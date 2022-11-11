  • Home
  • /
  • New Plymouth
  • /
  • Plymouth Avenue Coffee - 112 N. Plymouth Ave, New Plymouth, ID 83655
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plymouth Avenue Coffee 112 N. Plymouth Ave, New Plymouth, ID 83655

review star

No reviews yet

112 Plymouth Avenue

New Plymouth, ID 83655

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey & Havarti Panini
Ham & Cheddar Panini
Infused Red Bull

Cake cone

Single Scoop

$3.50

Double Scoop

$4.50

Extra Scoop

$0.75

Gluten Free Waffle Bowl

Single Scoop

$4.00

Double Scoop

$5.00

Extra Scoop

$0.75

Gelato

Butterfinger

$4.50

Caffe Break

$4.50

Milk Chocolate

$4.50

Mint Chocolate

$4.50

Sorbet

Huckleberry

$4.50

WildBerry

$4.50

Coffee

Americano

$2.50+

Latte

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Carmel Macchiato

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.00+

Drip Coffee

$1.50+

Coffee Flight

$1.00

Frappe

$4.50+

Revolver

$6.75

Affogato

$3.00

Scoop of Vanilla ice cream with a shot of espresso on top.

Tea

Chai Tea

$3.75+

Tea

$1.50+

Matcha

$3.75+

Other

Italian Soda

$3.00+

Smoothie

$4.75

Infused Red Bull

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Energy drinks

$4.50

Panini

Turkey & Havarti Panini

$5.75

Ham & Cheddar Panini

$5.75

Tomato & Mozz

$5.75

Student Paninin

$4.72

Chips

$0.50

Panini Discount

$1.89

Cajun Turkey

$5.75

Pastries

Donuts

$1.50

Danish

$2.50

Muffins

$1.50

Cinnamon Sugar Bread

$1.50

Mini Cookies

$2.50

Biscotti

$1.25

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Chocolate

Arno Chocolate Bark

$3.75

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.75

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.50

Extra Cream Cheese

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

112 Plymouth Avenue, New Plymouth, ID 83655

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Palisades Deli
orange starNo Reviews
2000 HWY 30 W Fruitland, ID 83619
View restaurantnext
Agape Coffeehouse
orange star4.8 • 299
20 S 16th St Payette, ID 83661
View restaurantnext
Sorbenots Coffee - Ontario
orange star4.6 • 346
213 W Idaho Ave Ontario, OR 97914
View restaurantnext
5th Street Bistro - Weiser Memorial Hospital
orange starNo Reviews
645 East 5th Street Weiser, ID 83672
View restaurantnext
Los Chipenos Mexican American Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1255 State Street Weiser, ID 83672
View restaurantnext
The Twisted Fig
orange starNo Reviews
718 Main Street Caldwell, ID 83605
View restaurantnext
Map
More near New Plymouth
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Boise
review star
Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston