Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan

Plum Bistro

2,359 Reviews

$$

1429 12th Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac & Yease
Mama Africa Salad
Blazin Bahn Mi Sandwich + Fries

Bistro Fresh Baked Treats & Desserts

Seasonal Cheesecake

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00

Avocado Blackkberry Smooth and creamy cheesecake, gluten free graham cracker crust, with seasonal sauces. (NF) (GF)

Carrot Cake w/Cream Cheese Frosting

Carrot Cake w/Cream Cheese Frosting

$8.00

Housemade Carrot Cake With Fresh Carrots, Spices. Allergen Info Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.

Chocolate Cake w/Vanilla Icing & Sprinkles

Chocolate Cake w/Vanilla Icing & Sprinkles

$8.00

Allergen Info Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.

Confetti Birthday Cookie (NF)

Confetti Birthday Cookie (NF)

$3.50

A Birthday Cake Sugar Cookie With Sprinkles. Allergen Info (NF) Nut Free Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.

Classic Peanut Butter Cookie

Classic Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Allergen Info Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.

Chocolate Chip Cookie (NF)

$3.50

Classic American Cookie Overflowing With Chocolate Chips. Allergen Info (NF) Nut Free Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.

Citrus Cheesecake

Citrus Cheesecake

$8.00

Smooth and creamy lemon-lime cheesecake, gluten-free graham cracker crust, with coconut cream. Allergen Info Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.

Plum Bistro All day menu 11-8pm Weekdays

Mac & Yease

$13.00

Plum bistro's famous vegan macaroni and cheese .Rich and creamy nutritional yeast sauce with macaroni pasta. (NF) Made on shared equipment that process wheat, nuts and soy .

Buffalo Portobello Burger

$21.00

Deep-fried panko-coated portobello, Buffalo hot sauce, housemade ranch,grilled onions, cucumber, mixed greens served with fries. Make it gluten-free +$2

My American Guy Cheese Burger (NF)

$22.50

Handmade burger patty, cheddar cheese, tomato, grilled onions, pickle, house special sauce served with fries

Black Pepper Fried Chickn' Burger

$21.00

Black'n fried seitan, cajun bacon mayo, tomatoes, lettuce, lime coleslaw, pickles. Served with fries

Mama Africa Salad

$19.00

Baby greens, avocado, seasonal fruit, tempeh, seasoned quinoa and millet, almonds, housemade mustard aioli, housemade lemon vinaigrette.

Plum Classic Reuben

$18.00

Tofu streami, cheese, pickled cabbage, thousand island, rye bread, served with mixing greens & housemade lemon herb vinaigrette. Make it gluten-free for + $2.50 ( NF)

Macho Burrito

$17.00

Our legendary burrito featuring soy chorizo, black beans, seasoned rice, mixed greens, cheese, orange pico de gallo, avocado, housemade chipotle & jalapeño aioli (NF)

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (NF)

$13.00

Ranch dip, carrots and celery (NF)

Blazin Bahn Mi Sandwich + Fries

$18.00

With vegan meatballs, sriracha aioli., pickled daikon, pickled carrots, jalapeño and cilantro. (NF)

Garlic Rosemary Fries

$8.00

fresh rosemary and garlic. (NF - GF)

Sweet & spicy General TS’O cauliflower

$18.00

panko fried cauliflower, sweet and spicy sauce, forbidden rice, broccoli, green onion (NF)

Fully Loaded Nachos (GF ) (NF)

$15.00

corn chips, chorizo, black beans, cheese, citrus salsa, sauteed mushrooms, avocado, fried jalapeno, jalapeno crema, fresh lime and cilantro

BBQ Seasoned Fries(GF) (NF)

$9.00

BBQ Seasoned fries, with ranch dipping sauce.

Hungry Vegan Chili Bowl

$13.00

House made slightly spicy chili bowl with cheese, Avocado, fried corn tortilla strips, jalapeno crema and cilantro

Veggie Moster Pizza

$19.00

Marinara, mozzarella, olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, sweet peppers, fresh herbs on hand-formed pizza bread. make it gluten-free for + $3

Plum Bistro Supper Specials 11-8pm Weekdays

Taco Night

$27.00Out of stock

2 grilled shrimpTacos with shrimp, red cabbage lime slaw, avocado crema 2 chorizo tacos with chorizo, pico, cilantro, spicy aioli. Mac and yease GF Plum Bistro’s Signature Mac and cheese

Feast

Thanksgiving Feast 2021

Thanksgiving Feast 2021

$150.00Out of stock

Save time (and money!) with our Thanksgiving Feast! The Thanksgiving feast serves 4 people and includes: Mesquite smoke Maple Glazed Seitan Roast Cornbread Stuffing Mac and yease Mesquite bacon brussels Mashed potatoes and gravy Cranberry sauce Choice of Salted caramel Apple or Sweet yam & pumpkin pie

Sides

Mac & Yease

Mac & Yease

$18.00Out of stock

Plum Bistro’s famous vegan macaroni and cheese. Rich and creamy nutritional yeast sauce with macaroni pasta. One pound, serves 2-4 people.

Mac & Yease (GF)

$20.00Out of stock

Plum Bistro’s famous vegan macaroni and cheese. Rich and creamy nutritional yeast sauce with gluten-free macaroni pasta. One pound, serves 2-4 people.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! "Artful upscale dishes take vegan cuisine to its greatest potential, and can even impress a carnivore at chef-owner Makini Howell’s Capitol Hill bistro. With an airy atmosphere of chic sophistication and fine service, it’s the spot for a classy date." — Zagat

Location

1429 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Gallery
Plum Bistro image
Plum Bistro image
Plum Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Evergreens - Columbia Center
orange starNo Reviews
701 5th Avenue Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Cafe Flora
orange star4.1 • 1,646
2901 East madison Street Seattle, WA 98112
View restaurantnext
Ba Bar Green - SLU
orange starNo Reviews
500 TERRY AVE N SEATTLE, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Cafe Lago
orange star3.9 • 318
2305 24th Ave E Seattle, WA 98112
View restaurantnext
Galaxy Rune Burgers
orange star4.7 • 511
3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207 Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Floret - SeaTac Airport
orange starNo Reviews
2901 E. Madison Street Seattle, WA 98112
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Zaika - Capitol Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,662
1100 Pike St Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Terra Plata
orange star4.4 • 4,570
1501 Melrose Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.4 • 4,304
320 E Pine St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station - Cap Hill
orange star4.5 • 3,385
1640 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Momiji
orange star4.4 • 2,985
1522 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Poquitos Seattle
orange star4.0 • 2,466
1000 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Lower Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston