Poca Pasta
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
An Italian food truck that serves customizable pasta, sides, drinks, and dessert.
Location
219 Pioneer Street, Ridgefield, WA, Ridgefield, WA 98642
