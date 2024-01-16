Restaurant info

Craving for Bangalore Street food? Street style Gobi / Chicken / Baby Corn Manchurian with Fried Rice Paneer / Chicken Butter Masala with Chapati (Bangalore restaurant style) Taste the flavors of Tenali/Guntur? Tenali Kodi Kura with Bagar Annam Lime juice and Mango Milkshake to cool things down! Lets the Odds be in your Flavor :)