Po Boy Jim H Street

2,782 Reviews

$$

709 H St NE

Washington, DC 20002

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp🍤
Cajun Crab Pasta
Devilish Eggs🐣

Starters

Crawfish Spring Rolls🈶

Crawfish Spring Rolls🈶

$13.00Out of stock

A light and easy to eat appetizer that is still bursting with crawfish flavor in each bite.

Martini Crab Poppers🦀

Martini Crab Poppers🦀

$16.00

Everyone likes to snack, but we decided to make snacking even more indulgent with these mouth-watering and juicy deep-fried crab poppers.

Devilish Eggs🐣

Devilish Eggs🐣

$7.00

A classic deviled egg dish can never go wrong, but we make it more exciting by serving it with the addition of delicious grilled or fried prawns, or crispy bacon.

Gumbo Starter🍛

Gumbo Starter🍛

$12.00

A comforting and fragrant chicken stew filled with spicy sausages and shrimp that can do you no wrong. Have a taste of this with a side of delicious scallion rice and start your journey into the world of Creole cuisine.

Wing Flight🍗

Wing Flight🍗

$15.00

Crispy, delicious and juicy. A plate of grilled or fried chicken wings for you to enjoy with a variety of our signature sauces, especially our Bourbon-infused honey and the fiery Voodoo sauce)

Jim's Basket🍤

Jim's Basket🍤

$15.00

Our freshly battered deep-fried seafood are so addictive, we decided to serve them in a basket as a bigger portion. You have been warned.

Voodoo Wings🍗

Voodoo Wings🍗

$15.00

House made spiced wings made with jalapenos and hot sauce.

Cajun Chicken Fingers 🐓

Cajun Chicken Fingers 🐓

$12.00

Hand-battered chicken breast tossed in cajun seasoning served with cajun fries

Lobster Fries🐙🍟

Lobster Fries🐙🍟

$19.00

Fresh poached lobster meat sauteed with cajun cheese sauce over a bed of cajun hand cut fries

Cheese Fries🧀

$9.00

Crab Fries

$15.00

Traditional Po Boys

Hot Sausage🌭

Hot Sausage🌭

$12.00

Traditional, high quality Andouille sausage that is perfectly seasoned, its flavor accentuated with a topping of sweet caramelized onions, peppers and our signature Remoulade sauce.

Chicken Breast🐔

$13.00

Tender slices of fried or grilled chicken breast layered with a crisp and refreshing slaw on top.

Oyster🐚

Oyster🐚

$18.00

Fresh oysters that are hand battered upon order and perfectly deep-fried, giving you a hint of natural savory flavor in each crispy bite.

Bbq Pulled Pork🐷

Bbq Pulled Pork🐷

$14.00

Slow roasted pork seasoned with 16-spice blend, tossed in our house made bbq sauce and topped with traditional coleslaw.

Roast Beef🐗

Roast Beef🐗

$14.00

Herb seasoned and slow roasted beef topped with remoulade and horseradish.

Crawfish🍣

$16.00

Crawfish so fresh and sweet that they taste delicious whether you choose to have them sautéed or deep-fried. Have them with a layer of our signature chipotle sauce and you are complete.

Catfish🐟

Catfish🐟

$16.00

A tender and succulent fillet of catfish either deep-fried or blackened, yet both methods pair so will with our signature remoulade sauce, giving you a contrasting yet tasty experience.

Adult Grilled Cheese🧀🍞

$12.00

Shrimp🍤

$16.00

Plump, juicy prawns that will tempt your taste buds whether deep-fried or grilled. Topped with a drizzle of our signature Chipotle sauce.

International Po Boys

Yardie🇯🇲

Yardie🇯🇲

$14.00

Our Jamaican jerk seasoning is so complex yet versatile, it can give your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp a huge burst of smokiness and spice you have never tasted before.

Bang Bang Chicken and Shrimp

Bang Bang Chicken and Shrimp

$21.00

Hand-battered chicken breast & shrimp tossed in our house-made sweet chili & chipotle mayo sauce

Thai Firecracker Shrimp

$17.00

Be prepared to have a party in your mouth, as the crispy texture of our deep-fried shrimp joins forces with our special chili sauce to excite your taste buds.

Rasta🇬🇾

$14.00

We prove that vegan food can be just as hearty and flavor-packed with our homemade patty made from a variety of meatless ingredients that gives the perfect combination of texture and taste.

Asian Teriyaki Salmon

Asian Teriyaki Salmon

$22.00

Grilled salmon steak with specialty teriyaki sauce with or without sesame seeds

Shrimp Yardie

$17.00

Specialty Po Boys

Steak & Cheese🍖🧀

Steak & Cheese🍖🧀

$17.00

Our rendition of a classic steak and cheese, using only the best sirloin cut, provolone and cheddar we can offer.

Chicken Cheesesteak🍗🧀

Chicken Cheesesteak🍗🧀

$16.00

A leaner, chicken version of a steak and cheese. But just as flavorful and delicious thanks to our skills in seasoning and grilling.

District🍔

District🍔

$20.00

Thick slices of tender and juicy sirloin steak, topped with smoky bacon, grilled shrimp, melted provolone cheese and lastly a tangy remoulade sauce of our own.

Atlas🍔

Atlas🍔

$20.00

Have your chicken either crunchy fried or smoky grilled, as long as you let us load it up with delicious bacon bits and shrimp, finished with melted provolone and our signature chipotle sauce.

Po Boy Jim On H

Po Boy Jim On H

$20.00

Herb seasoned and slow roasted beef, bacon, provolone, and shrimp served with debris and our house made remoulade sauce.

Salmon Blt

Salmon Blt

$23.00

Grilled salmon, crispy bacon, spring mix, and tomatoes with a cilantro lime sauce.

Bbq Shrimp

Bbq Shrimp

$17.00

New Orleans style BBQ shrimp served in the form of a Po Boy, just imagine all the buttery, spicy goodness you get from all the sauce that gets absorbed by the bread.

Lobster

Lobster

$28.00

Thick and juicy whole lobster meat gently cooked in fragrant butter and then coated in an even more aromatic lemon garlic butter sauce.

Surf & Turf Mkt

Surf & Turf Mkt

$30.00

Char-grilled steak and butter poached lobster with lemon dill sauce.

Crabcake Po Boy

Crabcake Po Boy

$26.00

Two fresh jumbo lump crabmeat over a spring mix drizzled with remoulade sauce.

Voodoo Lobster &Shrimp Po Boy Special

Voodoo Lobster &Shrimp Po Boy Special

$35.00

Asian Terriyaki Salmon

$25.00

Lobster Crab Grilled Cheese

$32.00

H St Festival

Bang Bang Chicken & Shrimp

$20.00

Deep Fried Salmon Stuffed w/ Crab Meat

$35.00Out of stock

Wings And Fries

$15.00

Shrimp Poboy

$18.00

Catfish Poboy

$18.00

Oyster Poboy

$18.00

Atlas Poboy

$22.00

Bbq Pulled Pork Poboy

$16.00

Ponoy Jim On H

$22.00

Beignets

$10.00

Hurricance

$12.00

Magaritas

$12.00

Beers

$5.00

Water

$2.00

Sodas

$4.00

Entrees AFTER 5

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$25.00

Grilled salmon fillet that is now so much more exciting with the infused flavor of a layer of Cajun spices. Served with two sides of your choice.

Gumbo On H

Gumbo On H

$20.00

A comforting and fragrant chicken stew filled with spicy sausages and shrimp that can do you no wrong. Have a taste of this with a side of delicious scallion rice and start your journey into the world of Creole cuisine.

Chicken Fettuccini

Chicken Fettuccini

$19.00

Fettuccini pasta cooked in a classic cream sauce with a Cajun twist. Served with a protein of your choice. Choose from: Cajun Chicken / Shrimp / Salmon / Crawfish / Crab / Lobster.

Crawfish Etoufee

$22.00

A rich and aromatic gravy, with sweet and meaty crawfish in every spoonful. Served over a side of fragrant rice.

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$25.00

Savor the aromatic Cajun spice of plump, barbecued shrimp over a serving of rich and creamy cheese grits made from parmesan and cornmeal. Adding bacon or sausage is strongly recommended.

Crabcake Entree

Crabcake Entree

$30.00

Two fresh jumbo lump crabmeat served with our two signature sides

Shrimp Fettuccini

$22.00

Fettuccini pasta cooked in a classic cream sauce with a Cajun twist. Served with a protein of your choice. Choose from: Cajun Chicken / Shrimp / Salmon / Crawfish / Crab / Lobster.

Salmon Fettucine

$28.00

Fettuccini pasta cooked in a classic cream sauce with a Cajun twist. Served with a protein of your choice. Choose from: Cajun Chicken / Shrimp / Salmon / Crawfish / Crab / Lobster.

Salmon Grits

$28.00

Cajun Fettuncie

$15.00

Fettuccini pasta cooked in a classic cream sauce with a Cajun twist. Served with a protein of your choice. Choose from: Cajun Chicken / Shrimp / Salmon / Crawfish / Crab / Lobster.

Lobster Alfredo

$30.00

Crab Fettuccini

$28.00

Fettuccini pasta cooked in a classic cream sauce with a Cajun twist. Served with a protein of your choice. Choose from: Cajun Chicken / Shrimp / Salmon / Crawfish / Crab / Lobster.

Creole Crab Pasta Peppers Tomato

$29.00

Crawfish Fettucine

$28.00Out of stock

Fettuccini pasta cooked in a classic cream sauce with a Cajun twist. Served with a protein of your choice. Choose from: Cajun Chicken / Shrimp / Salmon / Crawfish / Crab / Lobster.

Creole Seafood Pasta

$50.00

Lobster Fettuccine

$30.00

Fettuccini pasta cooked in a classic cream sauce with a Cajun twist. Served with a protein of your choice. Choose from: Cajun Chicken / Shrimp / Salmon / Crawfish / Crab / Lobster.

Blackened Shrimp Dinner

$23.00

Catfish Grits

$22.00

Lobster N Crab Grill Cheese

$30.00Out of stock

Lobster Alfredo

$30.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Garlicky, smoky, salty and tangy. Taste all this and more in this our version of this classic salad with our very own Caesar dressing.

Pear Walnut Salad

Pear Walnut Salad

$10.00

A vibrant salad of fresh greens that is elevated with the bold aroma and flavors of charred pear slices, toasted walnuts and rich bleu cheese.

Jims House Salad

Jims House Salad

$10.00

The freshest greens of the season handpicked by us, giving you the maximum fragrance and taste these vegetables can give in our simple house salad.

Small Ceaser Salad

$5.00

Seafood Salad

$12.00

Small House Salad

$5.00

LIL JIMS

Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

A high protein meal for your kids, consisting of tender fried chicken cutlets, side of fries and homemade dipping sauce.

Kid's Shrimp Basket

$8.00

Plump, juicy prawns wrapped in a super crispy batter. Served with fries and our signature dipping sauce.

Kid's Grilled Cheese Po Boy

Kid's Grilled Cheese Po Boy

$8.00

Grated provolone and cheddar on a po boy, grilled into a hot, melty indulgent mess. Paired perfectly with a side of fries.

Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo

Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.00

A simple pasta loved by everyone of all ages. Good quality pasta cooked in a smooth and rich Cajun spiced cream sauce.

Jim's Sweet Tooth

Bread Pudding

$8.00

We use only simple but the best bread, butter and cream to give you our version of this delicious classic dessert.

Beignets

Beignets

$6.00

Light and airy, these powdered pillow pastries are so good you can’t stop after the first bite.

Sides

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side

Veggie Of The Day

$5.00

Cheesy Grits

$6.00

Homemade grits sautéed with cheddar cheese

House Cut French Fries

$5.00

Hand-cut fries with cajun seasoning

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$5.00

Stewed red beans & scallion rice

Toasted bread

$2.00

Buttered & toasted New Orleans French Bread

Crab Fries

$17.00

Online Crab Fries

$18.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Rice

$2.00

CATERING

6 Shrimp Halves Po Boys

$48.00

6 Chicken Halves Po Boys

$48.00

6 Rasta Halves Po Boys

$48.00

Half Gumbo Pan

$144.00

Half Beignets Pan

$42.00

Pear Salad

$100.00

Deposit Dine In

$200.00

DC Prep Private Event

$1,500.00

Catering Mini Poboys

$700.00

House Salad

$40.00

Cesar Salad

$40.00

Beignets

$200.00

Bread Pudding

$200.00

Red Beans

$50.00

Delivery Fee

$50.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

709 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Po Boy Jim image
Po Boy Jim image

