Plum Crazy BBQ

366 Riggs Drive

Mcconellsburg, PA 17233

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

$10.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

$10.00

Brisket Sandwiches

$10.00

Hotdogs

$2.00

Italian Sausage

$6.00

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Pit Turkey

$10.00

Pit Ham

$10.00

Pit Beef

$10.00

Loaded BBQ Potato

$12.00

Entrees

Meal Deal

$12.00

BBQ Sundae

$11.00

Sides

Macaroni and Cheese

$2.00

Baked Beans

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Applesauce

$2.00

Broccoli Salad

$2.00

Chips (small)

$2.00

Chips (Large)

$4.00

Drinks

Soda/Lemonade/Tea

$1.50

Specials

3 Taco Special

$9.00

Cheesesteak

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Southern Style Food and BBQ, mixed with modern dishes. Delicious and affordable!!

