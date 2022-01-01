Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

PLUM PT. BISTRO

733 Reviews

$$

1814 Boston Neck Rd

Saunderstown, RI 02874

Order Again

Popular Items

Plum Pt Burger
Chicken Parmigiana
House Breaded Chicken Cutlets

SPECIALS

bourbon whip cream

SWORDFISH

$36.00

rice noodle, sprouts, green curry

MEDITERRANEAN WHOLE BRONZINO

$38.00Out of stock

tomato, caper, olive, spinach, white wine

HOUSE MADE PUMPKIN PIE

$10.00

TUNA TORO

$49.00Out of stock

SHAREABLES

Plum Glazed Wings

$14.00

blue cheese dip, sesame seeds, house slaw

Coconut Curry Mussels

$16.00Out of stock

tomato, lemongrass, cilantro, lime, grilled crostini (can be made gluten free)

Coconut Curry Mussels & Fries

$21.00Out of stock

tomato, lemongrass, cilantro, lime & hand cut fries (can be made gluten free)

Point Judith Calamari

$17.00

cherry-pepper sauce, pickled red onion (can be made gluten free)

Yellow Fin Tuna Tartare

$18.00Out of stock

avocado, horseradish creme fraiche, black tobiko (can be made gluten free)

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

celery leaves, white bean mash, citrus, olive tapenade (gluten free item)

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.00

ricotta, spinach, tomato, mozzarella

Fried White Smelts

$15.00

sea salt, pickled cucumber (can be made gluten free)

Rosemary Shrimp Bruschetta

$14.00

cannellini beans, tomato, basil

Spicy Lentil Balls (vegan)

$12.00

cardamon apple chutney, tahini cashew dip

Burrata

$19.00

Prosciutto di Parma, crostini

SOUP-SALAD

Vegetarian French Onion Soup

$9.00

Butterhead Wedge

$16.00

cherry tomato, crispy onion, chunky blue cheese and hickory smoked bacon, blue cheese dressing (gluten free item)

Arugula-Watercress

$14.00

artichokes, fennel, parmesan, harcot-vert, pignoli-lemon vinaigrette

Local Organic Field Greens (vegan)

$8.00

brag's organic raw-mother vinaigrette, cucumber, cherry tomatoes (gluten free item)

Organic Baby Kale Salad

$12.00

granny smith apple, almonds, salted feta, lemon vinaigrette (gluten free item)

Crispy Romaine Caesar

$12.00

house anchovy-casear dressing, grilled garlic croutons, Grana Pandano

HANDMADE PASTA

Gluten free pasta available

Radiatori

$23.00

broken sausage, tomato, white beans, garlic chili, arugula, hand dipped ricotta

Mafaldine (vegan)

$19.00

pan seared cauliflower, Sicilian olives, toasted pine nuts, garlicky bread crumbs, parsley

Fettuccine

$24.00

oyster mushrooms, prosciutto, fire roasted tomato, vermouth, peas, mascarpone

Pappardelle

$23.00

slow stewed tuscan meat ragu

Gemelli

$24.00

basil pistachio pesto, cherry tomato, bocconcini

"Your Choice" Entree Pasta

$14.00

SPAGHETTI

Gluten Free Pasta Available

Garlic Shrimp

$29.00

parsley, butter, wine, chili

Rhode Little Necks Red

$28.00

tomato, basil

Spicy Mussels

$24.00Out of stock

spicy tomato, olives, caper

Rhode Little Necks White

$28.00

parsley, wine, chili

Burrata

$23.00

Tomato San Marzano style, basil

Aged Pecorino Romano

$22.00

“Cacio e Pepe”

Aged Pecorino Romano w/ Prosciutto di Parma

$33.00

“Cacio e Pepe”

"Your choice" Entree Spaghetti

$14.00

PLATES

Grilled Polenta (vegan)

$21.00

sauteed oyster mushrooms, butternut squash, vegan ricotta, sage

House Breaded Chicken Cutlets

$23.00

local farm salad

Roasted Stuffed Chicken Breast

$27.00

prosciutto sage wrapped, mushroom duxelles, fontina, pan-jus. served w/ rst. potatoes and haricot-verts

Chicken Parmigiana

$25.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Corn Meal Crusted Cod

$21.00

(plum pt's fish n chips) house slaw, tartar sauce, hand-cut fries (gluten free option)

Fisherman Stew

$36.00

little necks, mussels, shrimp, fish, tomato wine broth, garlic bread (gluten free option)

Grilled Twin Pork Chops

$29.00

White Marble Farm Pork, spicy strawberry barbecue, mixed grilled vegetable (gluten free option available)

Charbroiled Bistro Steak

$28.00

garlic parsley butter, haricot-vert, hand-cut fries (gluten free option)

Butcher-Cut "free-range" Sirloin

$48.00

peppercorn, shallot-armangnac, skillet delmonico potato

Sautee Local Fluke

$34.00

artichoke, shiitake, chablis citrus nage. served w/ rice and haricot-vert (gluten free option)

Prairie Sirloin "Ala Mama"

$42.00

16oz sirloin, cherry peppers, onions, garlic butter, wine, roasted potatoes, haricot-vert

HANDHELDS

Plum Pt Burger

$18.00

uncured hickory smoked bacon, chianti braised onion, gruyere, spicy aioli, arugula, tomato, served on a brioche bun w/ hand-cut fries and house slaw

Mushroom Burger (Vegan)

$15.00

house made mushroom patty, specialty sauce, lettuce, tomato, vegan brioche bun, served with hand-cut fries and house slaw

Cutlet Caprese

$18.00

chicken cutlet, tomato, arugula, mozzarella, basil, pesto. served with hand-cut fries and slaw

Crispy Cod Blt

$17.00

cornmeal crusted cod, pickled onion, tartar sauce served on a brioche bun w/ hand-cut fries and house slaw

SIDES

Skillet Delmonico Potato

$10.00

*signature item* thin sliced layered potatoes baked with milk, cheese and fresh herbs. Potato heaven.

Grilled Vegetable

$7.00

zucchini, onion, bell pepper, mushroom

Pasta Marinara

$7.00

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

House Slaw

$3.00

Haricot-Vert

$5.00

JR. MENU

Jr. Burger

$12.00

plain burger & fries

Jr. Chicken Cutlet Strips

$12.00

with fries

Jr. Pasta

$10.00

choice of pasta & sauce

Jr. Fish n' Chip

$12.00

cornmeal crusted cod & fries

DESSERTS (made from scratch in house)

Seasonal Galette

$16.00

Apple

Pineapple Upside Down Cake (vegan)

$11.00

rum sauce

Chocolate Bourbon Torte (vegan)

$12.00

decadent chocolate torte, whip cream, berry sauce (gluten free) (vegan) (does contain nuts)

Tiramisu

$11.00

A la carte PROTEINS

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Bistro Steak

$18.00

Grilled Ahi Tuna (med rare)

$12.00

House Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$12.00

Grilled Sausage Link

$7.00Out of stock

EXTRAS/CONDIMENTS

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Spicy Aioli (house made)

$1.00

Side Pickled Onion (house made)

$1.00

Side Vegan Specialty Burger Sauce

$0.50

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side TarTare Chips (house made)

$1.00

Side Crostini

$2.50

3 pieces

BREAD (2 ppl)

$1.00

Side Grated Parmigiano

Side Ketchup

Side Garlic Butter (house made)

$2.00

Side Horseradish Creme

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Cherry Peppers

$1.00

Side Pesto

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vintage neighborhood bistro featuring seasonal home cooking !

Website

Location

1814 Boston Neck Rd, Saunderstown, RI 02874

Directions

