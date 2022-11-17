Vegan
Plum Bistro
2,359 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy! "Artful upscale dishes take vegan cuisine to its greatest potential, and can even impress a carnivore at chef-owner Makini Howell’s Capitol Hill bistro. With an airy atmosphere of chic sophistication and fine service, it’s the spot for a classy date." — Zagat
Location
1429 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
