Po-Boy's
6736 N. Frostwood Pkwy.
Peoria, IL 61615
Appetizers
CRAB BEIGNETS (4)
Jumbo lump crab meat blended with Mascarpone cheese, garlic, shallot, lemon and chive. Abita Amber beer batter and served with garlic aioli
CRAB CAKES
Two jumbo lump crab cakes served with our house made remoulade sauce.
CRAB & CHUTNEY DIP
A slightly sweet mixture of crab, mango chutney, sour cream and onion. Served with house-made kettle chips. (Served cold)
CATFISH FRIES
Tender strips of fresh catfish lightly fried, served with tartar sauce
CRISPY FRIED OYSTERS
Perfectly hand-breaded oysters drizzled with our homemade remoulade
BOURBON STREET HONEY SHRIMP
Corkscrew shrimp fried then tossed in our signature honey glaze. Drizzled with bang bang sause and topped with slivered almonds
GATOR BITES
Marinated alligator tail meat lightly breaded and fried. Served with tartar sauce or pepper jam.
JAMBALAYA CROQUETTES
We start with our fantastic Jambalaya, form into three croquettes, roll in breadcrumbs and then lightly fried. Drizzled with bang bang sauce.
PRETZEL BITES WITH PIMENTO CHEESE
Warm pretzel bites perfectly seasoned with salt and sesame seeds. Served with our house made pimento cheese sauce (Served cold)
BOURBON STREET HONEY CALAMARI
Fried calamari tossed in our signature honey glaze. Drizzled with bang bang sauce and topped with slivered almonds.
CHEESE CURDS
Fresh Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, lightly coated with bread crumbs, garlic and parsley. Served with your choice of garlic aioli or ranch dipping sauce.
NEW ORLEANS BBQ SHRIMP
Six large shrimp sauteed in creole butter sauce. Served with French bread to soak up the delicious spicy butter sauce.
POUTINE
Crispy house cut fries tossed with cheese curds and scallions atop our rich beef gravy
CREOLE SHRIMP DEVILED EGGS WITH BACON (6)
Did you know that "Deviled eggs" literally means spicy eggs? We add Dijon mustard, Creole seasoning and top each with a sauteed shrimp and bacon!
BACON CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS (2)
SMOKED SAUSAGE SLIDERS (2)
JUMBO NAKED CHICKEN WINGS (6)
Perfectly cooked large wings
JUMBO NAKED CHICKEN WINGS (12)
Perfectly cooked large wings
BONELESS TENDER CHICKEN BITES
Lightly breaded pieces of chicken breast, fried to perfection.
Soups & Salads
GUMBO CUP
Chicken, sausage, okra, vegetables,and seasonings simmered in chicken stock for hours. You gotta try this!
GUMBO BOWL
Chicken, sausage, okra, vegetables,and seasonings simmered in chicken stock for hours. You gotta try this!
CREOLE CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, boiled egg, bacon and our house-made croutons topped with a fried or blackened chicken breast.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan and our house made croutons tossed in Caesar dressing. Choose from fried, grilled or blackened chicken or shrimp.
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens topped with egg, tomato, cucumber, red onion and house made croutons.
New Orleans Po-Boy's
ORIGINAL PO-BOY
Our signature oven roasted beef with homemade gravy
PULLED CHICKEN ABITA ROOT-BEER & HONEY BBQ GLAZE PO-BOY
Chicken breast shredded and tossed in our Abita Root-Beer & Honey BBQ
SAUSAGE PO-BOY
Your choice of our grilled andouille or smoked sausage
SHRIMP PO-BOY
Plenty of lightly breaded, fried shrimp.
CHICKEN PO-BOY
A tender chicken breast served grilled, fried or blackened
CATFISH PO-BOY
Tender strips of catfish cornmeal-crusted and fried.
OYSTER PO-BOY
Our crispy fried oysters perfectly hand breaded and drizzled with remoulade sauce.
PEACE MAKER PO-BOY
Half fried shrimp and half fried oysters with Tabasco infused mayonnaise.
Burgers
JUST A GREAT BURGER
Peoria's best burger, simply seasoned and seared
FAT TUESDAY BURGER
The absolute best burger in town! Served on a brioche bun topped with cheddar cheese and applewood bacon.
BLACK & BLEU BURGER
Creole seasoned and blackened topped with red onion marmalade and Bleu cheese crumbles
MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER
Our great burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese.
Signature Dishes
JAMBALAYA
A traditional Cajun rice dish loaded with chicken, smoked sausage, and a whole lot of southern flavors.
SHRIMP & GRITS
Ten large shrimp gently seasoned with Cajun spices and sauteed with bacon, garlic, scallions and sweet bell peppers in a light cream sauce atop cheddar grits.
BLACKSMITH'S PASTA
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our creamy alfredo with plenty of grilled chicken and smoked sausage.
VOODOO BLACKSMITH'S PASTA
RED BEANS & RICE
Red beans simmered for hours with smoked sausage, ham, Applewood bacon, peppers, celery, onion and creole seasoning. Served with your choice of andouille or smoked sausage and our homemade cornbread.
NEW ORLEANS TRIO
A cup of each, Jambalaya, Gumbo and Red Beans & Rice. Served with your choice of a link of grilled andouille or smoked sausage and our homemade cornbread. Hope you are hungry!!
CAJUN PIZZA
You can only get it here!! Our 10" thin pizza crust with Alfredo sauce, cheese, andouille sausage, shrimp, peppers, onion and spices.
NEW ORLEANS BBQ SHRIMP DINNER
Ten large shrimp sauteed in Creole butter sauce. Served with rice and French bread to soak up all the delicious butter sauce.
PASTA PRIMAVERA CON OLIO
Fresh julienne vegetables, mushrooms and linguine tossed in a delicate vegetable and herb broth. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction.
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLES
Piled high Belgian waffles with fried chicken breast strips. Topped with our signature maple syrup.
COCONUT SHRIMP MACARONI & CHEESE
This isn't just comfort food-it is outright freaking erotic. A decadent, creamy, cheesy, comforting pasta, topped with our crunchy coconut shrimp. Savory comfort with just the slightest hint of coconut sweetness.
CATFISH DINNER
Tender strips of catfish cornmeal-crusted and fried, served with tartar sauce, crispy fries and a corn muffin.
SHRIMP DINNER
A generous portion of perfectly fried shrimp served with your choice of sauce, house made fries and a corn muffin.
SEAFOOD PLATTER
The perfect platter piled high with fried shrimp as well as tender strips of catfish cornmeal-crusted and fried. Served with your choice of sauce, house-made fries and a corn muffin.
Sides
Desserts
Sauce & Extra Sauce
kids menu
Soda
Other Non-Alcoholic Drinks
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
A fun New Orleans style bar with casual dining in an atmosphere that is stylish, lively and inviting. We serve authentic Louisiana food along with Peoria's absolute best burgers!!
