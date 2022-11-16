Poco Piatti - Toledo
6710 W Central Ave #1
Toledo, OH 43617
Shrimp Saganaki
Translation: A saganaki dish typically has feta and tomatoes. This dish is true to the Greek tradition and has shrimp. We can make this dish gluten free. 3 OR 6 shrimp sautéed with olive oil, butter, garlic, white wine, fresh chopped tomatoes, oregano, and feta cheese. A delicate blend of bold flavors makes this dish a complex-palate pleasing choice. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc
Fried Calamari Zaatar
Translation: Fried squid. The calamari is hand sliced, breaded, fried and dusted with Zataar. Zataar is a Mediterranean spice blend that enhances the flavor of this dish. It is tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. Served in an oversized bowl with a fresh warm marinara for dipping, and a lemon wedge. This is an easy suggest item, and has a relatively quick prep time. Pairs well with most any cocktail, wine or beer.
Shrimp Asti-Spumante
A dish that can be made gluten free 3 OR 6 shrimp sautéed with butter, olive oil, and garlic-finished with a healthy splash of Asti Spumante for a lovely taste. Asti Spumante is a sweet sparkling white wine. Pairs well with white wines and lighter beers.
Thai Shrimp “Lasagna”
A dish that can be gluten free “Lasagna” refers to the way the shrimp is layered with the fried wontons. 3 OR 6 shrimp sautéed in a Thai chili sauce with garlic, butter and olive oil. The shrimp are layered between crispy fried wontons and set atop coconut milk with fresh basil. The coconut milk balances the Thai spice. This dish offers a creative blend of flavors; sweet, spicy, cool, and complex. Pairs well with many white wines, would balance the sweet and the spice nicely without overpowering the dish.
Blue Crab Lump Crab cakes
A signature Poco Piatti dish. Three or six crab cakes per order. The Blue Lump crab meat is moist and not shredded. They are delicately folded to create a light, fluffy texture. Adorned with red and yellow sweet peppers and celery, this dish is exquisite. The light mixture is seared on a hot plate and finished in the oven. It is accompanied by a Roasted red pepper cream sauce that marries the flavors beautifully. There are no extra fillers which allow the customer to taste and savor the tender crab meat. You will be doing your customer a disservice by not suggesting they try this dish. *Note. The sauce can be served on the side. This dish is made to order. Pairs well with Pinot noir, Chardonnay.
Sumac Encrusted Tuna
A wonderful vegetarian dish served atop a fresh cucumber and onion salad with Tahini (pressed sesame seed sauce and a lemon wedge. This is a gluten free dish Ahi tuna (sushi quality) encrusted in sumac spice (same spice as fatoosh), seared rare on a hot plate in olive oil. To uphold the integrity of this wonderful dish the tuna should be prepared rare, however should the customer want the tuna prepared differently we will accommodate their wishes. It is necessary to inform your customer how the tuna will be prepared; we cannot assume that everyone knows that seared means rare. This dish should be recommended to all guests; it is palate pleasing, and an exciting new taste for many customers. Pair with a fruity white like Pinot Grigio, or a Pinot Noir like, the Noirs make an elegant pair with the tuna
Poco Beef Tips
Gluten Free Can be beef or chicken. Chicken Tips are marinated the same as Kabobs. This is a well-known dish at Byblos calls it Byblos Best, and Beirut calls it…yes-you guessed it…Beirut’s best. Poco’s version is a smaller sampling size which enables customers to try other dishes as well. Poco’s uses shavings of tenderloin tips and sautés them in garlic and butter. As the beef finishes cooking a splash of lemon juice brings all the flavors together. The tip shavings are served on a bed of a hommos with fresh parsley and paprika. It is difficult to prepare the tips any other way but well done, due to their small size. Pair with Red Kefraya.
Poco Chicken Tips
Grilled Baby Lamb Chops
4 lamb chops marinated and charbroiled. This dish was added to the Beirut menu a few years ago because of its popularity at Poco Piatti Quite possibly the best lamb chops in town! Let your customers be the judge, but encourage them to try these fantastic morsels. The chef recommends lamb chops be served medium rare, but be sure to ask your customer for their preference on temperature. Pairs well with Cabernet or Merlot. The lamb will round out the tannins in the wine making a smooth velvety pairing. This dish is also offered as an Entrée, with 6 chops served on top of a bed of rice pilaf.
Ara-yes Halabi
Spiced and twice ground lamb stuffed inside homemade pita bread toasted in the dining room oven served with hommos for dipping. The lamb is spiced with fresh chopped parsley and finely chopped onion. The ara-yes is cut into 4 triangular pieces. This dish is a Beirut and Byblos treat. It is important to let your customer know the only difference in Poco Piatti’s ara-yes is the appetizer size portion. The Ara-Yes is a house specialty. Some customers may describe this dish as the lamb sandwich. Pairs well with Chateau Kefraya Red, Red Zinfandel, Coppola Merlot. Typically, stay away from a red that is too full bodied with lamb- you don’t want to overpower or compete with the natural lamb taste.
Kibbe Nayee
A Lebanese delicacy that is served Raw Can be served as either a beef or lamb dish. A blend of raw meat (beef or lamb), softened cracked wheat, onion, nutmeg, and a secret blend of spices. Lightly dressed with olive oil, and served with raw veggies (cucumber, onion, and radishes) and a basket of pita bread. **Note: Special care should be taken to inform the customers that while they are ordering raw meat, it is of the highest U.S.D.A. rating, and therefore less susceptible to bacteria. Pairs well with full bodied red wines and beers
Cabbage Rolls
Tender cabbage leaves stuffed with a combination of ground lamb, beef and rice. The rolls are handmade and cooked in layers with fresh garlic, tomato sauce, salt, pepper, and a lamb shank for added flavor. A comfort food that is both healthy and filling. Like Grandma used to make. 2 or 4 rolls.
Eggplant rollotini
Sliced and fried eggplant stuffed with Ricotta cheese and salami. Topped with our three cheese blend and marinara and baked.
Markouk Chicken Wraps
4 or 8 chicken wraps per order with a side of our garlic sauce Translation: Markouk is the name of the Middle Eastern flat bread (almost like sheets). Inside the bread is a thin layer of a homemade garlic sauce, a thin slice of dill pickle, and succulent marinated grilled chicken thigh. The wraps are rolled and toasted in the oven. The dish is served with extra garlic sauce on the side of the plate for dipping. This dish has become a fast favorite here at Poco. It is healthy and offers a new taste for many people. If you have a table of four customers be sure to let them know the quantity to avoid any issues. More information is always better than too little information. Pair with a Chardonnay to marry fruit flavors with the chicken.
Meat Grape Leaves
5 or 10 Hand rolled grape leaves per order with a lemon wedge Poco Piatti’s grape leaves are homemade using the family recipe for over 30 years. This is the same recipe that The Beirut has been using for over the past 30 years. The grape leaves have a reputation of being a Toledo tradition. A combination of ground lamb and beef with rice and a touch of cinnamon rolled inside a tender grape leaf served with a fresh wedge of lemon. This dish is readily available, and should be an easy suggest to get your customer started on their dining experience. Pair with Red or White Kefraya, or Sauvignon Blanc.
Chicken Parmesan Sliders
Ground chicken mixed with bread crumbs, parmesan and red pepper flakes. Topped with marinara and shredded parm. 3 or 5 to an order. Great to suggest to tables with picky eaters or children.
Lamb Sliders
House Ground Lamb sliders topped with a caramelized onion cream cheese and baby arugula served on a brioche bun. 3 or 5 to an order. Pair with Red or White Kefraya, or Sauvignon Blanc.
Riad’s Hummous B Tahini
Translation: Hummous with tahini. A vegetarian dish that is gluten free
Roasted Garlic Feta Dip
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free Roasted garlic with Fresh herbs, feta and cream cheese and topped with fresh diced tomato. Add the fresh blue corn tortillas for dipping $1 Pairs well with most any wine or beer. Suggest drink from the region. Red Kasara.
Lebanee
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free A Lebanese yogurt, topped with extra virgin olive oil, cucumber and mint. Can be eaten alone with pita, or in companion with many other Mezza dishes.
Saganaki Kasseri
The server and any other servers nearby yell out “oopa!!!” as the cheese is set a fire. Oopa means “to celebrate” in Greek…this exclamation should be heard in your voice. This cheese is an excellent starter, and takes only moments to be prepared. Every table should have at least one!! Pair this dish with most any wine or cocktail, Chianti, Kefraya. ***Side notes The plates are extremely hot and have been known to cause second degree burns if skin contact occurs. Please use extra caution while handling this dish, look before you turn or step with one in your hand. If a customer orders a “saganaki”, please be certain which saganaki they are ordering. Cheese or Shrimp.
Sautéed Mushrooms
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free Button mushrooms sautéed in butter and finished with a garlic powder “crust”. Excellent vegetarian dish. A nice complement to most any other dish. Suggest the mushrooms because there is always a mushroom lover…and these are a wonderful example of mushrooms at their finest. Pairs well with Pinot noir and Sangiovese. Both wines have earthy qualities and will bring the natural earth flavor of the mushrooms alive.
Mujadara
Translation: Lentils cooked with rice and onions Lentils are similar to a split pea, they are in the legume family. They are brown in color. The lentils and rice are cooked with onions and olive oil. The dish is garnished with pickles and carmelized onion. The mujadara is an excellent source of protein and a wonderful dish for a vegetarian. Pair with full bodied reds.
Lubia Bi Zeit
Translation: Green beans Fresh green beans cooked in olive oil, garlic, onion, and tomato served warm. Excellent vegetarian dish that can accent any combination of dishes. This dish is readily available and is a great early suggest.
Veggie Grape Leaves
A vegetarian dish that is served cold Hand-rolled grape leaves, filled with rice, chick peas, tomatoes, and a family blend of spices that grant the dish a distinctly citrus flavor. These are another classic Beirut dish, and represent the family’s tradition and presence in Toledo. There are 5 grape leaves in the small, and 10 in the large. These are readily available to be served quickly. This dish is a must for any of our vegetarian customers, and servers should not hesitate to let them know this.
Brussel Sprouts
Brussel Sprouts roasted with pecans and garlic and then sautéed with fresh grapes, fig jam and a mint yogurt sauce. A Poco Speciality.
Roasted Cauliflower
Cauliflower roasted in garlic oil and finished with tahini and fresh dill.
Portabello Caps
Portabella caps stuffed with a broccoli pesto and topped with 3 cheese blend cheese and fresh tomato. Atop a bed of fresh greens and finished with a balsamic glaze.
Fries
Rice Pilaf
(cooked with onion, carrot and celery)
Greek Potatoes
(pearl potatoes oven roasted in olive oil, lemon, and spices.)
Gluten Free Bread
Garlic Sauce
Falafel Patty
Side Cold Veggie
5 Pieces Bread
Sauteed Veggies
Side Feta
Side Marinara
Side Pita Chips
Side of Tahini
Side Thai Sauce
Side Tizatziki
2 Kabobs
3 Kabobs
4 Kabobs
Grilled Baby Lamb Chops
Poco Piatti Filet
7-8 oz Center cut filets, cut from the most, tender cut of meat out there. Charbroiled to order. Served over sautéed peppers, mushrooms, and onions with rice pilaf. If the guest orders their Filet cooked above Medium, suggest they want their Filet butterflied.
Mousakka
A layered eggplant dish, similar to a traditional lasagna. Three layers consist of sautéed eggplant, ground beef and lamb spiced with cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg, and our homemade marinara. Layers are topped with béchamel, which is a thickened cream sauce (made with egg yolks, milk, butter, and flour) seasoned with a touch of clove and onion, and a blend of parmesan and shredded mozzarella cheeses. Pair with a full-bodied red wine, such as a cabernet or chianti
Beef Marsala
Tender Beef tips with red peppers, red onion and mushrooms in a wine and cream sauce served over rice Pairs with a full-bodied red.
Caprese
Vegetarian dish. Sliced Tomato, sliced fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Chorizo and Pepperoncini
Homemade pizza sauce, Chorizo, peppercini, and red onion topped with our homemade three cheese blend
Mediterranean Shrimp
Feta cheese cream sauce, sautéed shrimp, diced tomato and topped with feta
The Poco Piatti
Garlic sauce, sliced tomato, roasted red peppers, onions, kalamata olives and feta
Italian Sausage and Ricotta
Spicy Italian sausage with ricotta cheese and roasted red pepper topped with fresh basil
Portabella and Artichoke
Goat cheese pesto, port mush, artichoke, caramelized onion and parm cheese
Spinach Artichoke
Alfredo sauce, artichoke, fresh spinach, grape tomatoe, and three cheese blend Pairing pizzas with alcoholic drinks can spark some of the server’s or customer’s creativity. The ideology that red wines should only be served with meat and white wines with chicken and fish went out generations ago. Consumers can be as adventurous as winemakers.
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Pizza Of The Week
Greek Salad
A vegetarian dish. Spring mix, tomato, onion, cucumber, Greek olives, and feta cheese tossed with homemade Greek dressing. The dressing is olive oil, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar, and dry Greek spices. An excellent suggestion to get your customer started right away. The dish takes only moments to prepare. Pairs well with Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, White Kefraya
Fatoosh
A vegetarian dish. Chopped tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onions, and toasted pita chips tossed together with fresh lemon juice, olive oil and sumac spice. An absolutely wonderful salad. The sumac (sue- mock) is actually a blend of many spices that exhibit a citrus/lemon flavor. The sumac is a fruiting bush that grows wild in most Mediterranean regions – the small berries are cultivated, dried, and ground to spice a variety of dishes in many cultures. The sumac spice is also well known for its medicinal purposes – aiding in digestion, a natural diuretic, fever reducer, and stomach settler. This dish has little prep time, and is a fantastic dish to get your customers started. Pair with most any red or white. The Kefrayas are from the region and would be a first choice.
Mashghara Tabouli
A finely chopped parsley salad with fresh mint, tomato, cucumber, onion, cracked wheat, lemon juice and olive oil. A vegetarian dish. A Lebanese traditional salad. Fresh, light, bright flavors. Parsley is well known for its medicinal purposes- it has a high content of vitamin C, boosts the immune system, increases mental awareness, and naturally freshens breath. This dish is readily available to get the customer started. It is always a good idea to repeat to the customer that they have ordered the parsley salad, as it is a common mistake for people to confuse the fatoush and tabbouly. Pairs well with Red and White Kefraya, Sauvignon Blanc to balance the lemon and mint.
Falafel Salad
2 or 4 Falafel patties fried served atop fresh diced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, diced pickles and sliced radishes. All topped with Tahini and parsley. Falafel is a house made vegetable patty that contains flour so this is not a gluten free option.
Artichoke Salad
A traditional Lebanese salad. Artichoke Hearts, Hearts of Palm, Radish, Grape Tomato and spinach with a Lemon Feta vinaigrette.
Poco House Salad
House spring mix red onions, candied pecans and grape tomato with a house made raspberry balsamic vinaigrette.
Roasted Beet Salad
Spring mix, roasted beets, carrots, red pepper, red onions, goat cheese and candied pecans in a balsamic dressing
