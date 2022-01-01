Plucked Chicken Oakland ZZ DO NOT USE Oakland- Plucked
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
2353 E 12th ST, Oakland, CA 94601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Padron Grill - 1014 Fruitvale Avenue
No Reviews
1014 Fruitvale Avenue Oakland, CA 94601
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Oakland
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
4.7 • 11,127
4828 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurant