Po-Boy Express Alexandria
389 Reviews
$$
1305 Windsor Pl
Alexandria, LA 71303
Hot Po-Boys
RAJUN CAJUN PO'BOY
ROAST BEEF & GRAVY PO'BOY
BBQ BRISKET PO'BOY
CAJUN DIP PO'BOY
CAJUN STEAK PO'BOY
MEATBALL PO'BOY
BAYOU BURGER PO'BOY
CHEDDAR RANCH BURGER PO'BOY
SURF & TURF PO'BOY
FRIED SHRIMP PO'BOY
CATFISH PO'BOY
OYSTER PO'BOY
CATFISH & SHRIMP PO'BOY
CRABBY PATTI PO'BOY
SHRIMP & OYSTER PO'BOY
SHRIMP BACON RANCH PO'BOY
GRILLED SHRIMP PO'BOY
BANG BANG Shrimp POBOY
CAJUN STOMPER PO'BOY
MISSING LINK PO'BOY
FIESTA CHICKEN PO'BOY
TURKEY CAJUN PO'BOY
CAJUN CLUCKER PO'BOY
CHICKEN CLUB PO'BOY
CHICKEN BACON RANCH PO'BOY
CRISPY CHICKEN STRIP PO'BOY
Buffalo chicken ranch
CHICKEN PARM PO BOY
Cold Po-Boys
HAM PO'BOY
GENOA SPECIAL PO'BOY
B.L.T. PO BOY
PEPPERONI SPECIAL PO'BOY
SUPER ITALIAN PO'BOY
EGG SALAD PO'BOY
CRAB SALAD PO'BOY
CHICKEN SALAD PO'BOY
TUNA SALAD PO'BOY
SMOKED TURKEY BREAST PO'BOY
TURKEY SPECIAL PO'BOY
ROAST BEEF SPECIAL PO'BOY
COLD ROAST BEEF PO'BOY
CAJUN BACON CLUB PO'BOY
CAJUN CLUB
SUPER CAJUN PO'BOY
SWAP BOMB SPECIAL COMBO
VEGGIE PO BOY
Cajun Smothered Fries
sea food/chicken basket
Salads
CAJUN CHEF’S SALAD
ITALIAN CHEF’S SALAD
OYSTER SALAD
GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD
FRIED SHRIMP SALAD
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
BBQ CHICKEN RANCH SALAD
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
CHICKEN SALAD SALAD
EGG SALAD SALAD
TUNA SALAD SALAD
CRAB SALAD SALAD
GARDEN SALAD
BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCH SALAD
GRILLED SHRIMP AND CHICKEN SALAD
Side Orders
BAKED BEANS
COLESLAW
POTATO SALAD
FRENCH FRIES
HOMEMADE CHIPS
FRIED OKRA
SWEET POTATO FRIES
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
PEPPERJACK MAC & CHEESE BITES
MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS
Homemade Onion Rings
COUNTRY FRIED PICKLES
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
Fried Jalapono Caps
POTATO CHIPS
BAKE LAYS
Cup Of Tartar
Cup Of Ranch
Cup Of Boom Boom
3 Pcs Hushpuppies
Cup Of Gravy On Side
PINT OF CRAB SALAD MEAT
PINT OF CHICKEN SALAD
PINT OF EGG SALAD
PINT OF TUNA SALAD
Party Trays
FAMILY MEALS
15 PIECE FRIED CATFISH
30 PIECE FRIED CATFISH
15 PIECE FRIED SHRIMP
15 PIECE GRILLED SHRIMP
15 PIECE FRIED OYSTER
30 PIECE FRIED OYSTER
30 PIECE GRILLED SHRIMP
30 PIECE FRIED SHRIMP
SEA FOOD COMBO TRAY
25 JUMBO WINGS
50 JUMBO WING
LARGE FRY TRAY
LARGE HOMEMADE CHIPS
Appetizers
Cold Sandwiches
Cold Combo Po-Boy
Ham, turkey, roast beef, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, dill pickles, bell peppers, black olives, and spices on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.
Smoked Turkey Po-Boy
Smoked turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, dill pickles, bell peppers, black olives, and spices on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.
Ham Po-Boy
Ham, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, dill pickles, bell peppers, black olives, and spices on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.
Roast Beef Po-Boy
Roast beef, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, dill pickles, bell peppers, black olives, and spices on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.
Tuna Po-Boy
Tuna, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, dill pickles, bell peppers, black olives, and spices on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.
Hot Sandwiches
Fried Shrimp Po-Boy
Fried shrimp, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.
Roast Beef & Gravy Po-Boy
Roast beef, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.
Bayou Burger Po-Boy
Beef patties, mayo, mustard, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.
Rajun Cajun Po-Boy
Spicy! / Grilled smoked beef, cheese, onions, bell peppers, black olives, hot peppers, and mayo. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.
Meatball Po-Boy
Beef patties, mayo, mustard, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.
Cajun Clucker Po-Boy
Spicy! / Grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, black olives, hot peppers, mayo, and tomato on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.
Pulled BBQ Brisket Po-Boy
Beef brisket and BBQ sauce on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.
Seafood Combo Po-Boy
Fried shrimp, fish, oysters, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.
Fried Fish Po-Boy
Fried fish, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.
Fried Oyster Po-Boy
Fried oysters, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.
fish and chicken baskets
Fried Catfish Basket
serves 25 / Fried Mississippi Delta catfish. Served with French fries, hushpuppies (cornmeal fritters), coleslaw, tarter sauce, and ketchup. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.
Chicken Wing Basket
serves 20 / Served with French fries, ranch dressing, and ketchup. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.
Salads
Beverages
Salads
Tuna Salad
Egg Salad
Egg salad on lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, black olive, pickles, egg, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, crackers.
Italian Chef's Salad
Pepperoni, ham, Genoa salami on lettuce with tomatoes, bell pepper, black olive, pickles, egg, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, crackers.
BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad
BBQ sauce with grilled chicken with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, black olive, pickles, egg, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, crackers.
Chicken Salad
Chicken salad on lettuce with tomatoes, bell pepper, black olive, pickles, egg, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, crackers.
Fried Shrimp Salad
Fried shrimp on lettuce with tomatoes, bell pepper, black olive, pickles, egg, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, crackers.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Fried chicken strips on lettuce with tomatoes, bell pepper, black olive, pickles, egg, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, crackers.
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, black olive, pickles, sliced banana pepper, cucumber, egg, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, crackers.
Oyster Salad
Fried oysters on lettuce with tomatoes, bell pepper, black olive, pickles, egg, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, crackers.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp on lettuce with tomatoes, bell pepper, black olive, pickles, egg, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, crackers.
Crab Salad
Crabmeat salad on lettuce with tomatoes, bell pepper, black olive, pickles, egg, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, crackers.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken strips on lettuce with tomatoes, bell pepper, black olive, pickles, egg, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, crackers.
Cajun Chef's Salad
Ham, turkey, roast beef on lettuce with tomatoes, bell pepper, black olive, pickles, egg, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, crackers.
GRILLED SHRIMP AND CHICKEN SALAD
LOADED WITH GRILLED SHRIMP AND GRILLED CHICKEN LETTUCE BELL PEPPERS , BLACK OLIVES, PICKLES, SLICED EGGS, SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE CROUTONS CRACKERS
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Salad
Hot Po Boys
The Missing Link PoBoy
Smoked sausage dressed with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and mustard.
Fried Shrimp PoBoy
Fried shrimp, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
Rajun Cajun PoBoy
Grilled, smoked beef dressed with cheese, onions, bell peppers, black olives, hot peppers, and mayo.
Grilled Shrimp PoBoy
Loaded with grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and sriracha mayo.
Fried Catfish and Shrimp PoBoy
Fried catfish and shrimp poboy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
Surf and Turf PoBoy
New Orleans roast beef , shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and mayo.
Meatball PoBoy
Beef meatballs, Parmesan, and American cheese, marinara sauce, and garlic and herb seasoning.
Shrimp and Oyster PoBoy
Fried shrimp and fried oysters dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
Pulled BBQ Brisket PoBoy
Slow-smoked beef brisket. Served with BBQ sauce.
Crabby Patti PoBoy
2 large crab cakes dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy sriracha mayo.
Roast Beef and Gravy PoBoy
New Orleans-style. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Cajun Stomper PoBoy
Ham, cheese, onions, bell peppers, black olives, hot peppers, and mayo.
Turkey Cajun PoBoy
Smoked turkey dressed with cheese, onions, bell peppers, black olives, hot peppers, and mayo.
Crispy Chicken PoBoy
Cajun Steak PoBoy
Thinly-sliced smoked brisket, sauteed bell peppers, and onions. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Fried Oyster PoBoy
Fried oysters, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
Cajun Clucker PoBoy
Grilled chicken, sauteed onions, bell peppers, black olives, hot peppers, and mayo.
Shrimp Bacon Ranch PoBoy
Fried shrimp topped with bacon and dressed with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
Cajun Dip PoBoy
Thinly-sliced beef smothered in melted cheese. Served with a side of spicy gravy.
Fried Catfish PoBoy
Fried catfish, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
Chicken Club PoBoy
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, white American cheese, mayo, and tomato.
Chicken Bacon Ranch PoBoy
Seasoned and grilled chicken breast covered in ranch dressing and topped with bacon. Poboy is dressed with lettuce and tomato.
Fiesta Chicken Po Boy
Chicken Parmesan Po Boy
Cold PoBoys
Ham PoBoy
Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bell pepper, and black olives.
Smoked Turkey Breast PoBoy
Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bell pepper, and black olives.
Roast Beef PoBoy
Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bell pepper, and black olives.
Egg Salad PoBoy
Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bell pepper, and black olives.
Crab Salad PoBoy
Crab salad dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bell pepper, and black olives.
Super Italian PoBoy
Pepperoni, genoa salami, and ham. poboy is dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bell pepper, and black olives.
Chicken Salad PoBoy
Pepperoni Special PoBoy
Pepperoni and ham dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bell pepper, and black olives.
Cajun Bacon Club Poboy
Turkey, ham, and bacon. Dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bell pepper, and black olives.
Super Cajun PoBoy
Roast beef, turkey, and ham. po boy is dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bell pepper, and black olives.
Turkey Special PoBoy
Turkey and ham dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bell pepper, and black olives.
Tuna Salad PoBoy
Tuna salad dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bell pepper, and black olives.
Genoa Special PoBoy
Genoa salami and ham dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bell pepper, and black olives.
Roast Beef Special PoBoy
Roast beef and ham dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bell pepper, and black olives.
B.L.T PoBoy
Bacon dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Burger PoBoys
Cajun Smothered Fries
Rajun Cajun Fries
Rajun cajun smoked beef with onions, bell peppers, black olives, and jalapenos melted over white American cheese on top of a bed of fries with sriracha mayo and gravy.
Cajun Clucker Fries
Grilled chicken with onions, bell peppers, black olives, and jalapenos melted over white American cheese on top of a bed of fries with sriracha mayo and gravy.
Chicken Baskets
10 PC JUMBO CHICKEN WING BASKET /FRIES
20 wings served with your choice of sauce.
7 PC JUMBO Chicken Wing Basket with Fries
6 pieces fried chicken wings served with fries.
Chicken Strip Basket
3 fried chicken strips served with fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickles, onion, and boom boom sauce.
Seafood Basket
Fried Oyster Basket
12 fried oysters served with fries, homemade coleslaw, hushpuppies, pickles, onions, and your choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Catfish and Shrimp Basket
4 jumbo fried shrimp and three fried catfish strips served with fries, homemade coleslaw, hushpuppies, pickles, onions, and your choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Catfish Basket
7 fried catfish strips served with fries, homemade coleslaw, hushpuppies, pickles, onions, and your choice of dipping sauce.
Seafood Feast
3 jumbo fried shrimp,three jumbo fried oysters, and three fried catfish strips served with fries, homemade coleslaw, hushpuppies, pickles, onions, and your choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Shrimp Basket
8 jumbo fried shrimp served with fries, homemade coleslaw, hushpuppies, pickles, onions, and your choice of dipping sauce.
Kid's Menu
Side Orders
Chili Cheese Fries
Fried Okra
Homemade Potato Chips
Cajun seasoned potato chips.
3 Piece Hush Puppies
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried Green Tomatoes
Served with ranch dressing.
Baked Beans
Country-Fried Pickles
Served with ranch dressing.
French Fries
Potato Chips
Served with your choice of style.
Pepperjack ac and Cheese Bites
Coleslaw
Kicker Onion Petals
Served with ranch dressing.
Potato Salad
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
1305 Windsor Pl, Alexandria, LA 71303