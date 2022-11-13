Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pork on a Fork - Deer Valley

review star

No reviews yet

1515 W Deer Valley Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

(Pound) Pulled Chicken
(Pound) Pulled Pork
(Pound) Smoked Sausage

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.99
Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99
Smoked Sausage Sandwich

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$11.99
Midwest Monster

Midwest Monster

$11.99+

Burnt End

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sandwhich

$10.99Out of stock

Veterans Pork Sandwich

$9.99

BBQ Bowl

Beef Brisket Bowl

$14.99

Pulled Chicken Bowl

$11.99

Pulled Pork Bowl

$11.99

Smoked Sausage Bowl

$11.99

Mixed Meat Bowl

$12.99

BBQ Sampler

Original

$14.99
Deluxe

Deluxe

$17.99

Fill up with a Deluxe sampler. The Deluxe is a 3-meat plate that comes with brisket, pork, and chicken. The sampler comes with 2 homemade sides of your choice.

Big Boy

Big Boy

$19.99

Salads

Pulled Pork Salad

$11.99

Pulled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Beef Brisket Salad

$14.99

Smoked Sausage Salad

$11.99

House Salad

$7.99

Side Salad

$5.15

Specials

Green Chili Pork

$10.99Out of stock

Tamale Meal

$9.99Out of stock

Loaded Potato

$7.99Out of stock

Brisket Loaded Potato

$8.99Out of stock

8oz Side of Brisket Chili

$5.99

16oz Cup of Brisket Chili

$10.99

32oz Bowl of Brisket Chili

$18.99

Desserts

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.99
Salted Caramel Pretzel Brownie

Salted Caramel Pretzel Brownie

$4.79

Fill your sweet & salty cravings with a delicious brownie covered in caramel and salted pretzels!

Banana Pudding

$5.49

Sauce & Seasoning

Sweet & Mild BBQ Sauce

$9.99

Smokey Tangy BBQ Sauce

$9.99Out of stock

Crazy Jays BBQ Sauce

$9.99

Golden BBQ Sauce

$9.99

Bold R Dash 6.4 oz

$9.99

Bold R Dash 12.8 oz

$15.99

Build your own (2 bottles small BRD)

$27.99

2 bottles of BBQ sauce (customers choice) & a 6.4oz bottle Bold-R-Dash

Large Pit Kit (3 sauces large BRD)

$49.99

3 bottles of sauce (customers choice) + a 12.8oz Bold-R-Dash

Friday Night Specials

Prime Rib Preorder

Prime Rib Preorder

$39.99

Loin w/ Cherry Sauce Preorder

$16.99Out of stock

Smoked Tri-Tip Preorder

$19.99Out of stock

Smoked Beef Short Rib Preorder

$39.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.99
Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99
Smoked Sausage Sandwich

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$11.99
Midwest Monster

Midwest Monster

$11.99+

Chicken Salad Sandwhich

$10.99Out of stock

Brisket Chili Season is Here!

8oz Side of Brisket Chili

$5.99

Add a delicious side of Brisket chili topped with shredded cheddar cheese to any meal or upgrade ONE side for a meal that will fill you up!

16oz Cup of Brisket Chili

$10.99
32oz Bowl of Brisket Chili

32oz Bowl of Brisket Chili

$18.99

Bring your appetite with this bowl of Smokin' J's slow cooked Brisket Chili topped with shredded cheddar cheese and paired with two cornbread muffins and saltine crackers

BBQ Burrito

Pulled Pork Burrito

$11.99

Pulled Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Beef Brisket Burrito

$14.99

Smoked Sausage Burrito

$11.99

Mixed Burrito

$12.99

BBQ Bowl

Beef Brisket Bowl

$14.99

Pulled Chicken Bowl

$11.99

Pulled Pork Bowl

$11.99

Smoked Sausage Bowl

$11.99

Mixed Meat Bowl

$12.99

BBQ Sampler

Original

$14.99
Deluxe

Deluxe

$17.99

Fill up with a Deluxe sampler. The Deluxe is a 3-meat plate that comes with brisket, pork, and chicken. The sampler comes with 2 homemade sides of your choice.

Big Boy

Big Boy

$19.99

Ribs

Full Rack

$27.99

Half Rack

$15.99

Salads

Pulled Pork Salad

$11.99

Pulled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Beef Brisket Salad

$14.99

Smoked Sausage Salad

$11.99

House Salad

$7.99

Side Salad

$5.15

Bulk Meats -*Buns SOLD Separately*

**Meat Only - Buns are SOLD Separately*
(Pound) Beef Brisket

(Pound) Beef Brisket

$28.00

(Pound) Pulled Chicken

$15.00

(Pound) Pulled Pork

$15.00

(Pound) Smoked Sausage

$14.00
**Add Bags of Buns

**Add Bags of Buns

$6.00
**Add BBQ Sauce Squeeze Bottle

**Add BBQ Sauce Squeeze Bottle

1/2 LB Beef Brisket

$15.00

1/2 LB Pulled Chicken

$9.00

1/2 LB Pulled Pork

$9.00

1/2 LB Smoked Sausage

$8.00

Bulk Sides

Small - 8oz

$3.00

Medium - 16oz

$6.00

Large - 32oz

$12.00

Half Chaffing

$30.00

Full Chaffing

$50.00

Family Packages

Sm Picnic Pack

$84.99

This features the true staples of smoked BBQ. Enjoy our Hand Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Sausage and choice of 3 - 16oz side items. Comes with 6 regular buns or 12 slider buns & ONE 12oz BBQ sauce of your choice. Add a Rack of Pork Ribs - $20! (serves 4-5 people)

Lg Picnic Pack

$149.99

This features the true staples of smoked BBQ. Enjoy our Hand Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Sausage and choice of 3 - 32oz side items. Package comes with 12 regular buns or 24 slider buns and TWO 12oz BBQ squeeze bottles of your choice. Add a Rack of Pork Ribs - $20! (serves 8-10 people)

Lil' Piglet Menu

Kiddie Polish Dog

$8.99

Kiddie Pork Slider

$8.99

Kiddie Chicken Slider

$8.99

Kiddie Brisket Slider

$9.99

Kiddie Cheese

$5.99

Meat Quesadilla

$8.99

Kiddie Chicken Fingers

$8.99Out of stock

Beverages

RC

$2.75

Diet RC

$2.75

7Up

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Squirt

$2.75

Big Red

$2.75

Country Time Lemonade

$2.75

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.75

Sunkist Orange

$2.75Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.99
Salted Caramel Pretzel Brownie

Salted Caramel Pretzel Brownie

$4.79

Fill your sweet & salty cravings with a delicious brownie covered in caramel and salted pretzels!

Banana Pudding

$6.30

Specials

Prime Rib Preorder

$39.99

Loin w/ Cherry Sauce Preorder

$16.99Out of stock

Smoked Tri-Tip Preorder

$19.99Out of stock

Smoked Beef Short Rib Preorder

$39.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

🔥Pork On A Fork BBQ🔥 Locally owned PHX BBQ! 🔥Cooked Slow—->Served Fast!🔥 Multiple Valley Locations! Dine In+Catering+Delivery Available

Website

Location

1515 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Directions

Gallery
Pork on a Fork image
Pork on a Fork image
Pork on a Fork image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

EZBACHI #3 - North Phoenix
orange starNo Reviews
880 E. Lone Cactus Dr. Phoenix, AZ 85024
View restaurantnext
Kitchen + Bar - Happy Valley - Drury #147
orange starNo Reviews
2335 West Pinnacle Peak Road Phoenix, AZ 85027
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mia
orange star4.5 • 312
2530 W Happy Valley Rd Phoenix, AZ 85085
View restaurantnext
State 48 Rock House - Norterra
orange starNo Reviews
2530 W Happy Valley Rd Phoenix, AZ 85085
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Spot - Phoenix Bell Road
orange starNo Reviews
320 W Bell Road Phoenix, AZ 85023
View restaurantnext
Pork on a Fork - POAF Food Truck #1
orange star4.7 • 786
1732 W Bell Rd Phoenix, AZ 85023
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Lookout Tavern
orange star4.2 • 2,836
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100 Phoenix, AZ 85022
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 003 Deer Valley
orange star4.1 • 809
2805 W. Agua Fria Freeway Phoenix, AZ 85027
View restaurantnext
Pork on a Fork - POAF Food Truck #1
orange star4.7 • 786
1732 W Bell Rd Phoenix, AZ 85023
View restaurantnext
Pork on a Fork - Catering/Central Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 786
1732 W Bell Rd Phoenix, AZ 85023
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mia
orange star4.5 • 312
2530 W Happy Valley Rd Phoenix, AZ 85085
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix