Pocha 54 Korean Tapas 5415 E High St, Ste 101

KOREAN TAPAS

KOREAN TAPAS

K - EDAMAME

$5.54

Kimchi spice seasoning soy bean, kosher salt

SPAM MUSUBI

$5.54

Cooked spam, rice, teriyaki sauce, strip of seaweed

54TH STREET FRIES

$5.54

Potato fries, kimchi seasoning, scallion, ketchup, parmesan cheese

SOTTEOK KOCHI

$5.54

Korean rice cake, pork sausage skewer, sweet gochujang sauce

TOFU STEAK

$5.54

Fried tofu, citrus soy sauce, roasted seaweed, scallion

SAUSAGE & EGG

$9.54

Pork sausage, spam, fried egg, ketchup

KOREAN SPICY RAMEN

$9.54

Spicy ramen, scallion, egg

CORN CHEESE & NAAN

$9.54

Sweet corn kernels, diced onion, mozzarella cheese, garlic naan

JUMEOKBAP

$9.54

Sesame oil salted rice ball, sesame seed, pickled radish, roasted seaweed

GOCHUJANG BRUSSEL SPROUT

$9.54

Roasted Brussel sprout, carrot, sweet gochujang sauce, sesame seed

K-TACO

$9.54

2 pc choice of bulgogi, gochujang pork, or spicy chicken, onion, stir fried kimchi

CHICKEN MANDU

$9.54

KIMCHI FRIED RICE

$12.54

CRAB SALAD

$12.54

WEDGE SALAD

$12.54

MUSHROOM JAPCHAE

$12.54

PADAK

$15.54

TTEOK BOKKI & TWIGIM

$15.54

LETTUCE WRAP

$15.54

SOY GARLIC CHICKEN WING

$15.54

CRISPY MAYO SHRIMP

$19.54

GOCHUJANG GARLIC SHRIMP

$19.54

BULGOGI & BEAN SPROUT

$19.54

CHEESE BULDAK

$19.54

GOCHUJANG PORK & TTEOK TWIGIM

$19.54

TOFU KIMCHI

$19.54

HOT POT

BUSAN ODEN POT

$19.54

BULGOGI MUSHROOM POT

$19.54

CHICKEN MANDU POT

$19.54

KOREAN ARMY POT

$24.54

KIMBAP

KIMBAP

$9.54

Sesame oil salted rice, carrot, pickled radish, egg, cucumber

BOMB

SOJU BOMB

$13.54

SAKE BOMB

$13.54

SOJU

HOUSE SOJU SHOT

$3.54

HOUSE SOJU

$7.54

CHARM E SEUL FRESH

$13.54

JINRO IS BACK

$13.54

FLAVORED SOJU

$13.54

SNOW VILLAGE SOJU

$19.54

SAKE

HOUSE

$7.54

SHOCHIKUBAI NIGORI SAKE

$12.54

KIKUSUI 300ML

$19.54

KIKUSUI 720ML

$39.54

KUBOTA MANJU

$119.54

DRAFT BEER

SAPPORO PREMIUM - DRAFT

$7.54

ASAHI SUPER DRY - DRAFT

$7.54

KIRIN - DRAFT

$7.54

MICHELOB ULTRA - DRAFT

$6.54

DOS EQUIS - DRAFT

$7.54

LAGUNITAS - DRAFT

$7.54

CHURCH MUSIC - DRAFT

$9.54

WOW - DRAFT

$7.54

KILT LIFTER - DRAFT

$7.54

GUINNESS - DRAFT

$8.54

BEER TOWER

BEER TOWER

$39.54

BOTTLED BEER

CASS - bottle

$7.54

TERRA - bottle

$7.54

KIRIN LIGHT - bottle

$7.54

TSINGTAO - bottle

$8.54

ORION - bottle

$8.54

HEINEKEN 0.0 - bottle

$5.54

COCKTAIL

SEOUL SOJU MOJITO

$12.54

BUSAN LEMONADE

$10.54

HIGH STREET MULE

$11.54

POCHA MARGARITA

$12.54

SIDES

SIDE STEAMED RICE

$2.54

SIDE COLE SLAW

$3.54

SIDE KIMCHI

$3.54

SIDE STIR FRIED KIMCHI

$4.54

SIDE RAMEN NOODLE

$3.54

SIDE NAAN (4PC)

$3.54

SIDE BUTTER LETTUCE

$3.54

NON-ALCOHOL

COKE

$3.54

SPRITE

$3.54

LEMONDADE

$3.54

COKE ZERO

$3.54

GINGERALE

$3.54

FUZE UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

$3.54

HOT TEA

$4.54

DESSERT

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$5.54

WINE

RED

BOKBUNJA | KOREAN BLACK RASPBERRY WINE

$9.54+

SEOK RYU JU | KOREAN POMEGRANATE WINE

$0.00+

HOUSE CABERNET | RED

$7.00

MON FRERE | cabernet sauvignon

$7.00+

BAR DOG | CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$7.00+

SIMPLY | CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$7.00+

DAOU | CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$11.00+

OPOLO | CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$19.00+

CLOS DU VAL | CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$23.00+

PESSIMIST | RED BLEND

$11.00+

RED SCHOONER | RED BLEND

$28.00+

TRIVENTO RESERVE | MALBEC

$7.00+

TAPIZ | MALBEC

$11.00+

CROCUS | MALBEC

$14.00+

TERRA D’ORO | ZINFINDEL

$11.00+

ROMBAUER | ZINFENDEL

$19.00+

TERMES | RED

$17.00+

SKYSIDE | PINOT NOIR

$11.00+

FAUSTINO RIOJA | RED

$7.00+

PIEVASCIATA ROSSO TOSCANA | RED

$14.00+

EFFORT | PINOT NOIR

$19.00+

JUGGERNAUT | CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$11.00+

EVOLUTION | pinot noir

$11.00+

WHITE

HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$7.00

MAESIL MIJU | KOREAN PLUM WINE

$9.00+

ZOLO WHITE

$7.00+

SKYSIDE | CHARDONNAY

$9.00+

JUGGERNAUT | CHARDONNAY

$11.00+

EMMOLO | SAUVIGNON BLANC

$11.00+

ECHO BAY | SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.00+

PAUL DOLON | SAUVIGNON BLANC

$11.00+

CLIFF LEDE | SAUVIGNON BLANC

$17.00+

THE SEEKER | PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00+

YEALANDS | PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00+

DIPINTI | PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00+

PINE RIDGE | CHENIN BLANC

$9.00+

KILA | SPARKLING WINE

$9.00+

VINO | MOSCATO

$7.00+

FARO | ROSE

$7.00+

BIELER | ROSE

$9.00+

ANGELS COWBOYS | ROSE

$9.00+

DAOU | ROSE

$11.00+

HAPPY HOUR

BOMBS

SOJU BOMB HH

$10.54

SAKE BOMB HH

$10.54

SOJU

HOUSE SOJU SHOT HH

$3.54

CHARM E SEUL FRESH HH

$10.54

JINRO IS BACK HH

$10.54

FLAVORED SOJU HH

$10.54

SNOW VILLAGE SOJU HH

$16.54

DRAFT

SAPPORO PREMIUM - DRAFT HH

$5.54

ASAHI SUPER DRY - DRAFT HH

$5.54

KIRIN - DRAFT HH

$5.54

MICHELOB ULTRA - DRAFT HH

$4.54

DOS EQUIS - DRAFT HH

$5.54

CHURCH MUSIC - DRAFT HH

$5.54

LAGUNITAS - DRAFT HH

$7.54

WOW - DRAFT HH

$5.54

KILT LIFTER - DRAFT HH

$5.54

GUINNESS - DRAFT HH

$6.54

RED WINE

BOKBUNJA | KOREAN BLACK RASPBERRY WINE HH

$7.00+

SEOK RYU JU | KOREAN POMEGRANATE WINE HH

$10.00

HOUSE CABERNET | RED HH

$5.00

MON FRERE | cabernet sauvignon HH

$5.00+

BAR DOG | CABERNET SAUVIGNON HH

$5.00+

SIMPLY | CABERNET SAUVIGNON HH

$5.00+

DAOU | CABERNET SAUVIGNON HH

$9.00+Out of stock

JUGGERNAUT | CABERNET SAUVIGNON HH

$9.00+

OPOLO | CABERNET SAUVIGNON HH

$17.00+

CLOS DU VAL | CABERNET SAUVIGNON HH

$21.00+

PESSIMIST | RED BLEND HH

$9.00+

RED SCHOONER | RED BLEND HH

$26.00+

TRIVENTO RESERVE | MALBEC HH

$5.00+

TAPIZ | MALBEC HH

$9.00+

CROCUS | MALBEC HH

$12.00+

TERRA D’ORO | ZINFINDEL HH

$9.00+

ROMBAUER | ZINFENDEL HH

$17.00+

TERMES | RED HH

$15.00+

FAUSTINO RIOJA | RED HH

$5.00+

PIEVASCIATA ROSSO | RED HH

$12.00+

SKYSIDE | PINOT NOIR HH

$9.00+

EVOLUTION | pinot noir HH

$9.00+

EFFORT | PINOT NOIR HH

$17.00+

WHITE WINE

HOUSE CHARDONNAY HH

$5.00

MAESIL MIJU | KOREAN PLUM WINE HH

$9.00+

ZOLO WHITE HH

$5.00+

SKYSIDE | CHARDONNAY HH

$7.00+

JUGGERNAUT | CHARDONNAY HH

$9.00+

EMMOLO | SAUVIGNON BLANC HH

$9.00+

ECHO BAY | SAUVIGNON BLANC HH

$7.00+

PAUL DOLON | SAUVIGNON BLANC HH

$9.00+

CLIFF LEDE | SAUVIGNON BLANC HH

$15.00+

THE SEEKER | PINOT GRIGIO HH

$5.00+

YEALANDS | SAUVIGNON BLANC HH

$7.00+

DIPINTI | PINOT GRIGIO HH

$7.00+

PINE RIDGE | CHENIN BLANC HH

$7.00+

KILA | SPARKLING WINE HH

$7.00+

VINO | MOSCATO HH

$5.00+

FARO | ROSE HH

$5.00+

BIELER | ROSE HH

$7.00+

ANGELS COWBOYS | ROSE HH

$7.00+

DAOU | ROSE HH

$11.00+

SIMPLY | CHARDONNAY

$5.00+

MAX MANN | RIESLING

$5.00+

FABELHAFT | RIESLING

$9.00+

BOTTLED BEER

CASS

$5.54

TERRA

$5.54

KIRIN LIGHT

$5.54

TSINGTAO

$6.54

ORION

$6.54

HEINEKEN 0.0

$3.54

BAR

VODKA

TITO

$10.00

KETEL ONE

$10.00

GREY GOOSE

$15.00

HANSON

STOLICHNAYA

TEQUILA

WELL

TEQUILA PINEAPPLE JALAPENO

MEZCAL UNION

EL MAYOR ANEJO

LA HISTORIA DE NOSOTROS BLANCO

LA HISTORIA DE NOSOTROS REPOSADO

TRES AGAVES ANEJO

TRES AGAVES BLANCO

DON JULIO 1942

KOMOS ROSA

KOMOS ANEJO

DON BLANCO

TROBMA RESPOSADO

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

CASAMIGOS RESPOSADO

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

MAESTRO DOBEL SILVER

TANTEO

TEREMANA

GIN

TANQUERAY

$12.00

HENDRICK'S

$12.00

BOMBAY

$12.00

MILE'S

$12.00

WHISKEY

JAMESON

$10.00

JACK

$10.00

TULLAMORE DEW

$10.00

EZRA 90

$10.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$10.00

CROWN ROYAL

$10.00

MAKER'S MARK

$10.00

MAKER'S MARK 46

$12.00

PENDLETON

$10.00

PIGGY BACK 6 YEARS

RAM'S POINT. PEANUT BUTTER

DOUGHBALL

SAZERAC RYE

DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL

TEMPLETON 6 YEAR

BUFFALO TRACE KOSHER WHEAT

AMADOR BOURBON

SCOTCHDALE 8YEARS

EAGLE RARE 10YEARS

WELLER FULL

$35.00

WELLER 12YEARS

$28.00

DELBEC CLASSIC

CARIBOU CROSSING

BLANTON'S SINGLE BARREL

STAGO JR

LIMAVADY

EZRA BROOKS 99

$12.00

PORT CHARLOTTE 10YEARS

MACALLAN 12YEARS

WOODFORD RESERVE

$12.00

RUM

DON Q GOLD

$10.00

PLANTATION PINEAPPLE

OFTD DARK

CAPTAIN MORGAN

BACARDI

SAILOR JERRY

BLUE CHAIR BOY

COGNAC

REMY MARTIN

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5415 E High St, Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

