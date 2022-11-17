Plum Bistro

Thanksgiving Feast 2021

$150.00 Out of stock

Save time (and money!) with our Thanksgiving Feast! The Thanksgiving feast serves 4 people and includes: Mesquite smoke Maple Glazed Seitan Roast Cornbread Stuffing Mac and yease Mesquite bacon brussels Mashed potatoes and gravy Cranberry sauce Choice of Salted caramel Apple or Sweet yam & pumpkin pie