Poco Piatti - Toledo

Markouk Chicken Wraps

$7.00 +

4 or 8 chicken wraps per order with a side of our garlic sauce Translation: Markouk is the name of the Middle Eastern flat bread (almost like sheets). Inside the bread is a thin layer of a homemade garlic sauce, a thin slice of dill pickle, and succulent marinated grilled chicken thigh. The wraps are rolled and toasted in the oven. The dish is served with extra garlic sauce on the side of the plate for dipping. This dish has become a fast favorite here at Poco. It is healthy and offers a new taste for many people. If you have a table of four customers be sure to let them know the quantity to avoid any issues. More information is always better than too little information. Pair with a Chardonnay to marry fruit flavors with the chicken.