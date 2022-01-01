Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Pocketstone Cafe

836 Reviews

$$

444 Electric Ave.

Bigfork, MT 59911

Basics

This is the basics menu
Basic Breakfast

Basic Breakfast

$15.00

Eggs, potatoes or grits, toast, and bacon, sausage, ham, or chicken links.

Potatoes and Gravy Breakfast

Potatoes and Gravy Breakfast

$15.00

Eggs, toast, and potatoes covered with our famous sausage gravy.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$17.00

A battered cube steak deep fried and covered with sausage gravy. Served with Potatoes or grits and toast or pancakes (for $2 more).

Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast

Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast

$15.00+

Eggs, potatoes or grits, and a biscuit (or two) covered with our famous sausage gravy.

Biscuit and Gravy

Biscuit and Gravy

$8.00+

Just a biscuit (or two) smothered in our sausage gravy.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$16.00+

Toasted English muffin with grilled ham, poached eggs, and Hollandaise sauce. Potatoes too.

Scrambles

Cheese Scramble

Cheese Scramble

$14.00

Eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese. Toast and potatoes too.

Bacon Scramble

Bacon Scramble

$16.00

Eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese and pieces of bacon. Toast and potatoes too.

Sausage Scramble

Sausage Scramble

$16.00

Eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese and chunks of sausage. Toast and potatoes too.

Ham Scramble

Ham Scramble

$16.00

Eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese and chunks of ham. Toast and potatoes too.

Meat Lovers Scramble

Meat Lovers Scramble

$18.00

Eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese and bacon, sausage, AND ham. (About twice the usual meat.) Potatoes and toast too.

Western Scramble

Western Scramble

$16.00

Eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, ham, peppers, and onions. Toast and potatoes too.

Mexican Scramble

Mexican Scramble

$17.00

Eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, sausage, jalapenos, and Mexican spices. Topped with salsa and sour cream. Toast and potatoes too.

Ranchero Scramble

Ranchero Scramble

$17.00

Eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, sausage, jalapenos, and Mexican spices. Topped with Ranchero sauce and sour cream. Toast and potatoes too.

Veggie Scramble

Veggie Scramble

$16.00

Eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese and a potpourri of vegetables. Toast and potatoes too.

Pancakes

Full Stack

Full Stack

$8.50

Three buttermilk pancakes.

Short Stack

Short Stack

$6.00

Two buttermilk pancakes.

South of the Border

Huevos

Huevos

$17.00

Cheddar cheese melted between two tortillas, topped with black beans, sausage, Jalapenos, Ranchero sauce and two eggs. Potatoes on the side.

Burrito

Burrito

$17.00

A generous helping of cheddar cheese in a large flour tortilla with scrambled eggs cooked with black beans, jalapenos, sausage, potatoes, and spices. Smothered in Ranchero sauce and sour cream.

Quesadilla

$17.00

A large flour tortilla filled with meat, eggs, peppers, onions, and cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Hold the Eggs

Montana Mush

Montana Mush

$8.50

Oatmeal with raisins, cranberries, chopped pecans, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$7.00

Oatmeal with a hint of vanilla.

Granola, Yogurt, & Fruit

Granola, Yogurt, & Fruit

$10.00

A bowl of fruit with low-fat vanilla yogurt and granola.

Just Fruit

Just Fruit

$6.00

A cup or bowl of fresh fruit.

On the Go

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Toast, biscuit, or English muffin with scrambled egg and choice of cheese. Meat is optional.

Kid's Breakfast

One Pancake

One Pancake

$3.00

One full-sized buttermilk pancake.

Big Kid's Breakfast

Big Kid's Breakfast

$8.50

A pancake, a scrambled egg, and a strip of bacon.

Accessories

Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Chunky deep fried potatoes.

French Fries

$5.00

Strips of potato deep fried.

Meat Side

$4.00

Bacon, sausage, ham, or chicken links.

Sausage Gravy

Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Milk gravy full of sausage.

Biscuit

Biscuit

$3.00

A large biscuit made here from scratch.

Toast Side

Toast Side

$3.00

A slice of toast.

English Muffin

English Muffin

$3.00

A toasted English muffin.

Egg Side

Egg Side

$2.50

One egg, cooked to order.

Egg Scrambled & Cheese

$3.50

Grits

$3.00+

Hominy grits.

Yogurt

Yogurt

$4.00

Low-fat vanilla yogurt.

Real Maple Syrup

$1.00

Fruit

$5.00+

Extras

Avocado

$2.00

Hollandaise

$1.00

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Tomatoes

$0.50

Burgers

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$15.00

Two slices of sharp cheddar cheese, thousand island dressing, lettuce, and tomato on the side.

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$17.00

Thick sliced bacon and cheddar cheese. Thousand island dressing, lettuce, and tomato on the side.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$17.00

Salads

Garden

$7.00+

Crisp mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sunflower seeds and crisp croutons with your choice of ranch, blue cheese, Thousand Island, fat-free honey Dijon, Caesar, or fat-free raspberry Vinaigrette dressing. Two sizes available.

Sunshine

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, fresh strawberries, pecans, and crumbled blue cheese. (We recommend the raspberry vinaigrette dressing on this one; anything else may cloud the sunshine.)

Cranberry Pecan

Cranberry Pecan

$15.00

Crisp mixed greens, pecans, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, crumbled blue cheese. We recommend raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Cole Slaw

$5.00

A cup of creamy Cole slaw. If you try ours, you’ll learn there’s a lot more to Cole slaw than cabbage and mayo.

Sandwiches

Reuben

Reuben

$17.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, spiced sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing grilled on marbled rye bread .

Rachel

$17.00

Pretty much the same as the Reuben, but instead of corned beef, we use turkey.

BLT

BLT

$16.00

Thick cut bacon, green leaf lettuce, ripe tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough bread.

Turkey

$15.00

Sliced turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on sourdough bread.

Bluebird

$17.00

Sliced turkey breast grilled and topped with caramelized onions, spinach, Swiss cheese, and honey mustard. Grilled in sourdough or marbled rye.

Pocket Club

$17.00

Like the BLT and the Turkey sandwich combined.

Ham

$15.00

Thin sliced beef heated in juice and topped with grilled onions and pepper-jack cheese, grilled on sourdough bread. Horseradish sauce on the side.

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Soups

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$5.00+

Chicken noodle soup made here

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Homemade every day: M: SW Chicken Chowder T: W: Broccoli Cheddar Th: Chili F: Clam Chowder Sat: Beef Barley Sun: Salsa Corn Chowder

Kids Lunch

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Our quarter pound burger with ketchup only and pickles (on the side). With French fries

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.50

Cheese melted between two tortillas. (Sort of like a grilled cheese sandwich that's been stepped on by an elephant.)

Chicken Things

$8.00

If chickens had fingers, these would be just the things. Chicken meat breaded and deep fried. With dipping sauce.

Other Stuff

Fruit

$8.50+

Onion Rings

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Barista

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso mixed with hot water

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso mixed with milk

Breve

$5.50+

Espresso mixed with Half & Half

Cappucino

Cappucino

$5.00

Like a latte, but with the milk floating on the top as foam

Chai

$5.00+

Chai tea, vanilla or tiger flavor

Mocha

$5.00+

A latte with chocolate sauce in it

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot chocolate decorated with candy and whipped cream

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Two shots of espresso in a cup.

Hot Water (Pot)

$2.00

Other

Water

Water with ice

Milk

$4.00

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cold milk mixed with chocolate sauce

Coffee

$4.00

Coffee

Decaf

$4.00

Decaffeinated coffee

Tea

$4.00

Hot tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Tea with ice

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade.

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced tea mixed with lemonade

Pepsi

Pepsi

$4.00

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

Seven Up

Seven Up

$4.00

SevenUp

Root Beer

Root Beer

$4.00

Root beer

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Apple juice

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Cranberry juice cocktail

Orange Juice

$4.00+

Orange juice

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

The Pocketstone Cafe in Downtown Bigfork serves breakfast and lunch every day but Thanksgiving and Christmas. Delivering home-cooked goodness, it's hours are 7 am to 2:30 pm.

Location

444 Electric Ave., Bigfork, MT 59911

Directions

