Pizza

Poad's Pizza

276 Reviews

$$

752 Grand Ave

Hartford, WI 53027

Popular Items

Garlic Bread - Cheese
Breaded Mushrooms
Mozzarella Sticks

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$6.95

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.95

served with ranch

Jalepeno Poppers

$6.95

served with ranch

Hot Wings - 6 Ct

$7.50Out of stock

Hot Wings - 12 ct

$13.50Out of stock

Cheese Curds W/Ranch

$6.95

your choice of sauce

Small Fries

$3.25

7 ounces

Large Fries

$4.75

14 ounces

Half Dz Wedge

$3.25

6 count

Dzn Wedge

$4.75

12 count

Garlic Bread - Cheese

$4.25

Garlic Bread - Plain

$3.00

Chicken

Strip Dinner

$10.50

served with coleslaw, slice of bread and small fries

Chicken - 2 Piece

$10.00Out of stock

served with coleslaw, slice of bread and small fries

Chicken - 4 Piece

$11.00

served with coleslaw, slice of bread and small fries

Chicken - 8 Piece

$15.00

served with wedges

Chicken - 12 Piece

$21.00

served with wedges

Chicken - 16 Piece

$27.00

served with wedges

Chicken - 20 Piece

$33.00

served with wedges

Chicken - 24 Piece

$39.00

served with wedges

Wings

$2.50Out of stock

price per wing

Legs

$2.50Out of stock

Thighs

$4.50Out of stock

Dinner / Fries Instead Of Wedges

Fries instead of wedges (buckets only)

$3.00

Fish

Fish Dinner - 3 pc

$13.50

served with coleslaw, slice of bread, small fries and tartar sauce

Fish Bucket - 8 pc

$27.25

served with coleslaw, slice of bread, large fries and large tartar sauce

JSD - 6 Piece

$12.95

served with coleslaw, slice of bread, small fries and cocktail sauce

Shrimp Bucket

$23.95

served with coleslaw, slice of bread, large fries and large cocktail sauce

Fish Dinner - 2 pc

$11.50

Extra Piece - Fish

$3.50

Extra Pc Shrimp

$2.75

Substitute Wedges

Combo Buckets

Bucket - S/F - 8 pc

$23.95

served with large fries

Bucket - C/F - 8 pc

$24.95

served with large fries

Bucket - C/F - 12 pc

$31.95

served with large fries

Substitute Wedges

Sandwiches

S& C Sandwich

$8.50

shredded steak and mozzarella

Strip Sandwich

$8.50

chicken strips, bbq sauce and mozzarella

ISS Sandwich

$8.50

Italian sausage patty, pizza sauce and mozzarella

IMB Sandwich

$8.50

Italian meatballs, pizza sauce and mozzarella

JFS Sandwich

$8.50

breaded cod filet, cheese, mozzarella and side of tartar

PPM Sandwich

$8.50

pepperoni, pizza sauce and mozzarella

Bomber Sandwich

$8.50

Italian sausage patty with grilled peppers pizza sauce and mozzarella

BPP Sandwich

$8.50

shredded pork with bbq sauce and mozzarella

Hawaiian Sandwich

$8.50

Canadian bacon, pizza sauce, pineapple and mozzarella

Chic Parm Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

breaded chicken, pizza sauce and mozzarella

SBBQ Sandwich

$8.50

breaded chicken, bbq sauce and mozzarella

CBR Sandwich

$8.50

grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and mozzarella

Pizza

The Plain - 16"

$18.00

cheese and tomato

The GB - 16"

$22.00

cheese and ground beef

The CS - 16"

$22.00

cheese and sausage

The CM - 16"

$22.00

cheese and mushroom

The Pep - 16"

$22.00

cheese and pepperoni

The Friday Special - 16"

$22.00

cheese, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers (meatless)

The Combo - 16"

$22.00

cheese, sausage and pepperoni

The SM - 16

$22.00

cheese, sausage and mushrooms

The PM - 16"

$22.00

cheese, pepperoni and mushrooms

The Works - 16"

$24.00

cheese, onions, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, pepperoni and green peppers

Meat Lovers - 16"

$24.00

cheese, pepperoni, sausage and canadian bacon

Pulled Pork - 16"

$19.75

cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce, bacon and onion rings

Philly Steak - 16"

$19.75

cheese, steak, green peppers, grilled onions and mushrooms

Italian Meatball - 16"

$19.75

cheese and Italian meatballs

Hawaiian - 16"

$19.75

cheese, canadian bacon and pineapple

The BOC - 16"

$19.75

cheese, ground beef, onion and bacon

Southern BBQ Chicken - 16"

$19.75

cheese, grilled chicken and bbq sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch - 16"

$19.75

cheese, chicken, bacon and ranch

POM - 16"

$19.75

pizza of the month

Hartford Classic - 16"

$22.00

The Plain - 14"

$15.00

cheese and tomato

The GB - 14"

$18.00

cheese and ground beef

The CS - 14"

$18.00

cheese and sausage

The CM - 14"

$18.00

cheese and mushroom

The Pep - 14"

$18.00

cheese and pepperoni

The Friday Special - 14"

$18.00

cheese, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers (meatless)

The Combo - 14"

$18.00

cheese, sausage and pepperoni

The SM - 14"

$18.00

cheese, sausage and mushrooms

The PM - 14"

$18.00

cheese, pepperoni and mushrooms

The Works - 14"

$20.00

cheese, onions, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, pepperoni and green peppers

Meat Lovers - 14"

$20.00

cheese, pepperoni, sausage and canadian bacon

Pulled Pork - 14"

$16.75

cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce, bacon and onion rings

Philly Steak - 14"

$16.75

cheese, steak, green peppers, grilled onions and mushrooms

Italian Meatball - 14"

$16.75

cheese and Italian meatballs

Hawaiian - 14"

$16.75

cheese, canadian bacon and pineapple

The BOC - 14"

$16.75

cheese, ground beef, onion and bacon

Southern BBQ Chicken - 14"

$16.75

cheese, grilled chicken and bbq sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch - 14"

$16.75

cheese, chicken, bacon and ranch

POM - 14"

$16.75

pizza of the month

Hartford Classic - 14"

$18.00

The Plain - 12"

$12.00

cheese and tomato

The GB - 12"

$14.00

cheese and ground beef

The CS - 12"

$14.00

cheese and sausage

The CM - 12"

$14.00

cheese and mushroom

The Pep - 12"

$14.00

cheese and pepperoni

The Friday Special - 12"

$14.00

cheese, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers (meatless)

The Combo - 12"

$14.00

cheese, sausage and pepperoni

The SM - 12"

$14.00

cheese, sausage and mushrooms

The PM - 12"

$14.00

cheese, pepperoni and mushrooms

The Works - 12"

$16.00

cheese, onions, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, pepperoni and green peppers

Meat Lovers - 12"

$16.00

cheese, pepperoni, sausage and canadian bacon

Pulled Pork - 12"

$14.75

cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce, bacon and onion rings

Philly Steak - 12"

$14.75

cheese, steak, green peppers, grilled onions and mushrooms

Italian Meatball - 12"

$14.75

cheese and Italian meatballs

Hawaiian - 12"

$14.75

cheese, canadian bacon and pineapple

The BOC - 12"

$14.75

cheese, ground beef, onion and bacon

Southern BBQ Chicken - 12"

$14.75

cheese, grilled chicken and bbq sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch - 12"

$14.75

cheese, chicken, bacon and ranch

POM - 12"

$14.75

pizza of the month

Hartford Classic - 12"

$14.00

Grilled Chicken

$2.00

The Plain - 8"

$7.00

cheese and tomato

The GB - 8"

$7.00

cheese and ground beef

The CS - 8"

$7.00

cheese and sausage

The CM - 8"

$7.00

cheese and mushroom

The Pep - 8"

$7.00

cheese and pepperoni

The Friday Special - 8"

$7.50

cheese, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers (meatless)

The Combo - 8"

$7.50

cheese, sausage and pepperoni

The SM - 8"

$7.50

cheese, sausage and mushrooms

The PM - 8"

$7.50

cheese, pepperoni and mushrooms

The Works - 8"

$9.00

cheese, onions, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, pepperoni and green peppers

Meat Lovers - 8"

$9.00

cheese, pepperoni, sausage and canadian bacon

Pulled Pork - 8"

$8.00

cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce, bacon and onion rings

Philly Steak - 8"

$9.00

cheese, steak, green peppers, grilled onions and mushrooms

Italian Meatball - 8"

$7.00

cheese and Italian meatballs

Hawaiian - 8"

$7.50

cheese, canadian bacon and pineapple

The BOC - 8"

$8.00

cheese, ground beef, onion and bacon

Southern BBQ Chicken - 8"

$7.00

cheese, grilled chicken and bbq sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch - 8"

$7.50

cheese, chicken, bacon and ranch

POM - 8"

$8.00

pizza of the month

Hartford Classic - 8"

$8.00

Grilled Checken

$1.00

10" GF PLAIN

$12.00Out of stock

Pom

$12.00

Dessert

Cannoli - 2 pack

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Extras

Extra Piece - Chicken Strip

$2.00

Extra Piece - Mozzarella Stick

$1.00

Ex Ranch

$0.25

Ex BBQ

$0.25

Ex Maranara Sm

$0.25

Ex Maranara Large

$0.50

Ex Hot

$0.25Out of stock

Ex Tartar SM

$0.25

Ex Tartar LG

$0.50

Ex Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Ex Coleslaw

$0.65

Ex Bread

$0.30

Honey Mustard - sm

$0.25

Meatball

$2.00

Ketchup

$0.25

Drinks

Soda - 12oz can

$1.00

Soda - 2 liter

$3.00

Coffee

$0.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the Hartford community for over 20 years!

Website

Location

752 Grand Ave, Hartford, WI 53027

Directions

