Pizza
Italian

Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach

4,455 Reviews

$$$

800 W Coast Hwy

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tricolore
Margherita Pizza
Meatballs al Forno

Antipasti

Cauliflower Fritti

Cauliflower Fritti

$18.00

Fried Cauliflower with spicy aioli.

Meatballs al Forno

Meatballs al Forno

$18.00

Our prized dish comes in an order of three 2oz. meatballs & two slices of semolina toast with garlic herb butter.

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$12.00

Castelvetrano olives, Picholin olives & Gaeta olives marinated in black peppercorn, rosemary, garlic, chili d'arbol, bay leaves, orange rind, lemon rind & extra virgin olive oil.

Chicken Wings al Forno

Chicken Wings al Forno

$18.00

Grilled Octopus

$28.00

With Greek yogurt, radicchio and cumin

Arancini

$13.00

Delicata Squash

$15.00

Baby Carrots

$13.00

Baby Yams

$16.00

Insalate

Nancy's Chopped Salad

Nancy's Chopped Salad

$22.00

On a bed of Iceberg Lettuce and Radicchio, Salame, Provolone, Garbanzo Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & Pepperoncinis. Oregano Sherry Vinaigrette served on the side.

Tricolore

Tricolore

$20.00

Mixed Red Endive, Arugula, and Frisee greens, Grated Parmesan Reggiano, and Anchovy Vinigrette on the side. Our successful version of a Caesar.

Rucola Salad

Rucola Salad

$20.00

arugula with mushrooms and Grana Padano cheese

Avocado Salad

$20.00

Pizza

Aglio e Olio

Aglio e Olio

$21.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Chopped Garlic, Mozzarella, Fontina, topped with Chopped Parsley.

Bianca Pizza

Bianca Pizza

$24.00

Fontina, Mozzarella, Sottocenere Cheese, Fried Sage

DiNapoli Margherita

DiNapoli Margherita

$27.00

With Chris Bianco DiNapoli tomato, buffalo mozzarella, Genovese basil & extra virgin olive oil

Di Napoli Prosciutto

Di Napoli Prosciutto

$28.00

With Chris Bianco DiNapoli tomato, prosciutto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil

DiNapoli Tomato

DiNapoli Tomato

$19.00

With Chris Bianco DiNapoli tomato, Sicilian Oregano & Olive Oil Our cheese-less pizza.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

mozzarella di bufala, tomato, basil

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$28.00

bacon, salame, fennel sausage, pancetta, tomato, mozzarella

'Nduja Pizza

'Nduja Pizza

$24.00

'nduja spicy salame, smoked scamorza cheese, tomatoes, oregano.

Salame Pizza

Salame Pizza

$25.00

mozzarella, Fresno chiles, tomato

Fennel Sausage Pizza

Fennel Sausage Pizza

$25.00

panna, red onion, scallions

Tomato Pizza

Tomato Pizza

$13.00

Sicilian oregano, extra virgin olive oil

Pizza alla Benno

Pizza alla Benno

$25.00

pineapple, jalapeno, speck

Funghi Misti Pizza

Funghi Misti Pizza

$23.00

Mixed mushrooms, fontina, taleggio, thyme

Speck Pizza

$25.00

Goat Cheese Pizza

$25.00

Contorni

Crispy Rosemary Potatoes

$12.00

Crispy Rosemary Potatoes

Grilled Broccolini

Grilled Broccolini

$13.00

with garlic & lemon vinaigrette

Primi

Garganelli

Garganelli

$24.00

House made penne with ragu Bolognese

Cacio E Pepe

Cacio E Pepe

$20.00

Spaghetti with Parmigiano and black pepper

Tagliatelle

$21.00

Secondi

Chicken alla Diavola

Chicken alla Diavola

$34.00

with cipolle, rosemary-smashed potatoes

Grilled Beef Tagliata

Grilled Beef Tagliata

$40.00

Sliced Hangar Steak with rucola, Parmigiano & aceto balsamico

Porcini Ribeye

Porcini Ribeye

$150.00

24oz Porcini-rubbed bone-in ribeye

$51 Menu

$51.00

Dolci

Butterscotch Budino

Butterscotch Budino

$15.00

butterscotch pudding with a layer of salted caramel & a dollop of whipped crème fraîche

Nancys CC Cookies

$9.00
Nancy's Fancy Gelato

Nancy's Fancy Gelato

$10.00

Nancy's Fancy Gelato Pints

Pizzelle

$1.00

NA Bev

Coke

Coke

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$5.00

Acqua Panna

$5.00
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Pizzeria Mozza is a celebrated pizzeria in Newport Beach, California owned and operated by Chef Nancy Silverton.

800 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92663

