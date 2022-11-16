Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

PO News & Flagstaff Cafe

239 Reviews

$

1 N Main St

Sheridan, WY 82801

Order Again

Popular Items

Flagstaff Philly
3 Strips of Bacon
The Monroe

Breakfast Entrees

Biscuits & Good Gravy

$6.75+

Bighorn Breakfast

$11.75

Jim Bob Special

$10.95

Italian Crumpet

$8.10

Breakfast Plate

$10.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.65

The Gordo

$15.35

Oatmeal

$6.55

The Custom Omelet

$11.90

The No Carb Omelette

$10.25

Chili-Cheese Omelet

$12.15

Corned Beef-n-Hash & Eggs

$12.15

Pulled Pork Hash

$12.15

The Monroe

$11.50

Breakfast Burrito

$11.60

Thick Sliced French Toast

$6.30+

Hot Cakes

$3.75+

Gluten Free Hot Cakes

$4.25+

Egg-n-a-Hole

$10.95

1 Egg Breakfast

$8.95

2 Eggs Any Style & Toast

$6.30

Kid's Breakfast

2 Eggs N' Toast

$6.30

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$6.30

1/2 French Toast

$6.30

Breakfast Sides

Toast

$3.25

English Muffin

$3.25

Bowl of Fresh Fruit

$5.35

Flagstaff Cafe Sticky Bun

$5.60

1 Egg Any Style

$1.80

2 Eggs Any Style

$3.75

Side of Hash Browns

$2.70

2 Sausage Patties

$4.50

1/4lb Ham Steak

$4.50

3 Strips of Bacon

$4.75

Chorizo Link

$4.50

Green Chili

$3.50

Good Gravy

$2.70

Salsa

$1.35

Sour Cream

$1.35

Cup of Fruit

$3.35

Ground Chorizo

$2.50

Ground Sausage

$2.50

Texas Toast

$3.25

1/2 Avacodo side

$3.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Lunch Entrees

House-Made Soup of the Day

$4.35+

Homemade Chili

$4.90+

Almond Chicken Salad

$11.50

Tuna Salad & Greens

$11.50

Spicy Tuna & Avocado

$11.75

Chef Salad

$12.75

Hot Honey Salad

$12.50

Steak Salad

$15.50

Chicken-Fried Chicken

$11.75

Polish Club Sub

$11.25

Legerski's and Sauerkraut

$10.95

Seared Ahi Tuna Steak

$13.95

Kids Lunch

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Flagstaff's Signature Smash Burgers

Demp Burger

$12.95

Blah Burger

$10.50

Hawaiian Smash

$12.50

Atomic Smash

$12.25

Smoked Bacon & Cheese Smash

$12.25

The Big Legerski

$15.95

GB Smash

$10.95

Steamboat Smash

$13.25

Fun Gi Smash

$11.25

Goober Smash

$11.25

Bacon & Egg Smash

$12.30

Ahi Tuna Burger

$14.25

Jala-Po Burger

$14.50

Patty Melt

$11.50

Specialty Sandwiches

BYO Deli Sandwich

$10.95

Half Deli & a Cup of Soup

$9.90

Veggie

$10.45

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Ham & Cheese GRILLED

$9.75

Classic Club

$12.50

BLT

$9.85

Cucumber & Cream Cheese

$7.10

Cowboy Sandwich

$10.95

French Dip

$11.75

The Reuben

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.70

Flagstaff Philly

$12.00

Cajun-Jack Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

BH Jim's Diet Plate

$9.50

Tuna Melt

$10.95

P.O. Cordon Bleu

$11.75

P.O. Pepper Steak Sandwich

$15.75

P.O. Brando Sandwich

$10.95

Lunch Sides

Potato Salad

$3.45

Cottage Cheese

$3.45

Side Salad

$3.95

Lays Potato Chips

$2.75

Side of Tuna Salad

$2.75

Side of Almond Chicken Salad

$3.25

Chicken Breast

$3.95

Beef Patty

$4.25

Deli Ham

$3.25

Deli Turkey

$3.25

Deli Roast Beef

$3.25

Sweet Pepper Slaw

$3.95

Coleslaw

$3.25

Peanut Butter

$2.20

Iced Beverages

Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.40

Cranberry Juice

$3.40

Milk

$3.40

Root Beer Float

$4.85

Italian Soda

$4.20

Monster Energy

$4.00

Bottled Soda

$3.25

Bottled Juice

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

V-8

$3.00

Large Milk

$4.25

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Cider

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Pot of Hot Tea

$2.75

Espresso

Latte

$4.35+

Mocha

$4.45+

Cappuccino

$4.35+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.30+

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Daily Special Options

Daily

$9.95

Hash Brown Casserole

$25.00

16 inch Take Build & Bake

$10.00

Opera Lunch

$11.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Takeout and Delivery Available!

1 N Main St, Sheridan, WY 82801

