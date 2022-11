Sumac Encrusted Tuna

$10.00 +

A wonderful pescatarian dish served atop a fresh cucumber and onion salad with Tahini (pressed sesame seed sauce and a lemon wedge. This is a gluten free dish Ahi tuna (sushi quality) encrusted in sumac spice (same spice as fatoosh), seared rare on a hot plate in olive oil. To uphold the integrity of this wonderful dish the tuna should be prepared rare, however should the customer want the tuna prepared differently we will accommodate their wishes. It is necessary to inform your customer how the tuna will be prepared; we cannot assume that everyone knows that seared means rare. This dish should be recommended to all guests; it is palate pleasing, and an exciting new taste for many customers. Pair with a fruity white like Pinot Grigio, or a Pinot Noir like, the Noirs make an elegant pair with the tuna