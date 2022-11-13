Pork on a Fork - Deer Valley
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
🔥Pork On A Fork BBQ🔥 Locally owned PHX BBQ! 🔥Cooked Slow—->Served Fast!🔥 Multiple Valley Locations! Dine In+Catering+Delivery Available
Location
1515 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85027
