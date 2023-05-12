Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poche's Seafood Shoppe & Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

3004 Holleman

College Station, TX 77840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

MAIN MENU

Starters

Boudin Link

$8.00

Boudin Balls

$8.00

Brooksys Alligator Bites

Crawfish Pistolettes

Creole Chicken Stuffed Jalapenos

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

Catfish Tidbits

$9.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Hush Puppies

Salads

Greek

$12.00

Grand - Pere Martin

$15.00

Baby Iceberg

$12.00

Po'boys

Chicken Po'boy Blackened

please change this description

Catfish Po'boy

Shrimp Po'boy

Roast Beef Po'boy

Oyster Fried Po'boy

Crawfish Fried Po'boy

Muffaletta Po'boy

Pasta

Blackened Chicken and Andouille Sausage

$14.00

Gnocchi and Crawfish

Oysters Our Way

Daily Selection

Charbroiled Oysters

Oyster Rockefeller

Oysters J Scott

From The Sea

Redfish Poche

Grilled Filet of Fresh Gulf Fish

Broiled Filet of Fresh Gulf Fish

From the Farm

Grillades and Grits

$22.00

Aunt Violas Filet Mignon

$28.00

Boudin Stuffed Pork Chop

$24.00

Chicken Breast Supreme

High Rollers Chicken Fried Ribeye

Our Daily Boil

Louisiana Crawfish

Gulf Jumbo Shrimp

Gulf Coast Blue Crabs

The Gumbo Trail

Lake Charles

Lafayette, Opelousas

Baton Rouge

New Orleans

Costal Classics

Crawfish Etouffee

Shrimp and Crab Etouffee

Shrimp Creole

Stuffed Shrimp

Gulf Fried Oysters

Catfish

Seafood Platter

Red Beans and Rice

BEVERAGES

Draft Beer

Abita Root beer (Non-Alcohol)

$5.50

Abita Andygator

$5.50

Voodoo Ranger

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Shiner Seasonal

$5.50

Dos XX

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Miller Light

$5.50

Liquor

Enchanted Rock

Titos

Pink Whitney

Grey Goose

Belvedere

Frankly

Frankly Lemon

Frankly Strawberry

Wheatley

Bayou Spiced Rum

Bayou White Rum

Cruzan (Well)

Bayou Satsuma

Bacardi

Flor de Cana

Plantation Rum

Empress

Larios

Grey Whale

New Amsterdam (Well)

Tangaray

Rosaluna Mescal

Cincoro Reposado

Clase Azul Repo

Exotico (well)

Hornitos

Cocktails

Cajun Lemonade With Bottle

$20.00

Non Alcohol

Kids Float (Non Alcoholic)

Liquor

Vodka

Enchanted Rock ( Well)

Titos

Pink Whitney

Grey Goose

Belvedere

Frankly Lemon

Frankly

Frankly Strawberry

Wheatley

Scotch

Glenlevit 12

Macallen 12

Whiskey/Bourbon

Rebecca Creek

Makers Mark

Basil Hayden

TX Ranger (Well)

Texas Ranger Pecan

TX Whiskey

Daily Specials

Sunday Mamaw Ruby Cabbage Rolls

Monday Fried Whole Catfish

Tuesday Shrimp Loaf and Turtle Soup

Wednesday Sac Poche's Pork Chop

Thursday Cajun Country Fried Chicken

Friday Stuffed Flounder

Saturday Roast Beef

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3004 Holleman, College Station, TX 77840

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gate 12 Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 46
1770 George Bush Dr West College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Corn Fusion - HEB on Texas & Holleman
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Texas Ave. S (HEB on Texas & Holleman) College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Taz Indian Cuisine - College Station
orange starNo Reviews
2416 Texas Ave S Suite A College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Naked Fish Sushi + Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1808 Texas Ave S #200 College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave
orange star4.4 • 252
2307 Texas Ave College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge
orange star4.4 • 346
2501 Texas Avenue College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in College Station

Luigi's Patio Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,015
3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 039 - College Station
orange star4.6 • 1,162
1907 Texas Ave S College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 117 - TAMU
orange star4.6 • 1,162
260 Polo Rd College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square
orange star4.7 • 837
170 Century Square Dr College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Gogh Gogh Coffee Company
orange star4.5 • 449
4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - 1117 - College Station
orange star4.5 • 412
1025 University Drive College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near College Station
Bryan
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Brenham
review star
No reviews yet
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston