PNW CHEESECAKE CO 30741 3rd AVE

30741 3rd AVE

Black DIAMOND, WA 98010

Pup Flight

Pup Flight

$42.00Out of stock

Enjoy a Pup Sized Seattle Classic Cheesecake along with the other 3 flavors offered this week (non-customizable)

Family Size

Classic Seattle Style

$40.00

Our Classic Seattle Style cheescake has the richness you expect from a traditional cheesecake, but greets you with the creaminess of your favorite pudding pie, rather than those dense and pastey types you find in New York. Graham cracker crust, traditional Seattle Style Cheesecake with whipped topping. SERVES 8-10

Chocolate Moose

$42.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Toast crust, Horchata cheesecake, topped with locally made churros! SERVES 8-10

Cereal Milk

$42.00

Orange Creamsicle

$42.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$42.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

The Original Seattle Style Cheesecake

30741 3rd AVE, Black DIAMOND, WA 98010

