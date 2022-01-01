- Home
Po Boy Jim H Street
2,782 Reviews
$$
709 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Popular Items
Starters
Crawfish Spring Rolls🈶
A light and easy to eat appetizer that is still bursting with crawfish flavor in each bite.
Martini Crab Poppers🦀
Everyone likes to snack, but we decided to make snacking even more indulgent with these mouth-watering and juicy deep-fried crab poppers.
Devilish Eggs🐣
A classic deviled egg dish can never go wrong, but we make it more exciting by serving it with the addition of delicious grilled or fried prawns, or crispy bacon.
Gumbo Starter🍛
A comforting and fragrant chicken stew filled with spicy sausages and shrimp that can do you no wrong. Have a taste of this with a side of delicious scallion rice and start your journey into the world of Creole cuisine.
Wing Flight🍗
Crispy, delicious and juicy. A plate of grilled or fried chicken wings for you to enjoy with a variety of our signature sauces, especially our Bourbon-infused honey and the fiery Voodoo sauce)
Jim's Basket🍤
Our freshly battered deep-fried seafood are so addictive, we decided to serve them in a basket as a bigger portion. You have been warned.
Voodoo Wings🍗
House made spiced wings made with jalapenos and hot sauce.
Cajun Chicken Fingers 🐓
Hand-battered chicken breast tossed in cajun seasoning served with cajun fries
Lobster Fries🐙🍟
Fresh poached lobster meat sauteed with cajun cheese sauce over a bed of cajun hand cut fries
Cheese Fries🧀
Crab Fries
Traditional Po Boys
Hot Sausage🌭
Traditional, high quality Andouille sausage that is perfectly seasoned, its flavor accentuated with a topping of sweet caramelized onions, peppers and our signature Remoulade sauce.
Chicken Breast🐔
Tender slices of fried or grilled chicken breast layered with a crisp and refreshing slaw on top.
Oyster🐚
Fresh oysters that are hand battered upon order and perfectly deep-fried, giving you a hint of natural savory flavor in each crispy bite.
Bbq Pulled Pork🐷
Slow roasted pork seasoned with 16-spice blend, tossed in our house made bbq sauce and topped with traditional coleslaw.
Roast Beef🐗
Herb seasoned and slow roasted beef topped with remoulade and horseradish.
Crawfish🍣
Crawfish so fresh and sweet that they taste delicious whether you choose to have them sautéed or deep-fried. Have them with a layer of our signature chipotle sauce and you are complete.
Catfish🐟
A tender and succulent fillet of catfish either deep-fried or blackened, yet both methods pair so will with our signature remoulade sauce, giving you a contrasting yet tasty experience.
Adult Grilled Cheese🧀🍞
Shrimp🍤
Plump, juicy prawns that will tempt your taste buds whether deep-fried or grilled. Topped with a drizzle of our signature Chipotle sauce.
International Po Boys
Yardie🇯🇲
Our Jamaican jerk seasoning is so complex yet versatile, it can give your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp a huge burst of smokiness and spice you have never tasted before.
Bang Bang Chicken and Shrimp
Hand-battered chicken breast & shrimp tossed in our house-made sweet chili & chipotle mayo sauce
Thai Firecracker Shrimp
Be prepared to have a party in your mouth, as the crispy texture of our deep-fried shrimp joins forces with our special chili sauce to excite your taste buds.
Rasta🇬🇾
We prove that vegan food can be just as hearty and flavor-packed with our homemade patty made from a variety of meatless ingredients that gives the perfect combination of texture and taste.
Asian Teriyaki Salmon
Grilled salmon steak with specialty teriyaki sauce with or without sesame seeds
Shrimp Yardie
Specialty Po Boys
Steak & Cheese🍖🧀
Our rendition of a classic steak and cheese, using only the best sirloin cut, provolone and cheddar we can offer.
Chicken Cheesesteak🍗🧀
A leaner, chicken version of a steak and cheese. But just as flavorful and delicious thanks to our skills in seasoning and grilling.
District🍔
Thick slices of tender and juicy sirloin steak, topped with smoky bacon, grilled shrimp, melted provolone cheese and lastly a tangy remoulade sauce of our own.
Atlas🍔
Have your chicken either crunchy fried or smoky grilled, as long as you let us load it up with delicious bacon bits and shrimp, finished with melted provolone and our signature chipotle sauce.
Po Boy Jim On H
Herb seasoned and slow roasted beef, bacon, provolone, and shrimp served with debris and our house made remoulade sauce.
Salmon Blt
Grilled salmon, crispy bacon, spring mix, and tomatoes with a cilantro lime sauce.
Bbq Shrimp
New Orleans style BBQ shrimp served in the form of a Po Boy, just imagine all the buttery, spicy goodness you get from all the sauce that gets absorbed by the bread.
Lobster
Thick and juicy whole lobster meat gently cooked in fragrant butter and then coated in an even more aromatic lemon garlic butter sauce.
Surf & Turf Mkt
Char-grilled steak and butter poached lobster with lemon dill sauce.
Crabcake Po Boy
Two fresh jumbo lump crabmeat over a spring mix drizzled with remoulade sauce.
Voodoo Lobster &Shrimp Po Boy Special
Asian Terriyaki Salmon
Lobster Crab Grilled Cheese
H St Festival
Bang Bang Chicken & Shrimp
Deep Fried Salmon Stuffed w/ Crab Meat
Wings And Fries
Shrimp Poboy
Catfish Poboy
Oyster Poboy
Atlas Poboy
Bbq Pulled Pork Poboy
Ponoy Jim On H
Beignets
Hurricance
Magaritas
Beers
Water
Sodas
Entrees AFTER 5
Blackened Salmon
Grilled salmon fillet that is now so much more exciting with the infused flavor of a layer of Cajun spices. Served with two sides of your choice.
Gumbo On H
A comforting and fragrant chicken stew filled with spicy sausages and shrimp that can do you no wrong. Have a taste of this with a side of delicious scallion rice and start your journey into the world of Creole cuisine.
Chicken Fettuccini
Fettuccini pasta cooked in a classic cream sauce with a Cajun twist. Served with a protein of your choice. Choose from: Cajun Chicken / Shrimp / Salmon / Crawfish / Crab / Lobster.
Crawfish Etoufee
A rich and aromatic gravy, with sweet and meaty crawfish in every spoonful. Served over a side of fragrant rice.
Shrimp and Grits
Savor the aromatic Cajun spice of plump, barbecued shrimp over a serving of rich and creamy cheese grits made from parmesan and cornmeal. Adding bacon or sausage is strongly recommended.
Crabcake Entree
Two fresh jumbo lump crabmeat served with our two signature sides
Shrimp Fettuccini
Fettuccini pasta cooked in a classic cream sauce with a Cajun twist. Served with a protein of your choice. Choose from: Cajun Chicken / Shrimp / Salmon / Crawfish / Crab / Lobster.
Salmon Fettucine
Fettuccini pasta cooked in a classic cream sauce with a Cajun twist. Served with a protein of your choice. Choose from: Cajun Chicken / Shrimp / Salmon / Crawfish / Crab / Lobster.
Salmon Grits
Cajun Fettuncie
Fettuccini pasta cooked in a classic cream sauce with a Cajun twist. Served with a protein of your choice. Choose from: Cajun Chicken / Shrimp / Salmon / Crawfish / Crab / Lobster.
Lobster Alfredo
Crab Fettuccini
Fettuccini pasta cooked in a classic cream sauce with a Cajun twist. Served with a protein of your choice. Choose from: Cajun Chicken / Shrimp / Salmon / Crawfish / Crab / Lobster.
Creole Crab Pasta Peppers Tomato
Crawfish Fettucine
Fettuccini pasta cooked in a classic cream sauce with a Cajun twist. Served with a protein of your choice. Choose from: Cajun Chicken / Shrimp / Salmon / Crawfish / Crab / Lobster.
Creole Seafood Pasta
Lobster Fettuccine
Fettuccini pasta cooked in a classic cream sauce with a Cajun twist. Served with a protein of your choice. Choose from: Cajun Chicken / Shrimp / Salmon / Crawfish / Crab / Lobster.
Blackened Shrimp Dinner
Catfish Grits
Lobster N Crab Grill Cheese
Lobster Alfredo
Salads
Caesar Salad
Garlicky, smoky, salty and tangy. Taste all this and more in this our version of this classic salad with our very own Caesar dressing.
Pear Walnut Salad
A vibrant salad of fresh greens that is elevated with the bold aroma and flavors of charred pear slices, toasted walnuts and rich bleu cheese.
Jims House Salad
The freshest greens of the season handpicked by us, giving you the maximum fragrance and taste these vegetables can give in our simple house salad.
Small Ceaser Salad
Seafood Salad
Small House Salad
LIL JIMS
Kid's Chicken Fingers
A high protein meal for your kids, consisting of tender fried chicken cutlets, side of fries and homemade dipping sauce.
Kid's Shrimp Basket
Plump, juicy prawns wrapped in a super crispy batter. Served with fries and our signature dipping sauce.
Kid's Grilled Cheese Po Boy
Grated provolone and cheddar on a po boy, grilled into a hot, melty indulgent mess. Paired perfectly with a side of fries.
Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo
A simple pasta loved by everyone of all ages. Good quality pasta cooked in a smooth and rich Cajun spiced cream sauce.
Jim's Sweet Tooth
Sides
Onion Rings
Side
Veggie Of The Day
Cheesy Grits
Homemade grits sautéed with cheddar cheese
House Cut French Fries
Hand-cut fries with cajun seasoning
Red Beans & Rice
Stewed red beans & scallion rice
Toasted bread
Buttered & toasted New Orleans French Bread
Crab Fries
Online Crab Fries
Coleslaw
Rice
CATERING
6 Shrimp Halves Po Boys
6 Chicken Halves Po Boys
6 Rasta Halves Po Boys
Half Gumbo Pan
Half Beignets Pan
Pear Salad
Deposit Dine In
DC Prep Private Event
Catering Mini Poboys
House Salad
Cesar Salad
Beignets
Bread Pudding
Red Beans
Delivery Fee
Calamari
Entrees
Po Boys Specialty
Steak & Cheese🍖🧀
Our rendition of a classic steak and cheese, using only the best sirloin cut, provolone and cheddar we can offer.
Po Boy Jim On H
Herb seasoned and slow roasted beef, bacon, provolone, and shrimp served with debris and our house made remoulade sauce.
Chicken Cheesesteak🍗🧀
A leaner, chicken version of a steak and cheese. But just as flavorful and delicious thanks to our skills in seasoning and grilling.
Salmon Blt
Grilled salmon, crispy bacon, spring mix, and tomatoes with a cilantro lime sauce.
District🍔
Thick slices of tender and juicy sirloin steak, topped with smoky bacon, grilled shrimp, melted provolone cheese and lastly a tangy remoulade sauce of our own.
Bbq Shrimp
New Orleans style BBQ shrimp served in the form of a Po Boy, just imagine all the buttery, spicy goodness you get from all the sauce that gets absorbed by the bread.
Lobster
Thick and juicy whole lobster meat gently cooked in fragrant butter and then coated in an even more aromatic lemon garlic butter sauce.
Atlas🍔
Have your chicken either crunchy fried or smoky grilled, as long as you let us load it up with delicious bacon bits and shrimp, finished with melted provolone and our signature chipotle sauce.
Surf & Turf Mkt
Char-grilled steak and butter poached lobster with lemon dill sauce.
Crabcake Po Boy
Two fresh jumbo lump crabmeat over a spring mix drizzled with remoulade sauce.
Deep Fried Salmon Stuffed w/ Crab Meat Po Boy
Jim's Daily Specials
Little Jim's
Kid's Grilled Cheese Po Boy
Grated provolone and cheddar on a po boy, grilled into a hot, melty indulgent mess. Paired perfectly with a side of fries.
Kid's Chicken Fingers
A high protein meal for your kids, consisting of tender fried chicken cutlets, side of fries and homemade dipping sauce.
Kid's Shrimp Basket
Plump, juicy prawns wrapped in a super crispy batter. Served with fries and our signature dipping sauce.
Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo
A simple pasta loved by everyone of all ages. Good quality pasta cooked in a smooth and rich Cajun spiced cream sauce.
Jim's Sides
Coleslaw
Sweet in-house made slaw
Cajun Fries
Hand-cut fries with cajun seasoning
Sauteed Spinach
Seasoned satuéed spinach with tomatoes & onions.
Onion Rings
Side
Red Beans & Rice
Stewed red beans & scallion rice
Cheesy Grits
Homemade grits sautéed with cheddar cheese
Toasted bread
Buttered & toasted New Orleans French Bread
Oysters (Side)
Side
Bacon
2 strips of grilled bacon
Jim's Sweet Tooth
Beverages
Pepsi - 12oz Can
The bold, refreshing, robust cola
Pepsi Wild Cherry - 12oz Can
Cola with a thrilling burst of unique cherry flavor and a sweet, crisp taste
Dr. Pepper - 12oz Can
A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.
Schweppes Ginger Ale - 12oz Can
A refreshing carbonated beverage with bold, ginger flavor and lively bubbles
Crush Orange Soda - 12oz Can
The original orange soda
Mug Root Beer - 12oz Can
Appeal to the senses with a rich foam, unique aroma and the feeling of ice-cold refreshment
Mtn Dew - 12oz Can
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.
Ginger Ale
Grape
Sprite
Deposit
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
709 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002