit Beans (OnLine Orders)

A La Cart Pit Beans (OnLine Orders)

$4.00+

Smoky pit beans made with chopped brisket and featuring our Bean Buddy

A La Cart Mac and Cheese (OnLine Orders)

A La Cart Mac and Cheese (OnLine Orders)

$4.00+

Pasta tossed in our house made cheese sauce

A La Cart Cheesy Potatoes (OnLine Orders)

A La Cart Cheesy Potatoes (OnLine Orders)

$4.00+

A perfect marriage of cheese and hash browns seasoned with Yardbird dry rub and baked to perfection

A La Cart Green Beans (OnLine Orders)

A La Cart Green Beans (OnLine Orders)

$4.00+

Green Beans with chopped rib meat and Bovine Bold dry rub

A La Cart Cheesy Corn (OnLine Orders)

A La Cart Cheesy Corn (OnLine Orders)

$4.00+

Sweet corn with diced ham and covered in our house made cheese sauce

A La Cart Pasta Salad (OnLine Orders)

A La Cart Pasta Salad (OnLine Orders)

$4.00+

Pasta, tomatoes and black olives tossed in a creamy Italian style dressing and seasoned with our Yardbird dry rub.

A La Cart Brussels Sprout Salad (OnLine Orders)

A La Cart Brussels Sprout Salad (OnLine Orders)

$4.00+

*Gluten Free* Roasted Brussel Sprouts, parmesan cheese, cranberries in a house lemon vinaigrette.

Meat By The LB (OnLine Orders)

# Pulled Pork (OnLine Orders)

# Pulled Pork (OnLine Orders)

$11.00+
# Pulled Chicken (OnLine Orders)

# Pulled Chicken (OnLine Orders)

$11.00+
# Brisket (OnLine Orders)

# Brisket (OnLine Orders)

$13.00+
# Burnt Ends (OnLine Orders)

# Burnt Ends (OnLine Orders)

$14.00+
# Ham (OnLine Orders)

# Ham (OnLine Orders)

$11.00+
# Sausage (OnLine Orders)

# Sausage (OnLine Orders)

$11.00+
# Turkey (OnLine Orders)

# Turkey (OnLine Orders)

$11.00+

Family Box (OnLine Orders)

Royal Crown Family Box

Royal Crown Family Box

$80.00

Full slab of ribs, 1lb of pulled pork and 1lb of sliced brisket

Moink Family Box

Moink Family Box

$35.00

1.5 Pounds of Burnt Ends 1 Pound of Sausage

Homgating Family Box

Homgating Family Box

$35.00

1/2 Pound of Pork 1 Rack of Ribs 1 Pound of Burnt Ends

Fall Classic Family Box

Fall Classic Family Box

$35.00

1 Pound of Pork 1 Pound of Turkey 1/2 Pound of Sausage

Nacho Family Box

Nacho Family Box

$65.00

Loaded Nachos Family Box Choose 2 Pounds of Meat (Pork, Chicken, Chopped Brisket) Box Includes on the side: 1 Quart of Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Jalapenos and En Fuego

Rib Box

Rib Box

$30.00

2 Racks of ribs with Sweet 180!

Desserts (OnLine Ordres)

Cookie

Cookie

$2.00

Baked Fresh Daily

Beverages (OnLine Orders)

24oz Fountain Drink

$2.75

Gallon Lemonade

$7.18

Bottled Soda or Water

$2.86

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$7.18

Extras (OnLine Orders)

Extra 2 Bread (OnLine Orders)

$0.58

Extra 2 Toast (OnLine Orders)

$0.58

Add 1 Bun (OnLine Orders)

$0.58

Gluten Free Bun (OnLine Orders)

$1.73

Side Cheese Sauce (OnLine Orders)

$1.15

Dozen Sliders (OnLine Orders)

$4.50

Package Buns (8) (OnLine Orders)

$5.18

Retail Items (OnLine Orders)

The Jerk (OnLine Orders)

$8.00
Bovine Bold (OnLine Orders)

Bovine Bold (OnLine Orders)

$8.00
Fin & Feather (OnLine Orders)

Fin & Feather (OnLine Orders)

$8.00
Sweet 180 (OnLine Orders)

Sweet 180 (OnLine Orders)

$5.00
En Fuego (OnLine Orders)

En Fuego (OnLine Orders)

$5.00
KC Crossroads (OnLine Orders)

KC Crossroads (OnLine Orders)

$5.00
Hot Head (OnLine Orders)

Hot Head (OnLine Orders)

$5.00
Tarheel Tang (OnLine Orders)

Tarheel Tang (OnLine Orders)

$5.00
Bean Buddy (OnLine Orders)

Bean Buddy (OnLine Orders)

$5.00
3 Pack (OnLine Orders)

3 Pack (OnLine Orders)

$18.00

T-Shirt (OnLine Orders)

$5.00

Long Sleeve Shirt (OnLine Orders)

$5.00

Long Sleeve Shirt Plus (OnLine Orders)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3111 State Route 7, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Directions

Gallery
Plowboys BBQ image
Plowboys BBQ image
Plowboys BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Johnny's Tavern-Blue Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1175 Missouri Highway 7 Blue Springs, MO 64015
View restaurantnext
Colonial Farms dba Colonial Gardens - 27610 E Wyatt Rd
orange starNo Reviews
27610 Southeast Wyatt Road Blue Springs, MO 64014
View restaurantnext
Zarda Bar-B-Q - Blue Springs
orange starNo Reviews
214 NW HWY 7 Blue Springs, MO 64014
View restaurantnext
Lamar's Donuts & Coffee
orange star4.8 • 4,631
722 MO-7 Blue Springs, MO 64014
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - Belton
orange starNo Reviews
800 NE Coronado Drive Blue Springs, MO 64014
View restaurantnext
Custard's Last Stand
orange star4.8 • 2,516
1950 NW STATE ROUTE 7 BLUE SPRINGS, MO 64014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Blue Springs

Lamar's Donuts & Coffee
orange star4.8 • 4,631
722 MO-7 Blue Springs, MO 64014
View restaurantnext
Custard's Last Stand
orange star4.8 • 2,516
1950 NW STATE ROUTE 7 BLUE SPRINGS, MO 64014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Blue Springs
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston