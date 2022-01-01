Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plum Chopped

315 Reviews

$

1419 12th Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Roast Dinner
Take Me on Tour
Meatloaf Dinner GF

SALADS

A rich , delicious, protein - packed Greek salad . Arugula, spinach, black beans , chickpeas ,quinoa , cucumber, grape tomatoes , sun-dried tomatoes, and nut cheese with Mediterranean vinaigrette. (SF)
Black Goddess

Black Goddess

$12.00

A reach , delicious, protein - packed Greek salad . Arugula, spinach , black beans ,chickpeas ,quinoa, cucumber, grape tomatoes, sun dried tomatoes, and nut cheese with Mediterranean vinaigrette. (SF)

Red Blooded Vegan

Red Blooded Vegan

$12.00

A plant based pub -style salad .Read leaf, romaine , avocado ,tomatoes, baconish crunch , pepperoni peppers , red onions , nut cheese croutons with ranch dressing.

Take Me on Tour

Take Me on Tour

$12.00

Our spin on the classic Caesar . Kale ,romaine, baked tempeh , non-dairy parmesan , fried chickpeas ,and grape tomatoes with Caesar dressing. (NF)

Travelin' Thru Memphis

Travelin' Thru Memphis

$12.00

Tastes like summer BBQ. Green and red lettuce, smoked BBQ mushrooms, southern baked beans , red onion ,tomatoes, avocado and seasoned plantain chips with baconish vinaigrette (NF)

Turn Up the Beat

Turn Up the Beat

$12.00

Creamy spinach and beet salad . Spinach, arugula, red beets , wheat berries , nut cheese, Spanish almonds with balsamic vinaigrette (SF)

Well Aren't You Fancy

Well Aren't You Fancy

$12.00

If a cheese plate were a salad .Spinach, arugula, quinoa, figs , pecans , port wine nut cheese, and blackberries with balsamic vinaigrette. (SF)

World Traveler

World Traveler

$12.00

A crunchy and cool Asian-inspired salad . Romaine lettuce, coriander rubbed tofu , edamame , tangerine, Napa cabbage, and toasted turmeric pepitas , red pepper, with sesame ginger dressing. (NF)

BUILD YOUR OWN 10-5

Build Your Own

$12.00

SIDES available 10-5 PM

Chips

$1.50

DRINKS

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00
Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.50
La Croix

La Croix

$2.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Clean Craft

$5.00

Cola Clean Craft

$5.00

Yerba Mate

$4.00

Boylan

$3.00

Thanksgiving Dinner

Roast Dinner

Roast Dinner

$215.00

Roast Dinner serves 5-6 people and includes: Maple glazed smoked roast seitan (NF) Our home made Mac & Cheese (NF) Simple good mashed potatoes (GF/NF) Grandaddy's southern bacon green beans and potatoes (GF/NF) Nana's cornbread stuffing (GF/NF) Skillet gravy (NF/SF) Sweet corn bread (NF/SF) Citrus pear cranberry sauce (GF/NF/SF) Dessert: Salted caramel Apple pie (NF/SF)

Meatloaf Dinner GF

Meatloaf Dinner GF

$195.00

Feeds 5-6 Dinner Entree Sage Cranberry Glaze Meatloaf GF, NF, SF Side Dishes Mac & Yease, a vegan mac and cheese event GF, NF Simply good mashed potatoes GF, NF, Grandaddy's southern bacon green beans and potatoes GF, NF Nana’s cornbread stuffing GF, NF Skillet Gravy NF, SF Citrus pear cranberry sauce GF, NF, SF Sweet cornbread NF, SF Dessert Pumpkin praline cheesecake pie GF

Thanksgiving Add Ons

Mac & Yease

Mac & Yease

$20.00

Plum Bistro's famous vegan macaroni and cheese. Rich and creamy nutritional yeast pasta.

Mac & Yease (GF)

Mac & Yease (GF)

$22.00

Plum Bistro's famous vegan macaroni and cheese. Rich and creamy nutritional yease sauce with gluten-free macaroni pasta.

Pumpkin Praline cheesecake Pie (GF)

Pumpkin Praline cheesecake Pie (GF)

$26.00

Pumpkin Pecan Praline cheesecake Pie (GF)

Salted Caramel Apple Pie NF,SF

Salted Caramel Apple Pie NF,SF

$21.00

Salted Caramel Apple Pie (NF)

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Thanksgiving Dinner menu can be order at any day and anytime. You can only order from the FOOD and DRINKS menu from Monday-Friday 11:00 AM-5:00 PM.

Location

1419 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Gallery
Plum Chopped image
Plum Chopped image
Plum Chopped image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marmite
orange star4.5 • 697
1424 11th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
orange star4.1 • 1,211
1121 E. Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Momiji
orange star4.4 • 2,985
1522 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Poquitos Seattle
orange star4.0 • 2,466
1000 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Capitol Cider
orange star4.0 • 2,305
818 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
HoneyHole Sandwiches @ Seattle U
orange starNo Reviews
1305 East Jefferson Street Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Zaika - Capitol Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,662
1100 Pike St Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Terra Plata
orange star4.4 • 4,570
1501 Melrose Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.4 • 4,304
320 E Pine St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station - Cap Hill
orange star4.5 • 3,385
1640 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Momiji
orange star4.4 • 2,985
1522 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Poquitos Seattle
orange star4.0 • 2,466
1000 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Lower Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston