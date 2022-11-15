Restaurant header imageView gallery

Po-Boy Express Alexandria

389 Reviews

$$

1305 Windsor Pl

Alexandria, LA 71303

Hot Po-Boys

RAJUN CAJUN PO'BOY

$11.99

ROAST BEEF & GRAVY PO'BOY

$11.99

BBQ BRISKET PO'BOY

$10.99

CAJUN DIP PO'BOY

$11.99

CAJUN STEAK PO'BOY

$11.99

MEATBALL PO'BOY

$10.99

BAYOU BURGER PO'BOY

$11.99

CHEDDAR RANCH BURGER PO'BOY

$11.99

SURF & TURF PO'BOY

$14.99

FRIED SHRIMP PO'BOY

$12.99

CATFISH PO'BOY

$12.99

OYSTER PO'BOY

$11.99

CATFISH & SHRIMP PO'BOY

$12.99

CRABBY PATTI PO'BOY

$11.99

SHRIMP & OYSTER PO'BOY

$12.99

SHRIMP BACON RANCH PO'BOY

$14.99

GRILLED SHRIMP PO'BOY

$14.99

BANG BANG Shrimp POBOY

$12.99

CAJUN STOMPER PO'BOY

$11.99

MISSING LINK PO'BOY

$11.99

FIESTA CHICKEN PO'BOY

$11.99

TURKEY CAJUN PO'BOY

$11.99

CAJUN CLUCKER PO'BOY

$11.99

CHICKEN CLUB PO'BOY

$11.99

CHICKEN BACON RANCH PO'BOY

$12.99

CRISPY CHICKEN STRIP PO'BOY

$11.99

Buffalo chicken ranch

$12.99

CHICKEN PARM PO BOY

$12.99

Cold Po-Boys

HAM PO'BOY

$11.99

GENOA SPECIAL PO'BOY

$11.99

B.L.T. PO BOY

$11.99

PEPPERONI SPECIAL PO'BOY

$11.99

SUPER ITALIAN PO'BOY

$12.99

EGG SALAD PO'BOY

$11.99

CRAB SALAD PO'BOY

$11.99

CHICKEN SALAD PO'BOY

$11.99

TUNA SALAD PO'BOY

$11.99

SMOKED TURKEY BREAST PO'BOY

$11.99

TURKEY SPECIAL PO'BOY

$11.99

ROAST BEEF SPECIAL PO'BOY

$11.99

COLD ROAST BEEF PO'BOY

$11.99

CAJUN BACON CLUB PO'BOY

$12.99

CAJUN CLUB

$11.99

SUPER CAJUN PO'BOY

$12.99

SWAP BOMB SPECIAL COMBO

$9.99

VEGGIE PO BOY

$9.99

Cajun Smothered Fries

Rajun Cajun Smothered Fries

$12.99

Cajun Clucker Smothered Fries

$12.99

sea food/chicken basket

OYSTER BASKET

$16.99

CATFISH BASKET

$16.99

SHRIMP BASKET

$16.99

CATFISH & SHRIMP BASKET

$16.99

SEAFOOD FEAST

$17.99

7 PC CHICKEN WING BASKET W/ FRIES

$12.99

10 PC CHICKEN WING BASKET /FRIES

$16.99

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

$12.99

Salads

CAJUN CHEF’S SALAD

$12.99

ITALIAN CHEF’S SALAD

$12.99

OYSTER SALAD

$12.99

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$15.99

FRIED SHRIMP SALAD

$13.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

BBQ CHICKEN RANCH SALAD

$12.99

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

CHICKEN SALAD SALAD

$12.99

EGG SALAD SALAD

$12.99

TUNA SALAD SALAD

$12.99

CRAB SALAD SALAD

$12.99

GARDEN SALAD

$10.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCH SALAD

$12.99

GRILLED SHRIMP AND CHICKEN SALAD

$17.99

Side Orders

BAKED BEANS

$2.49+

COLESLAW

$2.49+

POTATO SALAD

$2.49+

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

HOMEMADE CHIPS

$2.99

FRIED OKRA

$5.49

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.49

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.49

PEPPERJACK MAC & CHEESE BITES

$5.49

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$5.49

Homemade Onion Rings

$5.49

COUNTRY FRIED PICKLES

$5.49

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$5.49

Fried Jalapono Caps

$5.49Out of stock

POTATO CHIPS

$1.75+

BAKE LAYS

$1.75

Cup Of Tartar

$0.50

Cup Of Ranch

$0.50

Cup Of Boom Boom

$0.50

3 Pcs Hushpuppies

$1.00

Cup Of Gravy On Side

$0.99

PINT OF CRAB SALAD MEAT

$9.99

PINT OF CHICKEN SALAD

$9.99

PINT OF EGG SALAD

$9.99

PINT OF TUNA SALAD

$9.99

Kids Meals

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.99

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGEST

$6.99

KIDS HAM & CHEESE

$6.99Out of stock

Dessert

FRESH BAKED COOKIES

$0.99

PECAN PIE

$3.99

Party Trays

PARTY SALAD

$79.99

SMALL (28 PIECES)

$99.99

LARGE (40 PIECES)

$119.99

LARGE FRY TRAY

$39.99

LARGE HOMEMADE CHIPS

$39.99

GALLON SWEET TEA

$8.99

GALLON UNSWEET TEA

$8.99

FAMILY MEALS

15 PIECE FRIED CATFISH

$29.99

30 PIECE FRIED CATFISH

$49.99

15 PIECE FRIED SHRIMP

$24.99

15 PIECE GRILLED SHRIMP

$24.99

15 PIECE FRIED OYSTER

$24.99

30 PIECE FRIED OYSTER

$39.99

30 PIECE GRILLED SHRIMP

$44.99

30 PIECE FRIED SHRIMP

$44.99

SEA FOOD COMBO TRAY

$69.99

25 JUMBO WINGS

$29.99

50 JUMBO WING

$49.99

LARGE FRY TRAY

$39.99

LARGE HOMEMADE CHIPS

$39.99

DRINKS

Fountain Reg

$2.99

Fountain Large

$3.99

Bottle Drink

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Reg Cup of Ice

$1.00

Large Cup of Ice

$1.50

Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$7.99

Lemonade Gallon

$7.99

Appetizers

Housemade Potato Chips

$3.99

serves 2 / vegetarian

Country Fried Pickles

$6.49

serves 2 / vegetarian

French Fries

$3.99

serves 2 / vegetarian

Kicker Onion Petals

$6.49

serves 2 / vegetarian

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.49

serves 2 / vegetarian

Southwest Stuffed Cheese Sticks

$6.49

serves 2 / vegetarian

Cold Sandwiches

Cold Combo Po-Boy

$109.99+

Ham, turkey, roast beef, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, dill pickles, bell peppers, black olives, and spices on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.

Smoked Turkey Po-Boy

$109.99+

Smoked turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, dill pickles, bell peppers, black olives, and spices on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.

Ham Po-Boy

$109.99+

Ham, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, dill pickles, bell peppers, black olives, and spices on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.

Roast Beef Po-Boy

$109.99+

Roast beef, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, dill pickles, bell peppers, black olives, and spices on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.

Tuna Po-Boy

$109.99+

Tuna, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, dill pickles, bell peppers, black olives, and spices on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.

Hot Sandwiches

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$119.00+

Fried shrimp, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.

Roast Beef & Gravy Po-Boy

$119.00+

Roast beef, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.

Bayou Burger Po-Boy

$119.00+

Beef patties, mayo, mustard, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.

Rajun Cajun Po-Boy

$119.00+

Spicy! / Grilled smoked beef, cheese, onions, bell peppers, black olives, hot peppers, and mayo. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.

Meatball Po-Boy

$119.00+

Beef patties, mayo, mustard, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.

Cajun Clucker Po-Boy

$119.00+

Spicy! / Grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, black olives, hot peppers, mayo, and tomato on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.

Pulled BBQ Brisket Po-Boy

$119.00+

Beef brisket and BBQ sauce on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.

Seafood Combo Po-Boy

$119.00+

Fried shrimp, fish, oysters, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.

Fried Fish Po-Boy

$119.00+

Fried fish, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.

Fried Oyster Po-Boy

$119.00+

Fried oysters, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a sub roll. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.

fish and chicken baskets

Fried Catfish Basket

$299.00

serves 25 / Fried Mississippi Delta catfish. Served with French fries, hushpuppies (cornmeal fritters), coleslaw, tarter sauce, and ketchup. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.

Chicken Wing Basket

$199.00

serves 20 / Served with French fries, ranch dressing, and ketchup. Add drinks, and perhaps salad and/or dessert, and you're all set.

Salads

Garden Salad

$89.00

serves 10 / Spicy! / Vegetarian / Lettuce with tomatoes, bell peppers, black olives, pickles, banana peppers, cucumbers, eggs, cheddar cheese, croutons, crackers, and your choice of dressing. You can usually order side salad for just a third of your headcount.

Desserts

Cookies

$12.99

serves 12

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Beverages

Assorted Individual Sodas

$3.99

Gallon Unsweetened Tea

$9.99

serves 8

Gall Sweet Tea

$9.99

serves 8

Gallon Lemonade

$9.99

serves 8

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

BEST PO BOYS IN TOWN BEST SALADS IN TOWN FRESH ALWAYS SERVING CENLA FOR OVER 30 YEARS

Website

Location

1305 Windsor Pl, Alexandria, LA 71303

Directions

Gallery
Po-Boy Express image
Po-Boy Express image

