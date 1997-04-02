Poad's Pizza
276 Reviews
$$
752 Grand Ave
Hartford, WI 53027
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
served with marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Breaded Mushrooms
served with ranch
Jalepeno Poppers
served with ranch
Hot Wings - 6 Ct
Hot Wings - 12 ct
Cheese Curds W/Ranch
your choice of sauce
Small Fries
7 ounces
Large Fries
14 ounces
Half Dz Wedge
6 count
Dzn Wedge
12 count
Garlic Bread - Cheese
Garlic Bread - Plain
Chicken
Strip Dinner
served with coleslaw, slice of bread and small fries
Chicken - 2 Piece
served with coleslaw, slice of bread and small fries
Chicken - 4 Piece
served with coleslaw, slice of bread and small fries
Chicken - 8 Piece
served with wedges
Chicken - 12 Piece
served with wedges
Chicken - 16 Piece
served with wedges
Chicken - 20 Piece
served with wedges
Chicken - 24 Piece
served with wedges
Wings
price per wing
Legs
Thighs
Dinner / Fries Instead Of Wedges
Fries instead of wedges (buckets only)
Fish
Fish Dinner - 3 pc
served with coleslaw, slice of bread, small fries and tartar sauce
Fish Bucket - 8 pc
served with coleslaw, slice of bread, large fries and large tartar sauce
JSD - 6 Piece
served with coleslaw, slice of bread, small fries and cocktail sauce
Shrimp Bucket
served with coleslaw, slice of bread, large fries and large cocktail sauce
Fish Dinner - 2 pc
Extra Piece - Fish
Extra Pc Shrimp
Substitute Wedges
Combo Buckets
Sandwiches
S& C Sandwich
shredded steak and mozzarella
Strip Sandwich
chicken strips, bbq sauce and mozzarella
ISS Sandwich
Italian sausage patty, pizza sauce and mozzarella
IMB Sandwich
Italian meatballs, pizza sauce and mozzarella
JFS Sandwich
breaded cod filet, cheese, mozzarella and side of tartar
PPM Sandwich
pepperoni, pizza sauce and mozzarella
Bomber Sandwich
Italian sausage patty with grilled peppers pizza sauce and mozzarella
BPP Sandwich
shredded pork with bbq sauce and mozzarella
Hawaiian Sandwich
Canadian bacon, pizza sauce, pineapple and mozzarella
Chic Parm Sandwich
breaded chicken, pizza sauce and mozzarella
SBBQ Sandwich
breaded chicken, bbq sauce and mozzarella
CBR Sandwich
grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and mozzarella
Pizza
The Plain - 16"
cheese and tomato
The GB - 16"
cheese and ground beef
The CS - 16"
cheese and sausage
The CM - 16"
cheese and mushroom
The Pep - 16"
cheese and pepperoni
The Friday Special - 16"
cheese, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers (meatless)
The Combo - 16"
cheese, sausage and pepperoni
The SM - 16
cheese, sausage and mushrooms
The PM - 16"
cheese, pepperoni and mushrooms
The Works - 16"
cheese, onions, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, pepperoni and green peppers
Meat Lovers - 16"
cheese, pepperoni, sausage and canadian bacon
Pulled Pork - 16"
cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce, bacon and onion rings
Philly Steak - 16"
cheese, steak, green peppers, grilled onions and mushrooms
Italian Meatball - 16"
cheese and Italian meatballs
Hawaiian - 16"
cheese, canadian bacon and pineapple
The BOC - 16"
cheese, ground beef, onion and bacon
Southern BBQ Chicken - 16"
cheese, grilled chicken and bbq sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch - 16"
cheese, chicken, bacon and ranch
POM - 16"
pizza of the month
Hartford Classic - 16"
The Plain - 14"
cheese and tomato
The GB - 14"
cheese and ground beef
The CS - 14"
cheese and sausage
The CM - 14"
cheese and mushroom
The Pep - 14"
cheese and pepperoni
The Friday Special - 14"
cheese, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers (meatless)
The Combo - 14"
cheese, sausage and pepperoni
The SM - 14"
cheese, sausage and mushrooms
The PM - 14"
cheese, pepperoni and mushrooms
The Works - 14"
cheese, onions, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, pepperoni and green peppers
Meat Lovers - 14"
cheese, pepperoni, sausage and canadian bacon
Pulled Pork - 14"
cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce, bacon and onion rings
Philly Steak - 14"
cheese, steak, green peppers, grilled onions and mushrooms
Italian Meatball - 14"
cheese and Italian meatballs
Hawaiian - 14"
cheese, canadian bacon and pineapple
The BOC - 14"
cheese, ground beef, onion and bacon
Southern BBQ Chicken - 14"
cheese, grilled chicken and bbq sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch - 14"
cheese, chicken, bacon and ranch
POM - 14"
pizza of the month
Hartford Classic - 14"
The Plain - 12"
cheese and tomato
The GB - 12"
cheese and ground beef
The CS - 12"
cheese and sausage
The CM - 12"
cheese and mushroom
The Pep - 12"
cheese and pepperoni
The Friday Special - 12"
cheese, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers (meatless)
The Combo - 12"
cheese, sausage and pepperoni
The SM - 12"
cheese, sausage and mushrooms
The PM - 12"
cheese, pepperoni and mushrooms
The Works - 12"
cheese, onions, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, pepperoni and green peppers
Meat Lovers - 12"
cheese, pepperoni, sausage and canadian bacon
Pulled Pork - 12"
cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce, bacon and onion rings
Philly Steak - 12"
cheese, steak, green peppers, grilled onions and mushrooms
Italian Meatball - 12"
cheese and Italian meatballs
Hawaiian - 12"
cheese, canadian bacon and pineapple
The BOC - 12"
cheese, ground beef, onion and bacon
Southern BBQ Chicken - 12"
cheese, grilled chicken and bbq sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch - 12"
cheese, chicken, bacon and ranch
POM - 12"
pizza of the month
Hartford Classic - 12"
Grilled Chicken
The Plain - 8"
cheese and tomato
The GB - 8"
cheese and ground beef
The CS - 8"
cheese and sausage
The CM - 8"
cheese and mushroom
The Pep - 8"
cheese and pepperoni
The Friday Special - 8"
cheese, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers (meatless)
The Combo - 8"
cheese, sausage and pepperoni
The SM - 8"
cheese, sausage and mushrooms
The PM - 8"
cheese, pepperoni and mushrooms
The Works - 8"
cheese, onions, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, pepperoni and green peppers
Meat Lovers - 8"
cheese, pepperoni, sausage and canadian bacon
Pulled Pork - 8"
cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce, bacon and onion rings
Philly Steak - 8"
cheese, steak, green peppers, grilled onions and mushrooms
Italian Meatball - 8"
cheese and Italian meatballs
Hawaiian - 8"
cheese, canadian bacon and pineapple
The BOC - 8"
cheese, ground beef, onion and bacon
Southern BBQ Chicken - 8"
cheese, grilled chicken and bbq sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch - 8"
cheese, chicken, bacon and ranch
POM - 8"
pizza of the month
Hartford Classic - 8"
Grilled Checken
10" GF PLAIN
Pom
Extras
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Serving the Hartford community for over 20 years!
752 Grand Ave, Hartford, WI 53027