American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Plunge Restaurant

638 Reviews

$$

1900 E Ocean Blvd

Long Beach, CA 90802

plunge burger

EATS

1/2 sourdough loaf

$8.00

blackened chicken sandwich

$19.00

bringing sexy mac

$18.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$11.00

chicken tenders

$17.00

crab cakes

$22.00

crispy calamari

$16.00

farmers market

$12.00

fish sandwich

$20.00

garlic fries

$9.00

housemade hummus

$15.00

island coconut shrimp

$21.00

love pita

$15.00

nachos

$17.00

plunge burger

$19.00

shrimp ceviche

$21.00

summer beet salad

$15.00

tres churros

$9.00

vegan smores

$9.00

three bean chili

$9.00+

brussel sprouts

$13.00

soup du jour

$8.00+

rotating soups featuring seasonal ingredients

gourmet grilled cheese

gourmet grilled cheese

$12.50

Cheddar | parmesan | jack | swiss | gouda | sourdough bread

Coffee & Tea

Americano

$3.50+

Café Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Caramel Latte

$4.25+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Cup Of Joe

$2.75+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.25+

Double Espresso

$4.50

Espresso

$3.25

Espresso Macchiato

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.25+

Mocha

$4.75+

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Zebra Mocha

$5.50+

Juice & Milk

Apple Juice

$2.50+

Cranberry Juice

$2.50+

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00+

Juice Flight

$11.00

Milk

$4.00+

Milk 1/2 Gallon

$6.00

Milk Gallon

$5.50

Morning Matcha Oj

$7.00Out of stock

OJ

$5.00+

Soda, Water & Other Beverages

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$3.50

Coconut Water (Harmless Harvest)

$9.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Gold Thread

$8.00

Henry W's Rootbeer

$3.50

Hibiscus Spritzer

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Kombucha Can

$8.00

Lavender Lemonade (Housemade)

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Stumptown Cold Brew

$7.00

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$3.00+

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Seagram's Gingerale

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Furry Friends

Furry Friends Beef Burger Patty

$7.00

Furry Friends Chicken Breast

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

