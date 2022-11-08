Restaurant header imageView gallery
Plymouth Public House

No reviews yet

2294 State Rd

Plymouth, MA 02360

Popular Items

Mexican Rice Bowl
Mac & Cheese
Chicken Tenders

STARTERS

Wings

$12.00

Crispy wings served with Mango Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili, or Tavern Buffalo

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Crispy tenders with choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Chili Garlic

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Golden brown fried pickles served with frickle sauce

Steak and Cheese Eggrolls

$13.00

Fried and stuffed with jack cheddar, shaved steak, roasted peppers and scallions. Served with spicy ketchup and chipotle mayo. CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Crispy corn chips topped with jack cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, scallions, and shredded lettuce. Topped with guacamole and sour cream.

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Warm, soft pretzels served with spicy mustard and cheese sauce. CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Tuna Wontons

$16.00

Avocado, wakame, macadamia nuts, coconut, siracha aioli and sweet soy.

Loaded Tots

$11.00

Crispy tavern tots with apple smoked bacon, scallions, jack cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Crispy Cauliflower

$13.00

Quesadilla

$12.00+

CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

SOUPS & SALADS

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Clam Chowder / Bread Bowl

$10.00

Soup of the Day / Bread Bowl

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed baby greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots and croutons.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan and garlic croutons tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing.

Ty Cobb Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens with grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, bacon and hard boiled eggs. Served with your choice of dressing.

South of the Border

$14.00

Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad

$15.00

SANDWICHES

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy fried local cod with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with cole slaw and tartar sauce.

Roasted Turkey Club

$13.00

Roasted turkey with apple smoked bacon, tomato, and lettuce on a panini with mayonnaise.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$13.00

Panko crusted chicken topped with homemade ranch dressing, bacon and cheddar cheese. Served on a grilled brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Philly Cheese Steak Bomb

$14.00

PPH melt

$13.00

California Sandwich

$13.00

The Gobbler

$14.00

Open faced, roasted turkey with side of mashed potatoes, herbed corn bread stuffing and turkey gravy with homemade cranberry relish Does not include fries CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Pastrami & Swiss

$14.00

BURGERS

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.00

Open flame grilled Angus burger with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar or Mozzarella.

Vegeterian Burger

$11.00

Pan roasted black bean patty with sauteed baby spinach and chipotle mayonnaise.

Bacon Bourbon Burger

$14.00

Open fire grilled Angus beef patty with thick cut black pepper bacon, Vermont aged cheddar cheese, and a bourbon glaze.

Little Red House Burger

$14.00

TACOS

Fried Fish Taco

$12.00

Fresh cod, lettuce, pico de gallo and lemon aioli.

Grilled Fish Tacos

$12.00

Fresh cod, lettuce, pico de gallo and lemon aioli.

Bourbon Short Rib Tacos

$10.00

Steak and Cheese Tacos

$15.00

California Chicken Taco

$15.00

PIZZA

Small Cheese

$11.00

Small Pepperoni

$12.00

Small Margherita

$13.00

Small Backyard BBQ

$13.00

Small Scallop BLT Pizza

$15.00

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Large Cheese

$14.00

Large Pepperoni

$15.00

Large Margherita

$16.00

Large Backyard BBQ

$16.00

Large Scallop BLT Pizza

$19.00

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Meat Lovers Calzone

$15.00

CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

LAND

Steak Tips

$26.00

Open flame grilled bourbon tips cooked to your liking served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Mexican Rice Bowl

$18.00+

Cajun grilled chicken or sauteed steak, jasmine rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh sliced avocado, jalapenos, monterey jack cheese and sour cream.

Meatloaf

$19.00

CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

NY Sirloin

$28.00

Braised Short Rib

$22.00

Shepard's Pie

$17.00

SEA

Baked Cod

$20.00

Buttery herb panko crumb baked cod served with fingerling potatoes, asparagus and lemon buerre blanc.

Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Roasted salmon filet finished with a roasted tomato, red pepper garlic and almond sauce. Served with fingerling potato and sautéed spinach.

Seared Scallops

$24.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Fresh deep fried local cod, served with crispy tavern fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.

PASTAS

Mac & Cheese

$13.00+

A five cheese blend with cavatappi pasta and seasoned bread crumbs.

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Crispy fried panko chicken breast with homemade pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese and finished with parmesan cheese. Served over linguine.

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00Out of stock

Gnocchi Bolognese

$21.00

CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

Short Rib Ravioli

$22.00

CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE

SIDES/BASKETS

Fries

$3.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00+

Tater Tots

$3.00+

Onion Rings

$4.00+

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$5.00+

Side of Cole Slaw

$3.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Side of Spinach

$4.00

Veg Of The Day

$4.00

Side Mashed Potato

$4.00

Side of Cheddar Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Side Of Risotto

$4.00

Chips, Salsa, Guacamole

$8.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Roasted Vegetables

$4.00Out of stock

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Salad Side Fried Chicken

$5.00

Side Bread To Go

$2.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Mexican Rice

$4.00

KIDS MENU

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger With Fries

$8.00

Kids Hamburger With Fries

$8.00

Kid's Hot Dog With Fries

$8.00

Kid's Steak Tips With Fries

$8.00

Kid's Fish n Chips

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders With Fries

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Plain Pasta

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Kraft Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Side Carrots/Cucumbers

$2.00

DESSERT

Gluten Free Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Apple Pie Ala Mode

$8.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Mixed Berry Cheesecake

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Gluten Free Brownie

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Plymouth Public House is located in the quaint seaside town of Cedarville, just minutes to beautiful Plymouth beaches and the next hot spot for locals and tourists alike. Open daily for lunch and dinner. Come enjoy what Plymouth Public House has to offer.

2294 State Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360

