POC 475 2441 West Maple
2441 West Maple
Port O Connor, TX 77982
Appetizers
Cheese Curds
Freid cheese curds served with marinara or ranch
MF Shrimp Rolls
Three MF shrimp rolls lightly fried and served with Asian Spicy Tangy Sauce.
Capachana
You're just going to have to trust me on this one. It's just good. Shrimp and crab. served with tostada cheeps
Queso Completo
Queso...... Served with a scoop of the following taco meat, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with tostada cheeps
Crab Tower
Pretty fancy.... bottom to top....Crab, guacamola, pico de gallo and topped with a siracha mayo. Served with some tostada cheeps
Bang Bang Shrimp
6 Fried shrimp in our signature home made Bang Bang sauce
Buffalo Shrimp
6 Fresh Shrimp fried GB&D and rolled in some Franks Wings Sauce
Seafood Gumbo
Seafood Gumbo........ Shrimp, Crawfish, Flounder and andouille sausage. Served with rice, green onion and some gumbo file...
Peel & Eat Shrimp
FRESH off the boat.......Literally. 1 Pound per order
Frito Pie
Old school bag of Fritos with chili, cheese and onions. Takes you right back to the little league ball park
Sticky Asian Duck Wings
DUCK wings rolled in a Sticky Sweet Chili Asian Sauce
Shrimp Diablo
^ Shrimp wrapped in bacon and grilled to perfection. served over rice pilaf. Choice of sauce
Brussel Sprouts
Brusse sprouts cooked with bacon and pecan halves. Then tossed in Spicy Asian Tai sauce and finally topped with Balsamic Glaze
Onion Rings
Fried Green Beans
Crazy but delicious.... Fried green beans
Salads
LeePOCs Caprese Salad
Three to an order. Fresh heirloom tomatoes topped with fresh mozzarella, drizzled with a balsamic glaze and chiffonade basil
Small Side Salad
Small salad served with tomatoes, onions, cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing
Large Dinner Salad
Double the portion size of the dinner salad. You can add stuff......
Sandwiches
Shrimp Po-Boy
4 shrimp freid GB&D in an amazing SD roll. Served with lettuce and tomatoes. Condiments on the side
Catfish Po-boy
Fresh flounder from our waters. Freid GB&D served with lettuce and tomatoes. Condiments on the side
Softshell Crab Po-Boy
Fried GB&D and served in an amazing SD hoagie with lettuce and tomatoes. Condiments on the side
Fried Oyster Po-Boy
4 oysters fried GB&d served in that amazing SD hoagie with lettuce and tomatoes. Condiments on the side
FRIED Chicken Sandwhich
Chicken breast fried or grilled, served with French fries. Choice of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles
Monterey Chicken Sandwich
Atop a grilled chicken breast you'll find bacon, sauteed onions and mushrooms served with Honey Mustard on a wheat bun.
Ribeye Steak Sandwhich
Grilled steak with onions, bell peppers, smothered in cheese and then wrapped in that SD Hoagie,
GRILLED Chicken Sandwhich
B L T
BACON Lettuce and tomatoes.........
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled with a homemade chipotle sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and fries
Shrimp Burger
8 oz patty of shrimp grilled on the flattop. It's served with dry with lettuce, tomato on white bun. TarTar on the side. Comes with fries
POC B.L.T.a
8 Pieces of smoked bacon, bacon jam, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomatoes on a burger bun. Served with french fries.
475 Burger
Burger
8 oz patty cooked how you like it. You add what you want.
Chili Burger
Not your everyday burger. 8oz Burger cooked to perfection smothered in CHILI, cheese and onions.
Patty Melt
All beef patty, grilled onions, smothered in cheese, special sauce in between Texas toast. Served with fries. Messy, but delicioso
Entrees
GRILLED Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos
Mahi Mahi (so good they named it twice) tacos grilled or fried, serves with a slaw and fancy sauce
Chicken Strip Basket
Four BIG chicken strips served with french fries
Fried Ribeye Finger Basket
Four Big country fried RIBEYE steak fingers, served with white gravy and french fries
Shiner Bock Fish and Chips
Three pieces of Mahi Mahi fish, dipped in Shiner Bock beer batter and fried GB&D. Served with French Fries and TarTar Sauce. Don't forget the Malt Vinegar
Grilled Quail
Two boneless beautiful quail grilled to perfection. Seved over rice du jour. Your choice of one additional side.
Stuffed Flounder
Fresh Flounder filets wrapped around Robs Family's Dressing cooked to order. Served with your choice of one additional side
Surf & Turf
Two Skewers....... One with shrimp and one with Ribeye. Assorted fresh veggies in between served over rice. You choose another side.
Grilled Redfish Filet topped with Crawfish Ettoufee
Grilled redfish served over rice du jour topped with crawfish ettoufee.
FRIED Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos
Two Mahi fish tacos topped with cabbage and our creamy avocado sauce
Lasagna
Halthy portion of lasagna served with salad, garlic (bread or toast) and a drink.
FRIED Shrimp Tacos
GRILLED Shrimp Tacos
Ribeye Steak Dinner
14oz Trimmed Ribeye. Served with Rosemary new potatoes, Wedge salad, Asparagus and a drink.
Bang Bang Shrimp TACOS
Same awesome Bang Bang Shrimp BUT in some corn tortilles topped with a little slaw and pico
Large Fried Shrimp Dinner
12 Shrimp served with French Fries
Grilled Redfish Tacos
TWO grilled tacos topped with cabbage, avocado crema sauce and pico
Grilled BAJA Tacos
Grilled Shrimp and Mahi in the same taco. Best of both worlds..........Topped with slaw and guacamole creama
Small Fried Shrimp Dinner
6 Shrimp Dinner with fries
Catfish Toes
Strips of catfish battered and fried atop a bed of fries. Served with choice of tartar or cocktail sauce
You Hook Em' .... WE Cook Em'
Lunch Special
Sides
Kiddos
Kids Chicken Strips
Two chicken strips .......your choice, fried or grilled with french fries
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese served with fries
Pepperoni Pizza
Small pre made pizza for the kids
Cheese pizza
Small pre-made cheese pizze for the kids
PB&J
If you know, you know........Served with some fries or Fritos
Corn Dogs
Deserts
Brunch
Taco Tuesday
Soups
Seafood Gumbo
Fresh seafood gumbo topped with white rice, green onions and some gumbo file. Served with crackers or some french bread
Tomato Basil Soup & Grilled Cheese
Hot delicious tomato basil soup, served with grilled cheese
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Smoked chicken and Andouille Sausage, topped with rice, gumbo file and green onions.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy the BEST view in POC
