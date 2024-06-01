Pochino Italy
600 Chastain Rd NW
#416
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pasta & Sughi (Sauces)
Pasta & Sauces
- Pomodoro$12.00
tomato, garlic, basil, onion
- Formaggi$12.00
cream, gorgonzola, fontina, provolone, pecorino romano
- Cacio e Pepe$13.00
pecorino romano, black pepper Pochino Signature Item
- Panna e Funghi$13.00
mushrooms, cream, pecorino romano, parsley
- Pesto$13.00
olive oil, basil, pine nuts, garlic, parmesan, pecorino romano
- Bolognese$13.00
beef, tomato, onions, carrots, celery
- Carbonara$13.00
guanciale, egg, pecorino romano
- Amatriciana$13.00
guanciale, tomato, pecorino romano Pochino Signature Item
Bambini (Kids)
Pinsa
- Margherita - Pinsa Personale$10.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella
- Diavola - Pinsa Personale$12.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella, pepperoni
- Funghi - Pinsa Personale$12.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella, mushrooms
- Campagnola - Pinsa Personale$12.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella, bacon, mushrooms
- Capricciosa - Pinsa Personale$12.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella, mushrooms, black olives, prosciutto cotto, artichokes Pochino Signature Item
- Rucola - Pinsa Personale$12.00
fiordilatte mozzarella, arugula, cherry tomatoes
- Salsiccia - Pinsa Personale$12.00
fiordilatte mozzarella, italian sausage
- Prosciutto - Pinsa Personale$12.00
fiordilatte mozzarella, italian prosciutto, arugula Pochino Signature Item
- Margherita - Pinsa Per Due (Pinsa For Two)$18.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella
- Diavola - Pinsa Per Due (Pinsa For Two)$19.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella, pepperoni
- Funghi - Pinsa Per Due (Pinsa For Two)$20.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella, mushrooms
- Campagnola - Pinsa Per Due (Pinsa For Two)$20.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella, bacon, mushrooms
- Capricciosa - Pinsa Per Due (Pinsa For Two)$20.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella, mushrooms, black olives, prosciutto cotto, artichokes Pochino Signature Item
- Rucola - Pinsa Per Due (Pinsa For Two)$20.00
fiordilatte mozzarella, arugula, cherry tomatoes
- Salsiccia - Pinsa Per Due (Pinsa For Two)$20.00
fiordilatte mozzarella, italian sausage
- Prosciutto - Pinsa Per Due (Pinsa For Two)$20.00
fiordilatte mozzarella, italian prosciutto, arugula Pochino Signature Item
- Margherita - Pinsa Famiglia (Family Pinsa)$26.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella
- Diavola - Pinsa Famiglia (Family Pinsa)$27.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella, pepperoni
- Funghi - Pinsa Famiglia (Family Pinsa)$28.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella, mushrooms
- Campagnola - Pinsa Famiglia (Family Pinsa)$28.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella, bacon, mushrooms
- Capricciosa - Pinsa Famiglia (Family Pinsa)$28.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella, mushrooms, black olives, prosciutto cotto, artichokes Pochino Signature Item
- Rucola - Pinsa Famiglia (Family Pinsa)$28.00
fiordilatte mozzarella, arugula, cherry tomatoes
- Salsiccia - Pinsa Famiglia (Family Pinsa)$28.00
fiordilatte mozzarella, italian sausage
- Prosciutto - Pinsa Famiglia (Family Pinsa)$28.00
fiordilatte mozzarella, italian prosciutto, arugula Pochino Signature Item
Bevande (Beverages)
Fountain Soda
Iced Tea
Sparkling Water
Bottled Water
Caffè (Coffee)
Dolci (Sweets)
- Salted caramel$4.50
single cup
- Mango$4.50
single cup
- Chocolate$4.50
single cup
- Vanilla$4.50
single cup
- Raspberry sorbet$4.50
single cup
- Strawberry jam gelato with peanut butter cookies$6.50
gelato cookie sandwich
- Vanilla bean gelato with chocolate chip cookies$6.50
gelato cookie sandwich
- Mint chocolate chip gelato with dark chocolate cookies$6.50
gelato cookie sandwich
- Salted caramel gelato with snickerdoodle cookies$6.50
gelato cookie sandwich
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pochino Italy - /poˈki.no/ Bringing you a little bit(e) of Italy. Mangia Come un Italiano.
