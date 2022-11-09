Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Pocket Sushi - Pleasanton

560 Reviews

$

4747 Hopyard Rd Unit E5

Pleasanton, CA 94588

Order Again

Popular Items

2 items pocket
Shrimp tempura + 1 item
California

Custom Pockets

Shrimp tempura + 1 item

Shrimp tempura + 1 item

$12.75
2 items pocket

2 items pocket

$14.75

Signature Pockets

California

California

$9.00

Lettuce, Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado

Spicy Tempura

$12.25

Lettuce, Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Gochujang, Lemon Aioli

Lion King

Lion King

$12.00

Lettuce, Cucumber, Imitation crab, Avocado, Baked Salmon, Lemon Aioli

Dragon

Dragon

$12.50

Lettuce, Cucumber, Imitation crab, tempura shrimp, Unagi, Avocado, Teriyaki

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$13.75

Lettuce, Cucumber, Spicy Tuna, Tempura Shrimp, Unagi, Avocado, Teriyaki, Spicy Mayo

Trio

Trio

$15.75

Lettuce, Cucumber, Shrimp Tempura, Tuna, Hamachi, Salmon, Pickled Radish, Cilantro

Mango Madness

Mango Madness

$12.50

Lettuce, Cucumber, Shrimp Tempura, Salmon, Mango, Avocado, Cilantro, Lemon Aioli

Spam & Egg Musubi

$10.00

Lettuce, Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Tamago, Spam

PoketMon

$12.50

Lettuce, Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Cilantro, Avocado, Miso Dressing

HotPocket

$13.75

Lettuce, Cucumber, Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Jalapeño, Avocado, Creamy Wasabi, Sriracha

Poke Pocket

$12.50

Lettuce, Cucumber, Imitation Crab, Tuna, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Gochujang

Veggie Tempura Pocket

Veggie Tempura Pocket

$10.00

Veggie Tempura, Avocado, Mango, Teriyaki

Sides

Osaka Fries

Osaka Fries

$5.25

Popcorn Chicken

$6.00
Edamame

Edamame

$3.50
Gyoza

Gyoza

$5.00
Tempura Shrimp

Tempura Shrimp

$4.25
Veggie Tempura

Veggie Tempura

$4.75
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.25
Green Salad

Green Salad

$3.50

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Sushi dynamite

Tuna Dynamite

$6.00

Salmon Dynamite

$6.00

Hamachi Dynamite

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Dynamite

$5.50

Baked Salmon Dynamite

$6.00

Unagi Dynamite

$6.00

Spam Dynamite

$4.00

Tamago Dynamite

$4.00

Imitation Crab Dynamite

$4.00

Tempura Shrimp Dynamite

$4.00

Avocado Dynamite

$3.00

Cucumber Dynamite

$3.00

Mango Dynamite

$3.00

Drinks and Soup

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Bottled Water (1 Liter)

$2.75
Bai

Bai

$2.75
Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera

$2.75Out of stock
Itoen Tea

Itoen Tea

$2.75

Miso soup

$2.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

4747 Hopyard Rd Unit E5, Pleasanton, CA 94588

Directions

Pocket Sushi image
Pocket Sushi image
Pocket Sushi image

