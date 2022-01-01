Plucked Chicken Oakland ZZ DO NOT USE Oakland- Plucked

  • Home
2353 E 12th ST

Oakland, CA 94601

Order Again

Popular Items

Basic Chick
Nacho Fries
Rooster

Family Meals & Specials

15 Piece Tender Family Meal

15 Piece Tender Family Meal

$49.00

15 house breaded and fried tenders, gallon beverage of your choice or kids beverages, 2 large sides, 4 dipping sauces and 3 brownies

30 Piece Tender Family Meal

30 Piece Tender Family Meal

$89.00

30 house breaded and fried tenders, gallon beverage of your choice or kids beverages, 2 large sides, 4 dipping sauces and 3 brownies

Chicken Sandwiches

Basic Chick

Basic Chick

$11.99

jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pluck sauce, dill pickles

Rooster

Rooster

$11.99

sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, cage free over-easy egg, house pepper jelly

Tweety Bird

Tweety Bird

$11.99

honey mustard, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, dill pickles

Naughty Nash

Naughty Nash

$11.99

nashville hot pepper oil, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pluck sauce, pickles

Angry Chick

Angry Chick

$11.99

angry sauce, toasted sesame seeds, kimchi slaw, pickled jalapeno

Sticky Chicky

Sticky Chicky

$11.99

asian sticky sauce, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pickled jalapenos, pluck sauce, toasted sesame seeds

Buff Chick

Buff Chick

$10.99

buffalo sauce, blue cheese queso, house pickles

Club Chick

Club Chick

$11.99

grilled chicken, bacon, avocado crema, arugula, roma tomatoes, chipotle ranch

Sweet Chick

Sweet Chick

$10.99

fried chicken sandwich, house made honey butter

The Woke Waffle** NEW

The Woke Waffle** NEW

$15.99

cheddar, applewood bacon, over-easy egg, pluck sauce, hot honey

Fried Chicken Monte Cristo** NEW

Fried Chicken Monte Cristo** NEW

$15.99

fried chicken breast and cheddar waffle sandwich, battered and fried, topped with blackberry syrup, pie glaze, powder sugar

Fueggo** NEW

Fueggo** NEW

$15.99

nashville hot pepper oil, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, hot honey, pluck sauce, over-easy egg

Honey Boo Boo** NEW

Honey Boo Boo** NEW

$14.99

honey butter, hot honey, powder sugar

Whole Wings *New

3 Piece Whole Wing

3 Piece Whole Wing

$10.99

3 whole wings served any style with choice 2 dipping sauces.

5 Piece Whole Wing

5 Piece Whole Wing

$17.99

5 whole wings served any style with choice of 2 dipping sauces.

Fried Chicken Tacos

Fried Chicken Tacos

Fried Chicken Tacos

$11.99+

lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado crema, fresh jalapeno, chipotle lime ranch, flour tortilla

Rocket Tacos

Rocket Tacos

$11.99+

angry sauce, toasted sesame seeds, lime infused cabbage, pickled diakon and pickled carrots, pluck sauce, cilantro, flour tortilla

Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos

Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos

$11.99+

nashville hot oil, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, hot honey, pluck sauce, green onions

Chicken Tenders

3 Piece Tenders

3 Piece Tenders

$9.99

hand breaded and fried

5 Piece Tenders

5 Piece Tenders

$11.99

hand breaded and fried

7 Piece Tenders

7 Piece Tenders

$13.99

hand breaded and fried

3 Piece Angry Tenders

3 Piece Angry Tenders

$9.99

tossed in korean angry sauce, topped with sesame seeds, green onion - served with pluck sauce

5 Piece Angry Tenders

5 Piece Angry Tenders

$11.99

tossed in korean angry sauce, topped with sesame seeds, green onion - served with pluck sauce

7 Piece Angry Tenders

7 Piece Angry Tenders

$13.99

tossed in korean angry sauce, topped with sesame seeds, green onion - served with pluck sauce

3 Piece Nashville Hot Tenders

3 Piece Nashville Hot Tenders

$9.99

tossed in nashville hot oil - served with pluck sauce and dill pickle

5 Piece Nashville Hot Tenders

5 Piece Nashville Hot Tenders

$11.99

tossed in nashville hot oil - served with pluck sauce and dill pickle

7 Piece Nashville Hot Tenders

7 Piece Nashville Hot Tenders

$13.99

tossed in nashville hot oil - served with pluck sauce and dill pickle

3 Veggie Tenders

$9.99

5 Veggie Tenders

$11.99

7 Veggie Tenders

$13.99

Salads

Seoul Chicken Salad

Seoul Chicken Salad

$13.99

choice of grilled or fried chicken breast tossed in our angry sauce, sesame seeds, green cabbage, mixed greens, diakon-carrot slaw, kimchi, green onion, served with peanut dressing

Valley Chick

Valley Chick

$13.99

choice of grilled or fried chicken breast, black beans, roasted corn, roma tomato, avocado, roasted red pepper, queso fresco

Cali Chick

Cali Chick

$13.99

choice of grilled or fried chicken breast, mixed greens, applewood bacon, blue cheese, roma tomato, avocado, green apple, balsamic vinaigrette

Sides & Loaded Fries

Waffle Cut French Fries

Waffle Cut French Fries

$4.00+
Jalapeño Sweet Heat Coleslaw

Jalapeño Sweet Heat Coleslaw

$4.00+
Kimchi Slaw

Kimchi Slaw

$4.00+
Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries

$6.00+

queso, bacon, chipotle ranch, pickled jalapeno, green onion

Hot as Pluck Fries

Hot as Pluck Fries

$6.00+

ghost pepper rub, nashville hot oil, pluck sauce, chopped pickles, green onion

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$6.00+

queso, kimchi slaw, angry sauce, pluck sauce, green onion

Mac & Cheese.

Mac & Cheese.

$4.00+
Buffalo Blue Fries

Buffalo Blue Fries

$6.00+

The Sweets

Brownie

Brownie

$3.00
Glazed Mini Donuts (12)

Glazed Mini Donuts (12)

$5.00

Kid’s Menu

Kid's Chicken Strips

Kid's Chicken Strips

$8.50
Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.50

Cans of Beer,

$4 off. Create your own 4 Pack of Craft Beer

-$4.00

16 oz Altamont Maui Waui IPA

$9.00

16 oz Altamont Rotating Double IPA

$9.00

16 oz Alvarado St Mai Tai Tropical IPA

$8.00
16 oz Montucky Cold Snacks Lager

16 oz Montucky Cold Snacks Lager

$6.00Out of stock

16 oz Fremont Paradise Fruited Wheat Ale

$8.00

16 oz Hollow Jack Pumpkin Cider

$10.00

16 oz Astro Haze IPA

$8.00

16 oz Sabretooth Squirrel Amber Ale

$8.00

16 oz NGB Pils Pilsner

$8.00

16 oz Mango Pango Tart Fruited Ale

$8.00

16 oz Clouds of Raku Hazy Pale Ale

$8.00

16 oz Strata Dust IPA

$8.00

16oz Zwicklepig Double IPA

$9.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.00
Milk

Milk

$2.00
Honest Kids Organic Fruit Punch

Honest Kids Organic Fruit Punch

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Fuze Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Fuze Sweet Tea

$2.00

Fuze Lemon Tea

$2.00

Fuze Tea W/ Lemonade

$2.00
Location

2353 E 12th ST, Oakland, CA 94601

