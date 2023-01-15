Restaurant header imageView gallery

Po-Boy's

6736 N. Frostwood Pkwy.

Peoria, IL 61615

Order Again

Appetizers

CRAB BEIGNETS (4)

CRAB BEIGNETS (4)

$15.00

Jumbo lump crab meat blended with Mascarpone cheese, garlic, shallot, lemon and chive. Abita Amber beer batter and served with garlic aioli

CRAB CAKES

CRAB CAKES

$15.00

Two jumbo lump crab cakes served with our house made remoulade sauce.

CRAB & CHUTNEY DIP

CRAB & CHUTNEY DIP

$9.00

A slightly sweet mixture of crab, mango chutney, sour cream and onion. Served with house-made kettle chips. (Served cold)

CATFISH FRIES

CATFISH FRIES

$9.00

Tender strips of fresh catfish lightly fried, served with tartar sauce

CRISPY FRIED OYSTERS

CRISPY FRIED OYSTERS

$16.00

Perfectly hand-breaded oysters drizzled with our homemade remoulade

BOURBON STREET HONEY SHRIMP

BOURBON STREET HONEY SHRIMP

$12.00

Corkscrew shrimp fried then tossed in our signature honey glaze. Drizzled with bang bang sause and topped with slivered almonds

GATOR BITES

GATOR BITES

$13.00

Marinated alligator tail meat lightly breaded and fried. Served with tartar sauce or pepper jam.

JAMBALAYA CROQUETTES

JAMBALAYA CROQUETTES

$9.00

We start with our fantastic Jambalaya, form into three croquettes, roll in breadcrumbs and then lightly fried. Drizzled with bang bang sauce.

PRETZEL BITES WITH PIMENTO CHEESE

PRETZEL BITES WITH PIMENTO CHEESE

$8.00

Warm pretzel bites perfectly seasoned with salt and sesame seeds. Served with our house made pimento cheese sauce (Served cold)

BOURBON STREET HONEY CALAMARI

$12.00

Fried calamari tossed in our signature honey glaze. Drizzled with bang bang sauce and topped with slivered almonds.

CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

Fresh Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, lightly coated with bread crumbs, garlic and parsley. Served with your choice of garlic aioli or ranch dipping sauce.

NEW ORLEANS BBQ SHRIMP

$15.00

Six large shrimp sauteed in creole butter sauce. Served with French bread to soak up the delicious spicy butter sauce.

POUTINE

$9.00

Crispy house cut fries tossed with cheese curds and scallions atop our rich beef gravy

CREOLE SHRIMP DEVILED EGGS WITH BACON (6)

$7.00

Did you know that "Deviled eggs" literally means spicy eggs? We add Dijon mustard, Creole seasoning and top each with a sauteed shrimp and bacon!

BACON CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS (2)

$7.00

SMOKED SAUSAGE SLIDERS (2)

$6.00

JUMBO NAKED CHICKEN WINGS (6)

$12.00

Perfectly cooked large wings

JUMBO NAKED CHICKEN WINGS (12)

$19.00

Perfectly cooked large wings

BONELESS TENDER CHICKEN BITES

$12.00

Lightly breaded pieces of chicken breast, fried to perfection.

Soups & Salads

GUMBO CUP

GUMBO CUP

$7.00

Chicken, sausage, okra, vegetables,and seasonings simmered in chicken stock for hours. You gotta try this!

GUMBO BOWL

$15.00

Chicken, sausage, okra, vegetables,and seasonings simmered in chicken stock for hours. You gotta try this!

CREOLE CHICKEN SALAD

CREOLE CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, boiled egg, bacon and our house-made croutons topped with a fried or blackened chicken breast.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan and our house made croutons tossed in Caesar dressing. Choose from fried, grilled or blackened chicken or shrimp.

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

Mixed greens topped with egg, tomato, cucumber, red onion and house made croutons.

New Orleans Po-Boy's

ORIGINAL PO-BOY

$15.00

Our signature oven roasted beef with homemade gravy

PULLED CHICKEN ABITA ROOT-BEER & HONEY BBQ GLAZE PO-BOY

$15.00

Chicken breast shredded and tossed in our Abita Root-Beer & Honey BBQ

SAUSAGE PO-BOY

$14.00

Your choice of our grilled andouille or smoked sausage

SHRIMP PO-BOY

SHRIMP PO-BOY

$15.00

Plenty of lightly breaded, fried shrimp.

CHICKEN PO-BOY

$15.00

A tender chicken breast served grilled, fried or blackened

CATFISH PO-BOY

CATFISH PO-BOY

$15.00

Tender strips of catfish cornmeal-crusted and fried.

OYSTER PO-BOY

OYSTER PO-BOY

$19.00

Our crispy fried oysters perfectly hand breaded and drizzled with remoulade sauce.

PEACE MAKER PO-BOY

$18.00

Half fried shrimp and half fried oysters with Tabasco infused mayonnaise.

Burgers

JUST A GREAT BURGER

JUST A GREAT BURGER

$12.00

Peoria's best burger, simply seasoned and seared

FAT TUESDAY BURGER

FAT TUESDAY BURGER

$15.00

The absolute best burger in town! Served on a brioche bun topped with cheddar cheese and applewood bacon.

BLACK & BLEU BURGER

BLACK & BLEU BURGER

$15.00

Creole seasoned and blackened topped with red onion marmalade and Bleu cheese crumbles

MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER

$15.00

Our great burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Signature Dishes

JAMBALAYA

JAMBALAYA

$18.00

A traditional Cajun rice dish loaded with chicken, smoked sausage, and a whole lot of southern flavors.

SHRIMP & GRITS

SHRIMP & GRITS

$23.00

Ten large shrimp gently seasoned with Cajun spices and sauteed with bacon, garlic, scallions and sweet bell peppers in a light cream sauce atop cheddar grits.

BLACKSMITH'S PASTA

BLACKSMITH'S PASTA

$19.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our creamy alfredo with plenty of grilled chicken and smoked sausage.

VOODOO BLACKSMITH'S PASTA

$19.00

RED BEANS & RICE

$18.00

Red beans simmered for hours with smoked sausage, ham, Applewood bacon, peppers, celery, onion and creole seasoning. Served with your choice of andouille or smoked sausage and our homemade cornbread.

NEW ORLEANS TRIO

$20.00

A cup of each, Jambalaya, Gumbo and Red Beans & Rice. Served with your choice of a link of grilled andouille or smoked sausage and our homemade cornbread. Hope you are hungry!!

CAJUN PIZZA

$15.00

You can only get it here!! Our 10" thin pizza crust with Alfredo sauce, cheese, andouille sausage, shrimp, peppers, onion and spices.

NEW ORLEANS BBQ SHRIMP DINNER

$23.00

Ten large shrimp sauteed in Creole butter sauce. Served with rice and French bread to soak up all the delicious butter sauce.

PASTA PRIMAVERA CON OLIO

$16.00

Fresh julienne vegetables, mushrooms and linguine tossed in a delicate vegetable and herb broth. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction.

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLES

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$19.00

Piled high Belgian waffles with fried chicken breast strips. Topped with our signature maple syrup.

COCONUT SHRIMP MACARONI & CHEESE

$23.00

This isn't just comfort food-it is outright freaking erotic. A decadent, creamy, cheesy, comforting pasta, topped with our crunchy coconut shrimp. Savory comfort with just the slightest hint of coconut sweetness.

CATFISH DINNER

CATFISH DINNER

$18.00

Tender strips of catfish cornmeal-crusted and fried, served with tartar sauce, crispy fries and a corn muffin.

SHRIMP DINNER

SHRIMP DINNER

$18.00

A generous portion of perfectly fried shrimp served with your choice of sauce, house made fries and a corn muffin.

SEAFOOD PLATTER

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$20.00

The perfect platter piled high with fried shrimp as well as tender strips of catfish cornmeal-crusted and fried. Served with your choice of sauce, house-made fries and a corn muffin.

Sides

CAJUN FRIED POTATO SALAD

CAJUN FRIED POTATO SALAD

$6.00
JAMBALAYA CUP

JAMBALAYA CUP

$7.00
HOUSE CUT FRIES

HOUSE CUT FRIES

$4.00
HOME-MADE KETTLE CHIPS

HOME-MADE KETTLE CHIPS

$3.00

CORN MUFFINS (3)

$4.00

Served with honey butter

GRILLED SHRIMP

$5.00

Andouille Sausage

$5.00

Smoked Sausage

$5.00

CHICKEN

$5.00

SALAD

$4.00

Red beans cup

$7.00

Desserts

NEW ORLEANS BEIGNETS

$6.00

Delicious fluffy pastry lightly fried and served warm, covered with powdered sugar. Served with honey butter dipping sauce.

BOURBON STREET PECAN PIE

$7.00

BREAD PUDDING

$8.00

Ask your Server for flavors available

Sauce & Extra Sauce

Ranch

$0.75

Cajun Ranch

$0.75

honey mustard

$0.75

cocktail

$0.75

tarter

$0.75

aioli

$0.75

bleu cheese

$0.75

remoulade

$0.75

caesar

$0.75

balsamic

$0.75

extra bread

$0.50

spice it up

kids menu

kids cheeseburger

$5.00

kids grilled cheese

$5.00

kids chicken fingers

$5.00

kids shrimp basket

$5.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Club Soda

Tonic

$1.50

Abita Root Beer

$3.50

kids drink

$1.95

Other Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Ice Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.50

Flavored Lemonade

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Milk

$2.65

Waler

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Diet Tonic

$1.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50

A fun New Orleans style bar with casual dining in an atmosphere that is stylish, lively and inviting. We serve authentic Louisiana food along with Peoria's absolute best burgers!!

