POC 475 2441 West Maple

review star

No reviews yet

2441 West Maple

Port O Connor, TX 77982

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Freid cheese curds served with marinara or ranch

MF Shrimp Rolls

$12.00

Three MF shrimp rolls lightly fried and served with Asian Spicy Tangy Sauce.

Capachana

$14.95

You're just going to have to trust me on this one. It's just good. Shrimp and crab. served with tostada cheeps

Queso Completo

$10.00

Queso...... Served with a scoop of the following taco meat, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with tostada cheeps

Crab Tower

$18.95

Pretty fancy.... bottom to top....Crab, guacamola, pico de gallo and topped with a siracha mayo. Served with some tostada cheeps

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.95

6 Fried shrimp in our signature home made Bang Bang sauce

Buffalo Shrimp

$16.95

6 Fresh Shrimp fried GB&D and rolled in some Franks Wings Sauce

Seafood Gumbo

$8.95

Seafood Gumbo........ Shrimp, Crawfish, Flounder and andouille sausage. Served with rice, green onion and some gumbo file...

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$12.95

FRESH off the boat.......Literally. 1 Pound per order

Frito Pie

$5.95

Old school bag of Fritos with chili, cheese and onions. Takes you right back to the little league ball park

Sticky Asian Duck Wings

$16.95

DUCK wings rolled in a Sticky Sweet Chili Asian Sauce

Shrimp Diablo

$16.95

^ Shrimp wrapped in bacon and grilled to perfection. served over rice pilaf. Choice of sauce

Brussel Sprouts

$14.95

Brusse sprouts cooked with bacon and pecan halves. Then tossed in Spicy Asian Tai sauce and finally topped with Balsamic Glaze

Onion Rings

$8.95

Fried Green Beans

$7.95

Crazy but delicious.... Fried green beans

Salads

LeePOCs Caprese Salad

$12.00

Three to an order. Fresh heirloom tomatoes topped with fresh mozzarella, drizzled with a balsamic glaze and chiffonade basil

Small Side Salad

$5.95

Small salad served with tomatoes, onions, cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing

Large Dinner Salad

$12.95

Double the portion size of the dinner salad. You can add stuff......

Sandwiches

Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.95

4 shrimp freid GB&D in an amazing SD roll. Served with lettuce and tomatoes. Condiments on the side

Catfish Po-boy

$14.95

Fresh flounder from our waters. Freid GB&D served with lettuce and tomatoes. Condiments on the side

Softshell Crab Po-Boy

$18.95

Fried GB&D and served in an amazing SD hoagie with lettuce and tomatoes. Condiments on the side

Fried Oyster Po-Boy

$16.95

4 oysters fried GB&d served in that amazing SD hoagie with lettuce and tomatoes. Condiments on the side

FRIED Chicken Sandwhich

$12.95

Chicken breast fried or grilled, served with French fries. Choice of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles

Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Atop a grilled chicken breast you'll find bacon, sauteed onions and mushrooms served with Honey Mustard on a wheat bun.

Ribeye Steak Sandwhich

$18.95

Grilled steak with onions, bell peppers, smothered in cheese and then wrapped in that SD Hoagie,

GRILLED Chicken Sandwhich

$12.95

B L T

$10.95

BACON Lettuce and tomatoes.........

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Fried or grilled with a homemade chipotle sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and fries

Shrimp Burger

$18.95

8 oz patty of shrimp grilled on the flattop. It's served with dry with lettuce, tomato on white bun. TarTar on the side. Comes with fries

POC B.L.T.a

$15.95

8 Pieces of smoked bacon, bacon jam, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomatoes on a burger bun. Served with french fries.

475 Burger

Burger

$12.95

8 oz patty cooked how you like it. You add what you want.

Chili Burger

$14.95

Not your everyday burger. 8oz Burger cooked to perfection smothered in CHILI, cheese and onions.

Patty Melt

$12.95

All beef patty, grilled onions, smothered in cheese, special sauce in between Texas toast. Served with fries. Messy, but delicioso

Entrees

GRILLED Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos

$14.95

Mahi Mahi (so good they named it twice) tacos grilled or fried, serves with a slaw and fancy sauce

Chicken Strip Basket

$14.95

Four BIG chicken strips served with french fries

Fried Ribeye Finger Basket

$17.95

Four Big country fried RIBEYE steak fingers, served with white gravy and french fries

Shiner Bock Fish and Chips

$18.95

Three pieces of Mahi Mahi fish, dipped in Shiner Bock beer batter and fried GB&D. Served with French Fries and TarTar Sauce. Don't forget the Malt Vinegar

Grilled Quail

$24.95

Two boneless beautiful quail grilled to perfection. Seved over rice du jour. Your choice of one additional side.

Stuffed Flounder

$22.50

Fresh Flounder filets wrapped around Robs Family's Dressing cooked to order. Served with your choice of one additional side

Surf & Turf

$29.95

Two Skewers....... One with shrimp and one with Ribeye. Assorted fresh veggies in between served over rice. You choose another side.

Grilled Redfish Filet topped with Crawfish Ettoufee

$24.95

Grilled redfish served over rice du jour topped with crawfish ettoufee.

FRIED Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos

$14.95

Two Mahi fish tacos topped with cabbage and our creamy avocado sauce

Lasagna

$12.95

Halthy portion of lasagna served with salad, garlic (bread or toast) and a drink.

FRIED Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

GRILLED Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$34.95

14oz Trimmed Ribeye. Served with Rosemary new potatoes, Wedge salad, Asparagus and a drink.

Bang Bang Shrimp TACOS

$16.95

Same awesome Bang Bang Shrimp BUT in some corn tortilles topped with a little slaw and pico

Large Fried Shrimp Dinner

$23.50

12 Shrimp served with French Fries

Grilled Redfish Tacos

$17.95

TWO grilled tacos topped with cabbage, avocado crema sauce and pico

Grilled BAJA Tacos

$19.95

Grilled Shrimp and Mahi in the same taco. Best of both worlds..........Topped with slaw and guacamole creama

Small Fried Shrimp Dinner

$16.95

6 Shrimp Dinner with fries

Catfish Toes

$12.00

Strips of catfish battered and fried atop a bed of fries. Served with choice of tartar or cocktail sauce

You Hook Em' .... WE Cook Em'

$15.00

Lunch Special

$9.95

Sides

Greens Beans

$3.50

Green beans.... What can I say? They're delicious

Rice

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Dressing

$3.50

Ancient Chinese Secret

Baker

$8.95

Asparagus

$7.95

Flame grilled with rosemary salt

Fride Okra

$3.95

Kiddos

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.95

Two chicken strips .......your choice, fried or grilled with french fries

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Grilled Cheese served with fries

Pepperoni Pizza

$5.95

Small pre made pizza for the kids

Cheese pizza

$5.95

Small pre-made cheese pizze for the kids

PB&J

$5.95

If you know, you know........Served with some fries or Fritos

Corn Dogs

$5.95

Deserts

Peach Cobbler

$6.95

Pecan Cobbler

$6.95

Pecan cobbler with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream

Blueberry Cobbler

$6.95

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Soft Drink

$3.50

Set ups

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.95

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Brunch

Sunday Funday

$25.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday Buffet

$15.00

Tuesday Buffet set up with taco met and all the fix'ns. Comes with tea, water or one soft drink

Soups

Seafood Gumbo

$12.95

Fresh seafood gumbo topped with white rice, green onions and some gumbo file. Served with crackers or some french bread

Tomato Basil Soup & Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Hot delicious tomato basil soup, served with grilled cheese

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$8.95

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$8.95

Smoked chicken and Andouille Sausage, topped with rice, gumbo file and green onions.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the BEST view in POC

Location

2441 West Maple, Port O Connor, TX 77982

Directions

Main pic

