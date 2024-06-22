Poblano's
1250 Eldridge Parkway
Houston, TX 77077
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
- Guacamole Chico$8.81
- Guacamole Grande$14.01
- Chile Con Queso Chico$8.81
- Chile Con Queso Grande$14.01
- Queso Flameado$11.93
- Sopes
3 thick corn flat tortillas, beans, your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and salsa on top$11.93
- Shrimp Ratones
6 pieces. Grilled jumbo shrimp wrapped with mixed cheese, jalapeño and bacon$15.05
- Poblano Botana
Mixed appetizer platter with nachos, quesadillas, and flautas. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo$15.05
- (6) Nachos - Chicken Fajita$9.85
- (12) Nachos - Chicken Fajita$12.97
- (6) Nachos - Beef$10.89
- (12) Nachos - Beef$15.05
- (6) Nachos - Mix$10.89
- (12) Nachos - Mix$15.05
- (6) Nachos - Shrimp$11.93
- (12) Nachos - Shrimp$18.17
- Nachos Poblanos$11.93
Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Plates
- Barbacoa and Egg Plate$11.93
- Machaca and Egg Plate$8.81
- Chilaquiles and Eggs Plate$9.85
- Ham and Eggs Plate$8.81
- Chorizo and Eggs Plate$8.81
- Potato and Eggs Plate$7.77
- Bacon and Eggs Plate$8.81
- Migas Plate$9.85
- Beef Fajita and Ranchero Eggs Plate$11.99
- Pancakes and Bacon Plate$6.73
- Huevos Divorciados Plate$11.93
- Huevos Rancheros Plate$11.93
- BYO Breakfast Plate$12.97
Omelettes
- Beef Fajita Omelette
Fire-roasted peppers and onion, mushrooms, and tomato$12.97
- Chicken Fajita Omelette
Fire-roasted peppers and onion, mushrooms, and tomato$11.93
- Supreme Omelette
Sausage, bacon, ham, fire-roasted peppers and onion, mushrooms, and tomato$12.97
- Veggie Omelette
Spinach, fire-roasted peppers and onion, mushrooms and tomato$10.89
Soups and Salads
- Seafood Soup
Large$16.09
- Caldo De Res Chico
Beef and vegetables$10.89
- Caldo De Res Grande
Beef and vegetables$14.01
- Caldo De Pollo Chico
Chicken and vegetables$9.85
- Caldo De Pollo Grande
Chicken and vegetables$12.97
- Chicken Tortilla Soup Chico
Chicken, tortilla strips, and vegetables$9.85
- Chicken Tortilla Soup Grande
Chicken, tortilla strips, and vegetables$12.97
- Menudo Chico
Beef tripe soup$9.85
- Menudo Grande
Beef tripe soup$15.05
- Poblano Salad
Fresh greens, purple cabbage, carrots, tomato, green bell pepper, cilantro, shredded mixed cheese and avocado slices, cherry tomato, topped with your choice of dressing$10.89
Tacos
Little Champs
A La Carta
- ALC Gordita$5.19
- ALC Chimichanga$9.35
- ALC Quesadilla$7.27
- ALC Burrito$8.31
- ALC Torta Beef Fajita$9.35
- ALC Torta Chicken Fajita$8.31
- ALC Torta De Pastor$8.31
- ALC Torta De Barbacoa$8.31
- ALC Torta Shredded Chicken$7.27
- ALC French Fries$3.11
- Pancakes & Bacon$6.23
- ALC Bean Tostada$4.99
- ALC Beef Fajita Tostada$5.99
- ALC Shrimp Tostada$6.99
- ALC Chicken Tostada$5.50
- Molida Tostada